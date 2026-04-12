Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Over the past couple of years, I have been particularly struck by these words of God in Isaiah 5:

20 Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. 21 Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.

I featured the first of those verses in an article titled Inversion last year. But it is the second of the two — Isaiah 5:21 — that sets the scene for this month’s post on prayer.

One of the things that I have learned, especially since 2020, is that people who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight are unlikely to think that they are in fact wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.

Perhaps that should not be surprising. After all, we might reasonably expect those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight to be slow to recognise their condition. Presumably that is one of the reasons why God declares through Isaiah, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.”

Stepping back though, is it not the case that most of us, perhaps even all of us, are, at least to some degree, wise in our own eyes and clever in our own sight? Not about everything. But about some things at least. And maybe particularly about aspects of our broader view of the world.

I wonder if Christians are in some ways more prone to this pitfall than most. After all, we follow the one who claimed not just to speak the truth but to be the truth. And by the grace of God the Father and in the power of God the Spirit, we are called to imitate God the Son. But as we seek to do so, it is not necessarily easy to avoid thinking of ourselves as at least somewhat wise and clever, either as individual believers or as the body of Christ at large.

I wonder too if Christians who are highly educated and/or highly credentialed are even more susceptible. Perhaps those of us who are among the most successful in the eyes of the world are also the most likely to think of ourselves as wise and clever. After all, it is what the world often tells us, in one way or another. And it is a message that is sometimes reinforced in the church, not least in the context of groupthink.

We need to be careful, not least because following the one in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge does not in and of itself make us wise about everything. It is also important to keep in mind that the whole world is under the control of the evil one — who is described elsewhere in the New Testament as the father of lies, a cunning and formidable adversary, and the deceiver of the whole world.

While God is ultimately sovereign, and no particular part of the world is as bad as it could possibly be, given what the Bible says we should surely expect to find lying and deceitfulness in any and every realm. And I am reminded of Jesus’ words in Matthew 24: “For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.”

We are told not only that Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light, but that his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. We may thus surely reasonably work on the assumption that there are people in influential positions who look like they are doing good, but who are actually doing harm. The notion of the wolf in sheep’s clothing springs to mind, where the wolf really does look like a sheep. Such people can thus be very difficult to spot. But they can be recognised by their fruit.

Over the past few years I have come to realise at least some of the extent to which I have been wise in my own eyes and clever in my own sight. Not about everything. But about some things at least. Including aspects of my broader view of the world.

I am not referring here to aspects of the Christian faith, although there may be things about that which I have misunderstood. I am thinking particularly about how the world is portrayed to us, not least through the media.

But when I suggest to other people — and particularly to other Christians — that our media might be playing a key role in deceiving us, I find I get a rather mixed reception.

Some are willing to listen carefully. And I am grateful to those with whom I have had thoughtful and constructive discussions over the past few years. I am reminded of Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

In contrast though, others seem reluctant to engage at all. And some are quick to turn the tables, and to ask, albeit not necessarily in so many words, “Are you not wise in your own eyes and clever in your own sight?” To be fair, there are times in the past when I might have responded similarly. And of course such a reply is not entirely unreasonable. I suspect that this side of eternity I will always be, at least to some degree, wise in my own eyes and clever in my own sight.

But it seems to me that the second response — which reminds me of “playing the man not the ball” — is sometimes actually a way of avoiding the issues and the evidence altogether. It is one thing to point out that someone else might be wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight. It is quite another to use that as an excuse not to engage with what that person is saying. And it is something else to instruct others not to do so.

All Christian believers lack wisdom to some degree. But we are collectively a body that is not made up of one part but many. And we surely need each other’s help.

We also need God’s help, for it is our Father in heaven who gives true wisdom. And it would appear, from the letter of James, that we are instructed to ask for it:

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.

We live in an age which offers those with influence in the media unprecedented scope for deception. At the very least, should we not be praying — persistently and publicly — that God would grant us wisdom in discerning the truth and the lies in all that we see and hear?

Related:

Previous posts on prayer:

March 2026: “...let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!”

February 2026: “…give your servant a discerning heart... to distinguish between right and wrong”

January 2026: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him...”

For 2025 posts, a list including the Bible texts can be found at the end of the January 2026 post linked above. All previous posts on prayer can also be accessed here.

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