Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The text for this month’s post on prayer comes from the book of Malachi, the last book of what we know as the Old Testament.

The context is the corruption of God’s people Israel, as outlined here in the Bible Project summary of the book:

In chapter 3, we read this promise from God…

“Behold, I send my messenger, and he will prepare the way before me. And the Lord whom you seek will suddenly come to his temple; and the messenger of the covenant in whom you delight, behold, he is coming, says the Lord of hosts.”

…which is quoted in the opening verses of Mark’s gospel.

A rhetorical question follows…

“But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears?”

…with this explanation:

“For he is like a refiner’s fire and like [launderers’] soap. He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the sons of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, and they will bring offerings in righteousness to the Lord. Then the offering of Judah and Jerusalem will be pleasing to the Lord as in the days of old and as in former years.”

God then warns:

“Then I will draw near to you for judgement. I will be a swift witness against the sorcerers, against the adulterers, against those who swear falsely, against those who oppress the hired worker in his wages, the widow and the fatherless, against those who thrust aside the sojourner, and do not fear me, says the Lord of hosts.”

He accuses his people — the whole nation — of robbing him in their “tithes and contributions” (emphasis added):

“For I the Lord do not change; therefore you, O children of Jacob, are not consumed. From the days of your fathers you have turned aside from my statutes and have not kept them. Return to me, and I will return to you, says the Lord of hosts. But you say, ‘How shall we return?’ Will man rob God? Yet you are robbing me. But you say, ‘How have we robbed you?’ In your tithes and contributions. You are cursed with a curse, for you are robbing me, the whole nation of you.”

I find the language of cursing striking. But, in contrast, God promises blessing if his people give him what he expects of them:

“Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the Lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need. I will rebuke the devourer for you, so that it will not destroy the fruits of your soil, and your vine in the field shall not fail to bear, says the Lord of hosts. Then all nations will call you blessed, for you will be a land of delight, says the Lord of hosts.”

God continues with his accusations, this time in relation to his people speaking against him:

“Your words have been hard against me, says the Lord. But you say, ‘How have we spoken against you?’ You have said, ‘It is vain to serve God. What is the profit of our keeping his charge or of walking as in mourning before the Lord of hosts? And now we call the arrogant blessed. Evildoers not only prosper but they put God to the test and they escape.’”

It may seem to us today that evildoers are prospering more than ever. And maybe it was ever thus. But even when evildoers do appear to be getting their way, it is not vain to serve God.

At this point you may reasonably be wondering what all this has to do with prayer. And the main reason that I have included the above verses is to provide context for what comes next, in verse 16 (emphasis added):

Then those who feared the Lord spoke with one another. The Lord paid attention and heard them, and a book of remembrance was written before him of those who feared the Lord and esteemed his name.

If I had been given only part of that verse…

Then those who feared the Lord . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . The Lord paid attention and heard them…

…and asked to fill in the blanks, I think I would probably have suggested something along the lines of “cried out to him” (in prayer).

But the text tells us that those who feared the Lord — which I presume was not everyone — are recorded here not as praying as such, but as speaking with one another. And it is in that context that God paid attention and heard them.

It seems that, at least sometimes, when God’s people speak with one another, it can essentially function as prayer.

I am reminded of some of Jesus’ words (emphasis added) in Matthew 18, from a passage that, as it happens, I discussed in MyConcern and my concerns:

“If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every charge may be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. And if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. Truly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”

Not least for completeness, here is how the book of Malachi — and thus the Old Testament as we know it — ends:

“They shall be mine, says the Lord of hosts, in the day when I make up my treasured possession, and I will spare them as a man spares his son who serves him. Then once more you shall see the distinction between the righteous and the wicked, between one who serves God and one who does not serve him.” “For behold, the day is coming, burning like an oven, when all the arrogant and all evildoers will be stubble. The day that is coming shall set them ablaze, says the Lord of hosts, so that it will leave them neither root nor branch. But for you who fear my name, the sun of righteousness shall rise with healing in its wings. You shall go out leaping like calves from the stall. And you shall tread down the wicked, for they will be ashes under the soles of your feet, on the day when I act, says the Lord of hosts.” “Remember the law of my servant Moses, the statutes and rules that I commanded him at Horeb for all Israel.” “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and awesome day of the Lord comes. And he will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with a decree of utter destruction.”

“The day is coming, burning like an oven, when all the arrogant and all evildoers will be stubble. The day that is coming shall set them ablaze, says the Lord of hosts, so that it will leave them neither root nor branch. But for you who fear my name, the sun of righteousness shall rise with healing in its wings. You shall go out leaping like calves from the stall. And you shall tread down the wicked, for they will be ashes under the soles of your feet, on the day when I act, says the Lord of hosts.”

I find that both an awesome and sobering prospect. And one to keep in mind when times are tough.

Previous posts on prayer:

July 2026: “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective”

June 2026: “...each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour...”

May 2026: “…love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you…”

April 2026: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God... and it will be given to you”

March 2026: “...let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”

February 2026: “…give your servant a discerning heart... to distinguish between right and wrong”

January 2026: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him...”

For 2025 posts, a list including the Bible texts can be found at the end of the January 2026 post linked above. All previous posts on prayer can also be accessed here.

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem