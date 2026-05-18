Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of the recent media fearmongering around hantavirus, norovirus and Ebola, this recent discussion hosted by Eddie Hobbs deserves a wide audience:

Long-time readers of this Substack may recall the roundtable discussion featured here…

…which was also chaired by Hobbs. On that occasion the participants were Dr Clare Craig, Dr Jonathan Engler, Dr Liz Evans, Dr Ros Jones and Dr Gerry Quinn.

For this podcast, the two guests are UK professor of oncology Angus Dalgleish, who I featured here and Irish GP Dr Marcus de Brun, who I featured here in conversation with UK GP Dr Dave Cartland.

Background information on Hobbs, Dalgleish and de Brun can be found in the above-mentioned three posts.

A transcript of their recent discussion, along with links and comments, is below. I found the podcast to be a useful and accessible overview of some important issues.

Exaggeration and fear

[Hobbs] A lot of people still… out there… think that the “global pandemic” was a serious thing… [that] this covid thing was serious... What’s the proof that the framing wasn’t all that it seems to have been? [Dalgleish] Well, I would say first of all… everything was exaggerated. [The authorities] were more interested in discussing with psychological people how to control the coming pandemic… certainly… in the UK [with] the so-called SAGE committee that was the main advisory… to the government… There [were] very few doctors on it… [plenty of] psychologists… interested in how to control populations… to [make them afraid]... when the pandemic hit… the exaggeration was just outrageous. They went on every day saying how many people got covid… and the death rate [was]... highly exaggerated. What people do need to know was that the tests [that] labeled people as having covid were unbelievably useless. They gave false positives. And certainly in my own hospital, I witnessed that people who came in with anything but covid were kept in hospital and [repeatedly tested] with these useless tests until they were positive… and then… “They died of covid…” “[They] caught covid”…the whole thing was a manufactured scam for fear… Why… we did not know at the time… [but] we [now] know that [the establishment] were hellbent on “saving the world” with a vaccine program. But there was nothing [that we needed saving from]. It was very obvious… and I was on the ground. I was working in the hospital when all this came… and I saw it. And there’s no doubt that the virus caused people to be ill… and some of them were very ill… but the death rate was not significant unless people were [already] very ill. And in a very short time we could see the average age of death [from covid] was over 80… very few people died at less than that [age]. And I… who had gone through decades of NHS winter flu… concluded this was no worse. They were just making a big song and dance about it in order to get people primed and prepared for the vaccine programme.

This is consistent with figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which show that, before the “covid measures” were introduced on March 23rd 2020, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels…

…despite covid having reportedly been circulating since the end of January.

Fraudulent testing

[Hobbs] Are you suggesting that the PCR test… the amplification of it… at… whatever it was… 45 cycles was… far above… its use… even if it was useful. And… if that’s the case… were we… looking at a phantom pandemic then… when we were watching television every evening and we were looking at the charts and suppressing the curve and all that kind of stuff…? [Dalgleish] Yes, we were… I went on a molecular biology course… to fully understand it… because of the potential use of looking for oncogenic mutations in tumours. So I was very interested in it. And the thing that really struck me was that we were told, “Don’t go over 37 [cycles] otherwise you will get all sorts of answers. You might want them, but they’re meaningless. And, by the way, if you’re looking for viruses, [the test] cannot tell the difference between a live [virus] and a bit of dead slough…” And then I found that they were told to do 43 [cycles]. Now the only reason you do 43 is because you wanted to get a false positive result… It could only be for political reasons. It certainly couldn’t possibly be for medical reasons…

This post, featuring Kary Mullis, the Nobel prize-winning inventor of PCR, who died unexpectedly in August 2019, provides further context:

A discussion of how false positive test results can create the impression of an epidemic when, actually, there isn’t one, can be found e.g. here.

Why didn’t other doctors speak up?

[Hobbs] Can I ask you… Marcus, when you look at the Irish situation… when you look at informed consent… the basic principle… why was it that the bulk of the medical profession went along with this…? If [Angus was] finding what [he was] finding in London… where were all the other doctors making their own independent assessments of what they were seeing? And why [weren’t] they speaking up? [de Brun] We’ve come out of very surreal times. I think covid has changed everything in terms of the landscape of politics… the landscape of science… You asked the initial question about the burden of proof… and when are we going to reach a point where there’s enough evidence… for people to realise that… many aspects of the pandemic were entirely fabricated… that the vaccine itself is not a vaccine… that it’s actually quite a dangerous genetic therapy that’s been given to… countless millions of people… To answer the question specifically as to why doctors and GPs [haven’t spoken out]… general practitioners like myself… were tasked with the rollout of the vaccine… We were paid… and… we were given the task of administering the vaccine to the public. And… I don’t think that… we’ll ever reach a burden of proof because… no matter how much evidence you present to people… there’s too much investment… GPs invested too much of themselves… the general public were coerced into taking the vaccine… [and] everybody feels a degree of complicity into what happened. So, it’s very… difficult to get past this evidential barrier…

As I noted here in January 2025’s Updates post, the Chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners reported to the UK’s Chief Medical Officers in September 2021 that his organisation had “consulted widely across GPs, and there is a strong consensus in favour of vaccinating 12-15s”.

For context, this NHS document…

…which has apparently been removed from its original location on the official NHS website, has the following information on page 6:

£12.58 “service fee” plus “a further supplement of £10… per vaccination dose to eligible children and young people aged 12-15…”

As the UK’s Health Advisory & Recovery Team point out in this article:

If the juxtaposition of these various paragraphs above is not mind-blowing enough, note that the entity behind [that document] also saw the need to point out to its audience of over-enthusiastic injectors that only a single ‘£10 supplement per vaccination is claimable’. One would have thought that medics of professional standing would know that fraud is a crime… but perhaps they know more than us about the realpolitik of day-to-day medical accounting.

They conclude:

And there was us thinking that doctors might be prioritising patients’ needs and following the cardinal maxim of “First Do No Harm”. Silly us for being so damned naïve.

In terms of numbers, this Nature article gives a figure of 3,433,483 children and young people aged 5–17 years across all UK nations receiving covid vaccines between 4th August 2021 and 31st May 2022.

For each dose, that amounts to “service fees” of more than £43 million, with the supplementary payments running into further tens of millions.

I wonder what the grounds were for the “strong consensus [among GPs] in favour of vaccinating 12-15s”…

[Hobbs] But I have to put it to both of you… if you take it… that there’s a lot of global evidence as well as local evidence on excess deaths… we can see the numbers… How do you [distinguish]… between the effect of lockdown… the effect of poor treatment at the outset… doctors… giving the wrong treatment…actually killing people by accident… the use of of drugs in nursing homes… basically end of life drugs… how do you [distinguish] that from [harm from] the mRNA [in vaccines] itself… how is that done? [de Brun] Physicians like myself… I’ve been giving the children their childhood immunisations for the past 20 years of my career And I’ve never really questioned that. And I’ve never really looked into the ingredients and what’s in the vials. If I was to question every single pharmaceutical product that I prescribe or I inject into people, I’d have to spend an awful lot of time doing an awful lot of reading. And none of us do that. We don’t jump into our car and get the car manual out and figure out how the engine works. We have a trust… And physicians such as myself… GPs across the board in Ireland… have a trust in regulatory bodies, in the HPRA [Health Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland], in the WHO [World Health Organization]… in the organisations that filter through vaccines and drugs and things…

In relation to childhood vaccines, reading through (or watching) this recent presentation from US civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri gives a great overview:

As to regulators, the UK’s MHRA is featured in this post:

As to the WHO, I recommend the discussion here:

TL; DR: regulators and the WHO are not our friends.

The erosion of trust

[Hobbs] You brought up a very important word there… which is “trust”… [and] an awful lot of people are looking around, and they can see members of their family… they can see friends… that have been badly affected by the whole event, whether it was lockdown or whether it was the injections or whatever… we’re seeing cancer… stage four cancer… appearing here, there and everywhere… the data is there… [and] people in their local communities can see see it going on around them. And the damage that was done to the trust in the medical profession over these number of years seems to be… to me… the biggest problem we’ve got… and the feeling that this could all kick off again with some other event… because the people that are responsible for the psychological operation [during the covid era] are still in place… everywhere. The WHO [World Health Organization] hasn’t changed. The Chief [Scientist] of the WHO [Jeremy Farrar] is the former CEO of the Wellcome Trust. And so it goes on. And… in Ireland, we have an “investigation” into our handling of covid which… disallows looking at anything serious… it’s been designed by the very people that actually implemented the pandemic response in Ireland. And… the Irish Medical Council are putting GPs like you [Marcus] and a few others into the stockades years later. It’s way beyond a medical mess… [Dalgleish] In our Covid Inquiry in the UK we had section four… on the vaccines, and it was all run by a [KC] with the chairman… [Baroness] Hallett… There [were] 170,000 people who had given evidence etc. that they had serious illnesses after the vaccine… [And] the introduction of this… module… by Hugo Keith [the KC] summed up what we’re dealing with. He gave the conclusion in the introduction. [And] he said, “We all know that the vaccines have saved millions of lives. And we’re here today because only a very, very few of them have developed conditions… which they think is due to the vaccine. However, there’s no proof.” That was [essentially] his introduction. And then they discounted all the scientific evidence of how the vaccine could cause these diseases... [which had been submitted] by myself and and many others in different groups such as HART and the Children’s Covid [Vaccine Advisory Council]… Ros Jones… who’s written some wonderful summaries etc… These were all discounted... how you can actually say this evidence isn’t relevant to the inquiry… because that’s what they did…it’s just beyond belief. But that’s what you’re dealing with. They have made the decision what the outcome is… and that the vaccines save millions of lives… and overall it’s for the common good.

Modelling studies… based on the assumption that covid was deadly and the vaccines were safe and effective…

A series of posts exposing the UK Covid Inquiry’s Module 4 can be found here:

The “next pandemic”

[Dalgleish] Now the real danger is that… the government signed up to the WHO… that [the WHO] will take charge of the “next pandemic” which they will immediately oversee… and there will be another “pandemic”… And that’s why I think Trump did absolutely the right thing to pull the US money from the WHO, because [the WHO] is no longer fit for purpose and it should be completely disbanded… I really do believe that. Look at the people they recruited… Susan Michie who was the communist psychologist chairman of SAGE… and [Jeremy] Farrar who was a head of the Wellcome Trust… and who co-ordinated with [Anthony] Fauci [in the US]… that the virus came from the wild and therefore [it] was a terrible pandemic. And anybody like me who said, “It’s bloody obvious that it could only have come from the lab because it’s got these inserts in…” [and Jeremy Farrar should know… he’s meant to be in this field]… [we got ignored]… [The authorities] had this agreement to lie… lie… lie… [and] they’ll do the same again. Bill Gates has gone on record saying there’s another [“pandemic”] coming along. Well, of course… because they’ve got this big vaccine industry now.

The financial incentive is certainly there:

And the media hype surrounding e.g. monkeypox in 2022, and more recently in relation to flu, meningitis and hantavirus, has a distinctly familiar ring to it.

Fear. Dubious PCR testing. Asymptomatic spread. Isolation. Contact tracing. Te$ting of contacts. False positives. And round we go. With ma$ks to perpetuate the fear. And with “vaccine$ as the only way out”.

[Dalgleish] I don’t know about Ireland, but [former UK Prime Minister] Sunak signed off for Moderna to build another big factory near Oxford… already… for the next pandemic. And I would say to people listening [that] I have looked now [retrospectively]… going back to the Spanish flu. [And] I don’t believe there’s been a single pandemic that’s been caused naturally. A whole range of them… the bird flu… swine flu… Ebola… all of these I think… were entirely due to people interfering with viruses in laboratories… except this time [for covid] they went one [step] further… to use genetic inserts… whereas before they jumped about with different cells… infecting different animals etc… This whole business should be stopped…

What Dalgleish says is consistent with what Denis Rancourt, formerly Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa, says in this article:

Interestingly, none of the post-second-world-war Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention-promoted (CDC‑promoted) viral respiratory disease pandemics (1957-58, “H2N2”; 1968, “H3N2”; 2009, “H1N1 again”) can be detected in the all‑cause mortality of any country. Unlike all the other causes of death that are known to affect mortality, these so‑called pandemics did not cause any detectable increase in mortality, anywhere. The large 1918 mortality event, which was recruited to be a textbook viral respiratory disease pandemic (“H1N1”), occurred prior to the inventions of antibiotics and the electron microscope, under horrific post-war public-sanitation and economic-stress conditions. The 1918 deaths have been proven by histopathology of preserved lung tissue to have been caused by bacterial pneumonia. This is shown in several independent and non-contested published studies.

I wonder how many of the “Spanish flu” deaths were caused by aspirin overdose:

Investigating vaccine harms (or not)

[de Brun] Angus… is… talking about… the academic research that’s been done to date. [And] there’s a massive amount of it pointing to how dangerous these vaccines are… and to how [the] overall processes were… completely wrong and misguided throughout the pandemic. But one thing… that he hasn’t touched upon is… when you say that people are not looking at the evidence… or are willfully suppressing the evidence… from a clinical perspective, in the community… doctors are not allowed [to do certain basic things]. For example, there’s a very easy blood test… if somebody came to you after they had a covid vaccine for example… with a side-effect… [And for context]… if [patients] want to record the side-effect… there’s a seven-page form that you have to fill out online. [And] for an elderly person to get online and fill out a seven-page form with the [regulators]… it’s a very complicated process to even register an injury. But [even] if the GP was remotely interested… and many aren’t… [though] a few are… in pursuing the potential of a vaccine injury with a genetic vaccine… the tests that could be done are relatively simple… in terms of antibodies to spike protein or in terms of spike protein in the blood… They are simple tests, but they’re not being done. The State… is not making them available. The Irish College is not recommending them… [Hobbs] Has this been replicated in post-mortem investigations? [de Brun] Absolutely. So when we say [that] there’s a degree of suppression [of]…the very strong body of academic papers and literature pointing to the danger of these vaccines… on the ground [in clinical practice] there’s very, very little [that is allowed to happen]. If you want to test to see have you been… injured… is spike protein still circulating in your body after you’ve had the vaccine… if you want that test the GP would have to send it off to a private laboratory in Germany. [And] these would be easily done in Ireland. So there’s a wilful suppression… [to prevent] the clinical evidence [coming] out. The academic studies are there… the science is there… but… to back it up with clinical patients is very difficult, if not impossible…

Even back in April 2024 there were thousands of studies on Google Scholar relating to covid vaccine harms, as I noted here in this post:

[Dalgleish] It’s political… Everything you said is absolutely correct, and, with the link to cancer, which you noted, I basically said that what I want to do is to see the spike protein and measure it… that’s something we can do very easily… there’s a very straightforward test for that… And they said, “Oh, we can’t afford to do that.” [The authorities that] spent [£]37 billion on test and trace… let alone useless PPE… they’ve got no sense of irony at all… And I said… “I know… a charity that will pay for this…” And this person… representing the NHS told me… “Well, if you do… I’ll make jolly sure you don’t get ethical permission to do it.” Think about that… that is absolute top-down suppression… And the reason I wanted to do this is… if… you’ve got a very high level of spike protein and you’ve got a cancer [that] you’re suspicious has started… or a very bad autoimmune condition… you then want to know, as a clinical scientist… if [the spike protein level] is high, can I use something to reduce it… and will I improve it? That’s a real scientific thing. Is it causal and is it linked? And that’s… all I wanted to do, and they didn’t want me to do that! And when I discussed it with [other] people, they said [that the authorities] clearly don’t want anything that proves that they were wrong. That’s one way of looking [at it]. I think it’s more sinister than that. With several colleagues [around] the world… where we’ve been talking together and sharing ideas… we know we can reduce that spike protein with… drugs that are really quite cheap and non-toxic…

The important role of vitamin D

[Hobbs] I want to try and look at [some] positives… how does medical science help to promote or boost the human immune system…? We were talking just before we went on camera about vitamin D. Can you… tell me about that? [Dalgleish] I happened to read [David Grimes’] book [Vitamin D and Cholesterol: The Importance of the Sun]…

[Dalgleish] I don’t think it’s in print anymore but… it’s a survey of all the [relevant] literature. I read it and absorbed it… long before [covid]… and I thought this is incredibly important because it clearly affects the immune system. And so when we were looking at why people didn’t respond to early immunotherapy and why they did, vitamin D was the most significant thing. The vast majority of people did not [respond] because the vast majority of people had low vitamin D [levels]. And we found that when we supplemented [with vitamin D at thousands of international units] they started to improve… [and] that’s been shown worldwide. Now when we got a respiratory disease with people dying… and I was in Tooting and London Euston… where they go around jabbing everybody with influenza jabs every year… (they’re completely useless but they’re very, very profitable and they try and get everybody jabbed)… I’d already worked out that the people who had good vitamin D on my trials… they never got the flu… they never got the cold. And then I found [out] that [vitamin D] it basically protects you through the immune system. And [during the covid era] I said… if you could do nothing else, just put everybody on high dose vitamin D, and there’ll be hardly any deaths at all from covid. And [Chief Medical Officer Chris] Whitty… he basically turned it down… “not enough evidence”… I sent him a hundred references… He should have taken notice… because I had all this experience. And then this Spanish group came out… and I think this is really important… because they had five hospitals or so, and what they did was a retrospective study… Everybody really ill who presented to a Spanish hospital… who went to intensive care and [in some cases] died… they counted those who went to intensive care and they counted those who died… and they analysed what the difference was. I’ll cut straight to the chase: if your vitamin D was below 30 [ng/mL], you had a 77% chance of dying; if your vitamin D was over 75… your chance of dying was 2%. Now, you don’t need a statistician to tell you [this] is… more important than any drug trial and any vaccine trial…ever. So that’s why [vitamin D is] so important. [Hobbs] [to de Brun] And do GPs… generally speaking… do they test for vitamin D when people are getting their bloods done? [de Brun] We’ve known… in clinical practice for years that vitamin D is essential, and [that] it’s beneficial for the immune system… [but] when the Irish College of General Practitioners issued their guidelines for the treatment and management of covid there was nothing on the guide… no treatment recommended other than end-of-life care… referral to palliation [easing the severity of a pain or a disease without removing the cause]… and midazolam use…

See e.g. this section of this post…

…for more discussion on midazolam. Later on in the same article there is discussion of other treatments for covid, such as ivermectin (also see below).

[de Brun] The evidence that Angus is citing is absolutely sound… I agree 100% with what he said… but it’s important to make the point… therapeutics, vitamins, things that could have made an enormous difference to the pathology of covid 19, which predominantly spread through the nursing homes… and killed a huge amount of vulnerable people… all of those therapeutics, be it vitamin D… be it hydroxychloroquine… whatever… all of the opportunities to treat were withheld, and they were willfully withheld by collusion between the Irish College of General Practitioners, the HSE and the government. [And] they were withheld for one reason and one reason only. That was because, if there was any treatment available for covid-19, emergency use authorisation for genetic vaccines wouldn’t have been passed and the vaccine wouldn’t have been allowed onto the market. So the elderly were deprived not only of vitamin D but of a myriad of treatments that could have provided a huge amount of benefit… and certainly vitamin D would have provided a huge amount of benefit and would have done no harm whatsoever… but it didn’t form part of the guidance… [Hobbs] Anybody listening to the discussion we’ve just had for the last five minute would come to the conclusion that the whole thing is corrupted from top to bottom… we all understand vitamin D, and it wasn’t on the list and and yet all of this experimental stuff was… and now we’re dealing with the fallout from all of that…. [de Brun] [Vitamin D] was withheld from the list because GPs and doctors and physicians and clinicians and scientists… all of us are well aware… dairies are well aware… that vitamin D is absolutely crucial… [Hobbs] But how can that be defended? [de Brun] It’s indefensible…

Premeditated mass euthanasia

[Dalgleish] I… got into trouble with the Royal Colleges… [a] whole range of people… they were all basically arguing against… and reasons why not… what have you… It is beyond belief. It’s like they’d all been brainwashed and part of a [psychological operation]. This was premeditated mass euthanasia… It went on at every level. When people were ill, [medics] were told not to treat them. I and many others gave a package… it wasn’t just vitamin D… you give anti-inflammatories… you can squirt interferons… up your nose… And if it starts to go to the chest, you give them [medications] like [those for] asthma. And if they start [to get] short of breath, you put them on dexamethasone [which is commonly used to reduce inflammation and lower the immune response]. And then you add in an antibiotic just so you don’t get any secondary infection.

But the UK “covid protocols” denied antibiotics to patients “with covid”…

See e.g. this post:

[de Brun] Absolutely… [Dalgleish] That works perfectly... the premeditation was to drag this out. They had a trial in the UK called RECOVERY. There were six drugs in this trial. One of them was dexamethasone, and that was the only one that was positive on this trial. [And] my friend who’s a respiratory physician said this trial was premeditated murder of 4,500 people who failed to get dexamethasone, which is the standard treatment they would have got without the trial. So this is how premeditated all this was. And if [people] did very, very badly, they were put on a ventilator… they ordered tens of thousands… this is UK… of these ventilators, not realising… if you get inflammation of the lungs from an infection, you need to treat that like cystic fibrosis. You use ventilators when you’ve got cardiopulmonary failure and you get fluid leaking out into the lungs. The ventilators push that back in until you correct the cause of it… To contemplate that you needed ventilators just showed that all… proper medicine was put on hold or stopped… And then when [people] got ill, they didn’t treat them properly… they put them on what is a death pathway. And when they did allow a drug to come through, it was remdesivir, which had failed in Ebola. Its side-effect was so horrendous that the nurses called it “run… death is near”. And that was the only one they approved. And in the States they gave every hospital a $5,000 bonus if they put a patient on it. [Hobbs] What you’re describing there… is… the death of the scientific method in the medical profession...? [de Burn] Well [yes]… the orchestrated usurpation of it… or certainly manipulation of it for a pharmaceutical agenda… [Hobbs] Very senior people are involved… with the medical profession… the regulators… [de Brun] My constituency is Ringaskiddy which is Pharma Central in Ireland… that’s where the pharmaceutical companies are based… [Hobbs] [During the covid era] we had a leader of government who was a GP… Leo Varadkar… and… he was on television telling people that this was a pandemic of the unvaccinated…

The discrediting of ivermectin

[Dalgleish] There is absolutely no doubt at all that ivermectin would have completely ruined any chance of any [emergency-use] vaccine coming. [What I have already said in terms of] the general management would have greatly reduced [the impact of covid]… [but] ivermectin would have reduced it to zero.

This website has a timeline of the 100+ studies on the use of ivermectin as a treatment for covid:

An overview of the data can be found here.

[Dalgleish] I put friends and patients and relatives etc. on [ivermectin] with… high-dose vitamin D… and they all recovered. None of them wanted to go near the hospital because they knew if they went to the hospital they would probably get killed [by the “covid protocols”]… and that was quite a reasonable assumption. I had two people that [were] really, really bad… that weren’t doing well, and they refused [to go to hospital]. So I put them on ivermectin [and] they both recovered dramatically… really quickly. So we knew we had something. Pierre Kory in the [United] States had pioneered [the use of ivermectin] and… even… people [who were] aged… with other conditions… had zero deaths. This was just absolutely fantastic… [and] would have killed [the vaccine programme]. [But] the real story is [that] [Tony] Fauci went out of his way to kill [ivermectin]… even putting up posters… “You’re not a horse… etc.”

I am reminded of this article by independent journalist Maryanne Demasi:

The top FDA official concerned is Dr Janet Woodcock — the head of the FDA’s drug evaluation and research division from 1994, who in 2020 was appointed therapeutics lead for “Operation Warp Speed” to help fast-track covid vaccines and treatments:

In June 2020, Woodcock was keen on the idea of testing ivermectin:

And in January 2021 she apparently reaffirmed her support for the evaluation of repurposed drugs:

But in that same month, Woodcock was appointed acting commissioner of the FDA…

And in August the FDA put out this now-deleted post on Twitter:

The BBC — which spearheaded the Trusted News Initiative — also played a role in discrediting ivermectin, through the Radio 4 programme More or Less:

BBC Radio 4 made no attempt to contact any of the study authors for interview or ‘right of reply’

Back to the podcast….

[Dalgleish] Now [such drugs] are anti-falarial… [i.e.] for [treating parasitic] worms. Ivermectin… people forget… since penicillin it is the only drug to get its own Nobel prize… basically… in 2015…

In contrast to remdesivir and mRNA vaccines, the cost of ivermectin — which is off-patent — is minimal…

Covid vaccine harm: what can be done?

[Hobbs] One last question… Marcus… Lots of people watching this will have got the vaccines… some people twice… some people three times… in Ireland… and they’ve survived. They might have had some doubts about the impact it might have had on their overall health system… but they might be putting that down to getting a bit older [etc]… But there’s a doubt… And the question I wanted to ask is… What percentage of people that have managed to live until now without any major health decline… are still generating… [covid] spike protein within their system… And should they be getting tested…? What should they be taking to help their immune system clear itself of the spike protein? Is [the need to clear the immune system of spike protein] a thing? And, if it is a thing, is it with [say] 10% of the people that were vaccinated… or is it a higher number? [de Brun] Well, I think Angus could probably speak… better than me… in advising people of what they should be taking, but… certainly there [have] been studies in the States and studies in the UK showing that spike protein is still present after vaccination for several years… there’s no mechanism to shut off production. [Hobbs] But are we past the threshold now, or is it still prevalent? [de Brun] That I don’t know… you used the word “corrupted”… when you talked about what’s happening. But I think… the correct word is [actually] “corrupt” [present tense]… because patients should be able to come to people like myself… the general practitioners… and ask… for a simple diagnostic test to see if spike protein is present. And because that simple test is wilfully suppressed and people are being deprived of it, we’re actually in the realm of a human rights issue because… people have a right to find out… They were given… a vaccine which wasn’t a vaccine… it was a genetic product. They didn’t get informed consent. The GP who gave the vaccine… in the vast majority of cases didn’t know what was in the vial. So society at large is a victim of this process, and they should be… permitted to come to a GP and get a free test to see if spike protein is circulating. And unless we get to that point, I think advising… what we should be doing if spike protein is still present or not is pretty much a moot point. The fact that the government has wilfully suppressed any notion of autonomy or any notion of patient freedom or human rights in that regard makes it a very difficult situation… [Hobbs] What do you think, Angus? [Dalgleish] Well… I’ve made it very clear… if I [were] the Chief Medical Officer that’s the first thing I would do with everybody… to get them to have a test [for spike protein] and then have trials to see how can we get [the level of spike protein] down to zero. There’s no end of [drug] candidates… [that aspect] is very easy… My own [preference] is low-dose naltrexone [which is used in the management of alcohol and opioid use disorders] which I’ve been working on for 20 years… and we find that it’s a very good way of reducing inflammation through the IL-6 pathway… [We’ve] been doing it in cancer and… we were the first to show [that naltrexone] suppresses the IL-6 inflammatory pathway. [And] what was the inflammatory pathway of covid? IL-6. [And] what is the determinant of “long covid”… which is [actually] “post-vaccine covid”…? That’s the only “long covid” you’re going to see now…

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