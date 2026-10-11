Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to last month’s post on prayer, which featured Psalm 73, the first of eleven consecutive psalms attributed to Asaph, this month’s features another in that series: Psalm 82.

It is one of the shorter psalms, and it begins by setting the context:

1 God presides in the great assembly; he renders judgment among the ‘gods’:

We have a scenario resembling a courtroom scene, with God presiding over the proceedings. More literally, “God has taken his place in the divine council.” As Chief Judge.

And he asks the “gods” of verse 1 — human figures of authority:

2 ‘How long will you [plural] defend the unjust and show partiality to the wicked?’

This is followed by the somewhat enigmatic term Selah, which occurs 71 times in the Psalms and three times in the book of the prophet Habakkuk. It seems that no-one knows quite what it means exactly, but it may be an indication to pause for reflection to consider what has just been said.

And it is worth pausing to reflect, for it is not always obvious when the unjust are being defended, and partiality is being shown to the wicked. But it is clear enough from the New Testament that believers are called to distinguish good from evil.

Following the question of verse 2, God calls on those same human authority figures to:

3 ‘Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. 4 Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.

I am reminded of Proverbs 31:8-9:

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

Such sentiments were particularly on my mind during the covid era. But they do of course transcend any particular period in history.

God continues:

5 ‘The “gods” know nothing, they understand nothing. They walk about in darkness; all the foundations of the earth are shaken.’

I find this quite sobering. Presumably these “gods” — human authority figures — are people who we might ordinarily think of as understanding more than most: those respected by the world, and holding positions of power and influence.

But verdict of their Creator is that “they understand nothing”.

And in his final words in this psalm, He reminds them of their status and their fate:

6 ‘I said, “You are ‘gods’; you are all sons of the Most High.” 7 But you will die like mere mortals; you will fall like every other ruler.’

These “gods” are “sons of the Most High”. People made in the image of God. But whatever authority they hold in this world, it will not last. Worldly titles and credentials, power and influence, wealth and privilege will not survive the death that all of us face. As Paul writes to Timothy, “We brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it.” Like everyone else, these “gods” are “destined to die once, and after that to face judgment”.

Asaph closes the psalm with this prayer…

8 Rise up, O God, judge the earth, for all the nations are your inheritance.

…which looks beyond the ancient nation of Israel to the coming day of judgment on which, in the words of Jesus, “everyone [from every nation] will have to give account… for every empty [or careless] word they have spoken.”

For God sees everything, he is perfectly just, and one day he will call everyone to account.

Related:

Previous posts on prayer:

September 2026: “But as for me, my feet had almost slipped; I had nearly lost my foothold. For I envied the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.”

August 2026: “Then those who feared the Lord spoke with one another. The Lord paid attention and heard them…”

July 2026: “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective”

June 2026: “...each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour...”

May 2026: “…love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you…”

April 2026: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God... and it will be given to you”

March 2026: “...let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”

February 2026: “…give your servant a discerning heart... to distinguish between right and wrong”

January 2026: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him...”

For 2025 posts, a list including the Bible texts can be found at the end of the January 2026 post linked above. All previous posts on prayer can also be accessed here.

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Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem