Dear Church Leaders

I thought it worth sharing some thoughts re the use of Pigeonhole at church gatherings.

How Pigeonhole works

Pigeonhole is billed as a way to “engage your audiences… whether online, in-person, or in-between.” It seems to be aimed particularly at corporate businesses operating virtual and/or hybrid meetings:

But it can also be used — as it has been at our church — for traditional in-person gatherings. Typically in the sort of Q&A scenario where in the past the host would have taken questions or comments from the floor, often via a roving microphone.

With Pigeonhole, questions are not asked verbally but rather typed into a smartphone (or similar device). There is the option for participants to “upvote” questions. And the host can “run Q&As the way [they] want to” with “custom settings, moderation capabilities for every level, anonymity, and more”:

Other options include Polls and Quizzes…

Chat — conversations… complete with emojis… and moderation capabilities:

And Analytics for gauging audience Reactions — “tap into your audience sentiments… attendees’ questions, votes, and ratings are captured as key analytics that you can analyse and refer to after the session”:

The Pigeonhole website has detailed Terms of Service of almost 5,000 words, and a Privacy Policy of around 3,500.

Like ChurchSuite…

…the capabilities of Pigeonhole are rather more extensive than it might first appear.

“But it’s so convenient…”

In some respects, the Pigeonhole system resembles the submission of questions on slips of paper. In the lists of pros and cons below — which are not intended to be exhaustive — I have put [in brackets] the points which also apply to the slips of paper system.

Pros

The option to “upvote” questions means that popular questions are more likely to be answered

The format might appeal to certain groups, e.g. younger people, and those who like using smartphones

[Those answering the questions get some warning of what might be coming, and might thus give more considered answers]

[People uncomfortable asking questions to a “roving mike” might be more comfortable submitting questions online, especially if they think they are doing so anonymously]

[Less time is lost between questions]

Cons

Unpopular questions are less likely to get asked

[The host sees the questions before choosing which ones are answered, and can thus ensure that questions they do not like are not asked]

Those without smartphones (for whatever reason) are excluded from the Pigeonhole format

Information submitted to Pigeonhole is stored on Amazon Web Services

A fee is charged (at the time of writing, $96 annually for the most basic service)

Other thoughts

Is prioritising popular questions a good thing? I wonder what Jesus or Paul would say about Christian gatherings where only the most popular questions get answered?

There might be some utility in a hybrid approach, making use of the best of both formats, where (say) the first half of the Q&A is dedicated solely to questions asked to a roving mike — while allowing sufficient time for people to summon up the courage/collect their thoughts to ask verbal questions — and the second half of the session uses the Pigeonhole format

Finally, I couldn’t help but notice the irony of the Q&A session after last summer’s Central Teaching Meeting on Artificial Intelligence, with most people sitting in silence staring at their smartphones and typing in — and upvoting — questions along the lines of, “How can we as Christians help combat the negative effects of technology on human interaction?”

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage (or via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google for some reason)

The Big Reveal — Christianity carefully considered (which can also be found via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google)