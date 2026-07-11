Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the second in a series of posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Chapter 2: Evidence for the resurrection

[ Index | (i) Background: 1 / 2 / 3 | (ii) Problem: 4 / 5 / 6 | (iii) Solution: 7 / 8 / 9 ]

2A. Context for the resurrection

We noted earlier that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is arguably the ultimate piece of extraordinary evidence in support of the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ as the man who is God and who provides the solution to the problem of sin. When preaching in Athens, Paul speaks of God “[setting] a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed [i.e. Jesus Christ].” He then goes on to add that God “has given proof of this to all men by raising him from the dead” (Acts 17:31 again, cf. Matthew 12:38-41, John 2:18-19, Acts 17:2-3). The resurrection is arguably the closest we get to “proof” that Jesus Christ really is who he claims to be.

The resurrection is thus a particularly critical part of the extraordinary evidence for the extraordinary claims of Jesus Christ. Paul writes to Christians in Corinth that “if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17). In this chapter we shall consider in more detail some of the extraordinary evidence for the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We shall begin not with the resurrection accounts themselves but by following the pattern of the previous chapter, focusing on the broader context for the resurrection provided by the gospels, the Old Testament and the whole Bible story.

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This chapter focuses specifically on evidence for the resurrection. As such, there is relatively little to add from a 2026 perspective, but I have made a few additional comments.

Resurrection in the context of the gospels

According to the gospels, Jesus repeatedly taught that he would rise from the dead. We noted in the previous chapter that Jesus told his disciples that the Son of Man must suffer and be killed and after three days rise again. In an encounter with some Pharisees recorded in John 10:1-18, Jesus speaks of himself as “the gate for the sheep” and “the good shepherd”. He claims to “have come so that [people] may have life, and have it to the full” and speaks of of himself “[laying] down [his] life – only to take it up again”. And just before he dies, he tells his disciples, “You will all fall away…” before adding, almost casually, “But after I have risen, I will go ahead of you into Galilee” (Mark 14:27-28).

Jesus speaks of his resurrection in less obvious ways too. For example, when he is asked for a miraculous sign to prove his authority to turn over tables in the temple, he replies, “Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days” (John 2:19). According to the apostle John, “the temple [Jesus] had spoken of was his body. After he was raised from the dead, his disciples recalled what he had said. Then they believed the Scripture and the words that Jesus had spoken” (John 2:21-22).

Jesus also speaks more generally concerning the raising of the dead. In the context of his claim to be the “bread of life”, he says that “this is the will of him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all that he has given me, but raise them up at the last day. For my Father’s will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day” (John 6:35-40, cf. e.g. Luke 20:34-38; John 5:19-29).

Moreover, and as with so much of his teaching, Jesus backs up what he says by what he does. He does not merely speak about people being raised from the dead. On several occasions Jesus is recorded as actually raising the dead: the son of the widow of Nain (Luke 7:11-15); the daughter of Jairus the synagogue ruler (Mark 5:21-43 again); and, perhaps most notably, Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha (John 11:1-44). After raising Lazarus, Jesus says to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die” (John 11:25-26). While this is a private conversation rather than a public declaration, it is no less striking for that.

The gospels thus provide important context for the resurrection. Jesus’ extraordinary claim was not merely to be able to give life, to raise the dead, and to raise people up at the last day. He claimed to be the resurrection and the life.

Resurrection in the context of the Old Testament

The gospels provide extraordinary context for Jesus’ resurrection, but they are not the only source of important background. From the beginning of the Old Testament it is evident that God is the source of life. Genesis 2:7 speaks of “God [forming] a man from the dust of the ground and [breathing] into his nostrils the breath of life…”

The first indication that God can raise the dead comes when God commands Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac (Genesis 22:1ff). Abraham and his wife Sarah had waited a long time for the birth of their one and only son, and God’s promises to Abraham depended on this boy (cf. Genesis 12:1-3, Genesis 17:15-22). It is thus all the more remarkable that Abraham was sufficiently obedient to God that he was prepared to sacrifice Isaac before God intervened to stop him (Genesis 22:9-12). We read in the New Testament that “by faith Abraham, when God tested him, offered Isaac as a sacrifice… [he] reasoned that God could raise the dead, and figuratively speaking, he did receive Isaac back from death” (Hebrews 11:17-19, emphasis added, cf. Romans 4:16-17). From the very first book of the Bible it is implicit that God can raise the dead.

In the second book of the Bible we find another indication that God can raise the dead. After Moses encounters God in the burning bush (Exodus 3:1ff), he is commanded to “say to the Israelites, ‘The Lord, the God of your fathers – the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob – has sent me to you’” (Exodus 3:15). And in the New Testament Jesus uses this episode when answering a question about the resurrection: “even Moses showed that the dead rise,” says Jesus, “for he calls the Lord ‘the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.’ He is not the God of the dead, but of the living, for to him all are alive” (Luke 20:37-38).

Later in the Old Testament, but still hundreds of years before Jesus was born, we find further indications that God can raise the dead. For example, God brought the prophet Ezekiel to a valley of dry bones, and instructed him to prophesy to the bones: “This is what the Sovereign Lord says… I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; I will put breath in you, and you will come to life” (Ezekiel 37:5-6; NB the Hebrew for “breath” can also mean wind or Spirit). Ezekiel prophesied as he was commanded, and “the bones came together… tendons and flesh appeared on them and skin covered them… [and] they came to life and stood up on their feet – a vast army” (Ezekiel 37:7-10). This is not to say that this episode is related specifically to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The prophecy appears to be directed primarily towards the nation of Israel in the context of their exile (cf. Ezekiel 37:11-14). But this passage nevertheless speaks unmistakably of a God who can bring life after death, something which is consistent with the ministry of God’s prophets Elijah and Elisha, both of whom are recorded as raising the dead (1 Kings 17:8-24, 2 Kings 4:8-37).

Furthermore, in the book of Isaiah we read that God will one day “swallow up death forever” (Isaiah 25:8, cf. 1 Corinthians 15:54). This is a remarkable statement, but one that is consistent with the picture of a God who can raise the dead. It fits too with Isaiah’s description of a suffering servant “pierced for our transgressions [and] crushed for our iniquities… [who] after he has suffered… will see the light of life and be satisfied” (Isaiah 53:5,11). And all this is consistent with the words of David who, according to the apostle Peter, “spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that he was not abandoned to the realm of the dead, nor did his body see decay” (Acts 2:31, cf. Psalm 16:8-11).

The Old Testament thus provides important context for understanding the resurrection of Jesus Christ in the New Testament. It is striking that when the risen Jesus is speaking with two of his followers on the road to Emmaus, he says to them not “How foolish you are, and how slow of heart to believe that the Christ has risen from the dead!” but rather, “How foolish you are, and how slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken!” (Luke 24:25, emphasis added). It is notable too that, when making the case for Christianity, Paul “reasoned… from the Scriptures [i.e. the Old Testament], explaining and proving that the Christ had to suffer and rise from the dead” (Acts 17:2, emphasis added).

Resurrection in the context of the whole Bible story

The Old Testament provides extraordinary context for Jesus’ resurrection. The resurrection comes not in isolation but in the context of the whole Bible story that culminates in the man who is God providing a solution to the problem of sin.

In many respects Jesus’ resurrection was of course surprising. As we shall see in due course, his disciples were certainly surprised. At first they did not believe the women who had discovered Jesus’ empty tomb (cf. e.g. Luke 24:9-11). And who can blame them? After all, it is an understatement to say that dead men do not ordinarily rise again.

But in some respects the resurrection of Jesus was not at all surprising. It is one thing to say that dead men do not rise again, and quite another to say that no dead man can ever rise again. As we have seen, Jesus Christ is an extraordinary human being whose life has an extraordinary context. Indeed there is a case to be made that, when carefully considered, Jesus’ resurrection was not so much surprising as inevitable. Ordinarily it is unsurprising that people die, and it is particularly unsurprising when people stay dead. With the Son of God it is the other way round. If Jesus is one with his immortal Father, it is arguably surprising that he dies at all, and it would have been particularly surprising if he had stayed dead.The apostle Peter speaks of “God [raising Jesus Christ] from the dead, freeing him from the agony of death, because it was impossible for death to keep its hold on him” (Acts 2:24, emphasis added). On this basis, it is understandable that Paul asks King Agrippa, “why should [we] consider it incredible that God raises the dead?” (Acts 26:8).

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Many of the aspects of what happened in 2020 were surprising to me, not least:

the extent of panic and fear, particularly among Christians

the extent of the “covid measures” and the failure to see what might lie behind them

the way in which most people went along with draconian restrictions in the context of a perceived threat

the way in which some people went beyond what they were asked to do

the lockstep nature of the international response (with Sweden being a notable exception)

But in retrospect, and having learned a lot more about the bigger picture context, my perspective is rather different.

2B. Creation and the resurrection

We have considered the extraordinary context of the resurrection in terms of the gospels, the Old Testament and the whole Bible story. We turn now to consider the resurrection in relation to creation and the new creation.

Resurrection and creation

God’s character in creation

According to the Bible, God is the uncreated creator of the universe. In the opening words of Scripture, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1). But it is not only that God creates the universe. He rules over it, he defines how it operates, and he sustains its very existence (cf. e.g. Job 12:10, Colossians 1:17). As Augustine put it, nature is what God does. Whether or not we recognise it, without God there is no life. God is the one “for whom and through whom everything exists” (Hebrews 2:10, cf. Nehemiah 9:6, Acts 17:28). And because God is the creator of the universe, we see something of his character and purposes reflected both in creation at large and in the people created in his image.

In the words of the Old Testament king David, “the heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they display knowledge. There is no speech or language where their voice is not heard. Their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world” (Psalm 19:1-4). This poetic description of creation is echoed in the New Testament by the apostle Paul: “Ever since the creation of the world [God’s] eternal power and divine nature, invisible though they are, have been understood and seen through the things he has made” (Romans 1:20). Forthe French theologian John Calvin “the creation reflects its Creator at every point… it is like a visible garment, which the invisible God dons in order to make himself known; it is like a book in which the name on the Creator is written as its author; it is like a theater, in which the glory of God is publicly displayed; it is like a mirror, in which the works and wisdom of God are reflected” (quoted in Reformation Thought by Alister McGrath).

According to the Bible, human beings are a particularly special part of God’s creation. It was only after God had created human beings that he pronounced “all that he had made” to be not merely good but “very good” (Genesis 1:31, emphasis added). According to Genesis 1:27, “God created man [i.e. human beings] in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” The phrase “image of God” is often misunderstood and sometimes grossly misrepresented. We tend to think of an image in terms of something visual. But the image of God – who is ordinarily “unseen” (Matthew 6:6) – necessarily relates to character rather than appearance. As human beings, our natural inclination is to make God in our image, and to think of him as something like a bigger and better version of ourselves. But the image of God concerns people resembling God – at least to some degree – rather than God resembling people. And according to the Bible, human beings have indeed been created in the image of the Creator God who is eternal, relational and holy.

This is not to deny that all is not well with the world. It is clear enough both from the Bible (Genesis 3:1ff) and from what we see around us that people are in rebellion against their Creator, and that the world is under judgement. We live in a fallen world afflicted by death, toil and strife, and the image of God in human beings is marred. But despite this, God’s character in creation remains evident for those willing to see it. We live in a good world spoiled, but it is still a good world. And while the image of God in human beings is marred, people retain something of the character of their Creator.

Resurrection in creation

Moreover, while all is not well with the world, God has not left us without help. In Jesus Christ he has provided a solution to the problem of sin. In contrast to sinful human beings, Jesus is the perfect image (Colossians 1:15) of the Creator God who is eternal, relational and holy. As we noted earlier, the man who is God claimed not merely to be able to give life, to raise the dead, and to raise people up at the last day. He claimed to be the resurrection and the life.

Given (a) that God’s creation reflects his character and purposes, and (b) that resurrection is central to God’s character and purposes, we might reasonably expect to see aspects of resurrection reflected in creation. And so we do. C. S. Lewis writes, “In the Christian story God descends to re-ascend. He comes down; down from the heights of absolute being into time and space, down into humanity… down to the very roots and sea-bed of the Nature He has created. But He goes down to come up again and bring the ruined world up with Him...” (Miracles, Chapter 14). In the words of Paul, Jesus “made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross!” (Philippians 2:7-8). Jesus gave up the glory of heaven not just to enter our world but to endure some of the worst it could throw at him. And because of this, “God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow” (Philippians 2:9-10).

Lewis goes on to observe that “in this descent and re-ascent everyone will recognise a familiar pattern: a thing written all over the world. It is the pattern of all vegetable life. It must belittle itself into something hard, small and deathlike, it must fall into the ground: thence the new life re-ascends.” We see something of the pattern of death and resurrection written into the seasonal cycle of nature. Shortly before he dies, Jesus picks up a similar theme when he says, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (John 12:23-24).

The imagery of descent and re-ascent in nature reflects God’s character and eternal purposes. As Lewis puts it, “the pattern is there in Nature because it was first there in God” (Miracles, Chapter 14 again). For Jesus Christ does not go down merely to come up again. He goes down to bring the ruined world up with him.

Resurrection and the new creation

The new creation

When Jesus died on the cross, it was no unfortunate martyrdom. His death paved the way to his resurrection, and to the culmination of God’s eternal plan for the “renewal of all things” (Matthew 19:28, cf. Romans 8:18-25). Because of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ there will be “a new heaven and a new earth [i.e. a new everything]” (Revelation 21:1, cf. Isaiah 65:17, 2 Peter 3:13) in which the character and purposes of God are reflected both in the new creation at large and in the people recreated in his image.

According to John’s vision at the end of the Bible, “God’s dwelling-place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (Revelation 21:3-4, cf. Isaiah 25:8). In the age to come, there will be no more death or toil or strife. God’s people will no longer be separated from their Creator. They will live with him in a world free from sin and its effects.

If the new creation is to be free of the effects of sin, it stands to reason that the people of the new creation must be free from sin. As such, God’s people need to be transformed. The image of God, marred as it is by sin and its effects, must somehow be restored. God’s people must become like Jesus Christ, the one person in whom God’s image is perfect. This might seem like an impossible task. And humanly speaking it is. It requires a miracle. According to Jesus, it necessitates being “born again” or “born of God” (John 3:3), a theme to which we shall return. As the notion of being born implies, the required transformation cannot be accomplished by human effort. It requires the power of the Spirit of God – “the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead” (Romans 8:11, cf. John 3:8, 2 Thessalonians 2:13). And by his Spirit, the Creator God begins to recreate those who believe and trust in his Son, Jesus Christ. “If anyone is in Christ he is a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17). As with our “first creation”, and indeed as with God’s creation at large, the process is slow but sure. It will not be completed in this life, but it will be made complete in the age to come. As Paul writes to Christians in the early church, “he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6). For “just as we have borne the image of the earthly man [i.e. Adam], so shall we bear the image of the heavenly man [i.e. Christ]” (1 Corinthians 15:49, cf. Romans 8:29).

The resurrection of the dead

While the transformation of Christian believers is ongoing in this life, the process of physical decay continues until death. The transformation of the body must wait until the age to come.

In a letter to the early church in Corinth, Paul writes in some detail concerning the “resurrection of the dead” (1 Corinthians 15:1ff). He begins by emphasising the biblical context of Jesus’ death and resurrection that we discussed earlier in this chapter: “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures [and]… that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4, emphasis added). He goes on to list Jesus’ appearances to various witnesses, a subject to which we shall return. And then the apostle addresses the question of the resurrection of the dead.

According to Paul, Jesus’ resurrection is intrinsically linked with the resurrection of the dead anticipated by the Old Testament prophets (cf. e.g. Isaiah 26:19, Daniel 12:1-2). The apostle continues, “If it is preached that Christ has been raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith” (1 Corinthians 15:12-14). The Christian faith is utterly dependent on Jesus’ resurrection. If Jesus Christ was not raised from the dead, he is not the man who is God, and he does not provide a solution to the problem of sin.

But according to Paul, “Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15:20). As someone who had met the risen Jesus (e.g. 1 Corinthians 15:8), Paul had no doubt that Jesus had indeed been raised. The apostle was in the habit of “preaching the good news about Jesus and the resurrection” (Acts 17:18). And as with so many aspects of the Christian life, where Jesus goes first, his people follow. As Paul writes elsewhere, “if we died with him, we will also live with him” (2 Timothy 2:11, cf. Romans 6:5-8). As Jesus has been raised, so shall those who believe and trust in him also be raised – to “the life that is truly life” (1 Timothy 6:19, cf. 1 Corinthians 15:43).

The resurrection of the body

In 1 Corinthians 15 Paul goes on to address the question of what resurrection will mean for God’s people. It is important to bear in mind that many of Paul’s original readers in Corinth would have viewed the body as earthly and unspiritual, and not worthy of being raised. It is in this context that Paul says, “But someone will ask, ‘How are the dead raised? With what kind of body will they come?’” (1 Corinthians 15:35). Paul has in mind those for whom the whole idea of the resurrection of the body is crazy. What about those who have died in old age, having lost all their physical and mental faculties, they might ask. What about those who have died in infancy? And what if the body in question has been destroyed? Etc.

But as Paul goes on to indicate, such questions miss the point. He begins his answer by saying, “How foolish!” (1 Corinthians 15:36). It appears that in Paul’s view it is questions like those above that are crazy rather than the idea of resurrection. He continues, “What you sow does not come to life unless it dies. When you sow, you do not plant the body that will be, but just a seed, perhaps of wheat or of something else. But God gives it a body as he has determined, and to each kind of seed he gives its own body” (1 Corinthians 15:36-38). As the author of creation, God knows about transformation. He routinely takes the apparently ordinary and generates the extraordinary, often by a death-like process. For example, an acorn appears unpromising, but after burial in the ground God can transform it into a mighty oak tree (cf. John 12:23-24 again). And so it is with the resurrection body.

In response, it could of course be pointed out that human beings are rather different from plants. And in any case, the plant that grows from a seed is a different plant from the one that yielded the seed. But again this misses the point. The imagery of the seed and the plant is meant as an illustration of the process of resurrection for which there is only genuine precedent in Jesus. Paul goes on to point out that “not all flesh is the same: people have one kind of flesh, animals have another, birds another and fish another. There are also heavenly bodies and there are earthly bodies; but the splendour of the heavenly bodies is one kind, and the splendour of the earthly bodies is another. The sun has one kind of splendour, the moon another and the stars another; and star differs from star in splendour” (1 Corinthians 15:39-41). Throughout creation we see many different types of body. Creation is nothing if not diverse. And if God can do diversity in creation, he can – and will – do diversity in the new creation. As Paul continues, “So will it be with the resurrection of the dead. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonour, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body” (1 Corinthians 15:42-44, cf. 1 Peter 1:23). Those who believe and trust in Jesus Christ will be given resurrection bodies that eclipse their earthly bodies in a manner that we can only begin to imagine. The man who is God “will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body” (Philippians 3:21).

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In the context of the past few years, I find the prospect of resurrection more wondrous than ever.

As to the nature of our transformed bodies, we get some clues from the descriptions of Jesus’ resurrection body. John records that even though “the doors [were] locked… Jesus came and stood among [his disciples]” (John 20:19). The resurrected Son of God could appear and disappear at will. This does seem extraordinary, but in the context of the extraordinary evidence that we have discussed, and also the Flatland analogy included in the Appendix, we should perhaps not be so surprised.

While Jesus’ resurrection body might be described as spiritual, not least in the sense that it belongs to the age to come, it is evidently physical too. When the disciples thought they were seeing a ghost, Jesus said to them, “Look at my hands and my feet. It is I myself! Touch me and see; a ghost does not have flesh and bones, as you see I have” (Luke 24:39, cf. John 20:24-27, 1 John 1:1). And when “they still did not believe,” he “took [a piece of broiled fish] and ate it in their presence” (Luke 24:42-43). Jesus could talk with his disciples. His disciples could touch him. His wounds were still visible. And he ate food.

Science, technology and resurrection

In general terms, we should be slow to discount what might be possible. Scientific and technological advances continue to reveal how little we know. As Lewis Thomas put it, “science provided the first close glimpse of the profundity of human ignorance” (On Science and Uncertainty). We should thus be wary of writing off the possibility of resurrection.In the words of science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke’s first law, “When a distinguished but elderly scientist states that something is possible, he is almost certainly right. When he states that something is impossible, he is very probably wrong.”

Scientific and technological advances have taught us that genuinely amazing things are possible. Consider for example how even our relatively recent ancestors would have viewed a smartphone, or even a mere radio. Everyday items which are now commonplace would have seemed like magic to people in relatively recent history. Moreover, the progress of the last 100 years or so suggests (a) that we may be merely scratching the surface in terms of what may be possible, and (b) that the pace of change is increasing.

Scientific and technological advances have also taught us that reality does not necessarily correspond to the common sense view. It is hard to believe that the earth spins so fast that a point near the equator moves at around 1000 miles per hour. It is puzzling that we cannot know precisely both the position and momentum of particles. It is odd that light behaves as both waves and particles. Etc. But extraordinary ideas such as these may reasonably be accepted on the basis of the available evidence.

In the light of the above it should perhaps not surprise us that God’s revelation does not necessarily correspond to the common sense view. Indeed if God is the author of both creation and revelation, we might reasonably expect this. It is hard to believe that God is both Three and One. It is puzzling that God chooses his people before they are born and yet they also in some sense choose to be his people (a subject to which we shall return). It is odd that God grants eternal life on the basis not of what people have done but what he has done. Etc. But extraordinary ideas such as these may reasonably be accepted on the basis of the available evidence.

This is not to say that the parallels are exact, but to point out that there are some remarkable similarities. God’s revelation through the Bible and in the person of Jesus Christ teaches us that genuinely amazing things are possible, something that is consistent with what we increasingly observe from scientific and technological progress.

If we are sufficiently open-minded to allow for the possibility of resurrection, the evidence fits together remarkably well. In order to make the case that the resurrection did not happen, there is a great deal else to be explained, not least in terms of the evidence of many witnesses.

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In the past few years, I have learned in many and various ways that reality does not necessarily correspond to what most people would consider a common sense view. In particular, I have come to realise that the veneer of freedom and democracy in the West obscures a deeper and darker reality that is entirely consistent with the biblical notion that “the whole world is under the control of the evil one”.

I have also come to see the importance of open-mindedness in relation to all sorts of things. And to ask myself: “On what basis do you believe that what you have been told about X or Y is actually true?”

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2C. Witnesses to the resurrection

We have considered the extraordinary context of the resurrection in terms of the Old Testament, Jesus’ life and ministry, and the whole Bible story. We have also considered the broader context of the resurrection in terms of creation and the new creation. We now turn to consider witnesses to the resurrection.

Witnesses in the gospels

The main accounts of the resurrection can be found in Matthew 28:1ff, Luke 24:1ff and John 20:1ff. It is fair to say that these accounts, at least at first sight, do contain what appear to be discrepancies. This is quite normal with eye-witness evidence though, and consistent with authenticity. If the accounts were essentially the same, it would raise suspicion about the independence of the writers.

As it happens, most of the apparent discrepancies can be resolved relatively easily on closer inspection. For those interested in pursuing the question of the consistency of the resurrection accounts in more detail, The Evidence for the Resurrection by J. N. D. Anderson (available at http://www.biblicalstudies.org.uk) and The Easter Enigma by John Wenham are well worth reading.

Even in the context of the extraordinary evidence that we have considered, it is not unreasonable to be at least somewhat sceptical about a claim such as the resurrection. As we have already noted, it is an understatement to say that dead men do not ordinarily rise again. It should thus not surprise us that, according to the New Testament, Jesus’ disciples were initially disinclined to believe. Then as now, people knew that dead men ordinarily stay dead, and they were naturally sceptical. They were yet to understand what was going on. Luke records that “when [the women] came back from the tomb, they told all these things [i.e. the discovery of the empty tomb and the angels proclaiming Jesus’ resurrection described in Luke 24:1-8] to the Eleven [disciples] and to all the others… they did not believe the women, because their words seemed to them like nonsense” (Luke 24:9-11, cf. Thomas in John 20:24-29). It was only later that they came to believe (Luke 24:13ff), a theme to which we shall return.

Witnesses elsewhere in the New Testament

In the book of Acts, Luke, who claims that he has “carefully investigated everything from the beginning” (Luke 1:3), writes that “after his suffering, [Jesus] showed himself to [the apostles] and gave many convincing proofs that he was alive. He appeared to them over a period of forty days and spoke about the kingdom of God” (Acts 1:3). Later in Acts we read of Peter speaking of God “[raising Jesus] from the dead on the third day and [causing] him to be seen... not... by all the people, but by witnesses whom God had already chosen – by us who ate and drank with him after he rose from the dead” (Acts 10:41, emphasis added, cf. Luke 24:45-49). It is interesting to note God’s role here, in one of many Bible passages that speak of his guiding hand in the events of human history.

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I wonder how, from an eternal perspective, we might view God’s guiding hand in the the context of what is currently happening in the world, and what has been happening in recent years.

According to the New Testament, there are many witnesses to the resurrection. Luke also records Paul preaching in Pisidian Antioch that “when [the people of Jerusalem and their rulers] had carried out all that was written about [Jesus], they took him down from the cross and laid him in a tomb. But God raised him from the dead, and for many days he was seen by those who had travelled with him from Galilee to Jerusalem. They are now his witnesses to our people” (Acts 13:29-31).

The most comprehensive list of witnesses can be found in the chapter of 1 Corinthians 15 that we discussed earlier. Paul writes that the risen Jesus “appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve [disciples]. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living… then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to me also” (1 Corinthians 15:5-8, cf. Acts 9:1ff). This letter to the church in Corinth is particularly important given it was written within around twenty years of Jesus’ death and resurrection, somewhat earlier than the gospels of Matthew, Luke and John. It was a public document, written to be read aloud, and this at a time when those who doubted could still go and talk to the eyewitnesses about these extraordinary events.

It is striking to see the transformation in the lives of the disciples. Before Jesus died, he had been deserted by his disciples (Matthew 26:56). He was repeatedly disowned by Peter (Matthew 26:69-75), one of his closest disciples, who, along with the others, had previously declared his undying allegiance (e.g. Matthew 26:33-35).

Yet after Jesus’ resurrection and the coming of the promised Spirit of God (Acts 2:1ff, cf. John 14:15ff) (see later), the disciples are utterly transformed. The same Peter who had deserted his master only a few weeks earlier is empowered to heal a man in the name of Jesus, and he speaks boldly to the assembled crowd: “Fellow Israelites, why does this surprise you? Why do you stare at us as if by our own power or godliness we had made this man walk? The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of our fathers, has glorified his servant Jesus. You handed him over to be killed, and you disowned him before Pilate, though he had decided to let him go. You disowned the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you. You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. We are witnesses of this. By faith in the name of Jesus, this man whom you see and know was made strong. It is Jesus’ name and the faith that comes through him that has completely healed him, as you canall see” (Acts 3:12-16).

Rather than running away from the authorities, Peter and John now testify powerfully before “the rulers,the elders and the teachers of the law” (Acts 4:5ff). The two apostles are willing to suffer for testifying to the resurrectionof Jesus even to the point of “rejoicingbecause they had been counted worthy of suffering disgrace for the Name [of Jesus]” (Acts 5:41, cf. Acts 4:1-3). More broadly, the Bible does not tell us how most of the apostles died (apart from James – see Acts 12:2); but according to tradition, most suffered and were killed for their faith.

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