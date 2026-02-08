Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I have been thinking more about distinguishing good from evil, not least further to this post in the context of Hebrews 5:14:

While reading through Mark’s gospel, I was reminded of Jesus’ reply to a very wealthy man who asked him:

‘Good teacher,’ he asked, ‘what must I do to inherit eternal life?’

Jesus’ reply is striking, not least for its opening words (emphasis added):

‘Why do you call me good?’ Jesus answered. ‘No one is good — except God alone…”

According to the man who is God, none of us is good.

These words from the Sermon on the Mount also spring to mind (again, emphasis added):

If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!

We surely need God’s help in distinguishing good from evil. And it thus seems reasonable to ask for it, not least in the context of Jesus’ promise a few verses earlier:

Ask and it will be given to you…

And lest we “do not have because [we] do not ask God”.

But I cannot recall hearing much, if anything, by way of prayer from the front of church, or even in a small group, along the lines of: “Please help us to distinguish good from evil.”

I am reminded of how “Solomon asks for wisdom” — in the words of the NIV UK heading for 1 Kings 3 (emphasis added):

Solomon made an alliance with Pharaoh king of Egypt and married his daughter. He brought her to the City of David until he finished building his palace and the temple of the Lord, and the wall around Jerusalem. 2 The people, however, were still sacrificing at the high places, because a temple had not yet been built for the Name of the Lord. 3 Solomon showed his love for the Lord by walking according to the instructions given him by his father David, except that he offered sacrifices and burned incense on the high places. 4 The king went to Gibeon to offer sacrifices, for that was the most important high place, and Solomon offered a thousand burnt offerings on that altar. 5 At Gibeon the Lord appeared to Solomon during the night in a dream, and God said, ‘Ask for whatever you want me to give you.’ 6 Solomon answered, ‘You have shown great kindness to your servant, my father David, because he was faithful to you and righteous and upright in heart. You have continued this great kindness to him and have given him a son to sit on his throne this very day. 7 ‘Now, Lord my God, you have made your servant king in place of my father David. But I am only a little child and do not know how to carry out my duties. 8 Your servant is here among the people you have chosen, a great people, too numerous to count or number. 9 So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. For who is able to govern this great people of yours?’ 10 The Lord was pleased that Solomon had asked for this. 11 So God said to him, ‘Since you have asked for this and not for long life or wealth for yourself, nor have asked for the death of your enemies but for discernment in administering justice, 12 I will do what you have asked. I will give you a wise and discerning heart, so that there will never have been anyone like you, nor will there ever be. 13 Moreover, I will give you what you have not asked for — both wealth and honour — so that in your lifetime you will have no equal among kings. 14 And if you walk in obedience to me and keep my decrees and commands as David your father did, I will give you a long life.’ He returned to Jerusalem, stood before the ark of the Lord’s covenant and sacrificed burnt offerings and fellowship offerings. Then he gave a feast for all his court. 15 Then Solomon awoke — and he realised it had been a dream. He returned to Jerusalem, stood before the ark of the Lord’s covenant and sacrificed burnt offerings and fellowship offerings. Then he gave a feast for all his court.

While the NIV heading is Solomon asks for wisdom, the request of the king (v9) is translated as being for “a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong”. (Not many translations feature the word wisdom at all.)

And God is pleased (v10), not least because of the nature of the king’s request (v11), which is not for himself, or against his enemies, but for the wider benefit of the nation. God thus grants Solomon’s request, and gives him “a wise and discerning heart, so that there will never have been anyone like [him], nor will there ever be”.

Maybe we should pray similarly — and publicly — that we may have discerning hearts in relation to distinguishing good from evil?

