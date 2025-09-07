Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

After a couple of prayer posts based on Ephesians, I thought it worth considering an Old Testament passage. And Nehemiah 9-10 came to mind, not least in the context of homegroup studies that I led in 2020, unaware that the events of that time would ultimately lead to my resignation as homegroup leader.

The context for the book of Nehemiah, which is actually the second half of what was originally one document — Ezra-Nehemiah — can be found here:

In short, many of God’s people had returned to Jerusalem after being in exile, and it was a time of some good things happening alongside many spiritual and moral failures.

Nehemiah 9

Chapter 9 begins by setting the scene:

On the twenty-fourth day of the same month, the Israelites gathered together, fasting and wearing sackcloth and putting dust on their heads. 2 Those of Israelite descent had separated themselves from all foreigners. They stood in their places and confessed their sins and the sins of their ancestors.

God’s people gathered together, fasting and wearing sackcloth and putting dust on their heads — a sign of repentance.

And they stood in their places and confessed their sins.

3 They stood where they were and read from the Book of the Law of the Lord their God for a quarter of the day…

Wow! A reading from Scripture lasting a quarter of a day!

That rather puts into perspective the readings at any church I have ever been to. I suspect that I may have only heard the shortest letters of the New Testament — the likes of Philemon, 2 John, 3 John and Jude — read in their entirety at a church service. And a reading (and sermon) on one of those short letters is something of a collector’s item, even at a church that aims to preach systematically through the whole of Scripture.

But I can recall one or two occasions on which we took 10-15 minutes to read aloud the whole of one of the medium-length New Testament letters in the context of a Bible study group. Which I think is a worthwhile thing to do. I do sometimes wonder what Paul — or Peter, James or John — would make of their epistles being read and studied a few verses at a time over several weeks or even months.

At the other end of the scale, I can’t help wondering what the reaction would be if our church proposed the public reading of one of the longer Bible books in its entirety: Genesis for example, or Jeremiah, or 1 and 2 Chronicles taken as a whole. At 10,000 words per hour, each of those would take around 4-5 hours. The forty chapters of Exodus would take around three hours, which I suppose might be considered as a quarter of a middle-eastern day.

As to the New Testament, Acts would take around two and a half hours — comparable to a relatively long film such as Avatar or Titanic. The longest letters — Romans and 1 Corinthians — would only take an hour or so. As would Revelation.

And then of course there are the gospels. Matthew and Luke are similar in length to Acts. But the whole of John could be read inside two hours. And the 15,000 or so words of Mark in 90 minutes or so. I am reminded of the The Mark Drama:

But I digress. Back to Nehemiah 9…

…and spent another quarter in confession and in worshipping the Lord their God…

The three-hour Bible reading is followed by three hours spent in confession and in worship.

Part of me thinks that in the modern world we don’t have sufficient time to spend three hours reading the Bible here, and three hours in confession and worship there.

But I sense that people of the ancient world, if they could see how we lived today, might respond, “But you can go out shopping and buy several days worth of food that is ready to eat that you can store in that amazing cold cupboard you have… And you have running water in your kitchen rather than a long walk to the well… And what is that? A machine that washes your clothes at the touch of a button…? And you say you are short of time…?!”

Presumably what we read in Nehemiah 9 is something of a summary:

6 You alone are the Lord. You made the heavens, even the highest heavens, and all their starry host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them. You give life to everything, and the multitudes of heaven worship you. 7 ‘You are the Lord God, who chose Abram and brought him out of Ur of the Chaldeans and named him Abraham. 8 You found his heart faithful to you, and you made a covenant with him to give to his descendants the land of the Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Jebusites and Girgashites. You have kept your promise because you are righteous.

Then as now, God chooses people, and works his purposes out through their lives. And he keeps his promises because he is righteous.

9 ‘You saw the suffering of our ancestors in Egypt; you heard their cry at the Red Sea. 10 You sent signs and wonders against Pharaoh, against all his officials and all the people of his land, for you knew how arrogantly the Egyptians treated them. You made a name for yourself, which remains to this day. 11 You divided the sea before them, so that they passed through it on dry ground, but you hurled their pursuers into the depths, like a stone into mighty waters. 12 By day you led them with a pillar of cloud, and by night with a pillar of fire to give them light on the way they were to take.

As we read in the book of Exodus, God permitted his people to suffer in Egypt, but he ultimately rescued them. As I noted in last month’s post…

God first rescues his people and establishes a relationship with them, and then teaches them how to live in that context. We do not — and indeed cannot — earn our way into relationship with God… …the pattern of rescue and relationship is… writ large through the events of the Old Testament, not least in the book of Exodus where God rescues his people out of slavery in Egypt and only then gives them the law…

Returning to Nehemiah 9 on that theme:

13 ‘You came down on Mount Sinai; you spoke to them from heaven. You gave them regulations and laws that are just and right, and decrees and commands that are good. 14 You made known to them your holy Sabbath and gave them commands, decrees and laws through your servant Moses. 15 In their hunger you gave them bread from heaven and in their thirst you brought them water from the rock; you told them to go in and take possession of the land you had sworn with uplifted hand to give them. 16 ‘But they, our ancestors, became arrogant and stiff-necked, and they did not obey your commands. 17 They refused to listen and failed to remember the miracles you performed among them. They became stiff-necked and in their rebellion appointed a leader in order to return to their slavery.

There are times in the Old Testament when God’s people are described as becoming arrogant and stiff-necked and not obeying his commands. And I see no reason why we, as God’s people today, should consider ourselves immune to falling into a similar situation. And perhaps those who think that they are least prone to the perils of such a pitfall are those who need to pay most attention to that prospect.

I am particularly struck by the words: “They refused to listen…”

And also: “They… in their rebellion [against God] appointed a leader in order to return to their slavery.”

But you are a forgiving God, gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love. Therefore you did not desert them, 18 even when they cast for themselves an image of a calf and said, “This is your god, who brought you up out of Egypt,” or when they committed awful blasphemies.

I am reminded of what I wrote about idolatry here in the context of Jeremiah 5, particularly in relation to the modern idols of education and safety and health.

And also of these words of Paul in 1 Corinthians 10:

Nor I do not want you to be ignorant of the fact, brothers and sisters, that our ancestors were all under the cloud and that they all passed through the sea. 2 They were all baptised into Moses in the cloud and in the sea. 3 They all ate the same spiritual food 4 and drank the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual rock that accompanied them, and that rock was Christ. 5 Nevertheless, God was not pleased with most of them; their bodies were scattered in the wilderness. 6 Now these things occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things as they did. 7 Do not be idolaters, as some of them were…

God’s people in the ancient world endured years in the wilderness as a consequence of their sin. But even then, God sustained them.

Here, Paul is citing the events of the Old Testament as things that occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things… And he is warning the New Testament people of God not to be idolaters. I wonder what he would have to say to us today…

Back to Nehemiah…

19 ‘Because of your great compassion you did not abandon them in the wilderness. By day the pillar of cloud did not fail to guide them on their path, nor the pillar of fire by night to shine on the way they were to take. 20 You gave your good Spirit to instruct them. You did not withhold your manna from their mouths, and you gave them water for their thirst. 21 For forty years you sustained them in the wilderness; they lacked nothing, their clothes did not wear out nor did their feet become swollen.

God not only sustained his errant people. In his grace and mercy, he ultimately blessed them:

22 ‘You gave them kingdoms and nations, allotting to them even the remotest frontiers. They took over the country of Sihon king of Heshbon and the country of Og king of Bashan. 23 You made their children as numerous as the stars in the sky, and you brought them into the land that you told their parents to enter and possess. 24 Their children went in and took possession of the land. You subdued before them the Canaanites, who lived in the land; you gave the Canaanites into their hands, along with their kings and the peoples of the land, to deal with them as they pleased. 25 They captured fortified cities and fertile land; they took possession of houses filled with all kinds of good things, wells already dug, vineyards, olive groves and fruit trees in abundance. They ate to the full and were well-nourished; they revelled in your great goodness.

But they again fell into sin:

26 ‘But they were disobedient and rebelled against you; they turned their backs on your law. They killed your prophets, who had warned them in order to turn them back to you; they committed awful blasphemies. 27 So you delivered them into the hands of their enemies, who oppressed them. But when they were oppressed they cried out to you. From heaven you heard them, and in your great compassion you gave them deliverers, who rescued them from the hand of their enemies. 28 ‘But as soon as they were at rest, they again did what was evil in your sight. Then you abandoned them to the hand of their enemies so that they ruled over them. And when they cried out to you again, you heard from heaven, and in your compassion you delivered them time after time.

Things seemed good… a time of peace and prosperity… God’s people then rebelled… and God abandoned them to the hand of their enemies… And then they cried out to God… And God in his compassion again delivered them and brought them peace and prosperity.

And so it continued…

I am reminded of the way in which this sorry and sordid cycle is a particular theme of the book of Judges:

And I wonder to what extent God see shades of that ancient pattern in the modern world.

NB in Judges 3:9 the people are described as having “cried out to” rather than turned back to God. There is little sign of genuine repentance.

Back to Nehemiah, we read that, in the Old Testament, God sent prophets to his errant people, but that it was to no avail:

29 ‘You warned them in order to turn them back to your law, but they became arrogant and disobeyed your commands. They sinned against your ordinances, of which you said, “The person who obeys them will live by them.” Stubbornly they turned their backs on you, became stiff-necked and refused to listen. 30 For many years you were patient with them. By your Spirit you warned them through your prophets. Yet they paid no attention, so you gave them into the hands of the neighbouring peoples…

Yet even then God did not abandon them:

31 …in your great mercy you did not put an end to them or abandon them, for you are a gracious and merciful God.

And now comes the confession of the people of Nehemiah’s time:

32 ‘Now therefore, our God, the great God, mighty and awesome, who keeps his covenant of love, do not let all this hardship seem trifling in your eyes — the hardship that has come on us, on our kings and leaders, on our priests and prophets, on our ancestors and all your people, from the days of the kings of Assyria until today. 33 In all that has happened to us, you have remained righteous; you have acted faithfully, while we acted wickedly. 34 Our kings, our leaders, our priests and our ancestors did not follow your law; they did not pay attention to your commands or the statutes you warned them to keep. 35 Even while they were in their kingdom, enjoying your great goodness to them in the spacious and fertile land you gave them, they did not serve you or turn from their evil ways. 36 ‘But see, we are slaves today, slaves in the land you gave our ancestors so that they could eat its fruit and the other good things it produces. 37 Because of our sins, its abundant harvest goes to the kings you have placed over us. They rule over our bodies and our cattle as they please. We are in great distress.

Some of those words particularly resonate with me in the context of recent years and our current situation: In all that has happened to us, you have remained righteous; you have acted faithfully, while we acted wickedly… we are slaves today… [and much of what we produce] goes to the kings you have placed over us. They rule over our bodies and our cattle as they please. We are in great distress.

But the Israelites did not merely verbalise their repentance. They put it in writing, so that it would not be forgotten.

38 ‘In view of all this, we are making a binding agreement, putting it in writing, and our leaders, our Levites and our priests are affixing their seals to it.’

An interesting idea…

Nehemiah 10

In the first part of chapter 10, there follows a record of those who sealed that binding agreement, the purpose of which was…

29 …to follow the Law of God given through Moses the servant of God and to obey carefully all the commands, regulations and decrees of the Lord our Lord.

This is clearly agreement that reflects the context in which it is made, and particularly the Old Testament law:

30 ‘We promise not to give our daughters in marriage to the peoples around us or take their daughters for our sons. 31 ‘When the neighbouring peoples bring merchandise or grain to sell on the Sabbath, we will not buy from them on the Sabbath or on any holy day. Every seventh year we will forgo working the land and will cancel all debts. 32 ‘We assume the responsibility for carrying out the commands to give a third of a shekel each year for the service of the house of our God: 33 for the bread set out on the table; for the regular grain offerings and burnt offerings; for the offerings on the Sabbaths, at the New Moon feasts and at the appointed festivals; for the holy offerings; for sin offerings to make atonement for Israel; and for all the duties of the house of our God. 34 ‘We — the priests, the Levites and the people — have cast lots to determine when each of our families is to bring to the house of our God at set times each year a contribution of wood to burn on the altar of the Lord our God, as it is written in the Law. 35 ‘We also assume responsibility for bringing to the house of the Lord each year the firstfruits of our crops and of every fruit tree. 36 ‘As it is also written in the Law, we will bring the firstborn of our sons and of our cattle, of our herds and of our flocks to the house of our God, to the priests ministering there. 37 ‘Moreover, we will bring to the storerooms of the house of our God, to the priests, the first of our ground meal, of our grain offerings, of the fruit of all our trees and of our new wine and olive oil. And we will bring a tithe of our crops to the Levites, for it is the Levites who collect the tithes in all the towns where we work. 38 A priest descended from Aaron is to accompany the Levites when they receive the tithes, and the Levites are to bring a tenth of the tithes up to the house of our God, to the storerooms of the treasury. 39 The people of Israel, including the Levites, are to bring their contributions of grain, new wine and olive oil to the storerooms, where the articles for the sanctuary and for the ministering priests, the gatekeepers and the musicians are also kept. ‘We will not neglect the house of our God.’

And much of it comes across as rather quaint to those of us reading our electronic screens in the 21st century.

But this binding agreement — or, in the words of other translations, a sure or firm covenant — is, to reiterate the words of v29, essentially a commitment to follow the Law of God given through Moses the servant of God and to obey carefully all the commands, regulations and decrees of the Lord our Lord.

And there is no obvious reason to doubt the sincerity of those behind it.

We may reasonably wonder what a modern form of such a binding agreement might look like, and indeed to what extent it would be appropriate in the context of Jesus’ life, death, resurrection and ascension. It would surely be no less than a commitment to paying careful attention to the word of God as revealed through Scripture — which of course these days includes the New Testament as well as the Old — and to acting accordingly.

But, stepping back, there are, to my mind at least, a couple of additional notable points to ponder in the context of Nehemiah 9-10 in relation to recent and current events.

Lament

The first relates to lament, a subject that I discussed here in the context of the chapter on Trauma and Lament in Dr Steve Midgley’s Understanding Trauma:

I shall keep things rather briefer here…

Midgley notes (p151) that:

Until relatively recently, the biblical practice of lament has been notable by its absence from the lives both of Christians and most churches.

And that:

Lament allows a person to do two critical things: to express the pain and bewilderment of suffering, and to do so in a way that maintains an orientation toward God… The capacity to express pain in God’s presence without abandoning trust in his goodness is critical.

He observes (p152) that:

When trauma raises questions about the goodness of God, lament helps a person wrestle with two realities… [i] their experience of sufferings — something terrible has happened to them… [and] [ii] the goodness that still exists in the world and, still more importantly, the goodness of God.

And he commends the use of the psalms of lament.

More broadly, there is surely also a place for lament in the context of our sin, on both an individual and a corporate level.

But despite having been to thousands of church and chapel services in my lifetime, I can remember very few (if any) instances of any that might be described as lament, let alone extended, heartfelt, corporate lament. Perhaps the closest is the brief-and-now-rarely-used, “We acknowledge and bewail our manifold sins and wickedness” from the 1928 Book of Common Prayer.

I increasingly wonder how and when that might change, as more people begin to come to terms with the reality of what has been — and still is — happening.

Confession

The second point relates to confession. Shortly before I wrote this post, it occurred to me that I have occasionally thought of suggesting that, at our monthly Church Prayer Meeting, which lasts about a tenth of a twelve-hour day, we should routinely begin with an extended time of confession. Not necessarily with fasting and wearing sackcloth and putting dust on our heads. Though we could perhaps do with more of that sort of spirit, assuming that we believe what the Bible says.

But I have never actually made the above suggestion, and I sense that, these days at least, any such proposal to my own church leaders would be better received from someone else.

For what it is worth, I am inclined to think both that there is now a stronger case for such a practice than at any time I can recall, and that, in the near future at our church, it is less likely to happen than at any previous time. Though I would be happy to be proved wrong on the latter.

In any case though, I have been struck by the importance of confession not only in the context of Nehemiah 9-10 but also passages such as Isaiah 59:1-4 (emphasis added):

Surely the arm of the Lord is not too short to save, nor his ear too dull to hear. But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear. For your hands are stained with blood, your fingers with guilt. Your lips have spoken falsely, and your tongue mutters wicked things. No one calls for justice; no one pleads a case with integrity. They rely on empty arguments, they utter lies; they conceive trouble and give birth to evil.

And, God willing, I plan to offer some further thoughts on that passage next month.

