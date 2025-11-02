Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to last month’s post on prayer, I thought it worth flagging up another part of the Bible that speaks about God turning away from people in the context of sin — namely Zechariah 7:8-14:

And the word of the Lord came again to Zechariah: ‘This is what the Lord Almighty said: “Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the foreigner or the poor. Do not plot evil against each other.” ‘But they refused to pay attention; stubbornly they turned their backs and covered their ears. They made their hearts as hard as flint and would not listen to the law or to the words that the Lord Almighty had sent by his Spirit through the earlier prophets. So the Lord Almighty was very angry. ‘ “When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would not listen,” says the Lord Almighty. “I scattered them with a whirlwind among all the nations, where they were strangers. The land they left behind them was so desolate that no-one travelled through it. This is how they made the pleasant land desolate.” ’

Some context for the above passage can be found here:

For better or worse, I am the sort of person who, when writing, and indeed often when speaking, tends to err on the side of understatement, presenting information and allowing people to draw their own conclusions.

I suppose that I could have used a different title for my post Has God been trying to tell us something?…

…such as Wake up, Christians! God is trying to tell us something! Or something even more emphatic.

I don’t know how much difference that would have made though. If people are, in the words of Zechariah, refusing to pay attention, stubbornly turning their backs and covering their ears, and making their hearts as hard as flint, I guess the degree of emphasis doesn’t matter much. Indeed in such circumstances it makes little difference who is writing, or speaking, and what is actually said. And that is certainly consistent with my experience.

But I do believe that, even though the whole world is under the control of the evil one, God is ultimately in charge. And I am also inclined to believe that he works out his purposes through events in human history, and that he has been working his purposes out through the covid era (and what has happened since) to various ends.

Some examples that particularly spring to mind are:

making foolish the wisdom of the world

revealing aspects of what friends, family and fellow Christians (among others) are really like

waking people up not only to the reality of good and evil in the world, but also to the one who has defeated death

On that last point, I have found it most encouraging to hear (and share) the testimonies of the likes of Clare Craig, Christine Padgham and Matt Le Tissier. Although I do wonder how the sort of things they say would be received at the church I attend.

But perhaps the thing that I find most striking about recent events is the extent of the parallels between the covid era and religion — hence my posting 12 parallels: how so many aspects of the covid era resembled religion…

…which is essentially a revised and updated version of the main thrust of Has God been trying to tell us something?

By way of a brief recap, 12 parallels… features brief thoughts on:

Scripture — sacred texts that cannot be questioned

Prophets — people who cannot be questioned

Moral codes — rules which must be obeyed

Priests — authority figures to interpret and enforce the rules

Isolation — withdrawal from society

Rituals — things that must be done

Initiation — rites of entry

Zealotry — going beyond what is required

Heresy — challenging orthodox belief

Damnation — the threat of grave consequences for non-compliance

Salvation — the promise of reward for the obedient

Religion — a means to dominate and transform society

And those parallels apply irrespective of whatever else we might think of the covid era. There are observations that we can make, and things that we can all learn from, irrespective of whether we believe that covid was a diabolical deception, or whether we still somehow think it was a genuine public health emergency, that the non-pharmaceutical interventions were well-intentioned, and that the injections saved lives. (Or somewhere in between.)

It seems to me that, through the events of the covid era, God has gifted his church (and particularly its leaders) a whole raft of useful contemporary illustrations that convey a great deal about various aspects the human condition. And I suspect that those illustrations could speak powerfully to people inside and outside the church, including those who have hitherto not encountered Jesus Christ.

Alas, it appears that few Christians (and particularly church leaders) have much appetite to discuss such things. While there are some honourable exceptions, it does seem that most people want to “move on” and, among other things, essentially ignore any lessons we might learn.

But is it not a reasonable working hypothesis that, in ushering in the covid era, over which he ultimately had complete control, God was trying to get the attention of his people? Not so much to open our eyes to the potential of online services and remote meetings, but to challenge us about the state of the Church at large and about the state of our own hearts. At the very least, it seems reasonable to ask the question: “Why did God close the churches?” Or, for those who prefer it: “Why did God allow the churches to close?”

And if we are not interested in listening to what God might have to say, to the point that “Why did God close the churches?” is a question that few in church leadership are even willing to begin to address, then maybe, just maybe, God’s take on the situation might be, in the words of the Zechariah passage cited earlier:

When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would not listen

As to exactly how that might work out in practice, God alone knows. But I wonder whether it might not be too long before we find out. Or indeed if we have already reached that stage.

As ever, repentance is the way forward. Perhaps along with beginning to address the question of why God did what he did during those dark days of 2020 and 2021.

