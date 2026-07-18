Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the third in a series of posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

[ Index | (i) Background: 1 / 2 / 3 | (ii) Problem: 4 / 5 / 6 | (iii) Solution: 7 / 8 / 9 ]

Chapter 3: Beyond the evidence

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This chapter is the shortest in Revealing Faith. But it contains some important general points about the consideration of evidence.

3A. The evidence is remarkably good

In Chapter 1 we considered the importance of evidence generally, and then the extraordinary claims and the extraordinary evidence concerning Jesus Christ. In Chapter 2 we considered evidence for the resurrection. Contrary to what is sometimes claimed, there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good.

The broad idea of faith can apply to many things. When I sit on a chair, it can be said that I have faith that it will support my weight. And when I board an aeroplane, it can be said that I have faith that it will not fall out of the sky. In these instances, “having faith” involves believing – rationally believing – that certain things are true, and acting on those beliefs. And in these examples the important thing is not the amount of faith that I have but the nature of the object in which I put that faith. If I sit on a broken chair or board a faulty aeroplane, no amount of faith will help. Faith has no value in and of itself; its value depends on the trustworthiness of its object.

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The events of the past few years have helped me to adjust and refine my view of the trustworthiness of various institutions and people. And how much faith I should place in them.

But while useful parallels may be drawn between having faith in Jesus Christ and having faith in chairs and aeroplanes, it is important to acknowledge the limitations of the analogy. There are some obvious differences, not least that we can readily see and experience chairs and aeroplanes. The underlying point is that the Christian faith has a substantial rational basis. For the object of a Christian’s faith is not a set of ethereal beliefs but a person, Jesus Christ: the man who is God. And as we have seen, there is a wealth of extraordinary evidence relating to the claims concerning this extraordinary man. It is in the context of some of this evidence that the writer of the letter to the Hebrews describes Christian faith as “confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” (Hebrews 11:1) – a long way from the popular misconception of faith as “believing what you know ain’t so” (in the words of Mark Twain’s schoolboy in Following the Equator).

The nature of the evidence for Christian faith is thus qualitatively very different from that for e.g. the existence of unicorns or tree spirits or even flying spaghetti monsters! As we have seen, the extraordinary evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is rooted in the historical context of God’s revelation over around 1500 years. And while relatively few people really believe in unicorns or tree spirits or even flying spaghetti monsters, many people believe and trust in the man who is God. Belief in Jesus Christ is also qualitatively different from belief in the likes of fairies or Santa Claus. While such beliefs are common among young children, they usually disappear before adolescence. In contrast, many people become Christians – and choose to remain Christians – as adults, sometimes at great personal cost.

The evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. When people say that there is little or no evidence, or that the evidence is not very good, we may reasonably wonder how hard they have looked. And in an age where so much information is so readily available, not looking hard is becoming increasingly inexcusable.

But if the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is so compelling, we may reasonably wonder why more people do not believe. In the rest of this chapter we shall consider two reasons why some people are not convinced by the evidence. The first is that the evidence is not necessarily considered carefully. And the second is that the evidence is not necessarily the main thing.

3B. The evidence is not necessarily considered carefully

A couple of logic problems…

Monty Hall problem

The Monty Hall problem is a puzzle loosely based on the American game show Let’s Make a Deal presented by Monty Hall. It is described by Jim Al-Khalili in Paradox (p35): “Suppose you’re on a game show, and you’re given the choice of three doors: A, B and C. Behind one door is a car, behind the others, goats. You pick a door, say door A, and the host, who knows what’s behind the doors, opens another door, say B, to reveal a goat. He says to you, ‘Do you want to switch to door C?’ Is it to your advantage to switch choice of doors?”

In this scenario, the host knows which door the car is behind. And if the car is behind the door you chose, then he chooses one of the other doors to open. Whereas if the car is behind one of the doors you didn’t choose, he opens the third door (which he knows has no car behind it). It may be assumed that the host is thoroughly honest, that you have no prior knowledge that allows you to distinguish between the doors, and that a car is a more desirable outcome than a goat.

The reader is encouraged to try to solve the problem before reading further. The solution is outlined after this next problem.

Wason selection task

The Wason selection task is described in the following extract from New Scientistmagazine (5 May 2007, p38):

“Have you ever had an argument with someone about a vexatious issue... and been frustrated because they only drew on evidence that supported their opinions and conveniently ignored anything to the contrary? This is the ubiquitous confirmation bias. It can be infuriating in others, but we are all susceptible every time we weigh up evidence to guide our decision-making.”

The “Wason selection task”, devised in 1966 by Peter Cathcart Wason, is used to illustrate the point:

“Four cards are laid out each with a letter on one side and a number on the other. You can see D, A, 2 and 5 (as below). The task is to determine which cards must be turned over to allow you to decide if the following statement is true: ‘If there is a D on one side, there is a 5 on the other.’”

Again, the reader is encouraged to try to solve the problem before reading further. The solution is outlined below after the Monty Hall solution.

…and their solutions

Monty Hall solution

When considering the Monty Hall problem, many people, especially at first sight, conclude that it does not matter whether the player switches. But this is not correct. Once the host has opened a door, the car must be behind one of the two remaining doors. The player has no way to know which of these doors is the winning door, leading many people to assume that each door has an equal probability and to conclude that switching does not matter. But this “equal probability” assumption, while being intuitively seductive, is incorrect. The player’s chances of winning the car actually double by switching to the door the host offers.

The chance of initially choosing the car is one in three, which is the chance of winning the car by sticking with this choice. By contrast, the chance of initially choosing a door with a goat is two in three, and a player originally choosing a door with a goat wins by switching. In both cases the host must reveal a goat. In the two out of three cases where the player initially chooses a goat, the host must reveal the other goat, leaving the only remaining door as the one with the car.

Jim Al-Khalili recounts how Marilyn vos Savant offered the Monty Hall problem and the correct solution in her Ask Marilyn column in the popular American magazine Parade (Paradox, p29ff). Thousands of readers, including eminent mathematicians, wrote to tell her she was wrong. Some of the controversy was because the Parade statement of the problem fails to fully specify the host’s behaviour and is thus technically ambiguous. However, even when given completely unambiguous problem statements, explanations, simulations, and formal mathematical proofs, many people still meet the correct answer with disbelief.

Wason selection task solution

Here is the solution to the Wason selection task: “Typically, 75% of people pick the D and 5, reasoning that if these have a 5 and a D respectively on their flip sides, this confirms the rules. But look again. Although you are required to prove that if there is a D on one side, there is a 5 on the other, the statement says nothing about what letters might be on the reverse of a 5. So the 5 card is irrelevant. Instead of trying to confirm the theory, the way to test it is to try to disprove it. The correct answer is D – if the reverse isn’t 5, the statement is false – and 2 – if there’s a D on the other side, the statement is false.”

It is interesting to note that most people, including some who are intelligent and highly educated, do not answer this simple logic problem correctly (assuming they have not seen the problem before of course). And it is instructive to read the accompanying comment in the New Scientist article:

“The confirmation bias [i.e. when people draw on evidence that supports their opinions and conveniently ignore anything to the contrary] is a problem if we believe we are making a decision by rationally weighing up alternatives, when in fact we already have a favoured option that we simply want to justify. Our tendency to overestimate the extent to which other people’s judgement is affected by the confirmation bias, while denying it in ourselves, makes matters worse.”

The article concludes, “If you want to make good choices, you need to do more than latch on to facts and figures that support the option you already suspect is the best. Admittedly, actively searching for evidence that could prove you wrong is a painful process, and requires self-discipline. That may be too much to ask of many people much of the time. ‘Perhaps it’s enough to realise that we’re unlikely to be truly objective,’ says psychologist Ray Nickerson at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. ‘Just recognising that this bias exists, and that we’re all subject to it, is probably a good thing.’ At the very least, we might hold our view a little less dogmatically and choose with a bit more humility.”

