Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a brief post to illustrate the contrast between the hype and the reality around Ebola.

Here are the recent results of a search on the BBC website for “Ebola”:

More than 30 articles in just over two weeks…

And here is a summary of the current situation from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency of the United States):

For context, here is some recent World Health Organization information on malaria:

In 2024, there were 579,000 malaria deaths in the WHO African Region in a single year

More than 400,000 of those deaths occurred in children under 5

And a search of the BBC News website for “malaria” reveals… no news story for almost a year.

Make of that what you will.

Related:

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