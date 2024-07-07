Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
This is a very short post to share a link to this three-minute film Numb made in 2020 by a 15-year-old Canadian girl for a school project:
I had seen it before, but remembered it while writing a rather longer — and I think particularly important — article which I hope will be ready for posting in a few days time.
One thing I hadn’t realised is that the film even has an IMDb page:
