Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I don’t often post on a Sunday, but this one seemed somehow appropriate.

As I mentioned in these recent articles…

…we have had a sermon series in Ecclesiastes this term at the church I attend. And once upon a time, if you had asked me to name my favourite book of the Old Testament, I think I might well have nominated that book of “the words of the Teacher, son of David, king in Jerusalem”. There is something in its timeless wisdom that particularly appealed to my younger self: “A time for everything… Cast your bread on the waters… Remember your Creator in the days of your youth…”

And so I have been listening carefully to — and appreciating — this term’s teaching at the morning services. But there are a couple of curious gaps in the schedule. Up until the end of chapter 7, every single verse had been covered. Then last Sunday we covered the first two thirds of chapter 9, with what was the shortest passage of the whole series by some distance. And we are now scheduled to conclude with a final sermon on most of chapter 11 and chapter 12. So, for whatever reason, chapter 8 has been missed out, along with chapter 10 and a few other verses of chapters 9 and 11.

I do not know the reason for the omission. But not least given my general rule of thumb that what is not said is often worth noting — and indeed sometimes rather more revealing than what is said — my interest was naturally piqued.

A couple of things occur to me. Firstly, as I understand it, plenty of thought is given to the preaching schedule. The church I attend is one where, as we are regularly reminded, what the Bible says is taken seriously. Think 2 Timothy 3:16 — “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” — with an emphasis on the “all”. Some translations have “profitable” rather than “useful”.

Secondly, leaving out parts of a book like Ecclesiastes 8 and 10 is unusual. With lengthy Old Testament books, not least Jeremiah…

…it’s understandably common to have a sermon series on selected chapters. And I wouldn’t have been surprised to see a book like Ecclesiastes covered in three broad brush sermons. On one level, I am very grateful that I go to a church where all the books of the Bible are preached on. But it does seem to me at least a little curious to commit eight sermons to a book of twelve chapters, and then to leave out 20-25% of the material. I cannot recall it ever happening with a New Testament sermon series, e.g. omitting a chapter from 2 Corinthians or Hebrews. And it does seem to me, to borrow a phrase from the title of one of this term’s evening sermons on Acts, an opportunity missed.

Anyhow, having spent some time reading through those other parts of Ecclesiastes, I thought it worth sharing:

the omitted Bible passages

excerpts from the relevant (and very good) sermons from a series in 2011 when all the chapters of Ecclesiastes were covered — at least to the extent of being read out

[occasional additional comments]

Ecclesiastes 8 ( link )

Who is like the wise? Who knows the explanation of things? A person’s wisdom brightens their face and changes its hard appearance.

Have you ever come home, for instance, to find the front door open, and you’re puzzled and your face hardens in fear? And then you discover that someone is just taking something out to the car and… you relax. Now having wisdom is like having that knowledge. It’s like money. It’s like power. It’s like knowledge. Wisdom is precious. And the reason is that wisdom is what we rely on when we run out of rules. In any area of life, there are right and wrong things to do. That’s what the rules tell us. But the thing is that within what is right, there are a bunch of things which are relatively wise and relatively foolish. And life goes a lot better for you if you can stick to the wise things rather than the foolish things.

2 Obey the king’s command, I say, because you took an oath before God. 3 Do not be in a hurry to leave the king’s presence. Do not stand up for a bad cause, for he will do whatever he pleases. 4 Since a king’s word is supreme, who can say to him, ‘What are you doing?’

[Verse 2 reminds me somewhat of the recent sermon on 1 Peter 2:13-17 mentioned here in last month’s Email quarantine post. I have detected no appetite for further discussion on that passage, or indeed Romans 13 (and the issues raised in the God over government (Jan 2025 update) article.)]

5 Whoever obeys his command will come to no harm, and the wise heart will know the proper time and procedure. 6 For there is a proper time and procedure for every matter, though a person may be weighed down by misery.

7 Since no one knows the future, who can tell someone else what is to come? 8 As no one has power over the wind to contain it, so no one has power over the time of their death. As no one is discharged in time of war, so wickedness will not release those who practise it.

[I find that last phrase — “wickedness will not release those who practise it” — particularly striking; the more literal ESV has: “nor will wickedness deliver those who are given to it”]

9 All this I saw, as I applied my mind to everything done under the sun. There is a time when a man lords it over others to his own hurt.

[Likewise “There is a time when a man lords it over others to his own hurt”; ESV: “when man had power over man to his hurt”]

10 Then too, I saw the wicked buried — those who used to come and go from the holy place and receive praise in the city where they did this. This too is meaningless.

11 When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong. 12 Although a wicked person who commits a hundred crimes may live a long time, I know that it will go better with those who fear God, who are reverent before him. 13 Yet because the wicked do not fear God, it will not go well with them, and their days will not lengthen like a shadow.

14 There is something else meaningless that occurs on earth: the righteous who get what the wicked deserve, and the wicked who get what the righteous deserve. This too, I say, is meaningless. 15 So I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad. Then joy will accompany them in their toil all the days of the life God has given them under the sun.

[NB the sermon quoted earlier, on Ecclesiastes 7-8, focuses mainly on chapter 7, and does not discuss 8:2-15 in detail, perhaps not least because some of its sentiments are repeated in chapter 9. But there is this section relating to 8:16:]

[In Ecclesiastes 7:19 we read that] “wisdom makes one wise man more powerful than ten rulers in a city.” That’s a nice pious proverb, the sort of thing you find in the book of Proverbs all over the place. And Ecclesiastes says, yes, that’s true sometimes. And if we weren’t in a fallen world, it would be true every time. The powerful would listen always to the wise. But in a world where there is death and providence and sin, it isn’t that simple. Very often, good advice can only take you so far. Just keep your head down, wait for things to change. What good advice can’t do is make things right again. Now that’s what the teacher is getting at in chapter 8 [verse] 16, which is his little mini-conclusion:

16 When I applied my mind to know wisdom and to observe the labour that is done on earth — people getting no sleep day or night — 17 then I saw all that God has done. No one can comprehend what goes on under the sun. Despite all their efforts to search it out, no one can discover its meaning. Even if the wise claim they know, they cannot really comprehend it.

Friends, are we ready to admit that a Christian believer can say that sort of thing? Are we ready to admit that a Christian can sit at her desk and think honestly to herself, “What is the point? I’m just so tired. I hate my life.” And that there’s no good advice that you could give to her at that point that would make it all right again. Are we ready to admit that we ourselves have thoughts like that from time to time, though perhaps we suppress them? If we’re not, well, on the Teacher’s authority I say this: that one, we’re not being very honest. Two, we don’t know people very well. And three, we are very likely to be giving advice to people that is doing more harm than good. The truth is [that] life is messier than good advice alone can fix…

[Refreshingly realistic]

Ecclesiastes 10 (actually 9:13-11:6) ( link )

Chapter 9

13 I also saw under the sun this example of wisdom that greatly impressed me: 14 there was once a small city with only a few people in it. And a powerful king came against it, surrounded it and built huge siege works against it. 15 Now there lived in that city a man poor but wise, and he saved the city by his wisdom.

Do you know that there’s something like this [that] really happened in 795 AD? The emperor Charlemagne laid siege to the city of Carcassonne in France. And after five years of that siege, the people were starving. But there was a cunning woman in that town who hit upon this idea. She organised for them to feed the last remaining bits of corn to the last remaining pig… And then they tossed the pig over the walls of the city — splat! Well, Charlemagne’s army, the besiegers, after five long years of besieging this city, saw this well-fed pig and thought, “Blimey, if they can afford to throw party food over the walls, we haven’t made any dent on them at all.” And… they packed up and went home. Isn’t that a nice story? But [picking up at] verse 15 again…

But nobody remembered that poor man. 16 So I said, ‘Wisdom is better than strength.’ But the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are no longer heeded.

17 The quiet words of the wise are more to be heeded than the shouts of a ruler of fools. 18 Wisdom is better than weapons of war, but one sinner destroys much good.

Did you notice… that in this fleeting, frustrating world, there are two frustrations for the wise person that they must live with? One, they get shouted down by fools; and two, fools keep on undoing the good work that they’ve achieved. And these are two themes that the teacher keeps returning to in chapter 10.

[“He saved the city by his wisdom”… I cannot help but wonder where we would now be without the wisdom (and courage) of those few who spoke out during the folly of the covid era. It says much about the state of the world (and the church) that their wisdom is still largely unrecognised.]

Chapter 10

As dead flies give perfume a bad smell, so a little folly outweighs wisdom and honour. 2 The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. 3

[Apparently the context here is that in the ancient world the right side was commonly associated with wisdom and honour, and the left side with the opposite]

Even as fools walk along the road, they lack sense and show everyone how stupid they are. 4 If a ruler’s anger rises against you, do not leave your post; calmness can lay great offences to rest.

[The Teacher] warns that for one thing fools get promoted above the wise:

5 There is an evil I have seen under the sun, the sort of error that arises from a ruler: 6 fools are put in many high positions, while the rich occupy the low ones. 7 I have seen slaves on horseback, while princes go on foot like slaves.

[“fools… in many high positions”; ESV: “folly is set in many high places”; I wonder what The Teacher would say to us in the context of recent events…]

…as a sort of reversal to the natural order. And we know this is true, don’t we. There is a perversity abroad in society that means that people make heroes out of those — I don’t want to be judgmental — but out of those whose personal lives are a complete mess. And they make heroes out of them because they are thin, or because they’re good at kicking a football. Why do so many people listen to and fawn over and trust the word of the mean? And the greedy and the sharp-tongued. People who obviously could care less about them. And indeed have been caught lying to them time after time. But you see that’s the way of the world says Ecclesiastes: fools get promoted above the wise, and fools undo the good work of the wise. In the words of verse 1, “As dead flies give perfume a bad smell, so a little folly outweighs wisdom and honour.” Here’s the thing about life. You see, it takes years to build a great building. It takes moments to destroy it. It takes years to build a country with good multi-racial relations. It takes one speech to destroy it. It takes years to build a company on sound ethics and business. It takes one poor decision to destroy it. It takes years to build a gospel work, one rash conversation to destroy it. It takes years to build a family. One foolish liaison to destroy it. It takes years to build a friendship. One foolishly quickly written email to end it. See, no wise man can ever protect himself for what he does from the activity of fools. Now we’ve got to ask ourselves how we want to respond to this reality that the wise lose out to fools in this world. Do we therefore want to join the side of the fools? Well, chapter 10 says, “I hope not, for God’s sake, for others sake, for your own sake.”

8 Whoever digs a pit may fall into it; whoever breaks through a wall may be bitten by a snake. 9 Whoever quarries stones may be injured by them; whoever splits logs may be endangered by them.

10 If the axe is dull and its edge unsharpened, more strength is needed, but skill will bring success.

11 If a snake bites before it is charmed, the charmer receives no fee.

12 Words from the mouth of the wise are gracious, but fools are consumed by their own lips. 13 At the beginning their words are folly; at the end they are wicked madness – 14 and fools multiply words.

[I am reminded of “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practise to deceive!” — so much in evidence during the past five years… and still going strong, alas not least among many church leaders at both local and national level]

At the beginning their words are folly; at the end they are wicked madness – 14 and fools multiply words.

No one knows what is coming – who can tell someone else what will happen after them?

15 The toil of fools wearies them; they do not know the way to town.

16 Woe to the land whose king was a servant and whose princes feast in the morning. 17 Blessed is the land whose king is of noble birth and whose princes eat at a proper time — for strength and not for drunkenness.

18 Through laziness, the rafters sag; because of idle hands, the house leaks.

19 A feast is made for laughter, wine makes life merry, and money is the answer for everything.

[ESV: “money answers everything”; but I find the words striking nevertheless]

Chapter 10 is full of ways that wisdom is better than folly. It’s better in times of crisis. It’s better in the routine of life. It’s better at work, at play, in the home. Take verse 20 for example:

20 Do not revile the king even in your thoughts, or curse the rich in your bedroom,

because a bird in the sky may carry your words, and a bird on the wing may report what you say.

How many wish that they’d taken that proverb to heart, but it’s too late now? So let’s not become fools, but we will need to manage our expectations. You see, such is this fallen world that the wise church minister probably won’t be made a bishop. Just as the wise employee probably won’t be the fastest promoted, the wise boyfriend probably won’t be the one that all the girls coo over as romantic, and the wise teacher probably won’t be the most popular in the school. Such is this fallen the world that the things the wise do for society probably won’t last long before some fool comes along and pulls it all down. This really is a frustrating, fleeting world that we live in. You might be wondering… how do we find the strength, the motivation to live wisely, in a fallen world? I’m not sure, by the way, that Ecclesiastes gives a full answer, but I’m reminded of the answer by that poor man at the end of chapter 9. Do you remember him, the one who saved the city? Christians follow a man rather like him. We follow one whom at the time no one thought was powerful and no one thought was wise. As he was crucified they laughed at him, and after he was crucified they tried to forget all about him. But he saved not just a city. If we’re Christian believers, he saved us. And he will reign in glory for all eternity. And so we learn from him. We learn that the way to rise is to lower ourselves in service. That the way to gain power is to give power to the disenfranchised. We learn that the way to a great life is to be willing to lay down our lives, that the way to seek fulfilment is to seek the fulfilment of other people. This is wisdom. And it may not win in this life, but it sure will win at the resurrection. But in the meantime, we expect to lose out to fools. But here’s the final way to live wisely in a fallen world: Take responsibility for your life…

Chapter 11

Ship your grain across the sea; after many days you may receive a return. 2 Invest in seven ventures, yes, in eight; you do not know what disaster may come upon the land.

[Wisdom particularly for our times…?]

3 If clouds are full of water, they pour rain on the earth. Whether a tree falls to the south or to the north, in the place where it falls, there it will lie. 4 Whoever watches the wind will not plant; whoever looks at the clouds will not reap.

5 As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things.

6 Sow your seed in the morning, and at evening let your hands not be idle, for you do not know which will succeed, whether this or that, or whether both will do equally well.

Now those verses capture the uncertainty of life from our perspective. Of course the Bible gives the wider picture, and here we have a familiar picture if you’ve been coming along: God’s initial perfect creation then creation under God’s curse and then finally God’s promised restored creation. And that’s the wider picture that both Ecclesiastes knew and we know in more detail as New Testament believers, but we don’t have the details. Does a wise person know what will happen to the euro, to their marriage, to their health? No. God is sovereign, we believe, but we cannot understand his work. From our perspective under the sun, it is all time and chance. But God’s sovereignty according to the Bible is never meant to diminish us, to disempower us or to paralyse us. No, it’s supposed to free us. So look at the commands in these verses: cast, give, sow. What’s [The Teacher] saying? He’s saying, “Get on with it. Just do something.” And that, handily enough, is the title of one of the books that [we’re promoting] on this Book Sunday: Just do something, a liberating approach to finding God’s will. And here’s its alternative title: How to make a decision without dreams, visions, fleeces, impressions, open doors, random Bible verses, casting lots, liver shivers, writing in the sky, etc. I really enjoyed it. It contained this imaginary news article: Man, the headline, man 91, dies waiting for Will of God. Here’s how the article continues: “Walter Houston, described by family members as a devoted Christian, died on Monday after waiting 70 years for God to give him clear direction about what to do with his life. ‘He hung around the house and prayed a lot, but just never got that confirmation,’ his wife Ruby said. ‘Sometimes he thought he heard God’s voice, but then he wouldn’t be sure and he’d start the process all over again. Whenever he was about to take action, he would pull back because he didn’t want to disappoint God, or go against him in any way.’” I like verse 4 of chapter 11: “Whoever watches the wind will not plant, whoever looks at the clouds will not reap.” I want to apply this little bit of the Bible to us… Take responsibility… I was… sharing a prayer request with some really good friends of mine. The prayer request was that I take more exercise. And after a few months, one of my friends said, “No, I will not pray for that. Do exercise, don’t do exercise. It’s up to you and I really don't care.” Well, what a good friend! It’s just pathetic, isn’t it? “Oh, I’m trusting God’s sovereignty over my exercise.”

[I am reminded of Exodus 14:13-15 — “Moses answered the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.’ Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Why are you crying out to me? Tell the Israelites to move on” (emphasis added). Sometimes, even in the Bible, the wise response is not, “Let’s pray about it.” But rather to act. Often though, it is much easier to pray.]

Now, the other thing to notice about these verses… notice those commands again — cast, give, sow — they’re all about giving out. You see, the response to uncertainty is not to hoard our opportunities and resources. It is to give them. You see, the point is you’re going to lose them anyway when you die. And you don’t know when you’re going to die. So why don’t you give them now? Interestingly, if you read James 4-5 in the New Testament, it is exactly the same application that James draws. It’s like a parallel passage in the Bible. As we close… may we just reflect on the kindness of the Lord. Ecclesiastes is obviously a book in the Old Testament. So will we just notice in our minds that the picture of God that is presented in this book is very different… from the picture of an Old Testament God in the popular consciousness. Here is a God who wants us to be wise. He wants us to enjoy life. He wants us not to be caught by surprise in life. He wants us not to be fatalistic or paralysed by indecision. He wants us to be fully-rounded, life-affirming grown ups. And it’s listening to his word and trusting it that enables all those things to happen.

[Amen to that]

