Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post is written in the context of last week’s article…

…and this week’s news.

As you may recall, the subtitle to that post was:

Nine things to look for whenever an unusually high-profile media story breaks

And the story about Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s plans for digital ID certainly looks high-profile:

There are plenty more such hits.

Here are lines 28-30 of the still-relevant search results…

And these are all from the last two days (at the time of writing).

Below are some brief comments in relation to those nine things to look for whenever an unusually high-profile media story breaks, followed by some further thoughts.

I should perhaps add that I am not primarily thinking about truthfulness in the context of this story, but more about why we might be seeing what we are seeing.

Strong emotions are evoked ✔

Especially for those who have given some thought to the implications of digital ID.

There is widespread mainstream media coverage ✔

No doubt about that here.

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots (✔)

There is certainly plenty of activity on large social media accounts.

An “official conspiracy theory” is being discussed openly in the media ✘

I don’t think this applies here, at least not as I originally meant it, e.g. with the “Israel was behind it” angle on the reported assassination of Charlie Kirk.

That said, given that people who were talking about digital ID during the covid era were often derided as “conspiracy theorists”, there is surely a case to be made that, on another level, this story does fit the above statement.

Those asking reasonable questions that point away from the official narrative and/or the official conspiracy theory are attacked and/or censored ✘

Insofar as this applies here, I have not seen evidence of it in the context of Starmer’s plans for digital ID.

Basic human freedoms are eroded, including the right to free speech (✔)

Not directly as a result of this story, but if digital ID were implemented it could lead to unprecedented erosion of human freedoms, including the right to free speech.

There is a transfer of wealth and/or power from the poor to the rich (✔)

Again, not with this story in and of itself. But if digital ID were implemented it would, I suspect, be quite a different matter.

Society ultimately becomes more divided and polarised (?)

Perhaps to some degree. Although opposition to digital ID is something that a lot of people can agree about, a theme to which I shall return…

The timing is particularly convenient for the powers that be in terms of providing a distraction from other things that are going on ✔

It does look that way. There are not many headlines today about (for example) recent allegations that Starmer’s top aide broke the law by hiding £700,000 in donations.

But I wonder if what we are seeing in relation to digital ID is best understood in the context of some of what I said in this post:

To summarise:

The powers-that-be are trying to bring in digital ID, which has the potential to facilitate unprecedented levels of authoritarian control along the lines of the social credit system in China.

The infrastructure for digital ID is already well advanced, something which I presume is not unrelated to the £37 billion spent on “Test and Trace”.

The powers-that-be have a problem. The British people do not like the notion of any form of identity cards. They weren’t popular in the Fifties. They weren’t popular in the Noughties. And they aren’t popular now.

But it is not as though those who, in the words of “the father of public relations” Edward Bernays, “pull the wires which control the public mind” are unaware of the above. The question to ask is: what they might be doing about it? And if that sounds in any way far-fetched, bear in mind that Bernays wrote about “invisible governors” back in the 1920s. Hence the title of the post linked earlier in this paragraph.

As I speculated in the above Further thoughts on recent political stunts post, it seems to me at least plausible that today’s invisible governors might think that a radical, reforming, right-wing government led by a popular figure such as Nigel Farage would be the best way to introduce some form of digital ID with broad support. And that hypothesis fits with some distinctly dubious but high-profile recent media stories.

But there is of course another issue. At the last election, Reform got 14% of the vote and less than 1% of the seats. And as far as I know, no party in the UK has ever gone from a handful of seats to forming a majority government in one electoral cycle. The first Labour (minority) government was in 1924, more than two decades after the party’s first MPs were elected in 1900. And while at the end of 1981 the SDP-Liberal Alliance regularly polled at around 40%, in 1983 they only won 23 seats with 25% of the vote.

So under what circumstances could Reform stand a chance of taking the lead in forming the next government, maybe even within the next couple of years? It would require the current government to be even more unpopular than it already is, and the other traditional main parties (the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats) to be offering little by way of appeal.

And so it is perhaps not surprising that we are seeing what we are seeing. Recent developments appear consistent with the notion that the powers-that-be are nudging our politicians, many of whom are subject to influence one way or another, in the direction of digital ID. Not with the expectation that such a scheme will be implemented under Starmer, but with a view to moving us towards a Farage-led government under which the technocratic control agenda could more easily be advanced (in a manner analogous to what is happening in the US under Trump).

If the prospect of a Reform government seems far-fetched, bear in mind that in the past month we have seen the defections of the Tory MPs Nadine Dorries, Danny Kruger and Maria Caulfield, which are at least consistent with that possibility. I wonder how many more MPs might defect in the months to come.

Moreover, a recent YouGov poll projects Reform “winning 311 seats, nearly a majority and at the expense of Labour’s collapse to just 144 seats marking the worst Labour defeat since 1931.” The same poll also shows Reform “taking three-quarters of its seats directly from Labour”. I wonder how that might change in the context of Starmer pushing the massively unpopular policy that is digital ID.

If there is at least some truth in the above analysis, we should expect plenty more talk and debate about digital ID. Voices expressing vociferous opposition will, I suspect, be prominent in the mainstream media, and especially on the BBC. Unlike during e.g. the covid era, opponents and critics of digital ID will get plenty of airtime. And I wonder how many signatures this UK Government and Parliament petition, which has apparently gained well over a million new supporters in the past 24 hours or so, will eventually attract. (And about the extent to which what we are seeing there is organic.)

But the result will not, I conjecture, be Starmer implementing digital ID, much as that might delight Tony Blair. I think it is rather more likely that the outcome will be a further rise in popularity for Reform, more defections of Tory MPs, and momentum building towards a Farage-led government. Which is rather more likely to lead to the technocratic control system that our invisible governors ultimately want.

