Further to previous posts — links to which I have included at the end of this one — I thought it worth sharing this short speech that Prof Norman Fenton gave at a recent Advance UK event:

A transcript is below for those who prefer reading to watching

Ladies and gentlemen of Advance UK…

I wouldn’t have been able to get away with saying that at an academic conference!

I want to speak about how our universities have been the cancer corrupting our culture. Even the United Arab Emirates won’t send their students here anymore. They are afraid their children will be radicalised by the Muslim Brotherhood and Marxists. I suspect they are also wary of their kids coming home believing that men can get pregnant and women can have penises. So it’s a sensible decision. I mean, why pay for indoctrination when TikTok will give it to you for free?

After 47 years in academia, as a student, researcher, lecturer and professor, I speak as an insider who has watched this rot spread from within. And it’s far worse than people realise. For many years, I was taken in myself, as a socialist who generally believed that the system was serving truth and justice. I know exactly how the indoctrination works.

I eventually woke up, and when I publicly challenged, for example, academic claims on covid and climate change — the exaggerations, the press data, the false conformity — I was branded a conspiracy theorist and quietly erased by institutions I’ve served for decades. Dissent is no longer debated. It is destroyed.

Just last week, young freedom fighter Montgomery Toms was attacked on campus for politely inviting debate on re-migration. His friend, Will Coleshill, who I saw is here today… he attempted a citizen’s arrest on the attacker, and was beaten by a mob of students and lecturers. Yet he was the one the police arrested, because they said re-migration is offensive and he was asking for it. That single episode tells you everything: rotting universities and two-tier policing protecting violent leftists, lecturers and students.

Once universities fell, everything downstream followed. Courts, policing, media, even common sense. The results are all around us: politicised justice, captured institutions, propaganda posing as news, and a generation trained to loathe its own civilisation. Universities don’t just reflect culture; they manufacture it. They train the teachers, journalists, politicians, lawyers and regulators who now enforce the worldview. Capture the campus and the culture follows.

This cultural Marxist long march through the institutions didn’t begin in the 1960s. It began in the 19th century with the Fabian Society. The wolf in sheep’s clothing preaching gradual socialist infiltration rather than open revolution. Debate replaced by dogma; dissent punished; conformity rewarded. Successive generations of centralised conformists captured every institution.

Fabian Tony Blair… he completed the job by ensuring that most 18-year-olds went to university for deeper and longer exposure to ideological conditioning. Most of them belonged in jobs or vocational training, not Marxist mills. If we’re serious about recovery, we must shrink the universities dramatically and remove the rot. This isn’t a matter for timid reform. It is a civilisational fight.

Our answer is clear: defund the DEI enforcers policing speech and manufacturing grievance. Strip funding from political poison courses that teach Britain-bashing as virtue. Restore universities to elite serious study, not activist daycare. Bring back merit and free speech. Reward rigour, not ideological loyalty. Cut hostile foreign funding that distorts priorities and undermines sovereignty. This isn’t censorship; it’s sanity. Not exclusion; excellence. Not nostalgia; survival.

Every successful civilisation defends its knowledge fortresses. Ours were captured by people who think that decolonising the curriculum means replacing Shakespeare with Grievance Studies. That ends now. We must take them back for merit, truth and survival. And if the Marxists hate it, they can apply for a safe space on another planet, or maybe even in China.

Thank you.