Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

On the sixth anniversary of the announcement of covid lockdowns, this is a short post featuring a single chart that shows how the number of deaths each week in England and Wales in early 2020 compared with the average for the previous 5 years:

The numbers on which this chart is based are from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). Further details and context can be found e.g. here.

Before the “covid measures” were introduced

According to newspaper reports, covid was in circulation from late January

Life carried on essentially as usual through February and into March

The UK government announced on 19th March — four days before we were ordered to stay at home — that “COVID-19 is no longer considered to be [a high consequence infectious disease] in the UK”

There were slightly fewer deaths than usual for the time of year

After the “covid measures” were introduced

Covid was still in circulation, as it had been since at least January

People were terrified by the authorities and the media in the context of “the perceived level of personal threat [needing] to be increased”; maybe the closure of churches — deemed “non-essential” — was one way of meeting that “need”?

People were told essentially, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it”

“Covid guidelines” were adopted, including: Do Not Resuscitate orders the administration of end-of-life drugs such as midazolam the denial of antibiotics

There were many more deaths than usual for the time of year

Make of that what you will.

Related:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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