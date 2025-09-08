Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least as context for a forthcoming article, this post features a lightly edited version of a piece I wrote some years ago, but which I thought might still be of interest to some readers today.

The examples used reflect the songs being sung at the church I attended in the 2000s. Looking back, perhaps I was being somewhat pernickety. I might pick different examples these days, but I think that the gist of the article — emphasising the importance of considering carefully what we sing — still stands. And in some ways I look back fondly on times when this sort of thing seemed to be among the more pressing things to write about!

I remember sending the original article to the church staff. It was, as far as I could tell, well-received. The vicar at the time often encouraged us to think carefully about the words that we were singing. And I do recall some words of songs and hymns being changed. In more recent times, but still long before 2020, the response to similar suggestions was along the lines of: “That’s a good point, but there are copyright issues with changing the words.”

For the purposes of the forthcoming article that I mentioned, the point made in the first couple of paragraphs is of particular note.

How many songs are there to which you know the words? Pause for a moment to consider. Ten? Thirty? A hundred? There are probably more than you think. Although I cannot recall ever having consciously tried to learn words to songs, on reflection I find that I have a multitude of song words lodged in my brain, be they pop songs, rock anthems, television signature tunes, Christmas carols, or hymns! Sometimes from many years ago. We absorb rather more than we might think when we listen to songs.

If this seems doubtful, consider advertising jingles: how many of those are filed away in your brain?! It would surely be odd for corporations to spend vast sums of money on their advertising campaigns if they didn’t significantly affect how we think and behave. So when we meet as Christians and sing to encourage and edify one another, the words we sing are important. Whether we are conscious of it or not, they impact on what we believe and thus affect how we live our lives.

Many Christians affirm the need for song words based on God’s revelation to us through Jesus Christ and His Word in the Bible. The apostle Paul wrote to first-century Christians, “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts.” (Colossians 3:16).

Singing provides a wonderful opportunity to give thanks and praise to God, and to remind each other of the word of Christ. But how much of what we sing is actually rooted in the truth of Scripture? And when songs are based on a Bible passage, do they accurately reflect the truth of God’s revelation to us concerning our human condition and his divine character? It is important for us to ask these questions of the words we sing.

On the subject of the human condition, consider How lovely is your dwelling place, based on Psalm 84, with the lines “And I’d rather be a doorkeeper and only stay a day/Than live the life of a sinner and have to stay away” [1:50ff at that first link]. In the version of this song that we find in our modern “sound” songbooks, we sing to each other that those who “live the life of a sinner” “have to stay away” from God’s dwelling place. I wonder what someone walking into a church for the first time would think of that. After all, will heaven not be full of forgiven people who have lived sinful lives? Did not Jesus himself say that he had not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance? (Mark 2:17). But in any case, how faithfully do the song words here represent the original text (Psalm 84:10)?

Or what about the words of Purify my heart? After the verse, “Purify my heart... cleanse me from my sin, deep within...”, the chorus continues, “Refiner’s fire, my heart’s one desire is to be holy...” But who can truly say that their heart’s one desire is to be holy? At first glance, texts such as Mark 7:20-23 and Romans 3:10-12 appear to render such a claim untenable, although it might perhaps be argued that e.g. Romans 7:14-20 offers qualified support?

As the deer pants, based on Psalm 42-43, is a similar example. It ends, “You alone are my heart’s desire and I long to worship you”, but this sentiment does not seem to come from the passage.

Concerning God’s character, in the chorus of Here I am to worship we sing that he is “altogether lovely”. But to what extent do these words reflect a scriptural view of the God of the Old and New Testaments? I do appreciate that the woman in Song of Songs describes her beloved as “altogether lovely”, but is it credible that any Bible character, after an encounter with Almighty God, would have described Him as such?

Even when singing words such as “Beautiful saviour…” (chorus of All my days), it is important not to forget that Isaiah 53:2 describes the suffering servant using the words: “He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.”

It would, I think, be an overreaction to suggest that we stop singing the aforementioned songs, which have much to commend them. However, at least in some instances, is there not a case to be made for amending the words? Such changes, made sympathetically, could enable the songs to better reflect God’s revealed truth. Here are some possible alternatives for the words mentioned:

And I’d rather be a doorkeeper and only stay a day/Than live a life unforgiven and have to stay away

Refiner’s fire, change my heart’s desire/May I be holy, set apart for You Lord/I want to be holy...

You, O Lord, are my heart’s desire and I long to worship you

Altogether holy…

Bountiful saviour…

More broadly, the words we sing as Christians matter because they shape what we believe, and thus affect how we live our lives. Moreover, in churches where creeds and liturgy do not form a regular part of the service, song words are now as close as a congregation gets to repeated formal statements of belief. This alone should be incentive enough for us to watch carefully that we maintain a balanced biblical perspective in the words we sing, irrespective of the musical style in which we sing them.