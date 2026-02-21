One year on: The Scottish People's Covid Inquiry
In terms of an accessible and wide-ranging overview of the covid era, this is the best that I have seen
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
This weekend marks one year since the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry (as distinct from the official Scottish Covid Inquiry). And I thought it worth a post to highlight that event, not least for those who missed it first time round.
The presentations are accessible and fairly short: 15 minutes on average. Links to the videos can be found in the articles below, along with transcripts and comments.
The first three presentations set the scene:
[SPCI-1] "It seems to me there was no need to depart from the usual response, except for shielding of higher risk groups"
[SPCI-2] "I refused £350,000... to be taken from the NHS — that they tried to offer me to promote messaging to make young people get the jabs. And I said 'No, I’m not doing it.'"
[SPCI-3] "Just from simple first principles, we can understand that these are really harmful measures that were implemented"
I found #2, which focuses on aspects of behavioural psychology, particularly striking:
The next three presentations feature personal testimony:
[SPCI-4]: "Even the organisations... that were meant to look after the interests of the elderly and the frail, they were useless… No-one spoke up for those without a voice, except their families"
[SPCI-5] "I obtained his medical records... My brother had been placed on a trial... I found that his signature had been forged... that withheld the antibiotics"
[SPCI-6] "I fear my father was euthanised, and I was told not to use that word at the Scottish Covid Inquiry. They did not like me using that word... They don't like the truth..."
I found #5, which is only six minutes long, particularly sobering. #4 is from a former BBC journalist.
The last three presentations, from Prof Martin Neil, Dr Liz Evans and Dr Clare Craig respectively, take an objective look back at the covid era and what we can learn from it:
[SPCI-7] "We’ve come to the conclusion... the evidence strongly supports that there was no pandemic"
[SPCI-8] "The catastrophic rollout [of] the covid vaccines is arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in human history, and in my view constitutes a crime against humanity"
[SPCI-9] "We were told... a story of a lethal virus, a story that only vaccines could save us, a story where vaccines were safe and effective and rigorously tested. But what if that story was wrong?"
In terms of an accessible and wide-ranging overview of the covid era, this is the best that I have seen.
Not unrelated:
Thank you for reading. You are welcome to subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage
Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns
Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God
The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem