Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

A couple of weeks ago it occurred to me that, since the beginning of March, the pattern of days and dates for 2026 has been the same as for 2020. And I find that somewhat helpful when trying to think back to what was happening six years ago.

In particular, I am mindful of the evening of 23rd March, that fateful Monday on which the nation was instructed to stay at home. And I have been thinking about and looking back on what was happening around that time, with the aid of written messages.

And so it begins

The earliest written communication that I can find in relation to “the coronavirus” came at the end of February — the first of what turned out to be many emails sent out by the local secondary school. At that stage the advice was that the risk to individuals was considered low, but that a Public Health England poster (enclosed with the email) was to be displayed in the school toilets. Among the most striking statements were: “the infection is not serious for most people, including children”; “there is currently no vaccine”; and “you can only catch [the virus] if you have been close to a person who has [it]”.

This was soon followed by a similar message from the local Sixth Form College principal, expressing the desire to “take a proportionate, informed and risk-based approach to this global outbreak” while being “vigilant and alert to updated advice”. The local primary school also sent out the Public Health England poster.

At that time, I had no inkling as to what was only weeks away. The subjects of the emails in my inbox at the time reflected aspects of normal life: a teaching union’s industrial dispute with the government; examination entries; correspondence about the lack of soap in the boys’ toilets at school; invitations to birthday parties; the schedule for children’s groups at St Albert’s (the large city-centre church that I attend); the search for a replacement washing machine.

Moving into March

As we moved into March, there was still little indication of what was coming. When a message went out on Monday 2nd from the local secondary school’s Head of Enrichment about the first ever 5K Bubble Run, scheduled for later in the month, we were of course oblivious as to what “bubble” would come to connote only a matter of months later. The same week saw a letter about planning for Year 12 work experience. There was no indication that driving lessons would be affected. And a school disco was scheduled to go ahead as usual later in the month, as was a brass concert.

But the “coronavirus updates” then started to come through with increasing regularity. Somewhat ominously, the local Sixth Form College principal stated that the college was “looking ahead and recognising that the situation may well necessitate further measures and are contingency planning to make sure that all our online learning materials can continue to support students’ learning remotely if required…” And that, “This will be particularly important as we head towards revision periods and the examination season itself.” In retrospect I wonder if some of those in authority were privy to information that was not yet in the public domain.

The fate of a long-planned secondary school trip to the battlefields in northern France was indicative of the direction of travel (or perhaps rather the lack of it). Friday 6th: “no restrictions… intending to proceed… constant review”. Monday 9th: “local restrictions [in France]… but none of these apply to the areas that we are visiting”. And then on Tuesday 10th: “Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the trip… the current risk is heightened amidst the rapidly changing and uncertain international situation.”

The growing sense of fear

The growing sense of fear did not stop the monthly St Albert’s church prayer meeting on Wednesday 11th. I can still remember greeting a visitor with an elbow bump rather than a handshake, which, in retrospect, was mainly virtue-signalling on my part. Like essentially everybody else I knew, at that stage I had largely bought into the narrative being presented by the mainstream media.

But on Thursday 12th we began to feel the impact on events in the UK: word came through that an event featuring “12 hybrid diesel- and battery-powered trains” at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London had been cancelled. “Because of coronavirus”. A phrase that was to become achingly familiar. And on the same day the local primary school head stated in an email that, “Some of you have shared that your workplaces are making arrangements to expect staff to work from home, and we may see something similar for schools.”

On the plus side, some organisations seemed to be holding out: on Friday 13th the local sports centre sent out a message that, “we can confirm that [the] Sports Centre will continue to operate as normal for the foreseeable future”. And the advice was that “the [local secondary] school remains open and that we are doing what we can to mitigate risk”. The Sixth Form College director of music sent out a list of various events planned for April.

A further shift

But by the weekend of 14th/15th there had been a further shift in the national mood. Government medical advice had changed only a couple of days earlier to include “new social distancing restrictions for anyone experiencing potential early symptoms of the Covid-19 strain”. Those symptoms included “a raised temperature and/or a new, persistent cough”, which sounded rather like the sort of illness I had often had over the years. Little did I know that a time was coming where having no symptoms could be one of the symptoms!

On the Saturday of that weekend the Sixth Form College Principal issued an 800-word “digest of information” regarding “the spread of Covid-19 and the College’s response and preparations in the event of a College closure”. Students living with a family member with an underlying health condition were told that they could “stay away, even while College is still operating”. And we were advised that, “All foreign trips planned for the rest of this term and the Easter holidays have now been cancelled… National trips and sporting fixtures are under review on a case by case basis, but, for now, are going ahead as planned…”

It was clear enough where things were heading: “College staff are already well underway with contingency planning in the event of a potential future College closure. We will do all that we can to continue to support our students and their learning… At the moment we are proceeding on the assumption that external examinations will go ahead as planned…”

On Sunday 15th — the ides of March — I am fairly sure that I would have gone to St Albert’s much as usual. I cannot remember much, if anything, of the service that day, but I would not have stayed away in fear of catching a coronavirus which I was already aware posed relatively little risk to someone my age. I took the words of Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, at face value when he said, in reply to a question from a UK Member of Parliament in early March 2020, that, “It is clear that the risk [of covid] is very heavily weighted towards older people.” I guess that there was at least some talk of what might happen in relation to church activities. For it was not only schools that were making contingency plans. That evening the local trumpet teacher sent out a message to explain how he was planning to conduct lessons in the event of school closures. He mentioned meeting via Zoom, which he described as “a bit like Skype”.

Cancelled events

The list of cancelled events continued to grow. At the primary school: the school disco; a dance club; a homework party (whatever that is exactly); choir; French club; all sports clubs. At the secondary school: the annual music concert; a gym and dance display; the Year 7 parents evening; all after-school clubs and activities. At the Sixth Form College: the fun run; evening concerts.

The local Brownie group, already under strain owing to a lack of leaders, was to close “for the foreseeable future”. Members of the Scouts were offered “The Great Indoors”. The Year 5 play was to go ahead but without parents watching it. Music exams were cancelled until further notice. And children’s birthday parties stopped happening. The soul of society seemed to be shrinking in fear.

“Cases in the community”

On Monday 16th there were further developments. We were advised, via the local email newsletter, that there were now “cases of the coronavirus” in the community, presumably confirmed by the rapidly expanding testing. That same message also stated that the local medical practice was “cancelling all routine face-to-face appointments… for the safety of both their patients and… staff”. The replacement: “an “enhanced telephone service”.

The same day also saw the last gathering of Christians that I attended in person prior to lockdown. While I have little or no recollection of church on Sunday 15th, I can remember fairly vividly the local East Asia prayer meeting that I went to on the evening of Monday 16th. And I can distinctly remember saying to someone, on the way out, “I hope they aren’t foolish enough to close schools” — or words to that effect. But my hope was of course in vain.

Church changes

On Tuesday 17th I got a message from a family member to say, “We have been sent home with all IT equipment”. And an email from the vicar of St Albert’s arrived with an update as to how the church would function. He began with a salutary reminder from the letter of James: “Why, you don’t even know what will happen tomorrow.” And then announced that: the various church small groups would be meeting not in the church building but by teleconference; the international weekend away would be postponed; small groups which presently meet in homes should consider teleconferencing rather than physical meeting. Other measures included: church committees to meet by teleconference; staff to work from home and to meet by teleconference; 1-to-1 meetings online, “though a walk in the park is also safe and good”. We were also told that, following Church of England advice, the leadership was “working on alternative arrangements for Sunday services”. To keep us safe.

On the same day, we got a similar message from the local Anglican church that I attend occasionally, stating that: “After careful consideration we have decided to shut down all church and church-sanctioned group activities. This applies whether those activities are due to take place in the church itself or in the [church hall]… or in the homes of church members. In addition the [church hall] is shut for all activities including those run by community groups or commercial suppliers. This decision has immediate effect and will last at least until the end of April. We anticipate having to extend it considerably.” The vicar added, “I am devastated that we have had to take this step, and I recognise that this will come as a severe blow to many. We looked carefully at a number of ways of keeping activities open, but concluded that there were none that we could safely and responsibly allow to continue.” It seemed that every aspect of society was being shut down in the name of safety. And that the fear was more contagious than any virus.

So much for “Do not be afraid”. It was more like people were being “held in slavery by their fear of death”.

The following day, messages were sent out by the St Albert’s members of staff responsible for homegroups and the youth work:

“As a consequence of the latest advice from the Government, we suggest that it is unwise to meet physically as small groups for the time being. We do want to keep meeting however we can, though, especially through the use of technology (e.g. Skype, Zoom or Google Hangouts)… I would encourage you to plan to meet tomorrow at the normal time but not in person.” And so, on the evening of Wednesday 18th, five days before we were instructed to stay at home, I sat at the kitchen table attempting to lead a study on Mark 10:32-52 via a telephone conference call set up by one of the members of the group. I can remember thinking that it was an exhausting experience that I did not want to repeat.

“Sadly… [the youth group] will have to stop meeting in it’s usual way for the time being. However, we do plan to keep meeting virtually, using an app called Zoom…”

In due course, via a few weeks on Google Hangouts, our homegroup also moved to Zoom. Which, after the telephone conference call, was something of a blessed relief.

Shockwaves through the community

Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th saw confirmation that normal schooling would cease. As would exams.

From the Sixth Form College principal: “we have taken the decision to provide all of our learning and support… entirely online from… Monday 23rd… We have… been preparing for the past two weeks for a move to digital working and both teaching and support departments are well advanced with their plans and will use these next two days to ensure that students feel equipped and confident too”.

From the secondary school: “from Tuesday 24th all work for pupils will be set on ShowMyHomework for each of their… timetabled lessons per day… This morning I wrote to all parents of Year 11 pupils following a meeting I had with [them] about the situation regarding exams.” Plus an acknowledgement that “the news that no summer examinations will happen has sent shockwaves through the community…”

From the primary school head: “We had begun to prepare some home learning pack in case of such an event, and these will be ready to give out on Friday.”

Things were changing rapidly. On Sunday 22nd we “attended” our first online church service. Perhaps I should have been more grateful than I was. After all, relatively few churches got to grips with doing online services so quickly — and, to be fair, so professionally — as St Albert’s. But the whole experience felt somewhat soulless. A homegroup Google Hangout after the service helped somewhat, but not much. And on that day the whole experience stood in particularly stark contrast to the usual Mothering Sunday service with its plentiful supply of pots of primroses.

“You must stay at home”

Few people were surprised by the announcement from the Prime Minister on Monday evening: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction — you must stay at home”. In the context of “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”. I wasn’t quite sure what to make of that. But I do remember being struck by how people who had previously expressed contempt for Boris Johnson and his inveterate mendacity were now hanging on his every word.

In some ways lockdown felt rather surreal. Though for me it was not so strange as for most, and didn’t present any major challenges. For better or worse, I was deemed an “essential worker”, in contrast to the majority now deemed by the authorities as “non-essential”, which meant that I went to work much as usual during 2020. One of the most striking things I remember was the lack of traffic. I will never forget cycling through the local city centre and thinking that I’d never seen it so quiet, even on those occasions when I had been up and about very early on a Sunday morning.

“The new normal”

At that stage, like essentially everyone else I knew, I began to adjust to what an alarming number of people were referring to as “the new normal” (which I later learned was the title of a 2012/2013 US sitcom). The local support group, which had formed well in advance of Boris Johnson’s announcement, came into its own, co-ordinating those who had volunteered to run all sorts of errands. But the local community was in many ways a pale shadow of its normal self: pubs were closed; and restaurants; and churches. All places where people might have gathered to talk about what was going on. And while there were various opportunities for discussion online, in my experience group Zoom conversations were often dominated by the appearance of someone’s pet.

I don’t remember any issues with being short of toilet roll, but I do recall that local shops ran out of bread flour. I was alas unaware at that stage that there was actually plenty of flour available from wholesalers. And so my usual bread making was put on hold for months.

On the plus side, when I was not at work I enjoyed the seemingly endless sunshine. And as a family we discovered local walks that we never knew existed, some of which we still enjoy today. I can still remember being struck by the way that some people would shrink back into the hedgerows as we passed each other on the narrower paths. And how most people would talk only at some distance, if at all, when we encountered them in the countryside.

In Spring 2020 I knew enough to know that the modelling of virus spread was dubious and alarmist to say the least, but few people locally seemed to share my scepticism. Most of our neighbours joined the weekly Thursday evening “clap for carers” with enthusiasm, but I generally stayed indoors on such occasions. I would have found it hard to explain why, but part of me felt distinctly uncomfortable with the whole thing. And as “three weeks to flatten the curve” gradually morphed into three months, I began to feel increasingly uneasy about what was happening more generally, a sense that only grew stronger as time went by.

For those who missed it first time round, I have described elements of my covid era journey from summer 2020 onwards in some detail here:

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