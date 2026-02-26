Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The Electoral Commission is “the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK”:

Its website has a search page where you can find our more about registered political parties:

Here for example are the results of a search for the Liberal Democrats:

The website also lists minor parties such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP), established in 1990 after the original SDP merged with the Liberal Party in 1988 to form the Liberal Democrats:

I am reminded that in late 1981 the SDP-Alliance was riding high in the opinion polls, attracting more than 40% support in some cases. But I digress.

Plenty of other minor parties are also registered with the Electoral Commission, such as the recently-launched Advance UK and Your Party:

Restore Britain?

Oddly though, when I search the Electoral Commission website for the “recently-launched” Restore Britain, this is all I get:

No results were returned by your query

And a search for “Restore” gives only hits for the English Democrats — who presumably have the word “restore” somewhere in their supporting information; plus the Heritage Party — which was “formed in 2020 to defend our heritage and restore our nation”:

And so I am not quite sure what to make of Rupert Lowe’s claim that the Restore Britain party already has over 80,000 members:

According to the Join Us section of the Restore Britain website:

Restore Britain is a political party for those who believe that our nation has been hollowed out by weak leadership, broken institutions, and a political class that no longer serves the people.

I doubt there are many people who would argue with that these days…

If you believe in low tax, small government, secure borders, national pride, traditional Christian principles, free speech, and direct democracy — you’re in the right place. Let’s Restore Britain — together.

Membership is £20 a year.

And there is also the option…

…to join the exclusive ‘Cromwell Club’, for an annual donation size of £2500 or over, please follow this link.

Hmm. I would have thought that normal procedure might be to get a party registered with the Electoral Commission before a website like this goes live…?

I wonder who wrote this BBC article from twelve days ago, what they were thinking, and how much research they did on what they reported:

Among other things, the Electoral Commission has comprehensive guidance on how to register a political party:

It states (emphasis added):

We aim to approve or refuse your application within seven weeks from the point we have all the information needed to assess your application…

And that:

For complex applications, the Registration team may need to work with other teams in the Commission to properly consider your application. This means it may take longer for us to provide a decision. We will let you know whether your application is complex as soon as possible. We aim to provide a decision on complex applications within nine weeks of the application being ready for assessment.

A decision within seven weeks. Or maybe nine. The deadline for candidate nomination for May’s local elections is 9th April, just six weeks away at the time of writing. I wonder when Lowe applied to register Restore Britain as a political party…

Restore Britain Ltd

One place where Restore Britain is registered is with the UK government’s Companies House — as Restore Britain Ltd:

The company was incorporated last June, and has “1 active person with significant control” — no prizes for guessing who:

Curiouser and curiouser

This seems odd to me.

Within a week of the launch of the one-man party-that-isn’t…

The BBC is running stories of Reform councillors defecting to Restore Britain:

And this poll — which in a rather nudge-like fashion offers the options of Restore Britain and Your Party, but not Advance UK — is showing Restore Britain polling only four points behind the Liberal Democrats:

Other curious things from the past few years include Lowe’s Parliamentary voting record which looks less than consistent with what he now says he believes; his involvement with Kona Energy — “Delivering the zero carbon future”; and his business connection to Rishi Sunak’s very wealthy wife Akshata Murty.

What might be going on?

For reasons that I outlined here, my working assumption is that our invisible governors are trying to engineer a Reform-led government. And such an outcome obviously requires a lot of people to vote for Reform.

But support for Nigel Farage’s party has been waning over recent months…

…perhaps partly due to the progress of Advance UK, which, under the leadership of Reform’s former Deputy Leader Ben Habib, recently unveiled the first of its national policies on restoration and immigration. Habib looks to me to be rather more anti-establishment than either Lowe or Farage, and Advance appears to be well-organised.

What might our invisible governors do in such a situation? Well, they could try to engineer a high-profile distraction with a view to achieving two outcomes:

a political home for disillusioned Reform members — and councillors — that isn’t Advance UK

a political landscape in which Reform appeals more to the average voter because it is no longer seen as the “far right” option

The result of this might be that Advance loses much of its momentum. And that Reform gains at least as many supporters as it loses to Restore. Moreover, there is at least the possibility that, even if Restore Britain successfully registers as a political party and attracts substantial support, Lowe might decline to stand candidates at a General Election, as Farage did in 2019. And in such a scenario his party’s supporters would have little option but to vote Reform…

Related

Particularly this part:

I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story that has at least some of the following features: Strong emotions are evoked

There is widespread mainstream media coverage

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots

Also:

And:

And more generally:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem