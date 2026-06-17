Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

September 2021 seems a long time ago. There was plenty going on.

Emma Raducanu won the US Open on her first attempt. Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet and appointed Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister. Labour leader Keir Starmer gave his first in-person speech at the party’s annual conference. And Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, Sienna Mozzi, who is currently 10th in line to the British throne.

The spectre of covid boosters was looming large, following approval by the government’s vaccine committee (the JCVI) and recommendation for the over 50s and “at-risk” groups. And at around the same time, the UK’s four chief medical officers made the egregious decision to recommend that children aged 12–15 take novel technology injections with no long-term safety data. On the plus side, a plan for covid vaccine passports in England was ditched, but kept “in reserve”.

At the end of September 2021 the news in the UK was dominated by a fuel supply crisis. In some regions of England, 50% to 90% of petrol stations ran dry. And, following panic buying, ministers suspended competition laws to enable fuel suppliers to talk to one another and prioritise locations most in need.

But this post is not about any of those events. It relates to something that, until recently, I had not heard of, but which is detailed in this press release from The Safeguarding Company:

The Safeguarding Company is pleased to announce that The Archbishops Council of The Church of England has awarded the company a new, 5-year contract to provide their Queen’s Award-winning safeguarding software — MYCONCERN®, as the Church’s national safeguarding case management system. The software, developed by experts in child and adult safeguarding is designed to enable organisations to securely record and case manage all types of safeguarding concerns. Martin Baker QPM, the CEO of The Safeguarding Company said “We feel privileged to be selected by The Church of England to support the Church, its clergy and its members in their vital work to protect those at risk of harm”. Initially launched in 2014 in the education sector, MyConcern is already widely used in faith settings, including The Church in Wales and is trusted by organisations across the UK and in over 30 countries to help them protect both children and adults at risk.

MyConcern — software “designed to enable organisations to securely record and case manage all types of safeguarding concerns”.

I wonder how many churches have been using it. And how many church members are even aware that it exists.

The Safeguarding Company, MyConcern and teamSOS

At the time of writing, the address https://www.thesafeguardingcompany.com directs users to the MyConcern section of the tes website (https://www.tes.com/en-gb/for-schools/myconcern):

Here is the tes homepage:

In case you are wondering about “tes”, there is an Our history section which explains that:

Tes [was] first published in 1910 as the Times Educational Supplement:

It has come a long way since…

…and particularly so in recent years…

…which have seen multiple acquisitions, including that of The Safeguarding Company in 2023:

I also found this website…

…which explains that:

TeamSOS and MyConcern have integrated to enhance safeguarding provision providing a 360 view of each student.

“A 360 view of each student.” For their safety.

The founders of teamSOS previously founded GroupCall and ParentPay. According to the teamSOS homepage:

When something happens, teamSOS connects everyone. From a behaviour incident to a full lockdown, teamSOS puts the right people, protocols and tools in one place — so your school responds faster, together, and from any device.

In addition to its safeguarding software for schools, TES offers a “Community reporting tool”

Enables quick, easy and even anonymous reporting of concerns through the MyConcern portal…

And:

Helping to develop a culture of trust and openness.

Anonymous reporting… helping to develop a culture of trust and openness?

Hmm.

I am reminded of Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 18:15-17 (emphasis added):

‘If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that “every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.” If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church; and if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector.

And I wonder to what extent church safeguarding policies take account of — or even mention — those words.

The Church of England

While in 2021 The Safeguarding Company were trumpeting their new 5-year contract from the Archbishops Council of The Church of England, I did not find much about it on the Church of England website. And certainly no details of how much the contract is worth.

I did find this document titled Guiding Principles for using MyConcern…

…which includes an introductory statement describing “principles to be followed by all users of… MyConcern from January 2023… for all new record keeping” (emphasis added below):

The Church of England are implementing a National Safeguarding Case Management System (NSCMS) throughout the National Safeguarding Team (NST), Dioceses, Cathedrals and Palaces across the UK and Europe. One of the key benefits of the system is that it enables a standardised approach to recording, storing, accessing, sharing, and managing data related to safeguarding cases. To achieve this outcome, these guiding principles have been produced to provide clarity on the way in which information should be recorded on the system. These principles have been produced by the NSCMS project as part of the Safeguarding Programme in collaboration with the National Safeguarding Team, Development Team, and current users. This document sets out those principles to be followed by all users of the National Casework Management System, MyConcern, from January 2023. There is no expectation that these principles should be applied retrospectively but should be adhered to for all new record keeping. These principles are focussed on standardising data input and managing the MyConcern system in a way that enables consistent National Level Reporting and safeguarding record keeping. They are not designed to adjust current safeguarding casework policy but do seek to align good practice with Safeguarding Standards set out in the Quality Assurance Framework.

I also found this reference in the context of Church Safety Plans:

See the last line below (emphasis added):

Church Safety Plans should be kept under regular review to ensure that they remain effective in managing risk. It is good practice for a Plan to be reviewed by the same group who drafted it. As a minimum, the Safeguarding Officer, the respondent and anyone involved in providing support and monitoring the Plan should be part of the review. A review should cover the following considerations: what is and is not working;

whether there have been any breaches;

a review of any risk and protective factors;

any changes required to the terms or requirements in the Plan (including whether the Plan continues to be needed); and

an agreement on the date of the next review. Reviews might trigger the need for a revised risk assessment. A consideration of all risk factors, including any changing or new factors should be part of the review and should be explored if relevant. Minutes should be kept from all review meetings and retained in the case files or on MyConcern or equivalent case management system.

My concerns

So there we have it… Queen’s Award-winning safeguarding software, developed by experts in child and adult safeguarding, designed to enable organisations to securely record and case manage all types of safeguarding concerns… supporting the Church, its clergy and its members in their vital work to protect those at risk of harm. What’s not to like?

Well, leaving aside The other side of safeguarding, and the harm that can result from well-intentioned but overzealous reporting, I do have some reservations. And some questions.

Security

Not least in relation to security. Last August, the Diocese of Southwark put out this statement:

A data breach has occurred involving Access Personal Checking Services (APCS) Ltd — the provider the diocese and most parishes currently use for Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks for parish officers. On 17 August 2025, APCS were notified by Intradev — their external software supplier — of a potential data breach. Intradev confirmed that they have been subject to unauthorised access and certain files that relate to personal data were copied from their systems during a recent cyber-attack. According to the information we have recieved [sic] from APCS, we believe the breach mainly concerns data collected broadly between December 2024 and May 2025 (with the likelihood of some outside this timeframe)… ACPS carries out Data and Barring Services (DBS) checks on behalf of the National Church Institutions (NCIs), some Dioceses and Parochial Church Council (PCCs). The breach has affected clergy, lay ministers, volunteers, and staff

The Diocese of Southwark was not alone. I was aware of this data breach because it affected people all over the country, including some at St Albert’s.

The exposed data apparently included:

Basic personal information (names, addresses, dates of birth)

Passport details

Driving licence information

National Insurance numbers

Schools were similarly affected:

I also wonder about the safety of other personal data — such as details on what people have been accused of. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how this might cause problems…

Transparency

I also have multiple questions in relation to transparency, not least in relation to how much the Church of England is paying for the Queen’s Award-winning safeguarding software, and why the figure is apparently not in the public domain.

But also…

Who actually has access to the data on MyConcern? What data is being stored? And how is it being used?

More specifically, if church members want to see what information is being held about them (or their children), how do they go about it, and how much are they actually able to see? If they want information recorded on them removed, how do they go about it? And how do they know (i) that the relevant material has been completely removed, and (ii) that it is not being held on any other systems. Or in an archive. I wonder if MyConcern has an archive function, like ChurchSuite does, where data is retained but no longer visible.

And, stepping back, why are leaders in the Church of England not even telling church members of the existence of MyConcern, the use of which has apparently been mandatory for several years.

I am reminded of the time when I asked the St Albert’s church leadership about ChurchSuite, in the context of having discovered that the platform had a facility for “assigning barcodes to children”:

Please can it also be communicated to ChurchSuite users which features our church: [a] has been using and is still using [b] has plans to use [c] would consider using [d] would never use

The response I got was vague, to say the least.

Direction of travel

I sometimes wonder what someone transported from a couple of generations ago into today’s Church would make of it from a technology perspective. From a world in which churches somehow operated effectively without smartphones, without email, and, yes, even computers. How ever did they manage?

And, naturally enough, I also sometimes wonder what someone transported from today will make of the way the Church operates in a couple of generation’s time. Will today’s technocratic tendencies march onward unchecked? Will parents arrive at church expecting their children to be barcoded?

More specifically, given that the MyConcern contract started in 2021, and is of five years duration, presumably it will be up for renewal in a few months time. I wonder what will happen. And who will decide. And how much church members will be told about the outcome.

Meanwhile, I wonder about the law of unintended consequences, and not least the knock-on effects for church pastoral care. I for one, knowing what I do, would now be very reluctant to share much by way of information with the staff at St Albert’s. Or the pastoral team. Or even with the leader of a homegroup who might think it necessary to relay information to a member of church staff. And I know that I am not alone.

And finally, stepping back, I wonder how much better church life might be if we took Jesus’ words in Matthew 18 as the starting point for formulating safeguarding policy:

If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you…

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