Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

While I have some reservations about Rupert Lowe, I found the opening paragraph of his recent statement on the covid era to be something of a breath of fresh air:

Restore Britain’s policy on lockdown is clear. It was the darkest time in recent British history, a time where our freedoms were trampled over all in the name of bent ‘science’.

But while I agree about lockdown being the darkest time in recent British history, I take exception to the third paragraph:

Instead of spending hundreds of billions of closing our economy down, sentencing thousands of young healthy people to death and ruining tens of millions of lives — we should have protected those two groups, the elderly and the vulnerable, with everything that we had.

And I am not primarily referring to “closing our economy down, sentencing thousands of young healthy people to death”, although I do find that a distinctly odd way of describing what happened, and I would be interested to know exactly what Lowe means here and to see what evidence he has to back up what he says.

No. My main objection to that paragraph relates to the notion that “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable” is necessarily a good idea.

Why?

Because of what actually happened in 2020.

Before we started “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable”

Here are the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for deaths before we started “protecting the elderly and vulnerable”:

And here is an alternative way of viewing the % deviation from the 5-year average:

According to newspaper reports, covid was in circulation from the end of January. But there were no covid restrictions until more than seven weeks later. Life carried on as normal through February and into March. There was little or no “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable”. And the number of elderly and vulnerable people dying was around normal levels for the time of year. A deviation of 0-10% from the 5-year average either way is nothing out of the ordinary.

These are the official figures. The inconvenient truth is that deaths in the elderly and the vulnerable were at normal levels before we starting “protecting” them.

It does not require any great expertise to go to the ONS website and check out the numbers. Most journalists are more than capable of reporting on this. Any member of Parliament — in the Commons or the Lords — could speak out about it, Rupert Lowe included. As could any of various public health officials. Or indeed any of the many academic experts who appeared on the airwaves in 2020 to fuel the covid fearmongering. But for one reason or another, the vast majority of our journalists, politicians, public health officials and academic experts stay quiet about what actually happened.

I find the silence deafening. And I find those figures difficult to reconcile with the notion that that there was anything out of the ordinary happening in those early months of 2020, let alone a novel and deadly respiratory virus circulating.

For the record, here is the UK government’s announcement on 19th March — four days before we were ordered to stay at home — that “COVID-19 is no longer considered to be [a high consequence infectious disease] in the UK”:

After we started “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable”

In contrast, here are the ONS figures for deaths after we started “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable”:

And here is an alternative way of viewing the % deviation from the 5-year average:

On 23rd March 2020, everything changed when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered us to stay at home. From the middle of week 13 we were “protecting the elderly and the vulnerable”. But the number of elderly and vulnerable people dying then skyrocketed to record levels.

It is often assumed that many of the excess deaths were due to covid. But covid, we were told, had been circulating since the end of January. And in the seven subsequent weeks, when people were behaving much as usual, the number of people dying had remained around normal levels. So it would be extraordinarily odd, to say the least, if covid had been the cause of the tens of thousands of excess deaths in April and May.

Again, these are the official figures. And the inconvenient truth is that deaths in the elderly and the vulnerable increased only after we starting “protecting” them. When people panicked. When people were terrified by their governments in the context of “the perceived level of personal threat [needing] to be increased”. When people were told essentially, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it.”

And when “covid guidelines” were adopted, including Do Not Resuscitate orders, the administration of end-of-life drugs such as midazolam, and the denial of antibiotics. For those “testing positive for covid” with a fraudulently-conducted test where, in the words of its Nobel Prize-winning inventor who died unexpectedly in August 2019, “if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody”.

The contrast could hardly be more stark:

The sorry and shameful reality, which few people — and few Christians — seem to want to talk about, is this:

Tens of thousands of UK elderly and vulnerable citizens — our grannies and grandads, mums and dads, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers — were “protected” to death.

Moreover, many of them died alone…

And, because of “covid restrictions”, many families were not able to have the funeral they wanted:

I am reminded of this story from October 2020:

During his father’s funeral, Craig Bricknell… moved his chair next to his mother to comfort her. Other mourners then began to move their chairs, too. But a member of staff obnoxiously intervened, telling the grieving family to put their chairs back at a distance, saying, ‘You can’t move the chairs, you were told’. This was despite the fact that Bricknell was part of his mother’s Covid ‘bubble’…

Hindsight is a wonderful thing

At this point I imagine that some readers might respond along the lines of: “Well, hindsight is a wonderful thing; and it is easy to be wise after the event.” And it is important not to forget the context of Johnson’s announcement on 23rd March, not least the relentless fearmongering from behavioural scientists and the Trusted News Initiative — an international alliance of media and technology corporations which had been launched in September 2019. We may now be able to see how dubious the narrative actually was, but in the climate of fear that prevailed at the time there were few prominent voices pushing back much at all, let alone saying that we need not protect the elderly and the vulnerable.

Moreover, in 2020 there were many “covid sceptics” making the case for protecting the elderly and the vulnerable. Perhaps the highest-profile example of this came in the shape of the Great Barrington Declaration — authored by Dr Martin Kulldorff, Dr Sunetra Gupta and Dr Jay Bhattacharya — which recommended “Focused Protection”, a policy that was not so very different from that adopted by Sweden. Over 900,000 people from all over the world signed up in support.

Being wise after the event

More than five years on though, and with the ever-present spectre of “the next pandemic”, it is important to step back and ask some basic questions. Not least: how much difference could any form of protection have made? For another inconvenient truth is that, as Dr Clare Craig explains eloquently in the excellent Expired, it is all but impossible to avoid an airborne virus.

When considering any form of intervention, it is always important to ask what the unintended consequences might be. And to hold firmly to the principles of “first do no harm” and informed consent. In the context of an emergency, such principles become more important, not less.

But we have done what we have done. We now have plenty of data from a massive real world experiment. And we are, if we are willing to look at the evidence objectively, in a position to be wise after the event. But it is difficult to be wise after the event when basic facts about the event are ignored. And when there is little or no appetite from journalists or politicians or public health officials or academic experts to admit: “We got this spectacularly badly wrong.”

“A generational slaughter” primarily caused by policy

I am reminded of Pete Weatherby KC representing the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. He echoed the words of Alasdair Donaldson, a senior civil servant and former Department of Health and Social Care worker in his evidence to the Inquiry, in relation to the 40,000+ care home residents who died during the covid era, many of them in the early weeks of the pandemic:

…the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times. This failure resulted in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of British citizens, including a generational slaughter within care homes, many of those victims dying horrible deaths, often without the solace of their loved ones. Understanding the true causes of this failure is, I believe, owed to the victims, their families, to history and to the future…

The footage comes at the end of the 10-minute montage at the above “echoed the words” link. It is worth watching, as is the rest of the video, including these images set to music during the first couple of minutes:

Never again must we allow the state to inflict such inhumanity and barbarity in the name of “keeping us safe”

But while Alasdair Donaldson refers to “46,000 care home residents who died from Covid-19 in England and Wales” (emphasis added), I am unconvinced, for reasons outlined earlier, that covid was the main culprit. It seems to me inescapable that the generational slaughter of the covid era was primarily caused not by covid, but by the covid response.

And that same generational slaughter was then used to justify further lockdowns, and to help ensure that restrictions remained in place during the first half of 2021 while the covid shots were being rolled out…

As to the origin and the implementation of the covid era policies — particularly the Do Not Resuscitate orders, the administration of end-of-life drugs, and the denial of antibiotics — more questions clearly need to be asked, and those responsible called to account. Not least to honour the memory of the tens of thousands who died.

