Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was recently reminded that Paul’s letter to the early church in Ephesus…

…can be considered in two distinct halves — e.g. as this BibleProject video has it, the gospel story and our story:

The word “therefore” is important. The gospel story and therefore our story.

Another way of putting it is that chapters 1-3 can be considered as outlining what Christians believe, and chapters 4-6 how they should behave. Belief comes first. And it is followed by behaviour.

This reminds me of the pattern of rescue and relationship: God first rescues his people and establishes a relationship with them, and then teaches them how to live in that context. We do not — and indeed cannot — earn our way into relationship with God.

I can think of few better passages on this than Ephesians 2:1-10 (emphasis added):

As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, 2 in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient. 3 All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath. 4 But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved. 6 And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, 7 in order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindnessto us in Christ Jesus. 8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—9 not by works, so that no one can boast.10 For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.

But I had been a Christian for several years before it dawned on me that the pattern of rescue and relationship is also writ large through the events of the Old Testament, not least in the book of Exodus where God rescues his people out of slavery in Egypt and only then gives them the law:

The above preamble is intended to set the context for this month’s passage on prayer at the end of the first half of Ephesians — Ephesians 3:14-21:

14 For this reason I kneel before the Father, 15 from whom every family [the Greek for family (patria) being derived from the Greek for father (pater)] in heaven and on earth derives its name. 16 I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, 17 so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, 18 may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, 19 and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. 20 Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, 21 to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.

It is worth noting how Paul prays for his fellow believers in v16-19. For God to strengthen them… that Christ may dwell in their hearts through faith… that they may have power to grasp the extent of Christ’s love… and know this love that surpasses knowledge…

But as I pondered this passage, it was v20-21 that I found particularly striking. According to the apostle, it is not only that the one to whom we pray is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine — which is mind-boggling enough in itself — but that his power is at work in the lives of Christian believers.

I am reminded of the notion that, with prayer, it is not so much a question of how to as who to. And that we should thus perhaps focus less on how we pray, and rather more on the one to whom we pray.

God does of course provide some instructions on the how to front, not least when Jesus gives his followers what we now know as the Lord’s prayer:

This, then, is how you should pray…

That same passage — featured in last month’s post on prayer — also tells us:

When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others... when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen… And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words…

It appears that privacy and brevity are key elements, at least from these verses.

But however we pray, we do so in the context of the fact that we are addressing the one who, in the words of Ephesians 1:20-21:

…raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come…

It is a wonderful privilege to be able to pray to such a God. Not least in the context of what Paul calls this present darkness, a theme to which I shall return next time.

