Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I have been wondering for a while about which part of the Bible to feature in this month’s post on prayer. I had noted down several potential possibilities, but none of them seemed particularly appropriate for the second Sunday in Advent.

Meanwhile, I have been listening to The Greatest Story Ever Told by British adventurer, survival expert and television presenter Bear Grylls. The book is essentially a concise re-telling of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, blending adventure narrative style and spiritual reflection, but with the words of Jesus unchanged from the Bible.

Many of the events featured in the four gospels are described from the perspective of prominent figures in the biblical accounts, and I found the early section of the book, narrated from the perspective of Jesus’ mother Mary, particularly striking. And for this month’s prayer post it seemed fitting to feature her song/prayer in Luke 1:46-55, which is sometimes known as The Magnificat, after the Latin version of the first line.

Mary’s words come in the context of a visit from the angel Gabriel and a visit to her cousin Elizabeth, who is expecting the baby who will grow up to be John the Baptist. As Luke records in Luke 1:26ff:

In the sixth month of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a town in Galilee, to a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. The angel went to her and said, ‘Greetings, you who are highly favoured! The Lord is with you.’

Angels are mentioned in half of the 66 books of the Bible, with multiple descriptions of their appearance. And Mary’s encounter with Gabriel — one of only two angels in Scripture who are named — is perhaps the most well-known. But, as is not uncommon in such situations, Mary is initially not so much comforted as disturbed. She is “greatly troubled” and presumably, given what Gabriel goes on to say, appears at least somewhat scared:

Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favour with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants for ever; his kingdom will never end.’

Mary’s response to the angel’s extraordinary words is understandable:

‘How will this be… since I am a virgin?’

Gabriel answers:

‘The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God. Even Elizabeth your relative is going to have a child in her old age, and she who was said to be unable to conceive is in her sixth month. For no word from God will ever fail.’

In contrast to Elizabeth’s husband Zechariah, an elderly priest whose encounter with Gabriel is described earlier in the chapter, Mary appears to take the angel at his word:

‘I am the Lord’s servant,’ Mary answered. ‘May your word to me be fulfilled.’ Then the angel left her.

And she then goes to see her cousin Elizabeth:

At that time Mary got ready and hurried to a town in the hill country of Judea, where she entered Zechariah’s home and greeted Elizabeth.

Elizabeth’s response is striking:

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit. In a loud voice she exclaimed: ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the child you will bear! But why am I so favoured, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? As soon as the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy. Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfil his promises to her!’

And it is in response to the above that we get Mary’s famous song/prayer:

And Mary said: ‘My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name. His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation. He has performed mighty deeds with his arm; he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble. He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and his descendants for ever, just as he promised our ancestors.’

Luke then tells us, as part of his orderly account, that:

Mary stayed with Elizabeth for about three months and then returned home.

I don’t know to what extent Mary, who was probably a teenager at the time, was familiar with what we now call the Old Testament. But there are some parallels with e.g. Psalm 34:

I will extol the Lord at all times; his praise will always be on my lips. I will glory in the Lord; let the afflicted hear and rejoice… Those who look to him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.

And Psalm 113:

Let the name of the Lord be praised, both now and for evermore… He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes, with the princes of his people. He settles the childless woman in her home as a happy mother of children.

And particularly Hannah’s prayer in 1 Samuel 2 after God gives her the child she had so longed for and for which she had earnestly prayed:

My heart rejoices in the Lord… The Lord brings death and makes alive; he brings down to the grave and raises up. The Lord sends poverty and wealth; he humbles and he exalts. He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes and makes them inherit a throne of honour… It is not by strength that one prevails; those who oppose the Lord will be broken…

There are running themes in all these passages of both praise to God and the acknowledgement of how he turns things upside down in extraordinary ways. Mary speaks of how God has scattered those who are proud — not so much outwardly, but in their inmost thoughts. And how he has brought down rulers but lifted up the humble (cf. Proverbs 3:34). And filled the hungry with good things but sent the rich away empty.

I take some comfort that the same God who sent his Son into the world, and who gives us every good and perfect gift, does not change like shifting shadows. He continues to work out his purposes, even in the chaos and the deception and the injustice of the world today. And some of those familiar words of Mary particularly resonate with me in the context of the past few years:

God’s mercy extends to those who fear him — as distinct from fearing things that the world tells us to be afraid of; I am reminded of Jesus saying to his disciples: “I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. But I will show you whom you should fear: fear him who, after your body has been killed, has authority to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him.”

He has performed mighty deeds with his arm — mighty deeds that are not always easy to recognise

He has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts — and, while the nature and extent of the pride in people’s hearts varies, I doubt there is anyone on the planet who is free of such pride

As we come to the end of 2025, let us pray that we might:

Fear God — rather than worldly things, and especially anything that those who control the media want us to fear

Recognise his mighty deeds — what he has done and what he is doing

Humble ourselves before him — that he may lift us up in due time

