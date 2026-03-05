Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The Silence of the Lambs is among the most memorable films that I have seen. It became the third — and still the most recent — movie to win the “Big Five” Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. And it remains the only horror film to have won Best Picture.

Psychopathy

But at the time that I saw The Silence of the Lambs, I knew little about psychopaths. And I have since come to realise that the film’s Hannibal Lecter is far from a typical example.

According to e.g. this article in Psychology Today, characteristics of a psychopathic personality include:

superficial charm

puffed-up self-esteem

deceitfulness

shallow emotion

a need for thrills and excitement

a history of shady conduct

contradictions in their personality

And here is the original Hare Psychopathy Checklist, a psychological assessment tool designed to assess the presence of psychopathy in individuals:

Hmm. To my mind some of those traits certainly ring a bell or two in the context of recent years:

Glibness/superficial charm

Egocentricity/grandiose sense of self-worth

Pathological lying and deception

Lack of remorse or guilt

Callous/lack of empathy

Parasitic lifestyle

Failure to accept responsibility for own actions

As do these words that AlterAI gave me in response to the query, “Give me 20 adjectives to describe psychopaths”:

Manipulative, Callous, Cunning, Charming, Deceptive, Egotistical, Impulsive, Fearless, Predatory, Remorseless, Grandiose, Exploitative, Superficial, Untruthful, Domineering, Cold, Reckless, Calculating, Sadistic, Irresponsible

And I accepted the AI offer of “a second list focusing on the charismatic or socially camouflaged traits psychopaths often use to blend in — the ones that make them successful in politics or business… dangerously effective in leadership, sales, politics, and even medicine or law”:

These descriptors emphasize how psychopaths imitate humanity rather than truly embody it: Charismatic, Confident, Composed, Eloquent, Assertive, Ambitious, Strategic, Adaptable, Persuasive, Decisive, Visionary, Magnetic, Charming, Authoritative, Polished, Resilient, Bold, Engaging, Calculating, Magisterial A key insight: psychopaths don’t feel charisma — they engineer it. They study and deploy social cues the way a magician uses misdirection. That’s why many high-functioning psychopaths thrive in institutions that reward results over empathy.

The world is certainly not short of institutions that reward results — and particularly things that can be measured — over empathy, which is of course rather more difficult to measure.

The general consensus seems to be that around 1% of the general population meet the clinical threshold for psychopathy, but the figure is apparently rather higher for university students, and higher still among corporate managers and executives. And most psychopaths are men.

While I suspect that headlines such as One in five CEOs are psychopaths are rather overblown, it seems to me to be a reasonable working assumption that some of the most wealthy and influential people in the world meet (and exceed) the clinical threshold for psychopathy. And that the proportion is rather higher than 1%.

The billionaire class

I am reminded of some comments that I heard from Mike Driver, who has worked in Mergers and Acquisitions on behalf of self-made business people, selling businesses valued at around £20-400 million:

I’ll give you an example from my world. If I sell a business for an entrepreneur in Europe… a well-balanced guy who’s got other interests and so on and so forth… quite often that guy puts his £30 million quid in the bank and he goes, “Do you know what? That’ll do… I’ll get a boat… send my kids to a nice school… get a nice wine collection…, and I’m going to enjoy life. In America, that doesn’t really happen… 30 million is not enough… 50 million… 100 million. And then you start to get into the billionaire class. And I know and I’ve met and sold businesses to… a number of people that you would recognise… names you would recognise. And the thing that a lot of people don’t understand is they are nothing like us… no amount of money is enough. They want everything. Not just the shirt off your back… your T-shirt as well. If they had everything else in the world… they would want your shirt and they would want to rent it back to you. So these people can’t be negotiated with. They can’t be mediated... There’s no negotiation to be had here… that in some way that we will get them to see that this form of behaviour is ridiculous. That’s not going to happen. What’s going to happen is that they will always want it more than we will. They will always want that extra pound, that extra dollar, that extra piece of power and status more than we will, because we’re not psychopaths… We make a little bit of money and start to think about other things… the good things in life. They don’t do that and it never ends.

“They are nothing like us… They want everything…”

That second phrase sounds to me like the sins of the eighth and tenth commandments on overdrive.

This is not to say that all American billionaires crave all that we have. Or that there are no people in Europe — and indeed elsewhere in the world — who resemble the Americans that Driver describers. But we should surely keep in mind that, in the words of the apostle Paul:

…the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.

We should surely also be open to the possibility that, at least in God’s eyes, some of most wealthy and influential people in the world might be serving the prince of this world. And that, if they were, they would not necessarily look like bad people. I am reminded that the apostle Paul saying that:

It is not surprising… if [Satan’s] servants… masquerade as servants of righteousness

It is not surprising…

We should expect Satan’s servants to masquerade as servants of righteousness. And I see no reason why those words should apply only in the context of churches.

As to people who are “nothing like us”, I am reminded of the biblical notions that all human beings are made in the image of God, and that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.

But there are other verses in Scripture — also from Paul — that could be understood to hint at particular manifestations of sin that might apply to some people rather more than others. For example (emphasis added):

They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy.

And:

The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron.

It seems that it is possible to know right from wrong, and simply not to care.

I am reminded of other verses in the New Testament, such as:

They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognise them.

And:

Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. This is how you can recognise the Spirit of God: every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.

Again, I see no reason why these words should apply only in the context of churches.

It seems fitting to end with these words from Ephesians 6:

…be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms… And pray…

Related:

And this section of this post:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem