At the end of last month’s relatively long post on prayer, I noted that I had been struck by the importance of confession not only in the context of Nehemiah 9-10 but also passages such as Isaiah 59:1-4 (emphasis added):

Surely the arm of the Lord is not too short to save, nor his ear too dull to hear. But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear. For your hands are stained with blood, your fingers with guilt. Your lips have spoken falsely, and your tongue mutters wicked things. No one calls for justice; no one pleads a case with integrity. They rely on empty arguments, they utter lies; they conceive trouble and give birth to evil.

And I added that, God willing, I planned to offer some further thoughts on that passage.

The broad context for the book of Isaiah is summarised in this video:

And chapter 59 comes in the final section (chapters 56-66) which is outlined in this part of the above Bible Project diagram:

I am particularly struck by v2 and the phrase “your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear.” It seems that while “the arm of the Lord is not too short to save, nor his ear too dull to hear”, in some situations at least, the sins of God’s people result in him hiding his face from them, and that he will not hear their prayers.

How could this be?

The context in Isaiah 59 appears to be (v3) that God’s people’s hands are stained with blood and their fingers with guilt. They have spoken falsely and muttered wicked things. And there is apparently no one who has called for justice or pleaded a case with integrity. Instead, the people of God rely on empty arguments and utter lies, conceiving trouble and giving birth to evil.

Those are strong words. God evidently cares deeply about what his people say. And particularly that they do not speak falsely. For the departure of truth — and of those able and willing to telling the truth — provides a context for trouble and evil to flourish.

But it gets worse.

The chapter continues (from v5):

They hatch the eggs of vipers and spin a spider’s web. Whoever eats their eggs will die, and when one is broken, an adder is hatched. Their cobwebs are useless for clothing; they cannot cover themselves with what they make. Their deeds are evil deeds, and acts of violence are in their hands. Their feet rush into sin; they are swift to shed innocent blood. They pursue evil schemes; acts of violence mark their ways. The way of peace they do not know; there is no justice in their paths. They have turned them into crooked roads; no-one who walks along them will know peace.

In some cases at least, not only do God’s people speak falsely. They are violent. They pursue evil schemes. They turn their paths into crooked roads. And Isaiah says that no-one who walks along such routes will know peace.

And the result (from v9):

So justice is far from us, and righteousness does not reach us. We look for light, but all is darkness; for brightness, but we walk in deep shadows. Like the blind we grope along the wall, feeling our way like people without eyes. At midday we stumble as if it were twilight; among the strong, we are like the dead. We all growl like bears; we moan mournfully like doves. We look for justice, but find none; for deliverance, but it is far away.

I find v10a particularly striking in the context of recent years: “Like the blind we grope along the wall, feeling our way like people without eyes.”

I am reminded that in 2017/2018 I wrote about the above passage here in Chapter 8 of Revealing Faith (emphasis added):

Our perception is dulled As our hearts are hardened, our eyes and ears cease to function as they should. This is not to say that we cannot see and hear. It is to say that our eyes and ears are not open to spiritual reality. This is consistent with God’s warnings to his people in the Old Testament. After God had rescued his people and given them his law, he foretold through Moses that they would rebel and that this rebellion would have consequences: “The Lord will afflict you with madness, blindness and confusion of mind. At midday you will grope about like a blind person in the dark. You will be unsuccessful in everything you do; day after day you will be oppressed and robbed, with no one to rescue you” (Deuteronomy 28:28-29). And so it came to pass. Isaiah says, in the context of the sin of God’s people, “Justice is far from us, and righteousness does not reach us. We look for light, but all is darkness; for brightness, but we walk in deep shadows. Like the blind we grope along the wall, feeling our way like people without eyes. At midday we stumble as if it were twilight; among the strong, we are like the dead” (Isaiah 59:9-10). And while Isaiah is speaking here of the people of Israel, his verdict is generally applicable to the whole human race. Our spiritual blindness is inextricably linked with our sinful nature, and it is a mark of God’s judgement on sinful human hearts…

I finished that section by saying that:

We may regard ourselves as open to seeing and hearing any point of view. The reality is that our ability to perceive spiritual reality is dulled by our sinful hearts. Failure to see and hear God’s revelation is part of his judgement on our rebellion. Here too the effects of sin go deeper than we know. It is an indication of the depth of our blindness and deafness that we are at best slow to see that we are blind and deaf. As a result of our sin, our perception is dulled. It is not only that we cannot solve the problem of sin by ourselves. Without God’s help, we cannot even see or hear what he says about it.

I have come to realise that many people struggle to perceive the spiritual reality of much of what is going on in the world. For long enough, I was one of them. And I do not doubt that there is still much that I do not see. But I find it particularly striking that there are aspects of the darkness of the past few years which, in my experience, most Christians still seem unable or unwilling to recognise, let alone talk about.

Isaiah continues (from v12):

For our offences are many in your sight, and our sins testify against us. Our offences are ever with us, and we acknowledge our iniquities: rebellion and treachery against the Lord, turning our backs on our God, inciting revolt and oppression, uttering lies our hearts have conceived. So justice is driven back, and righteousness stands at a distance; truth has stumbled in the streets, honesty cannot enter. Truth is nowhere to be found, and whoever shuns evil becomes a prey.

