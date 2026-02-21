Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This weekend marks one year since the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry (as distinct from the official Scottish Covid Inquiry). And I thought it worth a post to highlight that event, not least for those who missed it first time round.

The presentations are accessible and fairly short: 15 minutes on average. Links to the videos can be found in the articles below, along with transcripts and comments.

The first three presentations set the scene:

I found #2, which focuses on aspects of behavioural psychology, particularly striking:

The next three presentations feature personal testimony:

I found #5, which is only six minutes long, particularly sobering. #4 is from a former BBC journalist.

The last three presentations, from Prof Martin Neil, Dr Liz Evans and Dr Clare Craig respectively, take an objective look back at the covid era and what we can learn from it:

In terms of an accessible and wide-ranging overview of the covid era, this is the best that I have seen.

Not unrelated:

Share

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem