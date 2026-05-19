Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to yesterday’s article featuring a podcast with UK oncology professor Angus Dalgleish that focuses mainly on the covid era, I thought it worth a short separate post to highlight the short section (from 29:34) on cancer treatments. The host is Eddie Hobbs. And the first part of the discussion — which is in yesterday’s post — relates to the covid era; I have included it again here for context.

[Hobbs] I wanted to ask you… Angus… this combination of ivermectin and fenbendazole… what’s your view on it? [Dalgleish] There is absolutely no doubt at all that ivermectin would have completely ruined any chance of any [emergency-use] vaccine coming. [What I have already said in terms of] the general management would have greatly reduced [the impact of covid]… [but] ivermectin would have reduced it to zero. I put friends and patients and relatives etc. on [ivermectin] with… high-dose vitamin D… and they all recovered… I had two people that [were] really, really bad… that weren’t doing well, and they refused [to go to hospital]. So I put them on ivermectin [and] they both recovered dramatically… really quickly. So we knew we had something... [But]… [Tony] Fauci went out of his way to kill [ivermectin]… even putting up posters… “You’re not a horse… etc.” [But] any rate it drew attention to… ivermectin, mebendazole and fenbendazole. Now [such drugs] are anti-falarial… [i.e.] for [treating parasitic] worms. Ivermectin… people forget… since penicillin it is the only drug to get its own Nobel prize… basically… in 2015…

In 2015, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura “for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy [ivermectin] against infections caused by roundworm parasites”:

The link between avermectin and ivermectin is explained on the third page of the press release:

[Dalgleish] Is it an anti-cancer drug? Well, I’m very interested in non-obvious anti-cancer drugs… and I developed lenalidomide and pomalidomide from thalidomide with [US pharmaceutical company] Celgene. They were the only people who were interested in that project and... they [have] been made rich through it… they got bought out. They all did really, really well. So I saw similarities here because lenalidomide we could use in low doses with virtually no toxicity… highly successful for years. Ivermectin had the same… hallmarks. It attacked many different pathways, and some of those were anti-cancer pathways. So it made perfect sense… Quite a few people combined it with fenbendazole and mebendazole. Now they’re [essentially] the same drug. Fenbendazole has been aimed at the veterinary market and mebendazole [at humans]. So I can write a [prescription] for mebendazole but I can’t do it for fenbendazole.

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole: spot the difference

Both fenbendazole and mebendazole first came into use in the 1970s, and thus have long been off-patent, allowing other manufacturers to produce and sell them, typically at a low cost.

[Dalgleish] [And] there’s quite a bit of evidence that fenbendazole might be slightly better… and people can obtain both ivermectin and fenbendazole through the veterinary market very easily… because… they’re so useful for horses and other valuable animals. I have looked at that, and there’s no doubt there is a signal between ivermectin… and fenbendazole or mebendazole… some people give a mixture of both… in high doses… I’ve used them in much lower doses… and there’s evidence now coming together that some dose in the middle is probably the optimum. So I am very, very keen and I think that for oncology not to… explore it properly… it is negligence [on the part of] the oncologists who say they’re looking to push forward the barriers… these [drugs] have no patent for cancer so… Big Pharma… they’re not there [because there is little money to be made]… But I give [these drugs] to my patients if they fail first- or second-line therapy, and… there [are] some very, very good stories…

According to this 2023 study (emphasis added)…

…between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2020, there were 224 cancer drug approvals across 119 individual drugs. The median annual cost was $196,000…

In contrast, generic fenbendazole, mebendazole and ivermectin — all of which are off-patent — cost next to nothing.

Related:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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