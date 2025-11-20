Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

As I noted in this post a year ago…

…if I had to select the month of the year I find bleakest, I would nominate November. The prospect of months of journeys home in the dark after the clocks go back… The cold November rain… And nature very much in its dying phase.

By way of contrast, and not least perhaps to offset the gloom of the shortening days, I thought it worth sharing a few rainbow-related thoughts.

Readers who grew up in the UK may recall the British children’s TV show Rainbow, which was broadcast from 1972 to 1992 on ITV. The programme, which I have seen described as a UK version of Sesame Street, was created by Pamela Lonsdale to help develop language and social skills in young children. And it was recognised as a success, not least in 1975 when it won a BAFTA.

I was one of the many young children that Rainbow was aimed at. I can still remember going home from primary school at lunchtimes to eat eggy bread and to watch the presenter Geoffrey Hayes, the puppets Zippy and George, and Bungle, a character in a bear costume. And I recall with fondness the stories, playful banter and songs from Rod, Jane and Freddy.

For anyone interested in a trip down memory lane, here is the 30-second theme tune…

…and here is a full episode (featuring Rod, Jane and Freddy at 9:25):

As I noted in this post…

…I find that the words of songs tend to stick in my memory, and I can still remember the words of the Rainbow theme tune:

Up above the streets and houses Rainbow climbing high Everyone can see it smiling Over the sky Paint the whole world with a rainbow

And I can recall occasionally using the colours of the rainbow in pictures I drew in art lessons at school. They must have caught the eye of my art teacher who wrote, in one of my end-of-term reports: “Has produced some good colour work”. That marked the apex of my achievement in art classes.

These days, it is hard for children to avoid rainbows, but for a rather different reason…

…and the prevalence of such flags and banners is such that I am fairly sure that everyone reading this will be familiar with what the colours of the rainbow are now mainly used to represent.

I was hitherto unaware that the original eight-stripe version of the Pride flag dates back to 1978…

…but it has been hard to miss its recent evolution from the six-colour version introduced at the end of the 70s and used for almost 40 years:

Though I wonder if we have now passed peak Pride. Since the advent of the Progress Pride flag in 2021, organisations such as Christian Concern have been pushing back:

But ITV programmes at lunchtimes and my subsequent art lessons are not the only childhood memories I have of lovely arches spanning the sky. I remember being mesmerised by the magnificence of rainbows in the skies of north-west England when growing up.

It was not until secondary school that I began to understand how rainbows form though. And while I was aware of double rainbows as I grew up…

…it was not until rather later in life that I discovered the wonders of full circle rainbows

…fogbows…

…and moonbows:

But one of the most striking things that I remember from my childhood — although I can’t remember exactly where or when — is being told about something else that the rainbow symbolises.

At the end of the account of the flood, God says to Noah and his sons (Genesis 9:12-17, emphasis added):

This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth. This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth.

A rainbow is a truly marvellous and wonderful thing, and highly symbolic — particularly given that it is formed from light and water, both of which are used in multiple ways to illustrate important truths in the Bible.

But it is not only in the story of Noah that the rainbow appears.

The Old Testament prophet Ezekiel, in an extraordinary vision of God, where he (Ezekiel) seems to be describing the indescribable, says (emphasis added):

…there came a voice from above the vault over [the heads of four extraordinary living creatures] as they stood with lowered wings. Above the vault over their heads was what looked like a throne of lapis lazuli, and high above on the throne was a figure like that of a man. I saw that from what appeared to be his waist up he looked like glowing metal, as if full of fire, and that from there down he looked like fire; and brilliant light surrounded him. Like the appearance of a rainbow in the clouds on a rainy day, so was the radiance around him. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the Lord.

And at the end of the Bible, in the apostle John’s vision of God’s throne in heaven, he (John) says (emphasis added):

After this I looked, and there before me was a door standing open in heaven. And the voice I had first heard speaking to me like a trumpet said, ‘Come up here, and I will show you what must take place after this.’ At once I was in the Spirit, and there before me was a throne in heaven with someone sitting on it. And the one who sat there had the appearance of jasper and ruby. A rainbow that shone like an emerald encircled the throne. Surrounding the throne were twenty-four other thrones, and seated on them were twenty-four elders. They were dressed in white and had crowns of gold on their heads. From the throne came flashes of lightning, rumblings and peals of thunder. In front of the throne, seven lamps were blazing. These are the seven spirits of God. Also in front of the throne there was what looked like a sea of glass, clear as crystal. In the centre, round the throne, were four living creatures, and they were covered with eyes, in front and behind. The first living creature was like a lion, the second was like an ox, the third had a face like a man, the fourth was like a flying eagle. Each of the four living creatures had six wings and was covered with eyes all round, even under its wings. Day and night they never stop saying: ‘“Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty,” who was, and is, and is to come.’ Whenever the living creatures give glory, honour and thanks to him who sits on the throne and who lives for ever and ever, the twenty-four elders fall down before him who sits on the throne and worship him who lives for ever and ever. They lay their crowns before the throne and say: ‘You are worthy, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honour and power, for you created all things, and by your will they were created and have their being.’

The evolution of the symbolism of the rainbow has been something to behold.

Not unrelated:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem