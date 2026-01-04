Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

When reading through the Old Testament, I am often struck by words familiar from elsewhere. Sometimes this is because a phrase has become an idiom in general use, such as “by the skin of my teeth” (Job 19:20). But more often it is because I am reminded of other parts of the Bible.

And so it is with Psalm 37, one of the many psalms written by David, and one of the nine (or eight) acrostic psalms where the lines start with consecutive letters of the Hebrew alphabet:

1 Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; 2 for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.

“Do not fret” reminds me of Jesus’ timeless wisdom from the Sermon on the Mount: “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

And the notion of people being like grass brings to mind these verses from 1 Peter (quoting Isaiah 40:6-8) that featured on a poster I had on my wall as a student:

All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord endures for ever.

An eternal perspective is a recurrent theme of Psalm 37, as is “do not fret”.

David continues:

3 Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. 4 Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. 5 Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will do this: 6 he will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun. 7 Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes. 8 Refrain from anger and turn from wrath; do not fret — it leads only to evil.

9 For those who are evil will be destroyed, but those who hope in the Lord will inherit the land. 10 A little while, and the wicked will be no more; though you look for them, they will not be found. 11 But the meek will inherit the land and enjoy peace and prosperity.

“Inheriting the land” is also a motif — see verses 22, 29 and 34. And I am again reminded of the Sermon on the Mount. I wonder if Psalm 37 was on Jesus’ mind when he said that “the meek… will inherit the earth”.

In the context of recent events, I am particularly struck by verse 7, and the need to take time out to “be still before the Lord” and to “wait patiently for [our Creator]” for whom “a thousand years… are like a day that has just gone by”. For God sees the bigger picture in ways that we cannot, and he knows how things will work out in due course:

12 The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them; 13 but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming. 14 The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose ways are upright. 15 But their swords will pierce their own hearts, and their bows will be broken.

The contrast between “the righteous” and “the wicked” is woven through this psalm. But as to righteousness I am reminded of these words from Jesus later in the Sermon on the Mount (emphasis added)…

‘Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!

…and the apostle Paul’s sobering words in Romans 3 (emphasis added):

What shall we conclude then? …Jews and Gentiles alike are all under the power of sin. As it is written: ‘There is no one righteous, not even one…’ …whatever the law says, it says to those who are under the law, so that every mouth may be silenced and the whole world held accountable to God. Therefore no one will be declared righteous in God’s sight by the works of the law; rather, through the law we become conscious of our sin. But now apart from the law the righteousness of God has been made known, to which the Law and the Prophets testify. This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood — to be received by faith. He did this to demonstrate his righteousness, because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished — he did it to demonstrate his righteousness at the present time, so as to be just and the one who justifies those who have faith in Jesus.

I find this a sobering reminder that the righteousness of which the Bible speaks cannot be earned. Rather it is given by God, in the context of faith, to those who believe.

And it was ever thus. As Paul goes on to point out in the next chapter of Romans (emphasis added):

What then shall we say that Abraham, our forefather according to the flesh, discovered in this matter? If, in fact, Abraham was justified [i.e. made righteous] by works, he had something to boast about — but not before God. What does Scripture say? ‘Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness.’ [back in Genesis 15:6] Now to the one who works, wages are not credited as a gift but as an obligation. However, to the one who does not work but trusts God who justifies the ungodly, their faith is credited as righteousness.

It is only by the grace and mercy of God that anyone can be numbered with the righteous and upheld by his mighty hand.

Back in Psalm 37, David reassures us that:

16 Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked; 17 for the power of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord upholds the righteous. 18 The blameless spend their days under the Lord’s care, and their inheritance will endure for ever. 19 In times of disaster they will not wither; in days of famine they will enjoy plenty. 20 But the wicked will perish: though the Lord’s enemies are like the flowers of the field, they will be consumed, they will go up in smoke. 21 The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous give generously; 22 those the Lord blesses will inherit the land, but those he curses will be destroyed. 23 The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; 24 though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.

He shares some of his own experience:

25 I was young and now I am old, yet I have never seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread. 26 They are always generous and lend freely; their children will be a blessing.

He urges his hearers:

27 Turn from evil and do good; then you will dwell in the land for ever. 28 For the Lord loves the just and will not forsake his faithful ones.

And he emphasises the stark contrast between the fate of “the wicked” and “the righteous”:

Wrongdoers will be completely destroyed; the offspring of the wicked will perish. 29 The righteous will inherit the land and dwell in it for ever. 30 The mouths of the righteous utter wisdom, and their tongues speak what is just. 31 The law of their God is in their hearts; their feet do not slip. 32 The wicked lie in wait for the righteous, intent on putting them to death; 33 but the Lord will not leave them in the power of the wicked or let them be condemned when brought to trial. 34 Hope in the Lord and keep his way. He will exalt you to inherit the land; when the wicked are destroyed, you will see it. 35 I have seen a wicked and ruthless man flourishing like a luxuriant native tree, 36 but he soon passed away and was no more; though I looked for him, he could not be found. 37 Consider the blameless, observe the upright; a future awaits those who seek peace. 38 But all sinners will be destroyed; there will be no future for the wicked.

The Sermon on the Mount again springs to mind: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

And, as 2026 begins, I take comfort in David’s perspective on the bigger picture:

39 The salvation of the righteous comes from the Lord; he is their stronghold in time of trouble. 40 The Lord helps them and delivers them; he delivers them from the wicked and saves them, because they take refuge in him.

