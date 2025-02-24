Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth sharing this recent interview with Paul Diamond, the leading UK barrister on religious and human rights:

The interviewer is Ash Mahmood, who is an award-winning film-maker, activist, and science teacher.

In the introduction, Mahmood explains that Diamond took on the case of “Sarah” and her son, known as “Tom”, fighting against the UK State which was trying to compel Tom to have a covid vaccine:

Sarah won the landmark case in summer 2024:

It is well worth watching the first half of the interview, which includes discussion of some of the above, and how Diamond’s career has progressed.

In this post, I am going to focus on the second half of the interview (transcript below).

I found it difficult to take it seriously

[30:20] [Diamond] I remember when… covid broke out… I found it difficult to take it seriously. It was so extreme, so far-fetched… You were expecting a wooden cart to go down the road with somebody ringing a bell going, “Bring out your dead, bring out your dead.” But that didn’t occur. And yet the media maintained this pressure. And this was before it even broke… A day before the lockdown, a friend rang me up and said, “Let’s meet in a restaurant.” We live in Cambridge and we met in this central Cambridge restaurant. It was totally empty. We were the only two people there apart from the waiter. And it’s normally packed. And the waiter said, “What are you doing here?” I said, “We’re here for lunch.” And then my friend and me hugged each other. We both said, “What a load of rubbish it all is.” And my friend totally agreed with me So we sat down, had a meal... The waiter said, “When you leave, I’m shutting the restaurant.” And then the lockdown began. …I had problems with the message being given. And the extremity of the message. And the contradictions of the message. I assumed I think, when it began, that it was something that might affect elderly folk… and that they may need special protection. But I saw no reason why anyone moderately healthy should be affected by it…

That is consistent with what Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said when taking questions from a UK Members of Parliament in early March 2020: “It is clear that the risk [of covid] is very heavily weighted towards older people.”

And also data from the UK Office for National Statistics which shows that, until the nation was ordered into panic mode on 23rd March, registered deaths in England and Wales were at normal levels for the time of year:

By way of contrast, in 2018, when there were around 50,000 excess winter deaths, I don’t recall anyone calling for the shutdown of society:

The lack of debate

[32:30] [Diamond] …I was shocked at the lack of the debate, as a free speech barrister. There was a debate to be had, and people were just shut off the TV screen… locked out of Facebook. Everybody was fact-checked. The algorithms… you couldn’t even find anything out.

I am reminded of the censorship of Pfizer’s former Chief Scientist Dr Mike Yeadon, featured in this post, who was — and still is — a contender for the most qualified person in the UK to speak about respiratory viruses:

And of the recently revealed contract between the US government and Thomson Reuters for “active social engineering defense” and “large scale social deception”:

And the fact that Thomson Reuters is part of the Trusted News Initiative, founded by the BBC:

[Diamond] [I have known] free speech specialists who worked with Soviet dissidents... And they used to tell me what the Brezhnev era [1960s and 1970s] was like in the Soviet Union. And that’s what the Brezhnev era was like… It was very disturbing. So I was always at the fringes of dissent… It was very hard… I lost a lot of my practice during that period. There was a time I was wondering how much longer it could go on. It seemed to be getting worse and worse. [Mahmood] They said two weeks, initially, to flatten this curve, and just to protect the NHS, for two weeks, so that we didn’t become overwhelmed. And… in July, and still we were locked down four months later. [Diamond] I… remember in 2022 in April, they were talking about… you can’t use the trains. And then all of a sudden, about 1st May, it was stopped. “You can fly again, as long as you wear a mask on the plane you’re allowed on. But you don’t have to be vaccinated any more.” They just stopped it… So it was all very strange. If you think back to the time... I’ve started doing cases like… defending Dr Cartland at the General Medical Council… because I believe in freedom and standing up, as part of my general freedom practice… you have to put yourself back to that time. We’ve forgotten… Nightingale hospitals… bodies will be burned at the crematoriums working 24-7... You will be able to see the burning bodies illuminated from satellites in space… Nightingale hospitals opened up…. volunteers required… We’ve forgotten the absolute terror of it. [Mahmoud] We know that the behavioural psychologists working overtime for the government were openly saying that we’ve got to ramp up the fear, we’ve got to make the personal threat greater…

I am reminded of the use of behavioural psychology discussed in this post:

I suspect that this is the document to which Mahmood refers:

It is dated 22nd March 2020. For context, these are the ONS weekly figures for registered deaths during the previous two months since the first cases of covid were reported at the end of January:

[Diamond] The funny thing was [that] we had the most unappealing, unattractive Secretary of State for Health… Hancock… he obviously knew nothing about vaccines or medical issues… seemed to be totally (from my observation) self-promoting at every [opportunity]… crying when the vaccine was introduced, having an affair when all this was going on… It’s incredible. And when these [leaked messages] came out, he said, “Scare the pants off them…” What kind of Secretary of State was that? None of it made sense.

