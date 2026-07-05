Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the context of this recent post…

…and particularly the Confession can cure cancer section, I was particularly struck by James 5:16 (emphasis added below, in the context of v13-20):

Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops. My brothers and sisters, if one of you should wander from the truth and someone should bring that person back, remember this: Whoever turns a sinner from the error of their way will save them from death and cover over a multitude of sins.

The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

But who is righteous?

In the third chapter of his letter to the Romans, the apostle Paul argues, citing the Old Testament, that:

‘There is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one.’

In case we have missed the point, he goes on to state (emphasis added):

Now we know that whatever the law says, it says to those who are under the law, so that every mouth may be silenced and the whole world held accountable to God. Therefore no one will be declared righteous in God’s sight by the works of the law; rather, through the law we become conscious of our sin.

And that:

…righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.

Righteousness is not something earned, but something given. To all who believe.

And it was ever thus, as Paul goes on to point out in the next chapter:

What then shall we say that Abraham, our forefather according to the flesh, discovered in this matter? If, in fact, Abraham was justified by works, he had something to boast about — but not before God. What does Scripture say? ‘Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness.’ [Genesis 15:6]

So when we read that the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective, we should bear in mind that such a person’s righteousness is a gift from God, in the context of believing what he says.

And prayer is indeed powerful and effective, not necessarily in the way that we would like or expect, or at the time that we would choose. But powerful and effective nonetheless. We pray to the creator and sustainer of the universe who, in the words of Paul that I considered in last July’s post on prayer, is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine.

In the context of the life, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ, we are invited to:

…approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

And the apostle John reminds us that:

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.

I sometimes wonder in what ways the prayers of righteous people have been powerful and effective over recent years. And to what extent there are things that have not happened as a result of prayer; and things that have happened.

In relation to things that have not happened, I am reminded of the Rev Zac Veron who pointed out in “Australia’s most honest church covid review” (emphasis added):

As Revelation 13 reminds us, godless government and false religion have in the past, and will in the future unite to oppose the faithful. That opposition will not always be overt — it often begins subtly, through policies that sound wise but lead to compromise. We cannot prevent the God-ordained persecution depicted in Revelation 13 from occurring, yet we can work towards ensuring it does not happen in our generation — through education and standing firm on our convictions…

And I presume that part of that — working towards ensuring that the God-ordained persecution depicted in Revelation 13 does not happen in our generation — involves prayer.

There were times in 2021 when things looked very bleak. But God in his mercy spared us from a downward spiral into a situation in which it could have become normal and necessary to take regular covid injections in order to participate in normal life. I wonder to what extent that reversal was an answer to prayer

In relation to things that have happened, I am reminded of and encouraged by the testimonies of people who have come to faith in Jesus Christ in the context of seeing the darkness of the past few years. God alone knows how many more less-prominent examples there are. And how many others there will be in the years to come.

I am reminded too of other positive developments, not least a growing awareness of evil, lies and corruption, and an increasing number of people connecting, speaking out and pushing back. The pace of progress can seem frustratingly slow, and somewhat reminiscent of yeast working through dough. And the fight has shades of David and Goliath about it. But God is working through what is happening. And I don’t recall anyone saying it would be easy.

Let us keep praying, not least for truth and reconciliation in the context of the covid era. And that Christians would be watching out that they are not deceived, and seeking to distinguish good from evil.

Previous posts on prayer:

June 2026: “...each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour...”

May 2026: “…love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you…”

April 2026: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God... and it will be given to you”

March 2026: “...let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”

February 2026: “…give your servant a discerning heart... to distinguish between right and wrong”

January 2026: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him...”

For 2025 posts, a list including the Bible texts can be found at the end of the January 2026 post linked above. All previous posts on prayer can also be accessed here.

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