Justice driven back… righteousness… at a distance… truth has stumbled in the streets… honesty cannot enter… truth is nowhere to be found… whoever shuns evil becomes a prey. I cannot help but think of aspects of the covid era. And in relation to justice and truth in the public square I am reminded of Jeremiah 5 and this post…

…and particularly what I wrote in the context of the first two verses of that chapter:

A lack of people seeking the truth …Jeremiah 5 begins with a search of public spaces for “a man, one who does justice and seeks truth”. Truth is evidently important to God, and it seems to be linked with forgiveness here: “if you can find a man, one who does justice and seeks truth, that I may pardon [Jerusalem]” (emphasis added). Prior to 2020, I had assumed that fellow believers at the church I attend placed a high value on truth generally (as distinct from truth specifically in relation to what the Bible says). But in the context of the past few years I have increasingly found myself asking: How many people are actually genuinely interested in the truth about what is happening in the world, let alone how it might relate to how God is acting. Having even one person telling the truth can make a big difference. The effect of a single candle in an otherwise totally dark room springs to mind. But in times of deception, telling the truth is difficult. In words often attributed to George Orwell, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” And the covid era was as close to a time of universal deceit as I have ever known. I am reminded of articles such as this one and Rev Dr William Philip’s comments on delusion and deception. The nature of that deception is particularly insidious in that, even now, most people are apparently largely unaware of it, let alone its extent. This seems to me to be somewhat analogous to the human condition more generally, where part of the problem of sin is that we cannot recognise the extent of the problem. I find it ironic that many Christians (and their leaders) would readily acknowledge “another kind of blindness” in relation to the gospel, but seem oblivious to the possibility that the same principle could apply elsewhere, and even — shock, horror — to them.

Back to Isaiah 59 and God’s response (from v15b):

The Lord looked and was displeased that there was no justice. He saw that there was no-one, he was appalled that there was no-one to intervene; so his own arm achieved salvation for him, and his own righteousness sustained him. He put on righteousness as his breastplate, and the helmet of salvation on his head; he put on the garments of vengeance and wrapped himself in zeal as in a cloak.

God’s verdict here is clear: he was displeased that there was no justice. And he is appalled that there is no-one to intervene. But he does not let matters rest there. Isaiah speaks of God’s own arm achieving salvation for him, which appears to anticipate his promised intervention in the person of Jesus Christ (cf. the suffering servant of e.g. Isaiah 52:13-53:12).

Isaiah continues (from v18):

According to what they have done, so will he repay wrath to his enemies and retribution to his foes; he will repay the islands their due. From the west, people will fear the name of the Lord, and from the rising of the sun, they will revere his glory. For he will come like a pent-up flood that the breath of the Lord drives along.

God’s intervention brings wrath and retribution, but it ultimately results in people all over the world fearing his name and revering his glory. For when God intervenes, he also offers salvation to those who repent of their sins:

‘The Redeemer will come to Zion [Mount Zion is a hill in Jerusalem, symbolising God’s presence and promises, cf. Isaiah 2:1-4 ], to those in Jacob who repent of their sins,’ declares the Lord.

The chapter concludes:

‘As for me, this is my covenant with them,’ says the Lord. ‘My Spirit, who is on you, will not depart from you, and my words that I have put in your mouth will always be on your lips, on the lips of your children and on the lips of their descendants — from this time on and for ever,’ says the Lord.

Isaiah looks forward to a day when the Redeemer will come to those who repent of their sins. The forgiveness that God offers through the death and resurrection of his Son Jesus Christ is at the heart of the universe. God calls his people — and indeed the whole world — to repentance. And that message echoes through the ages, from Isaiah to the New Testament to today.

And I wonder to what extent lack of repentance might, not least in the context of the first few verses of Isaiah 59, result in God hiding his face from us today, so that he will not hear our prayers. Particularly when our lips have spoken falsely, when we have failed to call for justice, when we have relied on on empty arguments, and when we have uttered lies.

In the context of recent years, and particularly the covid era, we have had a rather unusual situation: well-intentioned people, including many church leaders, have, in parroting what they were told by people they trusted, spoken falsely and relied on empty arguments and uttered lies. And those lies have, in many and various ways, resulted in much trouble and evil, not least that discussed e.g. in this post:

The nature and the extent of the deception, perpetuated not least by the mainstream media, is such that many people still believe most of the lies that we were told. But while such falsehoods stand, the necessary — and ultimately inevitable — process of truth and reconciliation is held back. And the worse the damage becomes, particularly for those who have suffered most as a consequence of the lies.

There is a way forward though. Even in the Old Testament, God made provision for unintentional sin. And I am reminded of what the apostle Peter says, albeit in a very different context, in Acts 3:17-19:

Now, fellow Israelites, I know that you acted in ignorance, as did your leaders. But this is how God fulfilled what he had foretold through all the prophets, saying that his Messiah would suffer. Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord…

We cannot turn the clock back. But we can repent of endorsing a narrative that was, to say the least, a very long way from true. And perhaps, in the context of such repentance, God might grant us times of refreshing. And maybe he might enable us to perceive more of the spiritual reality of what is going on in the world. And, given what is said in passages such as Isaiah 59, it is surely at least possible that he might be more inclined to hear our prayers.

