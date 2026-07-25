Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the fourth in a series of posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

+++

comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Chapter 4: The manner of God’s revelation

In Part (i) of this book [Chapters 1-3] we saw that there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. But if the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is so impressive, it is reasonable to ask why more people do not believe. One reason could be that the evidence is not necessarily considered carefully. But another, more fundamental reason is that even when the evidence is carefully considered, it is not necessarily the main thing. In the rest of the book, we shall consider why this is so. In Part (ii) [Chapters 4-6] we shall consider aspects of God’s revelation in more detail. And in Part (iii) [Chapters 7-9] we shall consider our response and how it affects God’s revelation to us.

Before we begin in earnest, it is worth making a distinction between general revelation and special revelation.

According to the Bible, there are elements of God’s revelation that may be discerned from the natural world around us. As we noted earlier, the Old Testament king David writes that “the heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands” (Psalm 19:1 again). In the words of Isaiah 6:3, “the whole earth is full of [God’s] glory.”

In the New Testament, the apostle Paul echoes these sentiments in his letter to the Romans, arguing that “since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Romans 1:20). He goes on to argue that the human conscience bears witness to knowledge of God’s law: those “who do not have [God’s] law… show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them” (Romans 2:14-15). Elsewhere, when speaking to a crowd in Lystra, Paul and Barnabas are recorded as declaring that God “has not left himself without testimony: He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons; he provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy” (Acts 14:17, cf. Jeremiah 5:24, Matthew 5:45, Acts 17:24-28).

There is a degree to which we can know about God merely from observing how the world is. Such knowledge is evidently different from knowing God personally, for Paul also writes of those who “do not know God” (2 Thessalonians 1:8, cf. Galatians 4:8, 1 John 4:8). But whatever our view of God, and however we choose to respond to what we see of him in his creation, all of us, according to the Bible, have some knowledge of him.

Such general revelation is ongoing (cf. Psalm 19:2) but it is inherently limited. There is only so much we can know about God from observing creation. In the forthcoming chapters we shall consider special revelation which, in contrast to general revelation, is final (cf. Revelation 22:18-19) and comprehensive. We do not need to know anything more about God than that which he has revealed through the Bible and in the person of Jesus Christ.

With this in mind, we turn now to consider God’s revelation in more detail. In this chapter we shall consider the manner of God’s revelation. In the next chapter we shall explore the nature of God’s revelation. And in the final chapter of this section we shall discuss the battle for God’s revelation.

+++

I wrote this chapter mainly to serve as background to the next two. And, as such, I don’t have anything to add to it in the context of the past few years.

But I do distinctly remember putting a lot of effort into the material here. And that I wrote the chapter’s three sections — Revelation through the word of God, Revelation through the Son of God, and Revelation through the Spirit of God — in parallel before presenting them in the form below.

I hope you find it a worthwhile read.

4A. Revelation through the word of God

The word of God

God’s revelation begins with him speaking his creation into being (Genesis 1:3ff). Irrespective of exactly how the world comes into existence, it happens through the extraordinary power of the word of God.

As the Old Testament narrative unfolds, we see God’s character and purposes revealed through what he says. For the people of Israel, God’s word is “a lamp to [the] feet and a light to [the] path” (Psalm 119:105). Because of the word of God, his people know who he is, who they are, and, at least up to a point, where they are going. And they are not to “live on bread alone but on every word that comes from [God]” (Deuteronomy 8:3).

The Old Testament word of God reveals his character and purposes. But the word of God is not limited to the actual words that he speaks – or even to the words that he speaks through the prophets. As we saw in Chapter 2, God’s revelation comes not only through words but also through events. For example, God’s liberation of his people from slavery in Egypt (Exodus 12:1ff) tells us much about his character and purposes, and points forward to the future liberation of his people from slavery to sin.

It is in the context of the Old Testament word of God that the apostle John begins his gospel with these remarkable words: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made…” (John 1:1-3).

It becomes plain from reading the rest of John’s gospel that the Word of God to whom John is referring is Jesus Christ, the “Word [who] became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14, cf. Revelation 19:13). This description is consistent with the way that Jesus assumes aspects of the role of God’s Old Testament word, such as when he describes himself as “the light of the world” (e.g. John 8:12). Like the Old Testament word of God, Jesus Christ is a light to the people of God. Because of the Word of God, his people know who he is, who they are, and, at least up to a point, where they are going. And they are sustained by Jesus Christ, “the true bread from heaven” (John 6:32), the Word who came from God (cf. John 6:25ff).

Jesus Christ reveals God’s character and purposes. When Jesus speaks, we have the “words of God” (John 3:34) that “will never pass away” (Mark 13:31). But as in the Old Testament, God’s revelation comes not only through words but also through events. In particular, the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ tell us more about God’s character and purposes than mere words ever could.

Revelation and the word of God

It is the recurrent testimony of the Bible that from the dawn of creation to the end of this present age (cf. e.g. 1 Thessalonians 4:16, Revelation 21:3), God operates through his word. It is through the word of God that his character and purposes are revealed to his people. And in Jesus Christ we see God’s ultimate Word revealed. We shall focus on his role as the Son of God in due course. For now we shall focus on the written word of God that describes the manner of God’s revelation through his Word, his Son and his Spirit.

The word of God recorded in the Bible is extraordinary. Luke records that when Stephen speaks to the Jewish ruling council just before he becomes the first recorded Christian martyr, he speaks of Moses as having received “living wordsto pass on to us” (Acts 7:38, emphasis added). God’s revelation to Moses, spoken around 1500 years earlier, had been recorded for posterity not as mere text but as living words to God’s people, to be passed on from generation to generation.

More broadly, the words of the Old Testament were not only written for God’s people at the time. They were written for God’s people throughout history: for people in Old Testament times, for people in New Testament times, and for people at every other time. Referring to events that had happened well over a thousand years earlier, Paul says to his readers, “These things happened… and were written down as warnings for us” (1 Corinthians 10:11). Elsewhere he writes of “all Scripture” being “God-breathed” and “useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16).

It is in the context of another such lesson from history (Hebrews 4:1-11, cf. Psalm 95:7-11) that the New Testament writer of the letter to the Hebrews points out that “the word of God is alive and active.” Moreover, it is “sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12, cf. Ephesians 7:17, 1 Peter 1:23, Revelation 19:11-15). God operates through his word not only to reveal his character and purposes but to accomplish his plans in the hearts and minds of his people.

In the light of the above we should not be surprised to read in the Bible of the priority given to preaching and teaching the revealed word of God. Early in Mark’s gospel, when Jesus has healed many, and when “everyone is looking for [him],” his focus is not on healing more people or doing miracles. Instead Jesus says to his disciples, “Let us go somewhere else… so I can preach there also. That is why I have come” (Mark 1:36-38, emphasis added). Jesus’ priorities are similarly evident when on another occasion a woman calls out to him, “Blessed is [your] mother,” and he replies, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it” (Luke 11:28). It is because of the importance of people hearing the word of God that in Acts 6:1-7 we read of the apostles delegating administrative duties so that they might give their “attention to prayer and the ministry of the word.”

While the role of the word of God is relatively clear from the Bible, the precise way in which it operates is rather less so. We can think of God’s word operating something like a seed (e.g. Matthew 13:1ff) – a theme to which we shall return. The mechanisms by which a seed gives rise to a plant, and ultimately a harvest, are hidden from view and not easily discerned. And so it is with the word of God.

But while we may not understand exactly how God’s word operates, this should not surprise us. Speaking through the prophet Isaiah, the God who transcends time and space declares that “as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater, so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it” (Isaiah 55:9-11). Here the word of God is likened not to a seed but to life-giving water (cf. John 4:13-14). But the message is much the same: that however God works through his word, his word works to achieve his purposes.