Here is a report on Hancock’s WhatsApp messages:

NB as I understand it, some WhatsApp messages from 2020 have still not been released.

And here is Hancock being interviewed at the time of the rollout of the first covid injections:

Genuine tears of joy? Or Duper’s Delight?

A sudden policy switch and some extraordinary statements

[36:00] [Diamond] We had a Prime Minister who was initially not going to lock down… and then all of a sudden switched overnight. Most people now agree the lockdown was an economic and social disaster. And one of the most incredible things is that countries that didn’t lock down — whether it’s the state of Florida or the nation state of Sweden — have got healthier statistics than the countries that did go into it. [Mahmood] And many people were warning in advance of the potential folly of going down this route I think. A lot of people were… warning about the potential damage the lockdown would cause. But again the debate was shut down… Some very prominent figures… Peter Hitchens the journalist… Prof Carl Heneghan from Oxford University… the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, so a lot of prominent people. [Diamond] There was also a series of extraordinary statements made by these TV doctors. I remember AstraZeneca… “It’s 100% safe… It’s 100% effective. You will not go to hospital. You will not die. You will not transmit.”

Here is AstraZeneca’s statement from February 2021:

And here is the company’s record of penalty records for violations of the False Claims Act etc.

[Diamond] Leaving aside all the inaccuracies in all those statements, they’ve removed AstraZeneca from the market… it’s so dangerous. What was possessing people to go along with this narrative? They’ll say, “We didn’t know… We were told at the time, and that was the consensus” Well, what kind of talk is that? You’re meant to be a doctor, and you’re saying it’s this… Some GPs simply said, “I’m not doing it. It’s not verified enough. And it’s not been tested enough.” And they had a lot of trouble.

Vaccine fanaticism

[39:39] [Diamond] [In relation to the question of whether he found support from other colleagues] I think people know what I believe because I’ve done the cases. I’ve done Tom’s case… another one… I’ve done Dr Cartland. …the pro-vacciners are ten times more fanatical than the anti-vacciners. “Tom must be vaccinated no matter what.” His mother was threatened with arrest… They were going to take Tom into care, probably to die… They were the hardest most brutal fanatics… and we were Luddites… They are prepared to destroy lives, careers… absolutely fanatical the pro-vaxxers… [Mahmood] Where does that come from? It’s hard to understand when you are not of that persuasion. [Diamond] People aren’t without a religion. You can have a formal, orthodox religion — Christianity, Islam, Mormonism, whatever it is. But [whatever you believe] you’re not without [religion]. The most violent religious practitioners I have met have been secularists. And there is something about this vaccine. It became a central identity. People used to joke about it… Before they had the vaccine, somebody was quite normal. Then they got vaccinated and they were terribly offended that you hadn’t got vaccinated. You used to go, “Well, what’s your problem? You’re protected. So why are you worried I am not?” And they got very worked up about it.

It didn’t help that church leaders were only too ready to push the injections:

The banality of evil

[41:28] [Mahmood] It became cultish, very ritualised, because you always had to sanitise your hands like you might do in a religion... And you had to wear a mask, which was like the symbol, like some religions force… It reminded me a bit of the Taliban forcing the poor women in Afghanistan to wear the full burqa… It wasn’t really for health. [Diamond] We are socially engineered beings. I am as well, and you are. We might just be further down [the scale] from other people… I [remember] talking to one of my Soviet dissident clients… He’d been in the gulags. He’d been everywhere. And he tells me he goes to the Vienna opera house one night… He looks up at one of the boxes, which are extremely expensive, and he recognises a politburo member of the Polish Communist Party sitting there enjoying the Viennese opera. So when they all get their booze at lunchtime, he goes up to him. And he [says], “I recognise you… What are you up to now?” (Poland is now a Catholic state). And [the former politburo member replies], “I’m a businessman now”. So he goes, “You’ve gone from a Marxist-Leninist to a businessman… and a very wealthy businessman by the looks of things?” And this person looks at him and [says], “There wasn’t one person on the Polish politburo that believed in Marxist Leninism.” That’s what he told him. And their conversation ended at that point. These are very frightening conversations. You will find that the people who voted people to their death, set up gulags, concentration camps... It’s the banality of evil. Most people are concerned about the pension and the holiday. If you talk to most German concentration camp guards [and] say, “Why did you do the job? Did you hate the Jews?” they go, “No, no, the pay was slightly better. And you got longer holidays. That’s the human nature.

