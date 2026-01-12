Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University (emeritus), internationally renowned speaker and author of several books on the interface of science, philosophy and religion.

I have generally been impressed by his books. And I am not alone:

I would particularly recommend Seven Days that Divide the World, Can Science Explain Everything? and 2084: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity:

But in that same post I also explained why I was less than impressed by what he said about “the pandemic” in a then-recent conversation at an outreach event.

And then last month, in this article…

…I explained why I was less than convinced about some of Prof Lennox’ reflections on the question of “And what of our world today?” His comments in relation to that came in the context of discussion of the biblical story of the Tower of Babel in Friend of God:

And there is no shortage of good and thought-provoking material in that book on the life of one of the Bible’s greatest figures. But when it comes to some of the events of recent years, Prof Lennox appears to have a blind spot.

This is particularly evident later in Friend of God in a section titled Sarah and Hagar in the New Testament. In the context of Hebrews 8:6-9 (citing Jeremiah 31:31-34)…

6 But as it is, Christ has obtained a ministry that is as much more excellent than the old as the covenant he mediates is better, since it is enacted on better promises. 7 For if that first covenant had been faultless, there would have been no occasion to look for a second. 8 For he finds fault with them when he says: “Behold, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will establish a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah, 9 not like the covenant that I made with their fathers on the day when I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt. For they did not continue in my covenant, and so I showed no concern for them, declares the Lord…”

…he writes (p222):

The last verse in this passage shows the seriousness of breaking the conditions of the covenant. It also shows us why Christ had to die and be made a curse for us: in order to redeem us from the curse of the broken law (Gal. 3.13). As we have just seen, Paul spelled it out in Galatians 3.10-14, which begins ‘For all who rely on works of the law…’. Note once more the emphasis on ‘all’. There was nothing wrong with the laws. They were, and remain, good counsel.

So far so good.

But then, apparently in an attempt to illustrate the point about there being “nothing wrong with the laws”, Prof Lennox continues (emphasis added):

Think of the laws brought in during the pandemic — laws about handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing. All of them good and necessary, but they could not cure Covid-19; they could not bring the dead back to life. They could only contain the disease, if followed.

I find it remarkable that those words were written by a Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University in a book published in 2024.

Leaving aside the important distinction between guidance and laws, and the extraordinary claim that any laws “could contain” an airborne respiratory virus, below is some context for three of the things that Prof Lennox mentions.

“The pandemic”

Here is the data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics showing the number of people dying before what Lennox refers to as the “good and necessary” covid measures were introduced:

The inconvenient truth is that official figures show that the death rate increased only after the first lockdown was announced on 23rd March, and the “good and necessary” covid measures began. When people panicked. When people were terrified by their governments. When people were told, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it.”

And when “covid protocols” were adopted, including the administration of midazolam and the denial of antibiotics. For those “testing positive for covid” with a fraudulently-conducted test where, in the words of its Nobel Prize-winning inventor, “if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody”.

For anyone wanting an accessible discussion of some of what was actually going on during that time, I recommend this article:

Wearing masks

As to wearing masks, here is what our politicians and public health officials were telling us in Spring 2020:

They were not recommending face coverings during respiratory virus season, i.e. November to April. And yet, for some reason, they changed their minds.

In June.

I don’t know exactly what was going through the heads of our public health officials in 2020, but I am reminded of recent “revelations” of massive financial conflicts of interest, with some of the mainstream media apparently catching up with what was clear to anyone looking for such information back in 2020.

And I recall something said during the covid era by Susan Michie, a Professor of Health Psychology at University College London. As a member of both SAGE and SPI-B, and also a long-standing member of the Communist Party of Britain, Michie is on record as stating that she wanted to keep social distancing and face masks going indefinitely.

I am reminded of this meme…

…and of this recent post:

I guess that Prof Michie, like Prof Lennox, would describe such measures as “good and necessary”. But I do wonder, for example, what either of those professors would have to say to schoolchildren who were forced to wear masks all day at school. And how they would respond to the film Masking Humanity featured here:

Social distancing

As to the Orwellian notion of “social distancing”, I wonder if Prof Lennox — or indeed Prof Michie — is aware of any robust scientific evidence for its effectiveness. I wonder too how either would relate to the likes of Liv McNeil, a 15-year-old Canadian girl who in 2020 made this three-minute film Numb for a school project:

Even as a set of stills, the film tells a powerful story (above and below):

I am reminded of this post…

…and particularly the section The “haves” and the “have nots”:

…it is worth noting, as I did here in last summer’s Who will speak up for children? post, the way in which the covid era particularly highlighted the contrasts in society: the “haves” — people living in three- or four-bedroom houses with a private garden, a decent internet connection, and multiple modern computers and tablets

the “have nots” — people living in cramped flats with no outdoor space of their own, a relatively poor internet connection, and little by way of modern communication devices And, towards at the extremes: the “haves” in good health, with grown-up children no longer living at home, and on furlough from a secure well-paid job

the “have nots” in relatively poor health (including mental health), with responsibility for caring for young children, and struggling to earn enough money make ends meet During the covid era, many of those who were implementing covid policies — church leaders, headteachers, doctors, politicians (to use the examples from the Who will speak up for children? post) examples in order — were firmly in the “haves” category. The “have nots” had little or no say. And I sensed (and still sense) little sympathy for them from the “haves” of the professional-managerial class, more than one of whom I recall saying to me something along the lines of “I’ve had a good lockdown”.

I guess that Prof Lennox — along with many of those who read and review his books — is among the “haves” rather than the “have nots”.

“Good and necessary”?

Having been thinking and writing about the covid era for several years, I find it hard to see anything “good” about the covid measures, which bear more than a passing resemblance to the textbook psychology of Biderman’s Chart of Coercion:

I am reminded of this post, and particularly the words of Isaiah 5:

As to whether the covid measures were “necessary”, on what basis did we actually need to do anything out of the ordinary at all? As noted earlier, according to the UK government’s own Office for National Statistics, during January-March 2020 — when covid was reportedly circulating and there were no covid measures — the number of people dying was at or below normal levels for the time of year.

By way of contrast, in the 2017/2018 winter period, the ONS reported an estimated 50,100 excess winter deaths in England and Wales. And I don’t recall anyone suggesting that we should do anything much different than usual.

It would seem that Prof Lennox is probably not aware of the work of e.g. Prof Simon Wood from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Mathematics who showed in 2021 that (emphasis added):

A Bayesian inverse problem approach applied to UK data on first wave Covid-19 deaths and the disease duration distribution suggests that fatal infections were in decline before full UK lockdown (24 March 2020), and that fatal infections in Sweden started to decline only a day or two later... Similar patterns appear to have occurred in the subsequent two lockdowns.

A similar pattern can be seen every year in the context of the rise and fall in influenza cases:

But imagine what the authorities might have said if there had been any sort of lockdown in the context of the fearmongering in relation to “Superflu” in early-mid December discussed here:

A quotation from C. S. Lewis

Stepping back, there are few Christian writers with more impressive credentials than John Lennox. Here is the About section of his website:

And here are the four different versions of his bio c/o the Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics (OCCA) of which he is President :

At the top of the same page is a quotation from C. S. Lewis…

…which reminds me of Lennox’ multiple quotations from Lewis in Friend of God, and particularly his reference to Lewis’ That Hideous Strength in Chapter 1.

I wonder if Lennox is familiar with this quotation from that same 1945 book:

Why you fool, it’s the educated reader who CAN be gulled. All our difficulty comes with the others. When did you meet a workman who believes the papers? He takes it for granted that they’re all propaganda and skips the leading articles. He buys his paper for the football results and the little paragraphs about girls falling out of windows and corpses found in Mayfair flats. He is our problem. We have to recondition him. But the educated public, the people who read the high-brow weeklies, don’t need reconditioning. They’re all right already. They’ll believe anything.”

“[The workman] takes it for granted that [the papers are] all propaganda... He is our problem... The educated public... they’ll believe anything.”

I wonder if C. S. Lewis was familiar with Edward Bernays, “the father of modern propaganda” and author of the 1928 book Propaganda, who I featured in this article:

I guess that Emeritus Professor of Mathematics John Lennox is perhaps unaware of evidence such as that presented by Professor of Computer Science and Statistics Martin Neil in the talk featured in this post:

I wonder what Prof Lennox — whose quest for truth “has led him to engage in high-profile debates with thinkers such as Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Peter Singer” — would say to Prof Neil.