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While I suspect that most people recognise confirmation bias, the past few years have made me additionally inclined to think that it is part of human nature that we are slow to recognise it in ourselves.

This part of the Sermon on the Mount springs to mind:

Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, “Let me take the speck out of your eye,” when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

Pause for thought

Even when presented with simple logic problems it seems that we human beings are naturally inclined to decide what we think or believe first, and then to look for evidence to support our case. Ironically, this way of working can be more of a pitfall for clever people who can devise ingenious ways to defend the indefensible, sometimes couched in what to most people is impenetrable rhetoric.

Stuart Sutherland writes similarly concerning overconfidence in our preconceptions: “Our extraordinary facility at forming explanations to support our beliefs results in our placing too much faith in them instead of carefully examining alternatives” (Irrationality, p178). More broadly, he presents cogent evidence for irrationality in many different contexts.

Confirmation bias plays an important part in our decision-making processes in all sorts of ways, and thus provides pause for thought in relation to the evaluation of the evidence for Christian faith. If it is difficult to get our heads around even simple logic problems, how much more of a challenge might we find the revelation of a God who transcends space and time? When we consider the evidence for the truth (or otherwise) of Christianity, we should think carefully before reaching our conclusions. In the words of King Solomon again, “It is very often the case that the first person to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines” (Proverbs 18:17).

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It was that verse that I particularly had in mind when I put together these 20 questions back in Autumn 2021:

This is not to deny that understanding Christian revelation requires rather more than mere rational thinking, a theme to which we shall return. But while Christian revelation may go beyond reason, it is nevertheless undergirded by reason.

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3C. The evidence is not necessarily the main thing

Jesus Christ polarises opinion

One of the reasons that people are not convinced by the evidence for the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ is that they have not necessarily considered it carefully. But another, more fundamental reason is that the evidence is not necessarily the main thing. It appears that there is something about Jesus Christ that polarises opinion, irrespective of the evidence.

For many people, the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is more than sufficient. And for many more, the case seems strong enough. But what is particularly interesting is that for many of those who believe, it is not only that the evidence is enough; it is that much less evidence would suffice.

There are some people who encounter Jesus Christ and see that they have found someone that they have been looking for all their lives. When they discover the real Jesus, they recognise that only he can meet their deepest need. They are eager to learn more about him, and to engage with his followers.

Some people find the Christian message compelling. Sometimes this happens even when they have not considered the evidence particularly carefully, or understood much of it. They may say that they “know” that they are right, and that they cannot help but believe, even when presented with arguments that seem to call into question the case for faith. They may even refuse to consider such evidence at all, or at least resolve not to look too closely. As Thomas Aquinas put it, “To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary.”

But for many others, the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is far from sufficient. And for many more, the case seems somewhat tenuous. But what is particularly interesting is that for many of those who do not believe, it is not only that the evidence is not enough; it is that more evidence – indeed perhaps any amount of evidence – would not suffice.

There are some people who encounter Jesus Christ and see that they have found someone that they have been trying to avoid all their lives. When they discover the real Jesus, they know that they want nothing to do with him, even if they would not put it quite so bluntly. One way or another, they go out of their way to evade his influence. They are reluctant to talk seriously about him, and to engage with his followers.

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I am reminded of how so few people — and particularly so few Christians — are interested in discussing the bigger picture in relation to the unfolding events of recent years.

A more general version of that last sentence springs to mind:

They are reluctant to talk seriously about truth, and to engage with those who want to do so.

As does the heading of this subsection, which is not so very far from:

Truth polarises opinion

Some people find the Christian message far from compelling. Sometimes this happens even when they have not considered the evidence particularly carefully, or understood much of it. They may say that they “know” that they are right, and that they cannot believe, even when presented with arguments that seem consistent with the case for faith. They may even refuse to consider such evidence at all, or at least resolve not to look too closely. Returning to Thomas Aquinas, while no explanation is necessary to one who has faith, “to one without faith, no explanation is possible.”

In almost any given group of people, we find that Jesus Christ polarises opinion. Among scientists for example, there are some who claim that scientific observations and discoveries have rendered belief in God – let alone faith in Jesus Christ – redundant. Yet others within the same scientific disciplines assert that the very same scientific observations and discoveries are most satisfyingly understood in the context of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The same evidence brings out very different responses.

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There are further parallels here. Not least:

The same evidence brings out very different responses.

Remarkably, a similar observation may be made concerning theologians, i.e. those who study of the nature of God and religious truth. There are some theologians – academics or clergy (or both) – who accept, for example, that Jesus Christ is the man who is God and the one who provides a solution to the problem of sin. And there are other theologians, with similar training, from similar backgrounds, who do not accept that Jesus is the man who is God and the one who provides a solution to the problem of sin. Indeed some even go so far as to deny the existence of God altogether. Once again the same evidence elicits very different responses.

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One of the most striking things to me in the context of the covid era was how different doctors could reach such different conclusions about what was going on. I am not thinking here of doctors paid or otherwise influenced to defend the party line. I am thinking of the average GP or hospital doctor.

I find it instructive that, these days, the doctors who, for whatever reason, toed the party line during the covid era seem less than keen to discuss what happened during that time and how we might learn from it.

Jesus Christ has always polarised opinion

The fact that Jesus Christ polarises opinion should not surprise us. Such observations are consistent with God’s revelation.

Even in Old Testament times God’s word polarised opinion. To some God’s word was a delight (e.g. Psalm 119:24,35), but to others God’s word “[was] offensive... [and] they [found] no pleasure in it” (Jeremiah 6:10).

As we shall see in the next chapter, Jesus Christ is God’s ultimate Word to his people. It should thus not surprise us that we find corresponding polarised opinion in the New Testament.

When the Magi – often called wise men – found Jesus as a small child, they were “overjoyed… and they bowed down and worshiped him” (Matthew 2:10-11). In contrast, when king Herod heard about Jesus, he was “disturbed” and, in a bid to kill Jesus, arranged for the slaughter of “all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were two years old and under” (Matthew 2:16).

After Jesus had raised Lazarus from the dead, “many of the Jews who had come to visit Mary, and had seen what Jesus did, believed in him” (John 11:45). In contrast, the chief priests and the Pharisees conspired against Jesus and “plotted to take his life” (John 11:47-53). Indeed “the chief priests [also] made plans to kill Lazarus as well, for on account of him many of the Jews were going over to Jesus and believing in him” (John 12:9-11).

When Jesus was crucified with two criminals, one “hurled insults at him: ‘Aren’t you the Christ? Save yourself and us!’” But the other recognised that he himself was “getting what [his] deeds [deserved]” while Jesus had done nothing wrong. The second criminal recognised Jesus as God’s chosen king, and repented (Luke 23:39-43). In contrast, the first criminal was defiant to the very end.

All this is consistent with Jesus’ teaching: “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth?” he asks. “No, I tell you, but division. From now on there will be five in one family divided against each other, three against two and two against three. They will be divided, father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law” (Luke 12:51-53).

Even the mere mention of Jesus Christ can elicit polarised reactions. While to some the name of Jesus Christ is the “name that is above every name” (Philippians 2:9, cf. e.g. Isaiah 9:6), to others it is but a convenient swearword. And as it is for Jesus, so it is – at least to some degree – for those who follow him. Paul rather colourfully uses the imagery of smell to describe himself and his fellow Christians as “the aroma of Christ among those who are being saved and those who are perishing,” with the recognition that “to the one we are the smell of death; to the other, the fragrance of life” (2 Corinthians 2:15).

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This reminds me of the way in which, in some circles at least, if I act as if nothing untoward has been happening in recent years, I am welcome; but, if I seek to raise concerns, then not so much.

This is not to say that the response to Jesus Christ – or indeed his followers – always appears so very clear cut. For some, Jesus Christ is an enigmatic figure, and the faith of his followers baffling as much as anything. But ultimately, the world is divided into two camps: “Whoever is not with me,” says Jesus, “is against me” (Luke 11:23).

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem