Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This unscheduled post features a recent discussion (from 3:48 to 23:03) between US addiction medicine specialist Dr Drew Pinsky (the host, known as Dr Drew) and UK diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig (the guest).

The context is what I described in this recent post as a crescendo of scaremongering:

A transcript of the most pertinent parts is below, along with occasional comments and links.

I do have several posts lined up on rather different subjects… but I have deferred them for now.

Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs)

In his introduction, Dr Drew points out that:

[Dr] Clare Craig… pointed out something that I thought was very interesting, which is that Ebola has been named a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization… the WHO has declared a PHEIC, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern… [And] Dr Craig pointed out very appropriately that that is pronounced “fake”…

Here is the news story on the United Nations website:

Dr Drew starts the interview by following this up:

[Dr Drew] Did I characterize your representation of the acronym accurately… or did I misrepresent what you had said on social media? [Dr Craig] No, that’s absolutely how it’s meant to be pronounced… they didn’t have to choose that series of lettering… that’s what they chose. Public Health Emergency of International Concern… it’s almost as if they forced the words to those letters…

Hantavirus and rats

[Dr Drew] Let’s go… back to hantavirus… In my eye, immediately there was a high probability of common exposure. They should have gotten these poor people off… the ship, immediately. And if they wanted to quarantine them, great. But not on the source of the potential source of the virus. There’s a million reasons to get off that ship immediately. And the bureaucracy that we call the World Health Organization [WHO] put those people in harm’s way… [Dr Craig] I totally agree with you… the evidence base for hantavirus, which is something I’ve read a lot about... I don’t have clinical experience… but I’ve read [plenty enough…] It was established for decades that these viruses spread from rats to humans. [And] when [the viruses] get into humans, they head for the blood vessels, and they replicate in the blood vessel lining cells… the endothelial cells. So where the virus is being replicated in a human, it’s not accessible to other humans. It’s predominantly in the blood. So… it might spread [in a] similar way to hepatitis B… it can be in saliva… it can be in bodily fluids, but it’s not being breathed out over people…

The accusation that it was spread human-to-human is entirely based on one paper… about an outbreak in Argentina in 2018. And it covers… four months worth of disease. And what they did is… instead of saying… we think this is spread by rats, and if we’re going to disprove that, then we need to… say what the control group was… and then compare that to what actually happened… But they didn’t do that. They just… collected the cases and then… because the incubation period is between 4 and 42 days… you have these enormous lengths of time in which people could meet each other. And then they drew all these connections between people. Now the reality is there were 34 cases, and all 34 of [the people involved] were exposed in the same town. So [a straightforward explanation is that] the rats in that town must have had the virus, and all those people were exposed. There were three people they claimed were exposed in a hospital setting, but all three of those were also in that town… around that time… And there were 82 health care professionals who did not have proper PPE… they might have had gloves but that was about it… And not one of them got sick. So to say that that’s evidence of human-to-human transmission is a massive stretch. [Dr Drew] Yes. They did not control for other potential routes of transmission. And then they just concluded… it’s incredible… and that virus was well-known to be present in that town in… multiple sources at that time. So [it was] wild that people ran to that… And then the next thing we hear is that the World Health Organization is telling us… “Be careful… it’s in men’s semen and it’s in their tears…”

See also:

[Dr Drew] I have… a point and a question. The point is… this isn’t like AIDS, where there’s a tremendous amount of virus being produced while someone is asymptomatic. This is not like that… and even AIDS wasn’t a pandemic… it was an epidemic… [and it] has to be fluid-transmitted. [And] that’s the way this virus is transmitted… if at all human-to-human… only when [people are] symptomatic, as I understand… I’ll let you put a coda on that. Is that true? [Dr Craig] Yes, that’s true. It’s symptomatic spread. [But]… there are separate arguments around the evidence that haven’t been put… One point worth making is that in Argentina they have about 100 cases every year… some years a bit more, some years a bit less… [But] the year they had these 34 supposedly human-to-human transmission cases, they still had about 100 overall that year. So… nothing changed. It was still the rats that were underlying it…

“There is nothing good about fear”

[Dr Drew] How can medicine be practised worse than this…? And… why in the world are they so addicted to scaring the public? What is going on here… that they keep returning [to scaremongering]…? Deborah Birx [US public health official]… the World Health Organization… returning to… these dire predictions that are clearly… I’m trying to contain my language… inaccurate... [Dr Craig] I completely hear you. It’s the role of public health to prevent panic… to calm people down… to [stay] rational. It’s the role of public health to say, “Actually, we know what to do with Ebola. We have it every year. We can handle it. Trust us… we’ll get on with intervening.” That’s what public health officials would say. And to be fair, that is what some public health officials are saying… [Dr Drew] [Not many…] I know [some are] out there, but the rest of them… no. They’re either addicted to this, or they must get money from it, or something. Something is going on here that is just horrible. Or it’s just how bureaucracies work when they’re out of control… and they should be defunded if that’s the case, because they are harming people. I don’t know what to do… [Dr Craig] There is nothing good about fear. Fear is always a bad thing. And for anyone to be amplifying it is always a bad thing. And what is interesting and what might reassure some of your listeners is that the WHO have a conference every year… the World Health Assembly they call it. And in the lead-up to their conference, they always manage to get these fear articles into the press. And they’ve done a good job this year… we’ve had hantavirus, we’ve had Ebola, we’ve had dengue fever, we’ve had norovirus. I saw monkeypox again today as well. So they’re really going for it from any angle… bird flu…

[Dr Craig] With the outbreak that we’ve seen, every single person who’s been sick was exposed to that boat. And as you said… for a long time… much longer than they needed to be… And the company whose cruise ship it was obviously don’t want to be blamed for having rats on board, but [the] reality is… rats get on board ships… that just will happen.

[Dr Drew] Did you hear that… [ships] have a log that they have to present to every port they go to… that they’ve documented clearing the ship of rats… [The captain] neglected to do it when he landed in Argentina… he refused to disclose it… so… this [might] suggest… they’re hiding that there was a rat problem on that ship…

And it is not only the captain who has a vested interest in the rat problem not being disclosed.

Briefly on the covid era

[Dr Craig] Expired was a book I wrote in 2024. It was very much focused on masks and lockdowns and viral spread… the… aerosol droplet story… which is quite an interesting story about how that actually evolved.

[Dr Craig] And [my recent] book Spiked is about the v-word. It’s a bit more controversial and it’s really focused on the fact [that] the vaccines didn’t work… couldn’t work, and that people knew that from the outset… and that people weren’t told. It’s about the censorship that followed that, and what happened to me in terms of medical registration and all that kind of thing. I’ve tried to make it human and full of stories. But it’s essentially: these vaccines did not work. And I think it’s really important that we have that written down and referenced… something that people can use as a reference point… because when people talk about safety they never get heard because they get shut down with the “It saved millions of lives” lie. [Dr Drew] I had the hunch… that during alpha and delta there was some benefit for the very elderly. That was my clinical hunch… but absolutely no reason to give it to 20-year-old males that got myocarditis instead… [Dr Craig] I started with that belief as well… There were lots of papers that made it look like that, and, having dug into it quite deeply, I think I understand why those papers look like that. And I explain that in the book. But fundamentally, you could look at the wastewater virus levels in the US… which was tracked… and that’s a measure of the population level of infection. And if you put that graph up against the hospitalizations… or the death graph for the whole country… the two lines don’t deviate… The same amount of infection was resulting in the same amount of severe disease and death. So I don’t think [the vaccines] did what we were told at all… [they] didn’t work.