I am reminded of a section of this post…

…featuring this Holocaust survivor, age 93, speaking at a 2021 anti-lockdown protest (transcript below, emphasis added):

“I am in fact a survivor of the Holocaust. And the worst thing I have to tell you… even then nobody told us it was done for our own good. We all knew what was happening. And when I think today, when I see people masked, I think of the yellow star, which gave everybody liberty to aggress me, to insult me, to call me a carrier of disease, to spit on me even.”

“I would like to tell you that this [covid era] is worse. It is more insidious. It concerns more people… There is a hypocrisy in the public narrative that is absolutely unbearable… to say that we are doing this to protect the old. I would [rather] die in a state that gives me freedom than live [with this].”

“I have already outstayed my welcome by living here, and my life expectancy is probably not great, but I would gladly exchange this for the lives and livelihoods and happiness of generations that come after me to live their lives as I have [done]. To have masks, to see people defile their children with masks, is something totally unbearable to me.”

Back to the interview…

[Diamond] I think we go along [with tyranny]… you couldn’t travel [during the covid era]. You couldn’t do your job. You were excluded from a restaurant. Some countries were very bad. England was actually a liberal country…. I had a French friend… and you couldn’t go into a restaurant without some card. And he was in a very rural part of France. And I remember saying, “They can’t be that serious there.” And he [replied], “They are!” [Mahmood] It wasn’t so bad here. It felt like it was a lot worse perhaps even in Wales and Scotland. There were places here that were experimenting in a terrible way... They were making examples of certain places like the Royal Opera House. You couldn’t go in there. Or to watch Wimbledon. A few places… I was very surprised… I used to go to the Prince Charles cinema. I thought it was a very independent cinema, and would be standing up for liberty. But they succumbed and actually demanded that you had to have a jab to enter… [Diamond] I had an Italian friend who lives on this very remote island in Italy… He was… having his cup of coffee. And he said everyone was queuing up for the vaccine. A person died — a 28-year-old he said… got the jab, collapsed in front of everybody. They bundled the body off to the side. The person became deceased. [And my friend] said the queue just kept going. They saw a body lying there. The person behind saw someone collapse in front of them. But… they just kept on queuing… it was the thing to do…

Individual rights are being crushed

[45:32] [Mahmood] Going back to Tom’s case… earlier on, parts of the State had declared that this child would have maybe a year to live — I think it was a trisomy condition. And yet here was the loving mother nurturing and taking care of this child every single day of her life. And the child is now a young adult… and yet the State seems always to want to interfere in this case again, even though the mother had taken such great care. We can’t begin to imagine all that love and affection that a mother can give. And it’s so difficult to understand how a State apparatus can come in like that… [Diamond] Well, the state apparatus… is too big. Individual rights are being crushed, and actually it’s gone backwards since the Human Rights Act… parental rights. The State is deciding… and the judges… the Americans… call it the “philosopher judge”. And actually them mean that [as] a derogatory term. Judges aren’t philosophers. Their logic is extremely poor. Their beliefs in philosophy… they wouldn’t get past the first year of most undergraduate courses, but they give pronouncements on the direction of society, and the wonders of human rights. And [so] there’s a derogatory term called the “philosopher judge”. We have these very difficult situations where children are often born with severe disabilities and, in Tom’s case, you don’t normally live beyond a year. And I think he’s 25 now. But the doctors don’t really want to treat them. They want them dead. They think their life is worthless. You have to fight for your child if it’s born with a disability. So that was part of the problem. And I think they were amazed how well the child gave… for a lot of people it’s very difficult to understand human love, compassion and dedication towards a disabled human being… It is a love you have to have. But people love their parents who are decrepit. They love their children, no matter what their state is. And they get great richness out of it. [Mahmood] …and very affectionate. And others as well who have this trisomy condition. They are so affectionate, and they make you feel something about yourself… [Diamond] I think I heard the mental age was probably two years old. I don’t think there is a parent in the land who wouldn’t love their two-year-old child and get a lot of warmth out of it… [Mahmood] How are these people so detached? [Diamond] People are detached. We are under great strain. Our religious foundation is going. Cost, cost, cost. We’re talking euthanasia now. A lot of it is just to save money, you know that. 80% or something of people’s health care is in the last two years of their life. So there’s issues like that.

Related:

Gillick competence

[49:28] [Diamond] In Tom’s case… I did a play on Gillick competence… The Secretary of State for Education said children as young as 11 are Gillick competent to choose the vaccine. And there’s no need to discuss it with the parents. You may remember all that. [Mahmood] I have the letter for my son and from where I work at school, yes. [Diamond] Well, Gillick competence doesn’t actually say that… it’s an interesting spin on it, but I thought, well let’s take the government at their word. What Gillick competence is… it was a girl… nothing as complex as vaccines… covid… straightforward… a girl wanted sex and needed contraception. So a 15 year-old-girl knows what sex is, knows what contraception is. And they said she is old enough to have sex at 15… And if she’s competent enough to make these medical decisions… about her health protection, she can get the contraceptive. So it was a very uncontroversial decision on something rather fundamental in life — sex — in which they [said] if you’ve reach the age of competence, you don’t need your parents’ guidance. And this very complex decision has been run out as… “If you know what you want to do about a vaccine, and your teacher’s pushing it, you can get it.” I don’t believe that would have withstood much in the courts. But nevertheless, they did do that… shows you. But the interesting thing was in Tom’s case… We said… the Gillick decision says if you’re competent enough to know your medical procedure you can choose to have it. But if you’re like Tom, and you’re never competent enough to have the knowledge of what the procedure is, it doesn’t matter if you’re 15, 13, 18 or 25 (which Tom was). You’ll never get competent, and the parents always have authority over you. And they did not like that, the courts and the government. I was twisting Gillick competence… reversing it… So that caused a lot of hoo-ha. So that’s what we were basically arguing — Gillick competence. We also argued some medical factors. And then we argued parental rights. [Mahmood] …I know that the outcome was the right one of course, from an ethical point of view, from a humanitarian point of view… above all from the mother’s view… But it almost still seems like, when I was reading the documents about the case… the judgement was made on the grounds that so many people have now been vaccinated [against covid] in society that Tom himself would be protected in a way by all these other people. So they were still playing it in a different arena. [Diamond] They were. I’ve got to be somewhat delicate about this. We have very experienced judges. They know what’s going on. They’re very wise. They’re intelligent. You may totally disagree with them, which we did. But they are gatekeepers as well. Now, the judge had a choice. He could find for us. The government would appeal. He could find against us. The State could have given the vaccination to Tom. We would have appealed. This case had the stamp on it of controversy going up through the courts, almost to the Supreme Court, possibly the European Court, with this saga going on and exposing the lack of parental rights — we would say. And the government would say the foolishness of people not obeying government guidance. And the judge’s decision was terribly convenient. We won, but none of the controversial issues were particularly addressed on parental rights or vaccine issues. And it stopped it, because we’d obviously won and we didn’t want to re-open something. So there’s a lot of play in that, about making it sensible. It would have gone up to the upper courts. I think it was in the press because it’s the first time any parent has prevailed. There have been hundreds of parents’ cases in the courts and every one has lost. They are very secretive. There are lots of them… Lots of people don’t know. This was the first one that won. That’s why it was reported. What people don’t realise is [there is no such thing as a knock-out case]. People want a knock-out blow… they want to take the vaccine to court to prove it’s not safe… [But…] Firstly, I’ve done a lot of cases on free speech and religious liberty and other areas. There’s no such thing as a knock-out case… Every case is on its facts. And both sides adapt to the judgement, if that makes sense. They try and neuter it, whatever side of the camp you’re on. Secondly, judges aren’t doctors. They can’t make these decisions. Thirdly, it’s controversial. There are experts on both sides… The judge can’t decide. He can simply only say, “If there is a reasonable body of medical opinion supporting the government, we have to support them as well…” [And it is] a very powerful body. That’s why I’ve been saying we need to take it sideways. Focus on parental rights. Focus on the human rights aspect of the patient. That’s maybe a bit more individual, but you can win it like that… If you go up the hill, you are like a First World War soldier going over the top, and there’s going to be a lot of machine guns and no-man’s-land to get across.

A very dangerous time

[56:32] [Mahmood] It’s quite ironical because when you look at a lot of the government’s own information… I remember seeing… that on the government website they downgraded [covid] from being a High-Consequence Infectious Disease to something not so serious any more… giving a completely different message.

Here is the government website which stated that, as of 19th March 2020 — four days before the first lockdown — covid was “no longer considered to be an HCID [high consequence infectious disease] in the UK”:

I remember Prof Adam Finn saying that the evidence for this group… with learning difficulties was very weak… In this case I think… they tried to bring… a leading expert… who was saying that… the mRNA vaccines could cause more harm... [Diamond] Especially if you’ve got a genetic disability, and you’re going in with gene therapy. The fanaticism of some of the pro-vax [people]… unflexible… there were threats to use the police enforcement… It is shocking…

On the subject of gene therapy, I wonder if either Mahmood or Diamond has read this letter from pathologist Dr Clare Craig:

[Mahmood] We have to say this is… you’ve compared it to a time that I wasn’t around very much… Brezhnev, and you read books about — sorry to have to compare this — the early parts of the Nazi Germany regime. And this is on the road to Fascism. [Diamond] Well I think people know that we are at a very dangerous time, whatever their particular concern is... Whether it’s two-tier policing, and believe you me there is two-tier policing — I practise in that field. Whether it’s fear of speaking your mind on a whole range of issues — religious, sexuality, transgenderism — you know the consequences are terrifying. We’ve recently… had the American election. There’s this constant media narrative bearing down on you. You have to go this way. Everybody else is fascist and evil. The world will end if you don’t go this way. And people are getting fed up with it I think… the media is particularly atrocious at times and news-distorting. And they are vicious… I’ve done cases where they try and destroy people… They are the attack dogs.

This post from Thinking Coalition discusses four cases that illustrate the danger of the creeping tyranny:

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce’s cases is similar to that of Adam Smith-Connor featured in the final part of this post:

[Mahmood] Another thing that came to mind was that we soon discovered… this group of people… the vaccine wasn’t even tested on this cohort… [Diamond] Well I think the vaccine hadn’t been tested on a lot of cohorts. I don’t know if they ever tested it on pregnant women. They rolled it out, made these assumptions… 100% safe, nothing to worry about. But there wasn’t any informed consent. Most people have no idea. They turn up and a GP says it’s safe, and you assume they know what they’re talking about... The doctors seemed to run with it...

I wonder how much of the enthusiasm of doctors had something to do with how much money they were being paid to administer covid vaccines, which included bonus payments for injecting children as discussed here in the Updates (Jan 2025) post.

As to pregnant women, the letter featured in this post…

…contains a link to Pfizer’s Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports — which includes data on the harms caused to expectant women and their babies.

The authorities had that information in February 2021, but continued to push the injections on preganant women without telling them.

“Adam” and sedate-to-vaccinate

[1:00:40] [Mahmood] The sad thing is that there’s another case… a young man… known as “Adam”. This was extremely shocking as well… This young man was actually sedated…

I featured Adam’s case here in the Updates (Nov 24) post.

In short, Adam’s mother “Catherine” (not her real name) is fighting to protect her disabled son from forced medical treatments, and particularly covid injections. The situation is summarised in this short video (transcript in the Updates post):

[Diamond] I’m actually doing that case with a very excellent, very able solicitor called Stephen Jackson who is down in Wales and who has been a great support. He’s brilliant… That was a follow-on from Tom, because [Adam’s mother] read [about] Tom in the paper… [Mahmood] …and this poor young man was jabbed twice. Someone compared it to Charles Walker, the MP who didn’t have his jab because he didn’t like needles. I think it was the same for the case with Adam. But it’s just like Adam’s rights are being completely trashed We are so quick to pass judgement on this group of people [the disabled]. But… some of the things they say and do are so profound. [Diamond] Well you know what they say… a civilised society is judged by how it treats its weakest…

I am reminded of this post featuring testimony from the Scottish Covid Inquiry:

[Diamond] I think people are aware there does seem to be a breaking… We are abandoning our Judea-Christian principles… autonomy, religious rights... One of the most shocking things in the ancient world was that ancient Israel didn’t expose children… and if you were disabled they were cared for, whereas in… the Graeco-Roman world, the streets were full of babies exposed to death. And one of the early Christian missionary cults and hospital creations was caring for these exposed [disabled] children who were rescued off the streets of the ancient world. [Mahmood] It’s good to know that historically we have these great stories.

Related:

