Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to previous articles, and not least this one in relation to the UK government’s Data (Use and Access) Bill…

…this post features recent developments in relation to “online safety” in the UK and Australia.

UK: The Online Safety Act 2023

The UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 was passed by the Sunak government under Michelle Donelan, then Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology:

Some readers may recall that I mentioned it here in last September’s Updates post in the context of a discussion of Facebook censorship in the covid era, drawing attention to Section 179 (in Part 10)…

…and these exemptions in Section 180:

Since 25th July, social media companies and search services have had “a legal duty to protect children online”…

And the result?

This recent series of posts from former BBC journalist Chris Middleton provides a summary of some of what has been censored so far:

For context, here is the World Economic Forum bio of Ofcom’s Chief Executive Melanie Dawes:

Here is the Free Speech Union article:

This speech from Rowan Atkinson in 2012 (transcript here) feels like a long time ago:

We could surely do with hearing more from the likes of Atkinson, and those with a similarly high public profile, in 2025.

But as I noted here, in this post…

…in the context of gender issues, I guess public figures are mindful of the experience of Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, one of the few public figures who has had the courage to speak out on gender issues:

Back to the Chris Middleton thread…

It is perhaps no wonder that this petition has garnered almost half a million signatures:

Though I wonder what the chances are of Parliament doing anything more than “considering this for a debate”.

The whole spat between Peter Kyle and Nigel Farage has hallmarks of political theatre, not least because of the prominence given to it in the media…

…and Farage’s lack of mention of opposition to the Online Safety Act:

And this is the same Nigel Farage who, in January 2021, called for “Tony Blair to become [the] UK’s vaccination Tsar”.

As to Peter Kyle, this short article is well worth reading:

At least part of the problem here — and more broadly — is MPs with financial conflicts of interest. I wonder what would happen if we paid our representatives in Parliament more — a lot more — and prohibited them from receiving income from other sources. And if there were strict sanctions, such as an immediate suspension from Parliament and a subsequent by-election (at the very least), for those in breach of such a ban.

It might also help if all candidates standing for election had to declare openly their financial conflicts of interest along with membership of all clubs and societies.

Australia: Mandatory ID to Log Into Google?

The results of the Online Safety Act in the UK remind me of recent debate in the Australian Senate.

See for example this video from Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party:

Here is a transcript of much of it:

Introduction

[Senator Ralph Babet] Today I have an urgency motion in front of the Senate [which] basically says that the Senate needs to recognise the fact that the internet search engine online safety code which requires age assurance for account holders on search engine[s] represents a really unneeded layer of security and digital surveillance dressed up as protecting children. So what’s going to happen… is [that]… the e-safety office is going to require you to provide ID if you want to log into a search engine. Why is that bad? Well, it’s tracking, it’s surveillance, it’s the government, it’s Big Tech… prying into your private life. So if you want to log into Google, as an example, you must provide your government approved ID. You must potentially do a facial scan. You must provide who you are to this big tech company in order to log into their product. That’s not good. That is not good at all. And they’re pretending, in my opinion… that it’s about protecting children. What it’s really about is… it’s about tracking and keeping tabs on you. This debate is going to be about what I’m going to be saying… that this is not right. Let’s see what the Liberal Party does. Let’s see what Labor does. And let’s see what the Greens do…

The debate in the Australian Senate

[01:53]

[Senator Ralph Babet] Thank you, acting deputy president. Now this urgency motion, what does it do? It seeks to defend a fundamental right of the Australian people. The right to privacy. The privacy implications of the internet search engine services online safety code are nothing short of… staggering… It is alarming… that the government remains silent, leaving it to me… to stand here against the steady advance of the surveillance state. First, it was a social media ban for under 16, followed by a YouTube ban, both of which require mandatory IDs for all users of all ages. Now the focus has shifted to search engines. What comes next? This government… has consistently failed to defend Australians’ civil liberties. Week after week we see new efforts in this place to erode our right to privacy and our personal freedom online. Let me say from the outset that protecting children online is a moral imperative. No-one in this chamber is going to question that. Measures like safe search filters for minors, better parental controls, and restricting harmful content are of course welcome. But let’s not kid ourselves. This is not about protecting children. It is about building a surveillance infrastructure under the cover of safety. Now under this new code, Australians who are logged into search engines like Google, Microsoft and others will be required to undergo age assurance. That’s not a polite, “How old are you?” at the cinema?” That’s government ID checks. That’s biometrics scanning. That’s data mining. Now we’re rapidly marching towards a society where privacy online is not just frowned upon… but perhaps is going to become illegal. That’s what’s going on. Imagine this. Your face, your ID, your personal browsing history, all linked, logged, and stored in the name of keeping kids safe. But I ask you this, who is keeping citizens safe from this creeping authoritarianism disguised as policy? Now, let’s be clear. Most Australians are already deeply embedded in these platforms… Gmail, YouTube, Outlook, etc. This is not a niche issue. This affects the vast majority of Australians… their right to explore the internet freely without… facial recognition or ID uploads… it hangs in the balance. Even more alarming… is that this framework wasn’t designed by us here in this place. It was co-developed by the tech giants themselves, and registered by our e-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant. Now this code for now… only applies to logged in users, but we all know it’s just the beginning. The slippery slope of Canberra and its bureaucracy is very, very real. I cannot cannot stress enough that we are not, nor do we want to become, China or North Korea. We’re Australians. That’s what we are. And Australians have a right to privacy, to autonomy, and to live free from constant digital scrutiny. The solution to unsafe content online is simply empowering parents, not expanding government-backed surveillance. If this code continues in its current form, it’s going to set a dangerous precedent that everyone’s search history, browsing behaviour and identity can be monitored so long as it's done under the label of safety. It is a slippery slope. Like I said before, no good will come of this. Yes, we’ve got to protect kids online, but not by sacrificing the freedoms of every Australian adult in the process. The code has got to be amended. We got to remove the age assurance requirement and just restore some common sense before… the only thing that’s going to be safe online is Big Tech’s grip on all of our lives. To the Greens, I say thank you for supporting my motion in defense of privacy and against creeping surveillance. I never thought I’d say that, but thank you. Hell must have frozen over. To the Liberal Party, your “We believe” statement says that you support the inalienable rights and freedoms of all people. Here is your chance to show it. Stand on the right side of history and join me in defending the Australian people. All Senators, support my motion. But let’s see what the Libs do. [Senator David Shoebridge, The Greens] This code does entail significant digital surveillance dressed up as child protection, and it won't achieve the child protection goals. It by-passed parliament. It's ignored the evidence, some of it gathered by the government's own trial, and will harm people that it claims to protect. [Senator Fatima Payman, Australia’s Voice] I commend Senator Babet for putting this urgency motion forward. When the government announces changes like the internet search engine services online safety code, or the social media ban for under 16s, they often call them world-first changes. Why is it that we always seem to have the dubious privilege of leading the world in these changes? Why is it that it's our government who does things without thinking it through? That's because no other country on earth thinks these are good ideas. [Senator Maria Kovocic, Liberals] The remit of the e-safety commissioner without adequate safeguards is getting out of hand, and we must pause to consider this. Ensuring every adult logs into an account to browse the internet is taking the e-safety commissioner's power to a new level which must be debated and scrutinised further. [Senator Malcolm Roberts, One Nation] I thank Senator Babet for his for this motion which One Nation supports. The only way to establish age is with biometric data… a face scan with photo ID. As I've already spoken about, age verification for holding an account does not work without continuous facial scanning to ensure the person who signed into the browser is still the person using it. [Senator Alex Antic, Liberals] What is the real story here? Well, the corporate sector and the administrative state have lost control of the narrative. They've lost control of the media cycle, and they're driven by the fear that the internet and social media platforms are now empowering populist and alternative views which they regard simply as unhelpful. It just sounds like free speech to me. [Presiding officer] The question is that the motion moved by Senator Babet be agreed to… There being 38 ayes and 25 noes, the matter is resolved in the affirmative.

It will be interesting to see how things develop.

As to privacy, I am again reminded of some words from Edward Snowden, featured memorably here in the Jean-Michel Jarre track Exit:

Technology can actually increase privacy. The question is: “Why are our private details that are transmitted online, and why are private details that are stored on our personal devices, any different from the details of the private records of our lives that are stored in our private journals? I think [that] saying that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying that you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say. It’s a deeply antisocial principle. Because rights are not just individual. They’re collective. And what may not have value to you today may have value to an entire population… an entire people… or an entire way of life tomorrow. And if you don’t stand up for it, then who will?

And as to “keeping children safe”, this quote from Albert Camus springs to mind:

Interestingly, in a recent article on The Daily Declaration, “Australia’s Largest Christian News Site”, Senator Alex Antic alludes to the current situation in the UK (italics added):

I’m very concerned about the state of free speech in this country, especially with regard to free speech online. Frankly, anyone who’s been paying attention to what’s happening in politics over the last few years should be equally concerned. The most obvious incursions right now are Labour’s nationwide social media ban for under 16s and this government’s initiative for requiring ID to create a Google or Microsoft account. The Australian eSafety Commissioner has been gifted a great deal of power over how Australians use the internet under the Online Safety Act of 2021. The commissioner can issue removal notices, enforce financial penalties, set standards for content moderation, and create industry codes and standards that online platforms must adhere to. Prior to the recent election, the under-16 social media ban bill was passed on the understanding that YouTube would be exempt from that ban. Now, just months later, the eSafety Commissioner has proposed that YouTube be included in the ban. We weren’t allowed to see the research that inspired the proposal. This alleged research showed that YouTube was “driving users down rabbit holes they’re powerless to fight against.” But days later, following a Freedom of Information request from a journalist, that research was revealed to be a simple survey with absolutely no mention of opaque algorithms or rabbit holes anywhere in the 23-page document. Not only that, but as of the 27th of December, the eSafety Commissioner intends to create industry codes which require Google and Microsoft to enforce age and other identification verification for users. The rationale is apparently to protect children from harmful content online. Obviously, everyone wants children to be safe online, but the question is: what’s actually the best way to approach and achieve this? That’s a discussion that requires the balancing of various rights and outcomes. It’s also an initiative that we have an international precedent for without requiring this level of government oversight. The United States did this in Texas and Louisiana when they demonstrated that instead of placing checkpoints across the entire internet, they could focus on those websites which specialise in such material. So, are we more concerned about the tech and financial capacities of those websites than we are of the privacy of Australians? Well, the way our government’s doing this will require every Australian to verify their ID, possibly with digital ID or biometric data. It’s not actually clear yet, and they’ll have to do that to use these services. So, one has to ask, is this really about protecting children online, or is it simply a Trojan horse for a massive data and identification collection exercise, one which establishes a precedent of providing ID at every step of using the internet in Australia, if you can believe that? Remember also that we’re told that digital ID was, of course, going to be voluntary in Australia. We’ve heard that a few times over the course. To be clear, a few months ago, the Australian Parliament passed the bill that would require age verification for social media, and it did so on the basis that YouTube would be exempt. Now that exemption’s in doubt, and in addition to that, we also learned that Google and Microsoft are now going to require age verification across the board. The slope has become so slippery so quickly that it’s actually hard to keep track of. This Labor government is effectively normalizing ID checks for everyday internet use, which is exactly what the security state and the corporate sector across the world wants. We may soon see age and ID verification becoming a necessity for using a device at all in Australia. It’s again not quite clear, but the ambiguity is actually part of the problem because we’re actually being kept in the dark over this. Is mandatory ID verification for general internet use what Australians really want? What are the other pathways which are also not being discussed? This actually risks creating even more of a culture of self-censorship online. There’s so much happening in Australia in regards to the issue of internet policing that it’s actually getting very hard to keep track of. We’re now also discussing increasing online monitoring and algorithmic manipulation to keep track of hate speech online. Remember that one. This, of course, would also involve the commissioner’s office. As in the UK, this is being played out at the moment. They are currently discovering that hate speech can be a very, very slippery slope and a very difficult concept. It’s not hard to see the chilling effect that this will have on freedom of speech as people feel an even greater need to censor themselves online than they already do. You only have to look at the example being set in the United Kingdom. When are our lawmakers going to start considering the practical impact of these actions, not just agreeing with the stated intent? Do we really need age verification to use the internet when there are so many other options, or is this just more about funneling Australians into a digital ID system and gathering data from the millions who use Google, YouTube, and Microsoft every single day? If all of this is just playing along outside the framework of parliamentary voting, then frankly, what is the point in having a parliament at all? Online safety, of course, is a serious issue, and it’s one that we know merits a robust debate and discussion. We have to do what’s best for Australian children, but we should do that seeking to protect the privacy of Australians online, too. This heavy-handed approach, essentially done by stealth, is not doing that.

Pushing back

On the plus side, I was encouraged to see a link on The Daily Declaration to the Canberra Declaration, “a diverse network of over 95,000 Aussies who love their country”:

The most prominent group pushing back in the UK that I am aware of is #Together…

…not least with their No to Digital ID campaign:

But perhaps the most important thing is that we have as many people as possible, particularly in public life, who are openly discussing the threat that Digital ID poses.

And in case anyone has any residual doubts as to the direction of travel in the UK, here is an article from last weekend’s Observer:

