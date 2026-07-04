Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In 2018, during a time between jobs, I finished writing two books that I had been working on for several years.

The first of these is The Big Reveal, a link to which I include at the end of Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) posts. It is essentially what is says on the proverbial tin: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem.

One of the reasons I wrote The Big Reveal was as a basis on which to build. At the time, I had plans to write books addressing e.g. questions about Christianity and suffering, and Christianity and science. And in that context it made sense to me to put together something of an outline of what Christianity actually is.

But as I was writing The Big Reveal I realised that there was something fundamental about Christianity, and especially how people come to faith, that needed further consideration. In particular, I had in mind what I will refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And it was to answer Question 1 that I wrote a second book, Revealing Faith, which I published on Substack chapter by chapter in the summer of 2025, following this post…

…in which I stated that:

I plan to put out posts on each of the chapters of Revealing Faith in the context of what has happened since I originally wrote them — prior to 2020…

My current plan is to put out a series of articles on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith here on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) on Saturdays during the summer.

In doing so I will be aiming, among other things, to address a second question, which I think is at least somewhat related to Question 1, and which I will refer to as Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

In short, I plan to share my 2026 reflections on Question 2 in the context of what I wrote in 2018 about Question 1.

And the format of each post will be as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Here goes, starting with the book’s Introduction…

Revealing Faith

Introduction

[ Index | (i) Evidence: 1 / 2 / 3 | (ii) Revelation: 4 / 5 / 6 | (iii) Response: 7 / 8 / 9 ]

The purpose of this book [Revealing Faith] is to consider the revealing nature of Christian faith. In Part (i) we shall see that there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. We shall then turn to the question of why, if the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is so impressive, more people do not believe. In Part (ii) we shall discuss aspects of God’s revelation in more detail. And in Part (iii) we shall consider our response and how it affects God’s revelation to us.

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Revealing Faith consists of three parts:

(i) Evidence (Chapters 1-3)

(ii) Revelation (Chapters 4-6)

(iii) Response (Chapters 7-9)

And each part consists of three chapters.

The overall structure of the the book can be seen via the Index link (see above, just below the Introduction heading, along with the links to each chapter).

The first chapter, Evaluating the Evidence, featured in this post, is one of the longest of the nine.

Chapter 1: Evaluating the evidence

1A. The importance of evidence

Consider the following words concerning science and journalism from an editorial in the scientific magazine Nature: “Science and journalism are not alien cultures, for all that they can sometimes seem that way. They are built on the same foundation – the belief that conclusions require evidence; that the evidence should be open to everyone; and that everything is subject to question” (Nature, 25 June 2009, Vol. 459, No. 7250, p1033). These three principles – belief that conclusions require evidence; that the evidence should be open to everyone; and that everything is subject to question – form a sound basis for evaluating belief in anything. They can and should be applied not just to scientific theories and journalistic arguments, but also to religious beliefs.

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I tried to approach the evidence in relation to developments in 2020 in a similar manner.

And as it became increasingly clear that…

we did not have robust evidence that an unusually deadly respiratory virus was circulating

the evidence was not open to everyone

everything was certainly not subject to question

…I realised that something was seriously wrong.

Conclusions require evidence

When considering religious beliefs, including those concerning Jesus Christ, it is both reasonable and appropriate to apply the principle that conclusions require evidence. This is not to say that the truth of Christianity can be proved in some simple and straightforward fashion though, unless we take the Bible at face value and accept the “proof” that Jesus Christ really did rise from the dead (Acts 17:31). In any case, there are various degrees of proof. For example, “proving” my identity by showing what I claim to be my birth certificate is rather more convincing than doing so by showing what I claim to be my utility bill. But it still falls well short of absolute proof. There are also different types of proof. Proving that an abstract mathematical theory is true is rather different from proving that a particular event has happened, for example. And proving things about a God who transcends space and time is something quite different again. Indeed if what God says concerning himself through the Bible is true, his existence is arguably less like a theory that can be proved, and more like an axiom that cannot be proved. More generally, absolute proof is rarely if ever encountered in everyday life. From a philosophical perspective, it is inherently difficult to offer absolute proof for anything. And if we cannot prove even everyday things absolutely, it makes little sense to expect to find absolute proof for God’s existence, let alone what the Bible says about him. In any case, we can do no better than to make the best of the evidence that we do have. In a court of law the level of proof demanded is not absolute. For criminal trials, the verdict must be “beyond reasonable doubt”, i.e. “so that you are sure”. For civil trials, it is necessary to provide proof “on the balance of probabilities”, i.e. proof that something is “more likely than not”. In both types of trial, eye-witness testimony can play a key role. Some of the evidence concerning the claims of Jesus Christ is of this nature, and for some people it is in itself compelling. But as we shall see, the evidence for the truth of Christian revelation goes much deeper. As with evaluating belief in anything, it is important to consider the available evidence carefully while keeping an open mind insofar as this is possible.Assuming that we are sufficiently open-minded to consider the evidence in the first place, questions like the following seem like good ones to ask: What does the Bible actually say? If there is a God, what is he (or she or it) like? How does he view the world? How does he view human beings? What should we expect of him? And what does he expect of us? More broadly, we may reasonably ask how the evidence fits with other things that we know about the world, such as human nature, historical events and scientific discoveries. If the Bible contains the revelation of the God who claims not only to reveal the truth but to be the truth (cf. John 14:6), we should at least expect its message to be consistent with what we know to be true about the world. We should also expect God’s revelation to be internally consistent. If what we read in the Bible forms a coherent whole, and if its message is consistent with what we observe in the world, that takes us some way to establishing the validity of the evidence.

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Lack of internal consistency in the covid narrative was one of the things that indicated to me that we were being deceived.

For example, the advice from public health officials on wearing face masks in March 2020, i.e. at the tail-end of respiratory virus season, was essentially (and correctly): “There is no good evidence that masks help. And doing so may well do more harm than good.”

Whereas the advice from public health officials after three months of lockdown and relentless covid propaganda included essentially the instruction: “Wear face masks as a precaution when shopping.” In July.

I also noticed that in Spring 2020 it was stated (correctly) by one public health official that all-cause excess mortality was the main thing to watch. And that public officials subsequently rarely mentioned that particular metric.

Evidence should be open to everyone

It is hard to think of circumstances where the evidence not being open to everyone can be considered a good thing. And it is undoubtedly a good thing that the evidence concerning Jesus Christ is increasingly open to everyone.

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The Internet has meant that evidence about all sorts of things can be shared much more freely.

When the authorities want to control what we can view online, we need to think carefully about why that might be.

And to bear in mind this quote from Albert Camus:

“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience. It would be easy, however, to destroy that good conscience by shouting to them: if you want the happiness of the people, let them speak out and tell what kind of happiness they want and what kind they don’t want! But, in truth, the very ones who make use of such alibis know they are lies; they leave to their intellectuals on duty the chore of believing in them and of proving that religion, patriotism, and justice need for their survival the sacrifice of freedom.”

“For your safety…”

We need to think too about why the covid era saw unprecedented levels of censorship, with many credible voices being suppressed and even silenced.

I am reminded of the Orwellian-sounding Trusted News Initiative, which was founded by the BBC in Autumn 2019.

And of the activities of e.g. the British Army’s 77th Brigade.

As we shall see, it is an intrinsic part of the nature of God’s revelation that it is entwined with human history. God has revealed himself not only through words but through events, and he has arranged for this revelation to be recorded for posterity. As such, God’s revelation is a matter of public record rather than private disclosure (cf. e.g. Isaiah 45:19, Acts 26:25-26). The Bible was revealed not just to one or two people on a few select occasions but to many people over the course of around 1,500 years. The “public reading of Scripture” is encouraged (1 Timothy 4:13, cf. Nehemiah 8:1ff). The message of the Bible is for all people at all times and in all places. This is not to say that the evidence has always been open to everyone though. It was not until around 1,400 years after Jesus Christ walked the earth that the printing press was invented. Before this, and indeed for a long time afterwards, ownership of a Bible was the preserve of a privileged few. Only relatively recently have books have become sufficiently cheap that almost anyone can afford a Bible – at least in the more affluent parts of the world. And of course the Bible is now widely available to read online free of charge. If the evidence concerning Jesus Christ is not open to people today, it is unlikely to be due to prohibitively high printing costs. For some people, language remains a barrier. There are many minority languages into which the Bible has not yet been translated. For others, access to the evidence is very much restricted. There are parts of the world where the mere possession of a Bible is a serious offence. In general terms though, the evidence concerning Jesus Christ is becoming increasingly open to everyone. In writing Part (i) of this book, one of my main aims is to show the extraordinary nature of that evidence. Because the primary source of information about Jesus is the Bible, I have woven biblical texts into what I have written. A careful consideration of the evidence demands that readers can see exactly what is written in the Bible (or at least in a reliable modern translation of it). Whatever view of the Bible a reader may hold, it is good to have a way of checking out what is being said, and better still if it is immediately accessible. Unless stated otherwise, I have quoted from the New International Version (NIV) of the Bible, one of the most widely read modern translations, and one that has stood the test of time. Occasionally I have used the English Standard Version (ESV) which is a more literal modern translation. Along with other translations, the NIV and ESV are freely available online, e.g. at biblegateway.com.

Everything is subject to question

It is very often the case that the first person to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines. Whereas the simple believe anything, the prudent give thought to their steps. The above statements are not the product of recent research. They were written around 3,000 years ago by Solomon, one of the greatest kings of Israel in the Old Testament, and they can be found in the Bible (Proverbs 18:17 and Proverbs 14:15). The idea that everything should be subject to question is not new, and it is an integral part of any quest for truth.

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It was in the context of that proverb that I put together these 20 questions in 2021:

I found it striking that so few people engaged with any of the questions I was asking, and especially that so few Christians seemed interested in what seemed to me were essentially matters of truth.

I remember pointing out the inconsistencies in the approaches of church leaders to gospel truth versus other sorts of truth:

“For many issues, we do not actually need to rely on experts, particularly those with vested interests. We can examine the evidence for ourselves, taking into account what a range of experts say, and make up our own minds. Indeed is that not essentially the view that [our church] takes re the gospel, i.e. inviting people to examine the evidence in the Bible for themselves and to make up their own minds? I wonder what [the vicar] (or anyone else) would say to someone at [an evangelistic event] who said, “Sorry, I’m not qualified to decide about what the Bible says. I leave that to the theologians, and even they can’t agree what the truth is.”

In particular, our view of the Bible should be subject to question. In general terms we may ask questions such as: What sort of book is the Bible? Who wrote it? How can we know that it is reliable? How should we interpret it? In what ways is its message relevant to people today? How does what it says fit with the other things we know about the world, e.g. human nature, historical events, or scientific discoveries? More specifically, we might ask questions such as: How does the New Testament relate to the Old Testament? What about those parts of the Bible that appear to contradict other parts? And what about passages that seem downright puzzling, or even morally problematic? Such questions are important, but they do not have simple and straightforward answers. In order to address such matters, it is necessary to read the Bible carefully and, in particular, to consider questions related to genre and context: What sort of literature am I reading here? Are there any ambiguities arising from translation? Who is speaking – or writing – and to whom? What is being said, and why? What was happening at the time, be it locally, nationally or even internationally? It is only by asking such questions that we can properly seek the truth. More broadly, our view of the Bible is affected by our view of the world, and this too should be subject to question. If there is no Someone or Something beyond our world, the very idea of revelation from a God who transcends space and time is inherently implausible. But if we are open to the possibility of Someone or Something beyond our world, some sort of revelation is quite possible. The Flatland analogy that I discussed in Christianity Carefully Considered, and which is included here in the Appendix, suggests that the existence of Someone or Something beyond our world is rather more reasonable than we might otherwise think. Events that we would ordinarily regard as miraculous are thus rather more plausible than we might otherwise expect. If our minds are closed to the idea of Someone or Something beyond this world, and if we view miraculous events as inherently impossible, when we read the Bible we will necessarily conclude that much of what it says cannot be true. Only if we are willing to put aside such preconceptions and read the Bible with an open mind can we evaluate the evidence objectively, while rightly subjecting it to question.

1B. Extraordinary claims

Having noted the importance of evidence, we are now better placed to consider the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ.

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There are of course very few claims that are anything like as extraordinary as the claim that a man rose from the dead.

Compared to the resurrection, most other wild claims or “conspiracy theories” seem rather tame: for example, the suggestion that a ship was sunk in 1912 to get rid of people opposed to the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913; or that the 1969 video footage that we were told features men walking on the moon was actually filmed in a studio.

(NB I am saying nothing here about the credibility or otherwise of such claims, but simply pointing out that the claim that a man rose from the dead is way more extraordinary.)

I find it interesting that, in many circles, it is not easy to have a rational and fact-based discussion about any of the above.

But in the covid era, at least some of the claims being made by sceptics seemed to me anything but extraordinary. For example, the idea that the seriousness of a (perceived) public health emergency might be exaggerated in order for pharmaceutical companies (among others) to make vast profits seemed perfectly plausible, and to fit comfortably with the evidence.

And, as I wrote in A dark day, while I was initially somewhat reluctant to believe that depopulation might be one of the ultimate aims of the covid injections, it has always seemed obvious enough to me that if powerful people wanted to reduce the population — as was widely reported back in 2009 — it was hard to imagine a more effective way to do it than via life-shortening and/or fertility-reducing injections under the guise of mass vaccination to save us from a deadly pandemic.

Especially if plenty of people were making plenty of money in the process.

I find it interesting that, in many circles, including at church, it is not easy to have a rational and fact-based discussion about these things either.

Jesus Christ as the man who is God

The man who is God

Our primary source of information about Jesus Christ comes from the gospels – the New Testament accounts that claim to describe his life, death and resurrection. In some respects Jesus Christ can be considered as an ordinary human being. He was born into a Jewish family around 2,000 years ago (cf. Luke 2:21ff), and he lived in the part of the world that we now call Israel. He had brothers and sisters (Matthew 13:55-56). And he did things that ordinary people do. He worked as a carpenter (Mark 6:3). He went to parties (Luke 7:34, John 2:1ff). He went to the synagogue (Luke 4:16). Etc. And yet in other respects Jesus Christ is utterly extraordinary. According to the gospels, it was evident even before Jesus’ birth that he was going to be an extraordinary human being. The gospel of Luke describes a messenger from God appearing to Mary, “a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph,” and saying to her: “You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High” (Luke 1:26-32). In the gospel of Matthew we find Joseph, who was pledged to be married to Mary, being told similarly that “what is conceived in [Mary] is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:20-21). The names given to people in the Bible are often highly significant. “Jesus” is the Greek form of “Joshua”, meaning “the Lord [i.e. God] saves”, a theme to which we shall return. Another particularly significant name given to Jesus is “Immanuel” meaning “God with us” (Matthew 1:23, cf. Isaiah 7:14). The extraordinary claim of the New Testament authors is that around 2000 years ago God walked the earth as a human being. Jesus Christ is “in very nature God” and yet also “made in human likeness” (Philippians 2:6-7, cf. Hebrews 1:13). He is 100% God and he is 100% man. This is such a strange idea that it is hard to believe that someone would invent it. If Jesus Christ truly is 100% God and 100% man, it should not surprise us that he can be considered as both “God the Son” and “Son of God” (e.g. John 1:18, John 20:31). The use of father and son imagery helps us begin to understand the relationship between God the Father and his Son Jesus Christ. But even the closest relationship between an earthly father and his son is a mere shadow of the relationship between the Heavenly Father and his Son. “I and the Father are one,” says Jesus (John 10:30); and “anyone who has seen me has seen the Father” (John 14:9). In Jesus Christ we see God in human form. As one New Testament writer put it: “In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son” (Hebrews 1:1-2). In Jesus Christ, we see the face of God – the creator of the universe who is eternal, relational and holy.

The creator God in human form

Some of Jesus’ most extraordinary claims are found in his discussions with religious leaders. For example, in an encounter with some Jewish leaders persecuting him for healing a man on the Sabbath (John 5:16-18), he says: “My Father is always at his work to this very day, and I, too, am working.” Jesus’ persecutors recognise the implications of his extraordinary words. They “tried all the harder to kill him; not only was he breaking the Sabbath, but he was even calling God his own Father, making himself equal with God.” Jesus’ reply only confirms this interpretation of his words: “I tell you the truth,” he says, “the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does” (emphasis added). Again and again in the records of Jesus’ life we see evidence consistent with his remarkable claim to be one with his heavenly Father, the creator of the universe. Jesus demonstrates remarkable power over nature, echoing the power of God displayed in the Old Testament. This extraordinary man can heal sickness and disease (e.g. Mark 1:29-34,40-45, cf. e.g. 2 Kings 5:1-15). He can feed thousands of hungry people with one boy’s lunch (e.g. John 6:1-13, cf. Exodus 16:1ff). He can control the weather (e.g. Matthew 8:23-27, cf. e.g. Exodus 14:21-22, Psalm 147). And perhaps most remarkably of all, he can bring dead people back to life (e.g. Mark 5:21-43, cf. 2 Kings 4:8-37). These miracles point to Jesus Christ being the creator God in human form.

The eternal God in human form

We noted earlier that Jesus Christ claimed to be one with his eternal Father. The nature of Jesus’ existence is thus quite different from anyone else’s. He did not begin to exist when he was born into this world as a baby. Like his Father, the Son of God is an eternal, uncreated, self-existent being who transcends space and time. In John’s gospel, where Jesus is implicitly described as “the Word”, we read that “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning” (John 1:1-2, cf. John 17:5). John goes on to add that “through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made” (John 1:3, cf. Colossians 1:16). And yet he “became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14, cf. John 3:13, John 6:51). If God is eternal, and if Jesus Christ is God, we should not be surprised to find statements from Jesus such as “I tell you the truth… before Abraham was born, I am!” (John 8:58, cf. Exodus 3:14 where God refers to himself as “I am”). Elsewhere in the New Testament we read that Jesus Christ “is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17) and that he “was chosen before the creation of the world, but was revealed in these last times” (1 Peter 1:20). The recurrent testimony of the New Testament is that this extraordinary man Jesus Christ is the eternal God in human form.

The relational God in human form

The opening verses of John’s gospel quoted above also speak powerfully of the profound relational nature of God. In Jesus Christ, God’s relational nature is particularly evident. The gospels show Jesus interacting masterfully with people from all walks of life: from senior army officers, wealthy princes and religious leaders (Matthew 8:5-13, Luke 18:18-30, Mark 7:1-15) to lepers, tax collectors and prostitutes (e.g. Luke 17:11-19, Matthew 9:9-13, Luke 7:36-50). People are “amazed at [Jesus’] teaching, because he [teaches] them as one who [has] authority, not as the teachers of the law” (Mark 1:22). This extraordinary man knows where people are at, and he addresses them accordingly. Jesus Christ exemplifies everything that is good about human beings. He is “full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). He personifies compassion and mercy. He is wiser even than Solomon (Luke 11:31). His love for others is unconditional and undiscriminating. He cares not only for adults but for little children (e.g. Matthew 19:13-15). He does not show favouritism. He loves the outcasts in society no less than the movers and the shakers. And as we shall see, the love of God is defined by Jesus Christ, the relational God in human form.

The holy God in human form

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus instructed his hearers to “be perfect… as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 5:48). While human beings generally fail to live up to their own standards, let alone God’s, Jesus Christ practised what he preached. He alone loved God with all his heart and soul and mind. He alone loved his neighbour as himself (cf. Matthew 22:37-39). The Son of God experienced the world much as we experience it. He encountered hunger, thirst and fatigue. He felt pain, desire and loss. He knew what it was to sweat, to weep, and to bleed. He knew temptation (cf. e.g. Matthew 4:1-11, Hebrews 2:18). And as we shall see shortly, he knew extreme suffering. But in everything he thought, said and did, the man who is God “was without sin” (Hebrews 4:15). We noted earlier that Jesus is recorded as doing things that God does. Perhaps the most extraordinary example of this concerns the forgiveness of sins. It is notable that in Luke 5:17-26 Jesus does not immediately heal the paralytic who is brought to him. “Instead, when Jesus [sees] the faith of this man and his friends, he [says], ‘Friend, your sins are forgiven.’” These are extraordinary words. For Jesus is offering forgiveness not for sins committed against him but for sins generally. The implications of this were not lost on “the Pharisees and the teachers of the law [who] began thinking to themselves, ‘Who is this fellow who speaks blasphemy? Who can forgive sins but God alone?’” (cf. e.g. Exodus 34:6-7) (a Pharisee was a member of a Jewish sect noted for strict observance of Jewish tradition). As the religious leaders knew, God alone can forgive sins, because he alone is free from sin. In forgiving the sins of the paralyzed man, Jesus’ extraordinary claim is that he is the holy God in human form.

Jesus Christ as the solution to the problem of sin

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NB this section was essentially written as a summary/recap of The Big Reveal

The problem of sin

The extraordinary claim that Jesus Christ is the man who is God raises an obvious question: Why did the creator of the universe need to become a man!? The extraordinary answer, in short, is that God needed to become a man to provide a solution to the problem of sin. The way in which the word “sin” is used varies widely, but in the Bible it relates not so much to the breaking of rules as the breaking of our relationship with God. It is perhaps a useful coincidence that the word sin has “I” at its centre. For, according to God’s revelation, one of sin’s primary characteristics is a desire for autonomy – a yearning to decide for ourselves what is right and wrong, and to live our lives without reference to the God who made us. Sin is not necessarily spectacular. The rebellion that it entails may appear as little more than acting as if God were not there. According to the Bible, sin is universal. All of us are inclined to rebel against our Creator, and this leads inevitably to death and to our permanent separation from the God who is the source of all goodness. We may not like it, but God tells us that this is how things are, and we are in no position to argue. There seems to be no way out. Any solution to the problem of sin must involve a way of sin being dealt with.But according to God’s revelation it is only human death that can atone – or make amends – for sin. As one of the New Testament writers puts it, “it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins” (Hebrews 10:4). So if I am not to die for my sin, another human being must die instead of me. But who? According to God’s revelation, all have sinned and “each will die for their own sin” (Deuteronomy 24:16, cf. Jeremiah 31:30, Ezekiel 18:4). It is not possible for one sinner’s death to atone – or make amends – for another. In the words of Psalm 49:7-9, “No one can redeem the life of another or give to God a ransom for them – the ransom for a life is costly, no payment is ever enough – so that they should live on forever and not see decay.”

The solution that Jesus provides

The prospect of a solution to the problem of sin thus appears unlikely to say the least. But although the situation is grave, all is not lost. Early in the Bible, in the immediate aftermath of the rebellion of Adam and Eve that exemplifies the sin of all people, God gives an implicit promise of a man who would somehow defeat sin, albeit at a cost to himself (Genesis 3:15). It is far from obvious how this could actually happen though. Indeed if all have sinned, and if one sinner’s death cannot atone for another, we may reasonably wonder how the problem could ever be solved. In principle, we might reason that while it is impossible for a sinful person to redeem the life of another, it might be possible for a sinless person to do so. In theory, a human being who was free from sin, i.e. someone who thus did not need to die, could die instead of a sinner in order to redeem that sinner’s life. Such a redeemer could potentially deal with sin, albeit at a cost to himself. But the question remains, even at the end of many centuries of Old Testament history: who could this be? While in theory a sinless person could redeem the life of another, in practice there is no one free from sin apart from God himself. And God cannot die. He is immortal; indeed he is alone in being so (1 Timothy 6:16). On that basis, a solution still eludes us, requiring as it does the death of a human being who is free from sin. All human beings are sinful. Only God is free from sin, and he cannot die. Conceptually though, we might perhaps envisage a solution in the form of God somehow becoming a human being – someone who, as God, is free from sin; and someone who, as a human being, can die. And according to the Bible, there was one man who not only claimed to be God, explicitly and implicitly, but who lived a life consistent with the claim. As we have seen, that man is Jesus Christ. It is striking that Jesus Christ repeatedly taught his followers that he “must be killed” (e.g. Mark 8:31, cf. Luke 20:9-19). It is a rare and peculiar thing for someone to say that they have to die. But Jesus knew that his death was necessary, for “without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22). It would have been no surprise to Jesus when, after around three years of public ministry, he was brought before the Roman governor Pontius Pilate on trumped-up blasphemy charges (Matthew 26:59-66, Mark 14:56-59, cf. John 10:33) and sentenced to death by crucifixion. And yet despite the terrible nature of the death he knew he would face, Jesus chose to die. As he himself put it, “No one takes [my life] from me, but I lay it down of my own accord” (John 10:18, cf. 1 Timothy 2:5-6, Hebrews 9:14). It is even more striking that Jesus did not only teach that “the Son of Man must suffer… and… be killed.” He also taught that “after three days [he must] rise again” (Mark 8:31 again, cf. Matthew 27:62-64, Luke 18:31-33). It is one thing to speak of resurrection though, and quite another for it actually to happen. But according to the gospels, God did indeed raise Jesus Christ to life (e.g. Luke 24:1ff). This was no mere resuscitation, or a restoration of previous life; it was resurrection, so that he will never die again. As the apostle Paul puts it, “since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him” (Romans 6:9). The extraordinary claim is that, through his death and resurrection, Jesus Christ offers a solution to the problem of sin. Those who believe and trust in Jesus can be identified with him, both in his death and in his life. As Paul puts it, “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). As we noted earlier, Jesus Christ, the relational God in human form, is the very definition of love (cf. 1 John 4:10).

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1C. Extraordinary evidence

It is sometimes asserted that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence. And so they do. It is entirely reasonable to be sceptical concerning claims for supposed supernatural or paranormal phenomena. There is no shortage of outlandish beliefs out there, and it is reasonable to demand extraordinary evidence for extraordinary claims. That said, we do have to be open to the possibility that supernatural or paranormal agents might not necessarily provide evidence on our terms. One thing that is not in doubt is that the claims regarding Jesus Christ are extraordinary. The question that we shall consider in the remainder of this chapter is whether there is extraordinary evidence that fits those extraordinary claims.

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To me, an extraordinary thing about the covid era was that so many people showed little or no interest in the evidence, much of which was actually rather mundane: the number of people actually dying, or how many ambulances were being called etc.

I shall return to this theme in reflections on subsequent chapters.

Extraordinary evidence from the gospels

Jesus’ extraordinary words and deeds

Much of the most obvious evidence for the claims concerning Jesus Christ comes from the gospels which are based on eye-witness accounts of his life, death and resurrection. His miracles are particularly important. He invited his sceptical disciples to “believe on the evidence of the works [i.e. miracles] themselves” (John 14:11). And miracles such as those we discussed earlier certainly appear extraordinary. Moreover, Jesus does not do such things for their own sake, like conjuring tricks. His extraordinary miracles complement and reinforce his extraordinary message. Then as now, there were sceptics who were unconvinced. In Matthew 12:38ff we read that “some of the Pharisees and teachers of the law said to [Jesus], ‘Teacher, we want to see a sign from you,’” despite apparently having just seen one (Matthew 12:22-23). Extraordinary evidence is not necessarily enough it would seem. Interestingly, part of what Jesus says in reply is that “[no sign] will be given… except the sign of the prophet Jonah,” a pointer towards his resurrection. As we have discussed, one of the most extraordinary claims of the New Testament is that Jesus was indeed raised from the dead. Evidence does not come much more extraordinary than that, we might think, a theme to which we shall return in the next chapter. But again there are sceptics who remain unconvinced, including – for a while at least – one of Jesus’ own disciples! (John 20:24-29, cf. e.g. Acts 17:32). This should not surprise us. In the context of the parable of the rich man and Lazarus, Jesus said that if people “do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone rises from the dead” (Luke 16:31). It is perhaps worth pausing to consider what form of extraordinary evidence would satisfy sceptics. It is easy enough to appeal for “more proof”, but we might reasonably wonder what would suffice. But such speculation is of little consequence in any case. We have no choice but to work with the evidence that we do have. If the resurrection happened, it was a one-off event (cf. Hebrews 9:23-28, 1 Peter 3:18), and the primary evidence necessarily relates to first century Palestine. The question of why God did not arrange things differently is academic.

The extraordinary context provided by the gospels

There is a good case to be made that Jesus’ extraordinary words and deeds provide extraordinary evidence for his extraordinary claims. But it is not only that this evidence is extraordinary in itself. Each piece of the evidence that we have considered is a part of the gospels that describe Jesus’ time on earth and thus provide an extraordinary context for Jesus’ extraordinary words and deeds. The gospels are extraordinary not only because of what they say but also because of how they say it. C. S. Lewis was one of the best-known Christian apologists of the 20th century, but the subject in which he specialised was literature. Towards the end of his career, he held the position of Professor of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University. And concerning the gospels, Lewis wrote: “I have been reading poems, romances, vision literature, legends and myths all my life. I know what they are like. I know none of them are like this. Of this [gospel] text there are only two possible views. Either this is reportage… or else, some unknown [ancient] writer… without known predecessors or successors, suddenly anticipated the whole technique of modern novelistic, realistic narrative…” (Christian Reflections, p155). We are used to reading modern fiction that is written in the style of an eyewitness account, but this is a relatively recent literary genre. Whereas modern writing features details that are included to create a realistic impression and enhance the reading experience, ancient fiction was very different. On this basis alone, it is hard to argue that the gospels were fabricated.

Extraordinary evidence from the Old Testament

The extraordinary context provided by the Old Testament

The gospels provide a wealth of extraordinary evidence for the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ. But the accounts of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection are not found in isolation. The gospels that provide the extraordinary context for Jesus’ words and deeds have an extraordinary context of their own. If we were to begin watching a film with only a few minutes to go, we would rightly want to see the earlier part of the film before drawing too many conclusions about the ending. And in the case of some films, we would want to see not just the earlier part of the film in question, but also the other films in the series. Only by watching – and perhaps re-watching – all the relevant material could we properly understand what was happening, and, perhaps, how the series as a whole fitted together. Something similar may be said of the extraordinary evidence for the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ. It is important to consider those claims in the context of the gospels, but it is also important to consider the gospels in the context of God’s revelation as a whole, and particularly in the context of the Old Testament. The gospels are written with the assumption that the reader is familiar with what has gone before. There is much that can be be said regarding the extraordinary context that the Old Testament provides for the coming of Jesus Christ. For the purposes of this chapter we shall consider a single example in some detail. In order to better understand what follows, it is necessary to comment briefly on the nature of prophecy in the Bible. In general terms, prophecy is often understood to relate to the foretelling of the future. But in the Bible, the nature of prophecy is rather more complex. While the Old Testament prophets did do some foretelling (A on the timeline below), it usually concerned the relatively short-term future (B). Relatively few of their prophecies – now well over 2,000 years old – relate specifically to New Testament times (C), and even fewer to what remains as future now (D). So when considering Old Testament prophecy and its fulfilment, we usually need to look back not just at the context into which the prophets spoke but to times which for the prophets were still future, but for us are long past. More generally, the nature of prophecy in the Bible is rather more diverse and complicated than mere propositional predictions concerning future events. There are some examples which appear relatively straightforward, especially with the benefit of hindsight, e.g. the “suffering servant” passage from Isaiah 52:13ff quoted in various parts of the New Testament (e.g. Matthew 8:16, John 12:37-38, Acts 8:32-35, Romans 10:16, 1 Peter 2:22). But it is evident from the New Testament that predictive prophecy can also be found in what might seem at first glance to be unexpected places in the Old Testament.

Some extraordinary words from the Old Testament

Consider for example the words of Psalm 22, written by the Old Testament king David around a thousand years before Jesus Christ was born: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, so far from the words of my groaning? O my God, I cry out by day, but you do not answer... Yet you are enthroned as the Holy One; you are the praise of Israel... All who see me mock me; they hurl insults, shaking their heads: ‘He trusts in the Lord; let the Lord rescue him. Let him deliver him, since he delights in him’” (Psalm 22:1-3,7-8). As Jesus dies on the cross, he is recorded (e.g. Matthew 27:46) as echoing the opening words of Psalm 22. This is significant, partly because David speaks of being mocked and insulted much as Jesus was (cf. e.g. Matthew 27:38-44), but particularly because the rest of the psalm contains a description of suffering that is eerily reminiscent of crucifixion: “I am poured out like water, and all my bones are out of joint,” says David. “My heart has turned to wax; it has melted away within me. My strength is dried up like a potsherd, and my tongue sticks to the roof of my mouth; you lay me in the dust of death. Dogs have surrounded me; a band of evil men has encircled me, they have pierced my hands and my feet” (Psalm 22:14-16). Furthermore, when Jesus was crucified it was around the time of the Jewish Passover feast. And because those crucified often did not die for days, the Jews “asked Pilate to have the legs broken [so as to speed up death] and the bodies taken down. The soldiers therefore came and broke the legs of the first man who had been crucified with Jesus, and then those of the other. But when they came to Jesus and found that he was already dead, they did not break his legs” (John 19:31-33). The fact that Jesus’ legs were not broken is particularly significant in the context of the next verse of Psalm 22, which says, “I can count all my bones; people stare and gloat over me” (Psalm 22:17). According to the apostle John, the reason that Jesus’ legs were not broken was “so that the scripture would be fulfilled: ‘Not one of his bones will be broken’” (John 19:36, cf. Psalm 34:20). Something similar may be also said of the next verse – “They divide my garments among them and cast lots for my clothing” – words which, again according to John, are also fulfilled in the events leading up to Jesus’ death (Psalm 22:18, cf. John 19:24). Many people have thus concluded that the extraordinary words of Psalm 22 – written around 1,000 years before Jesus Christ was born – are prophetic. It is of course possible to argue that the gospel narratives were constructed with a view to fulfilling the Old Testament, and that the events they describe did not really happen. And if we are ultimately determined to reject the claims concerning Jesus Christ, such a conclusion is hard to avoid. Either way, the gospel writers make no secret of their intention to show that Jesus did fulfil Old Testament prophecy, and that this impinged upon their writing (cf. John’s words quoted above, and also e.g. Matthew 2:14-23). But in and of itself, such an aim need not necessarily cast doubt on the reliability of the gospel narratives.

Some extraordinary events from the Old Testament

As with many aspects of God’s revelation through the Bible and in the person of Jesus Christ, we should be cautious in drawing conclusions. In particular, it is important to note that some prophecies are rather more complex and deep-rooted than they first appear, the one above being a case in point. There are further prophetic passages concerning the unbroken bones, and these add weight to John’s linking of Psalm 22 with Jesus’ death. The sacrificial death of Jesus Christ was prefigured in extraordinary ways in the Old Testament. The cross of Christ was prophesied not so much in words but through events that happened around 1500 years before Jesus was born, and several hundreds of years before David wrote Psalm 22 (B’ on the timeline below). In the book of Exodus we read of God’s rescue of his people Israel from slavery in Egypt (A’) (Exodus 12-14). It is plain from the Old Testament narrative that God’s people were spared because of the sacrifice of a lamb without defect, something that the Jews commemorated in the annual Passover celebration. And among God’s instructions concerning that sacrifice (and its commemoration) was this: “Do not break any of the bones” (Exodus 12:46, cf. Numbers 9:12). The fact that Jesus’ bones were not broken is consistent with him being the ultimate sacrifice (C’) to which the Old Testament points. The timing of his death – just before the annual Passover feast – is also significant. In the Old Testament, God rescued his people from slavery in Egypt through the blood of a sacrificial lamb. And in the New Testament God rescued his people from slavery to sin through the blood of his Son Jesus Christ, the “Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). We may note too that the identity of the author of Psalm 22 is significant. It is not only David’s words here that point forward to Jesus, but many aspects of his life. Born in Bethlehem, chosen by God to be king, persecuted and rejected by men, David was in many ways someone who prefigured Jesus Christ. Despite his foibles, David was Israel’s greatest earthly king, “a man after [God’s] own heart” (Acts 13:22, cf. 1 Samuel 16:7). And so in some senses Jesus could lay claim to being the “ultimate David”, the “King of kings” (e.g. Revelation 17:14, cf. Luke 1:31-33) to whom the great king David pointed. In this context it should not surprise us that at least some of David’s psalms should point to Jesus, to the extent that David can be called a prophet (Acts 2:30). This is consistent with another of Jesus’ extraordinary claims: “Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms” (Luke 24:44, cf. Matthew 5:17-18, Luke 4:16-21). Surprising though it may be, the Old Testament provides some of the most compelling evidence for the extraordinary claims concerning Jesus Christ. This is consistent with Jesus’ words from the parable of the rich man and Lazarus that we considered earlier.

Extraordinary evidence from the whole Bible story

Prophecies such as that of the unbroken bones are rather more involved and thus arguably more compelling than perhaps they seem at first. For prophecy comes not just in words but through events. More broadly, such words and events need to be considered in the extraordinary context provided by the whole Bible story. As Psalm 22 ends, we read of the bigger picture from Genesis to Revelation: “All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of the nations will bow down before him, for dominion belongs to the Lord and he rules over the nations. All the rich of the earth will feast and worship; all who go down to the dust will kneel before him – those who cannot keep themselves alive. Posterity will serve him; future generations will be told about the Lord. They will proclaim his righteousness to a people yet unborn – for he has done it” (Psalm 22:27-31). In the book of Genesis, God calls Abraham (then Abram) and says to him, “I will make you into a great nation… all peoples on earth will be blessed through you” (Genesis 12:1-3). The gospel was “announced in advance to Abraham” (Galatians 3:8). A king would “arise to rule over the nations” (Romans 15:12, cf. Isaiah 11:10), but this was no ordinary king. This king would “humble himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross” and God would thus “[exalt]him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow…” (Philippians 2:8-10). And it is Jesus who is proclaimed all over the world as “the Righteous One” (e.g. Acts 3:11ff) who “suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring [those who believe and trust in him] to God” (1 Peter 3:18). We thus read in Revelation of God’s people singing, “Great and marvellous are your deeds, Lord God Almighty. Just and true are your ways, King of the nations… All nations will come and worship before you, for your righteous acts have been revealed” (Revelation 15:3-4). Such passages demonstrate the remarkable unity of the overall message of the Bible. Jesus’ extraordinary words and deeds provide extraordinary evidence for his extraordinary claims. The gospels provide extraordinary context for Jesus’ extraordinary words and deeds. The Old Testament provides extraordinary context for the gospels and thus further extraordinary evidence. And the whole Bible – including the rest of the New Testament, i.e. Acts, epistles, Revelation – provides the framework in which God’s revelation must be considered. This extraordinary book, written by more than forty different authors over a period of around 1500 years, is much more than a book that says that Jesus Christ is the man who is God and the solution to the problem of sin. The Bible is a set of books that show how Jesus’ extraordinary life, death and resurrection fit into the extraordinary historical and theological context of God’s eternal rescue plan.

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