The “PHEIC” and vaccines

[Dr Drew] So let’s talk about the “PHEIC”and vaccines… Hantavirus vaccine… Ebola vaccine. You know… Congo DR has outbreaks of Ebola on a regular basis… They know how to contain it. They know how to deal with it. They know what it is. [But] now it’s a PHEIC… a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, pronounced “fake”… What is going on here? Is there something more sinister afoot? We’ve already established [that] the World Health Organization has bad judgment. It’s out of control. It’s looking for funding. But is there something on the vaccine front with all this virus talk?

Another coincidence…

And ten Ebola-related articles in two days from the BBC…

…including this one…

“Ebola vaccine could take nine months…”

[Dr Craig] I don’t know. I do know… that the WHO have written down their intentions, and we’ve been able to read them. And they’ve made [it] quite clear they want an international digital database of every single traveler. And they will scare people to get that, I reckon. And the situation we’ve got now with Ebola is that already… today… Hong Kong are screening passengers on arrival and… the… window to start collecting that kind of data is starting to open… I think the fear and the vaccines and the actual illnesses are probably not the main thing we should be worried about. The thing we should be worried about is how the WHO are using that to their advantage. And of course… the thing with travel is that there is a… grey area in terms of who owns it, because it’s international. It’s a space where [the WHO] can… move in. And I… think that might be happening. And the fact is [that] the WHO… have lost power since declaring they wanted to do all of these things. And [while] they don’t have proper power over sovereign countries… they have a lot of soft power. If the WHO says that something’s necessary, then the civil servants in the country want it, and the public want it. And so… it puts the politicians under enormous pressure. And I think… the problem we have is that politicians are not awake to this agenda…. [Dr Drew] Clearly Tedros Ghebreyesus [the WHO director-general, who doesn’t have a medical degree] is not someone that we should be leaning on for clinical judgment and making good calls. [But] is there someone at the World Health Organization we can look to… and say, “Okay, that person’s at least well-trained… got good judgement… seems to be making sense…” I saw a woman [commenting on hantavirus]… they immediately pushed her underground… who was… saying, “Don’t worry. No big deal. Relax. We got this… it’s an outbreak… people get hurt... bad illness…” Is there somebody in your mind? [Dr Craig] I’m sure there are good people at the WHO. It’s a big organization, and the kind of people that want to go and work for them… there are bound to be good people there. The trouble is [that] Tedros is a dictator within [the WHO]. The constitution was written with people thinking that only good things could ever come of it. So there were no safeguards. And for monkeypox in 2023, [Tedros] declared a PHEIC after his emergency committee had voted 9-6 to not declare one. He said that 9-6 was very close and they had to have a tie-breaker. And his tie-breaker was that they would declare it. Now this time, with Ebola, he didn’t even call the committee. He just declared [a PHEIC] completely unilaterally… [Tedros] has… become the dictator of the WHO. So no matter how many good people there are… he’s in charge and he’s doing what he wants. [Dr Drew] Terrible…

The need for doctors and healthcare professionals to speak out

[Dr Drew] I appreciate you being out there fighting the good fight… In this book, Spiked, you chronicle what has happened to you… Have you been able to… reinvent what you’re doing in such a way that you’re feeling satisfied with your work again? Or are people are people looking at you and going, “Okay, she was right. Sorry.” [Dr Craig] Oh, I’ve not had any apologies… I’ll keep waiting for them. And I’ve not rushed back into a… career in the healthcare sector… I’ve not gone backwards. I’m still looking forwards, but I’ve not been employed since… So… forgive me for plugging my book… bu it’s my source of income, and I’m not making very much money on it… There are so many doctors and other healthcare professionals who’ve been in touch with me… hundreds… who understand all of this and won’t speak… [Dr Drew] I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t want to go through it… They’re trying to do their job… to keep their head down… But we need them. We need them very, very badly… to step up… These things happen from the bottom up. And… to the extent that these outrages have been perpetrated [during the covid era]…we cannot let it happen again…

Particularly pertinent:

Also:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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