4B. Revelation through the Son of God

The Son of God

The written word of God in the Old Testament points forward to Jesus Christ, the Word who became flesh, the Son of God.

Speaking through the Old Testament prophet Hosea, God likens his people to a child: “I loved him, and out of Egypt I called my son” (Hosea 11:1). And in the New Testament, when Jesus’ family take refuge in Egypt in order to escape from Herod, the gospel writer Matthew says that God’s words through Hosea have been fulfilled (Matthew 2:1-15).

More broadly, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, fulfils the Old Testament in extraordinary ways. In particular, he is the realisation of Daniel’s vision of “one like a son of man, coming with the clouds of heaven… [who] was given authority, glory and sovereign power… [and whose] kingdom… will never be destroyed” (Daniel 7:13-14, cf. e.g. Matthew 26:64). More than 500 years before Jesus walked the earth, we have a picture of someone who is both human (like a son of man) and divine (coming with the clouds of heaven) – and whose kingdom is eternal.

It is in the context of the Old Testament that we find the opening words of the New Testament letter to the Hebrews that we considered back in Chapter 1: “In the past [i.e. the Old Testament] God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son…” (Hebrews 1:1-2). The word of God that came through the Old Testament pointed forward to the Word of God revealed in Jesus Christ the Son of God who “is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word” (Hebrews 1:2-3, cf. e.g. John 14:9).

As we noted earlier, it is the consistent testimony of Scripture that Jesus Christ is both one with God and yet distinct from God. In the words of John quoted earlier, “the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1 again). The notion of Jesus being both God the Son and the Son of God is not easy to grasp, but it is consistent with the revelation of a God whose ways are higher than our ways and whose thoughts are higher than our thoughts even as the heavens are higher than the earth.

In human terms, a son is arguably the closest representation we can have of a father. If we cannot meet a man, and we want to know what he is like, meeting the man’s son – or sons – can often give us some idea. And in the ancient world, a son would generally have done the same job as his father. But even the closest relationship between an earthly father and his son is but a mere shadow of the relationship between the Heavenly Father and his Son Jesus Christ. As the Son of God, Jesus reveals God in a way that no one else can. As John puts it, “No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known” (John 1:18, cf. John 14:9). If we want to know what God is like, we must look at his one and only Son, Jesus Christ.

Revelation and the Son of God

The revelation of God is seen in the person of the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who is the object of God’s revelation. But it is not only that the revelation of God is seen in Jesus Christ. It is that the revelation of God is given by Jesus Christ. We can consider the Son of God not only as the object of God’s revelation but also as the agent of God’s revelation. Jesus Christ is both the person being revealed and the person who does the revealing.

In Luke’s gospel we read that two of Jesus’ followers walked with him on the road to Emmaus, but that they “were kept from recognizing him” (Luke 24:16). It was only later, when Jesus was at the table with them, that “their eyes were opened and they recognized him” (Luke 24:31). And it was Jesus himself who “opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures” (Luke 24:45, cf. Acts 16:14). It is Jesus Christ who gives understanding “so that [people] may know [God]” (1 John 5:20).

It is remarkable enough that God’s revelation is seen in Jesus Christ and given by Jesus Christ. What is even more remarkable is that God’s revelation is given at the prerogative of Jesus Christ. As Jesus himself puts it, “No one knows the Fatherexcept the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him” (Matthew 11:27, emphasis added). It is hard to overstate the role of the Son of God in the revelation of God. Our response to Jesus Christ is thus critically important, a theme to which we shall return.

As with the word of God, the role of the Son of God is relatively clear from the Bible, but the way in which he operates is rather less so. Some useful parallels may be drawn between physical sight and what we might call “spiritual sight”, a theme to which we shall return in the next chapter.

But while we may not understand exactly how the Son of God operates, we can receive revelation from him without knowing exactly how it happens. And we can see the effects of Jesus’ revelation in the lives of those who believe and trust in him.

Share

4C. Revelation through the Spirit of God

The Spirit of God

We have seen that the revelation of God comes through the word of God, and that it points to Jesus Christ as both the Word of God and the Son of God. Jesus Christ is not only the object of God’s revelation; he is also the agent of that revelation, and the one who chooses to whom it shall be revealed. Now that Jesus has returned to his eternal Father in heaven, just as he said he would (e.g. John 20:17), he is no longer physically present with us on earth. But his revelation continues through the Spirit – or Holy Spirit – of God.

At the very beginning of God’s revelation, even before the creation of the world, we find “the Spirit of God” present and in some sense distinct from God himself. Genesis 1:2 describes “the Spirit of God… hovering over the waters.” As the Old Testament narrative unfolds, we see that God gives his Spirit to particular people at particular times for particular tasks (see e.g. Exodus 31:1-5, Numbers 11:16-25, 1 Samuel 10:9-11, 1 Chronicles 28:11-12, Micah 3:8).

We learn from the New Testament that the Spirit was responsible for inspiring the Old Testament prophets, who, “though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:21). God used these Old Testament prophets to convey two things in particular regarding the Spirit:

Firstly, God spoke through Isaiah of a particular person on whom “the Spirit of the Lord [would] rest…”, someone who would judge “with righteousness” (Isaiah 11:1-5). This is consistent with Isaiah 42:1, where God spoke of “my servant, whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom I delight; I will put my Spirit on him, and he will bring justice to the nations.”

Secondly, God spoke through Joel of a more general outpouring of God’s Spirit on all his people: “I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days” (Joel 2:28-29, cf. e.g. Ezekiel 36:26-27).

In the context of these Old Testament prophecies, two events of the New Testament are particularly significant:

The first event is Jesus’ baptism. John the Baptist was “filled with the Spirit even before he [was] born” (Luke 1:15). He came “preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins” (Luke 3:3) and he baptised many people (Matthew 3:5-6). In due course Jesus himself asked John for baptism – not for the forgiveness of sins but “to fulfil all righteousness” (Matthew 3:15). And “as soon as Jesus was baptised, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased’” (Matthew 3:16-17). In this remarkable moment we have the Father speaking from heaven to affirm the Son by sending the Spirit to “remain on him” (John 1:32). Among other things, this points to Jesus being the servant of God who had been promised through Isaiah (cf. Matthew 12:15-21). In contrast to the Old Testament, where the Spirit was given to particular people at particular times for particular tasks, to Jesus Christ “God gives the Spirit without limit” (John 3:34).

The second event is Pentecost. When the time drew near for Jesus to return to his Father (cf. John 13:3), he promised the disciples who were to become his apostles that he would ask God the Father to give them the “Spirit of truth” (John 14:15ff, cf. John 15:26ff, Acts 1:4-8). And in due course, after Jesus returns to his Father (Acts 1:8-11), the Spirit comes on “the day of Pentecost” (Acts 2:1ff, cf. John 20:21-23), “poured out” by Jesus Christ (Acts 2:33). As God had promised through the prophet Joel (cf. Acts 2:16-21), he pours out his Spirit on all his people – i.e. all those who believe and trust in Jesus Christ, men and women, young and old.

Like the Son, the Spirit is one with God the Father and yet distinct from God the Father. It is the recurrent testimony of Scripture that God is One and yet somehow also Three, i.e. Father, Son and Spirit (cf. Jesus baptism described above; see also Matthew 28:19-20, 2 Corinthians 13:14, 1 Peter 1:2). The notion of the “Trinity” is famously difficult to understand. It is tempting to explain by analogy how the Father, Son and Spirit are related, but well-intentioned illustrations such as those involving e.g. ice, water and steam are at best simplistic and misleading.

Like the Father and the Son, the Spirit is fully God, as indeed “God is spirit” (John 4:24, cf. e.g. Acts 5:3-4, where Peter equates lying to the Spirit with lying to God). And like the Father and the Son, the Spirit – always “he” rather than “it” – is a personal and relational being (cf. e.g. John 16:13, Romans 8:26, Ephesians 4:30).

Jesus describes the Spirit as “another advocate” (John 14:16), where “another” means another of the same kind rather than an other of a different kind. It is implicit here that Jesus is the first “advocate” (cf. 1 John 2:1), and that the Spirit fulfils at least some of his role. But we may note too that, when speaking of this advocate, Jesus also says, “I will come to you” (John 14:18, emphasis added). This is not easy to understand but it is consistent with the idea of the Trinity, and also with Paul’s description of Jesus as “a life-giving Spirit” (1 Corinthians 15:45). We may note too that Paul appears to use the terms “Spirit of God” and “Spirit of Christ” interchangeably (Romans 8:9).

Revelation and the Spirit of God

We saw earlier that Jesus Christ is the ultimate Word of God to whom the Old Testament word of God points. The Son of God is the fulfilment of the Old Testament and he is the focus of the New Testament: firstly in the gospels that describe his life, death and resurrection; and secondly in the book of Acts, the letters, and the book of Revelation. As Luke begins the book of Acts, he says that in his “former book [i.e. Luke’s gospel] … [he] wrote about all that Jesus began to do and teach” (Acts 1:1, emphasis added). Incredible as it may seem, Jesus’ earthly ministry is only the beginning of his work.

Although Jesus Christ is no longer physically present in this world, he continues to operate by his Spirit. While Jesus was on earth, he was under the constraints of being a man. As the incarnate Son of God he could only be in one place at any one time. But when operating through his Spirit, Jesus can be anywhere and everywhere, empowering his followers accordingly. It is no coincidence that after the Spirit comes at Pentecost, we see a remarkable transformation of the apostles (as we discussed in Chapter 2) and exponential growth in the number of Christians (cf. e.g. Acts 2:41 and Acts 4:4).

The Greek word paraclete that Jesus uses for the Spirit is difficult to translate. It literally means “one called alongside to help” and it has been translated as Advocate, Counsellor, Helper and Comforter. In practice, the role of the Spirit encompasses elements of all of these.

Before he died, Jesus promised his disciples that the Spirit would “teach [them] all things and remind [them] of everything [Jesus had] said to [them]” (John 14:26). It is the Spirit who inspires the New Testament word of God (cf. 2 Timothy 3:16-17) that in turn points both back to the life, death and resurrection of the ultimate Word of God whose words are “full of the Spirit and life” (John 6:63). And it is the Spirit who operates through the word of God – the “sword of the Spirit” (Ephesians 6:17) – to make Jesus known.

As Jesus had promised, the “Spirit of truth… goes out from” God the Father and testifies about the Son (John 15:26, cf. John 16:13-15, Ephesians 3:4-5). The Spirit reveals the deep things of God that we could not otherwise know. He “knows the thoughts of God” and helps us to “understand what God has freely given us” (1 Corinthians 2:10-12). Without the help of the Spirit, it is not possible to understand the problem of sin or the solution that God has provided in Jesus Christ.

It is the Spirit who reveals Jesus, and it is the Spirit who regenerates God’s people. As we shall discuss in more detail in Part (iii), the Spirit of God works to transform the people of God in preparation for the age to come (cf. e.g. 2 Thessalonians 2:13). What we are powerless to do by ourselves, God can achieve through his Spirit living in us.

As with the word of God and the Son of God, the role of the Spirit of God is relatively clear from the Bible, but the way in which he operates is rather less so. According to Jesus, we can think of the Spirit operating like the wind. “The wind blows wherever it pleases,” he says. “You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit” (John 3:8, cf. Ecclesiastes 11:5) (NB “wind” and “spirit” come from the same Greek word in the original text; also cf. Acts 2:1-4ff and Ezekiel 37:5).

While we may not understand exactly how the Spirit of God operates, we can see and experience the effects of his work. He makes known the purposes of God and he works in the lives of the people of God to conform them to the likeness of his Son.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem