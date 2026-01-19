Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…and various monthly updates — which I have reproduced here in the footnotes for reference — the UK government has at last released abortion statistics for England and Wales in 2023.

Context

For context, the UK government has in recent years published annual abortion statistics for a given year around six months into the next one. Here for example is the data set for 2015, published in May 2016:

That pattern continued until fairly recently, up until the June 2022 publication of the figures for 2021. Despite the challenges of the chaos of the covid era, the reports for 2019 and 2020 arrived on time.

And then something changed.

The figures for 2022 did not appear in June 2023. Indeed they did not appear in 2023 at all. They were eventually published in May 2024 — 11 months later than usual, and around the time when the data for 2023 would ordinarily have been released.

And there have since been 3 sets of corrections…

…including an ONS population data update:

Since publishing the 2022 abortion statistics, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has corrected and revised its 2022 mid-year population estimates.

2022

This is what I wrote in November 2024 in Abortion, totalitarianism and evangelism, based on the original 2022 abortion statistics:

There were 251,377 recorded abortions for women resident in England and Wales in 2022 — the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced and an increase of 17% over the previous year: Figure 1: number of abortions, England and Wales, 2012 to 2022 The age-standardised abortion rate for 2022 was 20.6 per 1,000 women — the highest since the Abortion Act was introduced. The extent of the rise from 2021 to 2022 is quite striking: Figure 2: age-standardised abortion rate per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, England and Wales, 2012 to 2022 Here is the data broken down by age: Figure 8: crude abortion rate per 1,000 women by single year of age, England and Wales, 2012 to 2022 It appears that in 2022 the crude rate of abortion was substantially higher than in previous years for women aged 19 or over — and especially so for women aged 20-26. But there was little difference compared to previous years for women/girls aged 18 or under.

Figure 2 has since been modified and the age-standardised abortion rate for women resident in England and Wales is now 21.1 (rather than 20.6) per 1,000 women — an even steeper rise than that previously reported.

I presume the change happened after the ONS corrected and revised its 2022 mid-year population estimates. And that the crude abortion rate by age (Figure 8 above) is also affected. The overall number of abortions remains unchanged.

2023

Earlier this month, the report for 2023 was published at long last — 18 months later than usual, and now titled Abortion statistics commentary (rather than the previous Abortion statistics):

I wonder what was actually happening behind the scenes during those extra 18 months.

According to the report:

There were 277,970 abortions for residents of England and Wales in 2023, the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced and an increase of 11% compared with 2022. This was a smaller increase than the 17% increase in the number of abortions between 2021 and 2022, but still a higher increase than reported in recent years.

For context, the most recent government statistical report for births — which was published at the expected time — states that:

In 2024, there were 594,677 live births in England and Wales, an increase of 3,605 (0.6%) compared with 2023 (591,072). This is the first increase since 2021, although it is smaller than the 1.8% increase from 2020 to 2021.

This follows on from the 2023 report which states (emphasis added) that:

In 2023, there were 591,072 live births in England and Wales, a decrease of 14,407 compared with the previous year (605,479), and the lowest number of live births on record since 1977 (569,259) (Figure 1). It is also the first time the number of live births for England and Wales has dropped below 600,000 since 2002. Records of live births first exceeded 600,000 in 1851 (615,865) and have been recorded below this number for only 11 of the past 172 years.

Here is the data in graph form from the 2024 report:

NB the above chart shows the absolute number of live births rather than the number per 1,000 women. And the UK population, which according to official figures is currently ∼ 68 million, was ∼ 41 million in 1900, ∼ 50 million in 1950 and ∼ 55-57 million in the 1970s and 1980s.

But the bottom line is that the number of abortions — 277,970 in 2023 according to the latest government figures — is now close to half the number of live births, i.e. one boy, one girl, one abortion.

Here are some other charts from the 2023 abortion report:

The age-standardised rate

The age-standardised abortion rate for residents was 23.0 abortions per 1,000 women, the highest rate since the Abortion Act was introduced. This was an increase of almost 2 abortions per 1,000 women since 2022 (21.1 per 1,000 women).

As noted earlier, in the original 2022 report, the figure was 20.6 abortions per 1,000 women, up from 18.6 in 2021. Had that number not been changed (after the ONS corrected and revised its 2022 mid-year population estimates) the rise to 23.0 abortions per 1,000 women in 2023 would have been even more stark. And it would have looked like the trend was accelerating.

It would be interesting to see a detailed breakdown of how the reasons for abortions in 2022 compare with those in 2021 and 2020.

The percentage of abortions by “purchaser” and provider

Whereas in the 1980s around 50% of abortions were privately funded, today almost all are NHS funded.

The number of abortions by method and where the “medication” was administered

NB the above chart only goes back to 2020, when a Pills by Post policy was introduced as a “temporary measure”.

According to this article in the British Medical Journal (emphasis added):

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the British governments issued temporary approvals enabling the use of both medical abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, at home. This permitted the introduction of a fully telemedical model of abortion care with consultations taking place via telephone or video call and medications delivered to women’s homes. The decision was taken by the governments in England and Wales to continue this model of care beyond the original end date of April 2022, while at time of writing the approval in Scotland remains under consultation.

This “model of abortion care” was made permanent by the UK government in August 2022.

The article concludes, having “interviewed 30 women who had undergone an abortion in England, Scotland or Wales between August and December 2021”, that:

The approval to use abortion pills at home via telemedicine is supported by women having abortions in Britain. The voices of patients are essential to shaping acceptable and appropriate abortion service provision.

I do wonder to what extent the Pills by Post system is being abused in ways such as that reported here:

But in any case I am reminded of this quote often attributed to US president Ronald Reagan:

I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born

When the format of a government report changes (and even when it does not) it is often instructive to look for things that have been removed.

And in the 2023 report, with its new format, I did not see charts analogous to these from the 2022 report:

I wonder why. And what the reason is for the marked difference in the pattern of the figures for girls under 18 versus women in their 20s

I wonder too how the statistics — for both births and abortions — break down according to income and ethnicity.

As to the report for 2024 — which would ordinarily have been ready by last June — I wonder when it will be published, and what it will show. Maybe we have already moved beyond one boy, one girl, one abortion?

And in the context of the delay, is it unreasonable to wonder whether the authorities want to see and analyse the data for 2025 before they finalise and release the report for 2024?

As to 2025 and beyond, it is hard to see how this recent development is going to help:

A breakdown of how individual MPs voted is available here.

The bigger picture

As to the bigger picture, here is a transcript of part of a fairly recent interview with diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig:

I think the fertility problem is an interesting one because it’s… really emotive. And we absolutely have a catastrophic fertility problem in the world… One of my colleagues published something today on this. They’re going to write a new paper looking at the rates across different countries. And you see that in 2020 nothing much changed, but there’s a massive drop in births across the world in 2021. And then by 2022 it’s… recovering… And she was thinking it [was] still falling, and I’m not so sure it really was. I think it was within the trend of “everyone’s not having enough babies”. And that’s a massive, massive issue. Everyone… go and have babies… we need babies, we really do… But in this country, when I’ve dug into the data, what I have found is that the drop in fertility… there is a drop in numbers… has entirely been because of an increase in abortions… We’ve got to the point where a third of conceptions are being aborted… 250,000 babies in this country a year are aborted… it’s a massive number. And so that’s where you address that problem, I feel… I’m not for banning abortion at all. I am for saying we need to think about why this is happening… the societal reasons that are leading women to doing this… And if you want to do anything to change the fertility rate, you can do it very quickly by giving women who are pregnant and having an abortion options that… they don’t feel they have currently. I think that could make a massive difference, and I think we have to address that head on… And so… saying… it’s… vaccines [that] are causing infertility… no, actually it’s really not [that]… Abortions… are changing how many babies there are born in this country. The number of conceptions hasn’t changed [much] since the early 1970s… The same number of conceptions are happening. We’re just aborting them in a way that we didn’t in the 70s… I know plenty of people who are parents of my friends or husband… whoever… people my age… who married because of a pregnancy. And that was the culture then. And now the culture is you have an abortion in that scenario. And that’s changed gradually over time, but that’s why we don’t have enough babies.

As Dr Craig points out, the conception rate in recent years is actually (slightly) higher now than in the late 1970s:

As to birth rates, mid-2025 figures can be found here (NB the Change column):

In the columns on the right-hand side, green shows populations that are rising, and yellow/orange/red shows populations that are falling. I find the contrast between the numbers for 2015 (not coloured) and 2025 particularly striking.

For bigger picture context, here is a Total Fertility Rate Calculator…

…which shows that a country with an average of 1.5 children per woman will lose 74% of its population over four generations.

Here are the provisional Total Fertility Rate figures for 2025 for the UK:

England: 1.39 (compared with 1.45 in 2024)

Scotland: 1.27 (compared with 1.29 in 2024)

Northern Ireland: 1.53 (compared with 1.61 in 2024)

And yet how many prominent politicians, public health bodies or journalists are raising even the obvious questions?

If you have concerns and you are a UK resident, the website writetothem.com provides an easy way to contact your politicians, at a national or local level:

Share

Related

This section of this article:

This post, which provides context for the introduction of abortion pills by post at the end of March 2020:

And:

I am also reminded of these articles in relation to UK government bodies hiding data:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem