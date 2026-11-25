Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of a forthcoming post, I thought it worth re-issuing a revised and updated version of this fairly short article from the early days of this Substack:

It features some thoughts on the use of Pigeonhole at church gatherings.

How Pigeonhole works

Pigeonhole is billed as “everything you need to engage your audience” It seems to be aimed particularly at corporate businesses operating virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

But Pigeonhole can also be used by churches, as it is at St Albert’s, typically in the sort of Q&A scenario where in the past the host would have taken questions or comments from the floor, often via a roving microphone.

With Pigeonhole, questions are not asked verbally but rather typed into a smartphone (or similar device). There is the option for participants to “upvote” questions. And the host selects which questions to ask.

As Pigeonhole’s website puts it, “Let your audience ask, vote and follow the questions that matter most. You stay in control with advanced moderation tools that keep Q&A focused and easy to manage.”

“You stay in control…”

Other options include Live Polls, Quizzes and Chat:

And Analytics to “track every interaction”:

“Track participation at a glance…”

The Pigeonhole website has detailed Terms of Service of almost 5,000 words, and a Privacy Policy of around 3,500.

Like ChurchSuite, which I discussed in this post…

…the capabilities of Pigeonhole are rather more extensive than it might first appear.

I can’t help but think of this sort of meme:

And this common response to those expressing concerns in relation to technocratic surveillance generally:

“Oh, but it’s so convenient…”

In some respects, the Pigeonhole Q&A system resembles the submission of questions on slips of paper. In the lists of pros and cons below — which are not intended to be exhaustive — I have put [in brackets] the points which also apply to the slips of paper system.

Pros

The option to “upvote” questions means that popular questions are more likely to be answered

The format might appeal to certain groups, e.g. younger people

[Those answering the questions get some warning of what might be coming, and might thus give more considered answers]

[People uncomfortable asking questions to a “roving mike” might be more comfortable submitting questions online, especially if they think they are doing so anonymously]

[Less time is lost between questions]

Cons

Unpopular questions are less likely to get asked

[The host sees the questions before choosing which ones are answered, and can thus ensure that questions they do not like are not asked]

Those who do not have an electronic device with them are excluded from the Pigeonhole format

Information submitted to Pigeonhole is stored on Amazon Web Services

The cost — at the time of writing: $156 annually for the “Presenter” service and $1,800 for “Standard”; although the “Starter” package is free

Other thoughts

Is prioritising popular questions a good thing? I wonder what Jesus or Paul would say about Christian gatherings where only the most popular questions get answered?

There might be some utility in a hybrid approach, making use of the best of both formats, where (say) the first half of the Q&A is dedicated solely to questions asked to a roving mike, and the second half uses the Pigeonhole format — or even slips of paper. Or the host could alternate between the two formats throughout the session.

Finally, I couldn’t help but notice the irony of the Q&A session after a St Albert’s summer Central Teaching Meeting on Artificial Intelligence, with most people sitting in silence staring at their smartphones and typing in — and upvoting — questions such as: “How can we as Christians help combat the negative effects of technology on human interaction?”

Not unrelated:

Also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

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