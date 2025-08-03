Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to last month’s post on prayer, featuring passages from the first part of Paul’s epistle to the Ephesians…

This month’s post features the second half of that letter.

As noted last month, chapters 1-3 of Ephesians can be considered as outlining what Christians believe, and chapters 4-6 how they should behave, with that behaviour coming in the context of the belief.

Before we get to chapter 6, it is, I think, worth looking at chapters 4 and 5.

Ephesians 4

Paul begins chapter 4 — as “a prisoner for the Lord” — by urging his readers to:

…live a life worthy of the calling you have received.

And to:

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.

Which is, if nothing else, quite a tall order.

He goes on to point out that:

Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers…

In order to:

…equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.

As elsewhere in the letter, Paul evidently has the big picture in mind here, with a focus on “unity in the faith”. I am reminded of hearing such true Christian unity described by way of analogy to the spokes on a wheel where, as people get closer to the truth — with the incarnate Son of God, Jesus Christ, being the personification of it — they become get closer to one another.

The concepts of truth, maturity and unity are woven through this part of the letter:

Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of people in their deceitful scheming. Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ. From him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.

Paul tells his readers, and “[insists] on it in the Lord” that Christians:

…must no longer live as the Gentiles do, in the futility of their thinking. They are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts. Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity, and they are full of greed.

In the context of their faith (as outlined in chapters 1-3), Christians are called to be different, both in terms of how they think and how they act:

That, however, is not the way of life you learned when you heard about Christ and were taught in him in accordance with the truth that is in Jesus. You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.

And in the context of the above, Paul writes:

Therefore each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour, for we are all members of one body.

All Christians are called to be people walking in the truth. And presumably this applies broadly. I find it hard to believe that Paul — or any of the other apostles, let alone the Son of God who claimed to be the truth — would approve of Christians telling the truth about gospel matters while endorsing the lies of the world.

Paul goes on to add:

‘In your anger do not sin’ [cf. Psalm 4:4]: do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.

Perhaps he anticipates the potential for anger in the context of Christians putting off falsehood and speaking truthfully?

He concludes the chapter by adding:

Anyone who has been stealing must steal no longer, but must work, doing something useful with their own hands, that they may have something to share with those in need. Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen. And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Ephesians 5

In the next chapter, Paul emphasises the importance of Christians living as children of God:

Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God. But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people. Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving. For of this you can be sure: no immoral, impure or greedy person — such a person is an idolater — has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.

And he instructs his readers:

Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of such things God’s wrath comes on those who are disobedient. Therefore do not be partners with them.

For me, those words have a particular resonance in the context of the deception of recent years. As do parts of the next section:

For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord. Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible – and everything that is illuminated becomes a light. This is why it is said: ‘Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.’ Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.

The fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth.

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.

Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.

Paul goes on to urge his readers not to get drunk on wine but instead to:

…be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

And he then gives instructions as to how Christians are to relate to each other in the context of marriage:

Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Saviour. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless. In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church — for we are members of his body. ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.’ [cf. Genesis 2:24] This is a profound mystery — but I am talking about Christ and the church. However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.

It is important to note here that Paul links what he says about husbands and wives to the eternal reality of Christ as the head of the church. And that husbands — who are enjoined to love their wives just as Christ loved the church, with all that that entails — have a particularly tough calling.

Ephesians 6:1-9

In chapter 6, the apostle goes on to give similar instructions in the context of family life (children and parents)…

Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honour your father and mother’ — which is the first commandment with a promise — ‘so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.’ [cf. Deuteronomy 5:16] Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.

… and the workplace (slaves and masters):

Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ. Obey them not only to win their favour when their eye is on you, but as slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from your heart. Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not people, because you know that the Lord will reward each one for whatever good they do, whether they are slave or free. And masters, treat your slaves in the same way. Do not threaten them, since you know that he who is both their Master and yours is in heaven, and there is no favouritism with him.

Ephesians 6:10ff — Put on the full armour of God… And pray…

And finally we get to the “armour of God” passage which provides the immediate context for Paul’s injunction to pray:

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled round your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

Here too, what Paul says resonates with me in the context of recent — and current — events. Not least v12: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

And it is in the context of what the more literal translations speak of as “this present darkness” and “spiritual wickedness in high places” that Paul urges his readers to put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground. And, at least for those with the eyes to see it, the present darkness and the spiritual wickedness in high places is surely more evident than ever. Though I should perhaps add that I readily acknowledge that I have previously lived my life — as a Christian — oblivious to much of what I see now, and that I still “see through a glass darkly”.

As to the armour of God, I find several things striking. Firstly, that the first item mentioned is the belt of truth. Secondly, that believers are instructed to put on every piece — “the full armour” — that Paul describes. And thirdly, that it is in the context of putting on all those pieces of spiritual armour that Paul commands Christians to pray — with what is his first mention of prayer since chapter 3:

And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.

In the Spirit… on all occasions… with all kinds of prayers and requests… being alert… praying for all the Lord’s people. And particularly for those seeking to make known the mystery of the gospel in the context of adversity.

We should pray accordingly, and perhaps even pray that we may pray accordingly.

Related:

This section of this article:

This recent post, not least in the context of Ephesians 4:25, which speaks of putting off falsehood and speaking truthfully to our neighbours as members of the body of Christ:

And:

Previous posts on prayer:

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine...”

“…deliver us from the evil one”

“You do not have because you do not ask God”

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem