… which includes an excerpt from a podcast with Matt Le Tissier in August 2023, this post features two interviews with the former Southampton footballer from earlier this year.

A combination of Le Tissier’s loyalty to his club and his extraordinary flair for football — see the montage of best goals below — led to him being dubbed “Le God” by fans.

But in recent years, he has become known for speaking out about things other than football.

Some context can be found in the podcast in the Inversion post linked above. And there is more in this interview (from 14:13):

[Le Tissier] It… wasn’t really until covid hit… And then it all kind of started unraveling [for me as a football pundit] when I decided to have an opinion on social media that went against the mainstream narrative… After that it all went downhill very quickly from there. [Interviewer] Did that surprise you… how controversial it all became…? [At one stage] I put on my social media that I was interviewing you, and somebody said, “Why are you going to interview that far-right extremist?” I can see you laughing… [Le Tissier] I don’t really take that stuff very seriously at all to be honest. That’s a label that was given to me by the mainstream media… That’s what they do to try to paint you as a bad person… because I was going against what they were trying to achieve. I think the propaganda that was going on during the covid years was disgusting from the mainstream media. I called it out, and their way of retaliating against me is to stick all these labels on me.

I am reminded of the Trusted News Initiative:

[Le Tissier] And unfortunately there is a percentage of the population that still believe everything that the mainstream media says… [but] if anybody wants to sit down with me and have a conversation for a couple of hours, and at the end of that couple of hours they want to come to the conclusion that I’m some “far-right extremist”, I’d be incredibly surprised. So unless you’ve actually sat down and had a conversation with me… and and don’t just take the word of what’s in the media… Until you’ve had a conversation with me… don’t judge me… [Interviewer] And of course covid was the beginning of the controversy… but then it gives you a platform in a completely different genre to football… People then ask you what you think about other things… [Le Tissier] I don’t mind having an opinion on things… I think we’re all entitled to an opinion. I think there’s a lot of stuff that’s gone on in the world over the last few years that I’ve disagreed with, and I’ve been pretty vocal in saying that. It’s been quite interesting seeing the difference in the reaction of people on social media, and how different it is to people in real life when you have conversations [with] actual humans… The online world is a very different world to what is actually going on in the real world, in my opinion… [Interviewer] What do you think it is about society... the world does seem quite harsh… and I’ve read what you’ve said about free speech, and I am absolutely an advocate of free speech… I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, and I would always fight for people’s right to do that. But it has become… quite harsh hasn’t it… people… have been quite harsh to you in their opinion of you. What do you think’s going on in society that’s got us to this kind of place…? [Le Tissier] I think a lot of people have been psychologically manipulated by politicians… by the mainstream media… by the behavioural nudge units that were used during covid.

I wrote about the covid era psychological manipulation here:

And it’s worth bearing in mind that the Nudge Unit has not disappeared…

[Le Tissier] And I think there is so much information that these people have to enable them to manipulate people’s opinions. And most people aren’t aware that these people exist… that these units exist within the British army… and [that] they were weaponised against the British people, quite frankly…

He is well-informed…

From 2015:

From 2020:

And:

The 77th Brigade. Paid for by the UK taxpayer. “To counter disinformation.” For your safety.

Because covid was, in the words of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 23rd March 2020, “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”.

But for context…

Here are the figures from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics at that time — when covid had reportedly been circulating since the end of January:

Anyone capable of passing GCSE maths can check that, during the two months before the first covid lockdown was announced, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels.

By way of comparison, here are the figures for the first 12 weeks in 2020 and for the same period in 2018…

…during and after which life carried on as normal.

More detailed figures for 2018 and links to the ONS data can be found in this post.

[Le Tissier] A lot of people don’t even realise that to this day and… still believe what they are fed in the media… I had plenty of time on my hands in 2020 to look into things, and I didn’t really like what I saw. And I wasn’t going to stand by and just say nothing and let it all happen without people knowing about it.

I felt much the same way.

[Interviewer] Forgive my ignorance Matt, but did you get the jab? [Le Tissier] No. [Interviewer] Were you clear you weren’t going to get that from… [Le Tissier] 100%, yes. There was not a single chance that I was going to be taking that jab. There were several reasons… Firstly, I knew how long it takes to test new vaccines… and… if what we’re told is true… that there was a pandemic that started in 2019/2020… and within 12 months there was a vaccine coming out… not just one but four vaccines… and some from companies that have never made a successful vaccine… that firstly made me very suspicious… they had no long-term safety data at all… And I understood from… the research that I’d done that there was something a little bit more behind this than what we were being told… And if you’ve not looked up and seen what Agenda 2030 [link below] is all about… or Agenda 21 [the precursor to Agenda 2030] when it comes to… things that are going on in the world with the United Nations… with the World Economic Forum… all these organisations… if you haven’t seen what plans they’ve got in store for us humans, then it’s about time you probably did take a look, because it’s going to come around pretty quick.

This post features discussion of Agenda 2030:

[Interviewer] Where does that leave us now then in 2025? What’s your assessment of what you’re seeing before your eyes…? [Le Tissier] I’m seeing many politicians being installed around the world who are there to implement these plans for the World Economic Forum… Agenda 2030… There’s a guy called Klaus Schwab who has openly been bragging about infiltrating the cabinets of the western world, and having [the WEF] policies implemented by [the] people [concerned].

More background on the World Economic Forum and Schwab (who has since stepped down from his role as WEF chairman) can be found here:

[Le Tissier] Quite frankly, I think these people… are traitors to their country, and we need to get them out. [Interviewer] And does that apply to the British government? [Le Tissier] 100%… and… this isn’t a blue and red thing… They’re both looking to achieve the same goal… and it doesn’t matter… whether you’re Labour or Conservative. It matters not a jot. They’re both implementing the same thing, just maybe at a slightly different pace. [Interviewer] What is it they’re implementing? [Le Tissier] That’s what you have to go and look at… you have to go and see what Agenda 2030 is all about… It’s all to do with the Net Zero nonsense… the whole climate change fiasco. It’s basically anything that is going to enable government to have more control over the lives of their subjects.

There are so many parallels between the climate and covid narratives:

And the deception continues:

[Interviewer] It’s fascinating… I’ve got so many questions… I noticed on your your X feed that next to your name is a crucifix, which leads me to suggest you’re a man of faith. To what extent does this play into your thinking and response to what you feel you’re seeing? [Le Tissier] Yes, I am a man of faith. I became a Christian back in 2023, and… one of the things that pushed me towards that was actually the realisation over the last few years that there is a battle between good and evil going on on this planet… There really is. And I have no doubt about that whatsoever. And I want to be on the right side…

I am reminded of this post discussing the notion of systemic evil…

…a concept which the leaders at the church I attend seem unable or unwilling to engage with, let alone talk publicly about. And they are not alone in that.

In this more recent interview (also on Rumble), Le Tissier describes in more detail his journey to faith:

The discussion — from 04:11, with a different interviewer — picks up from roughly where we left the last one. A transcript of some of it is below, again with additional input here and there.

[Interviewer] Something I noticed… a cross beside your X handle… your Twitter handle… It was something I hadn’t noticed. Tell us about that, and what what you mean by putting that up. [Le Tissier] I became a Christian in December 2023. I had… been thinking about it for quite a while. And I think that the covid stuff had… focused my mind onto the fact that there is real evil in this world, and there seems to be a real battle going on between good and evil… And then I went to my mentor as a footballer… my youth team coach… a guy called Dave Merrington.

[Le Tissier] He was a very devout Christian, and he’s had a pretty strong influence on my football career and we’ve kept in touch down the years… And his wife passed away, sadly, a couple of years ago. And it was at her funeral that I kind of walked into the church where Dave goes… [a] Baptist church. And I just had this overwhelming feeling of sense of belonging, and somebody just telling me, “You need to come here. You need to be here.” And so from that moment I then started having more regular contact with Dave and the pastor at the church. And then I became a Christian… in December 2023. [Interviewer] What was your… background? What kind of influences… growing up with family… Was there any going to Sunday school…? What was it like growing up in terms of influences like that? [Le Tissier] My family weren’t particularly religious growing up. My eldest brother is a Christian. We were the kind of family… we would go to church… be very respectful at weddings and and christenings and funerals and all that kind of stuff, but we weren’t regular churchgoers. I would say… agnostic… maybe… would probably be the best way to describe it… [the attitude of] my family towards the church… [Interviewer] As in “not sure”…? [Le Tissier] It wasn’t a regular thing in our lives, but I’ve become godparent to several children down the years and I’ve always taken that kind of those responsibilities pretty seriously. [Interviewer] You said it was… during covid… A lot of people have been through covid and asked big questions… The response with a number of people is frustration… anger against the government… against the system. And maybe they find inner peace, whatever that means, inside them. But others I’ve talked to have actually begun to look outside and say, “Actually, what is life about?” and started to ask those bigger questions that maybe they’ve never asked before a pandemic that we were told could have killed billions of us… I don’t know how many…

It sounds as though the interviewer is unaware that (as I noted earlier) while covid was reportedly circulating from the end of January 2020 until we were instructed to stay at home on 23rd March, the number of people dying was actually at or below the usual level for the time of year.

The inconvenient truth is that the death rate increased only after the first lockdown was announced and the “covid response” began. When people panicked. When people were terrified by their governments. When people were told, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it.”

And when “covid protocols” were adopted, including the administration of midazolam and the denial of antibiotics… for those “testing positive for covid” with a fraudulently-conducted test where, in the words of its Nobel Prize-winning inventor, “if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody”:

[Interviewer] But people do begin to question their own mortality and their own legacy and all of that… You became a Christian… it wasn’t in the middle of that [covid era] chaos and confusion… it was more to the end… Give us an insight into your thinking… [Le Tissier] I did… reflect upon what had gone on in the last few years, and that definitely… veered me towards where I went to. And then I think the feeling that I got when I went into into the church for Pauline’s funeral was just confirmation really that I was going in the right direction, and that there was a pull towards that place. Now I’m a regular churchgoer, I’ve found the whole experience… it’s had a very calming effect on me, I think, as a person. I’d like to think I’ve developed a lot more patience, and I’m hoping I’ve become a better human being… And that’s… the journey that I’m on at the moment. It’s very early into it… but… I don’t have any regrets about that choice that I made. In fact… I’ve been very keen to wake up every Sunday morning… I look forward to going to church. And that’s… the path that my life has taken and [Interviewer] I grew up in a Baptist Church. My Dad was a Baptist pastor, so… that ticks that box in [that] the church… is sound… because sometimes you wonder… One of the big barriers to people becoming Christians can be the church… they look at the Church of England… the state church… and they see not much difference [from] the world… and adopting every ideology and not actually standing for anything, which is a world away from from previous generations… So for you… what does the church stand for in a society where people don’t know what’s right or wrong… my truth is your truth… we can all believe something different and it’s the same thing… How does the church fit into that kind of chaos…? [Le Tissier] I have developed a good relationship with the pastor at at the Baptist Church, and we share a lot of the same views… I’ve got issues with some of the views that the top people in the church have… like you said… about adopting ideologies that go against God’s word. And so that’s probably one of the reasons why that particular church is one that I feel comfortable going to… The fact that he’s a big Southampton fan… [Interviewer] [Laughter] You get a special welcome every time you come into the church on Sunday… [Le Tissier] It’s been great, and yes, there are things that I disagree with… but… at the ground level where I am, and with the pastor in my church, I’m very comfortable. [Interviewer] You said you became a Christian in December 2023. People have different experiences in their spiritual walk… I remember at [the age of] 6 coming home after my father had preached that evening and getting on my knees and saying, “Dear God, I want to go to heaven and be with my parents”… I remember that vividly. …For other people it’s a process. It’s beginning to realise what actually is true… reading parts of the Bible and it beginning to connect with them. What was it like for you? [Le Tissier] It was pretty organic for me… a gradual process into it with… going to the funeral of Pauline being the endpoint really… [Interviewer] You’d been to other funerals I guess, so why that one? [Le Tissier] I had been to plenty of other funerals, and I guess… the timing is right for me at the moment. I’m in the right place mentally and spiritually to accept God and accept Jesus into my life… that’s kind of where I’m at the moment really. [Interviewer] What about conversations with other people, because… our understanding will be so different… [from] me becoming a Christian when I was very young. I remember at school giving out Christian tracts and talking to people and being very full-on and passionate about what my faith meant. It’s different than someone who doesn’t grow up in that and comes to that position later on in their life… What about you… conversations with friends… you mentioned your older brother is a Christian… and that was probably a very joyous moment to share… with others they’re maybe more confused. So let us know, because I think some people are worried about… telling if they’ve become a Christian… they maybe don’t know how others will feel if they share that with them… [Le Tissier] I think I’ve felt pretty comfortable with that idea. And as you know I’m not averse to giving an opinion that’s the opposite to what a lot of people think [laughs]. And so… being the contrarian that I am, it doesn’t bother me to tell people that I’m a Christian [and] I go to church every Sunday morning. I’ve had conversations where people have gone, “Blimey! I didn’t expect that of you!” I’m like, “Okay, that’s fine…” As I say, it’s each to their own. I still have a view where I’m happy to tell people… If they’ve got a different opinion to me, that’s their prerogative, and I let them get on with it. I don’t waste my energy… arguing against people on the wrongs and rights of it all. I think life’s too short for that.

[Interviewer] What is it about personal testimony that affects people… it’s not necessarily forcing them to believe something, but maybe seeing someone who’s become a Christian… and them having a different outlook… them becoming a different person, not that you were the most awful person prior to December 2023… but we all as Christians want to become more like Christ, and that means changing our own character… Tell us about… not necessarily you personally… but… that display of change within a Christian… [which] can affect other people and can be the… best display that actually Christ is real… [Le Tissier] Like you say, some people are very comfortable going out and trying to convert people to Christianity. I’m more comfortable talking about my own experience and showing by… hopefully… my example… that this is how a Christian life can be. It’s not boring by any means. And you’re right, I wasn’t a horrific person before December 2023. I think I’ve… throughout all my life actually, when I look back… I’ve actually held in my life a lot of Christian values, and I probably didn’t even realise it. So it wasn’t a massive upheaval for me… a massive change in character. But there are tweaks that have had to have been made, and… I try to live my life as a good example of a good Christian person. [Interviewer] In the UK maybe… and in many parts of Europe… Greece or Bulgaria or Romania… where Christianity is infused in the culture… it’s Orthodox Christianity in the East… or in Catholic nations in Spain. And traditionally in the UK it has been that… you’re a citizen of the country and therefore by definition you’re a Christian without having to make a personal choice or a personal decision on that… You talk to people and they say, “I’m a good person”… and therefore they have decided that they’ve done enough and if there’s a heaven or hell then probably they’ll be let in [to heaven] and they’ve ticked the box to let them through those pearly gates. But what’s the difference between someone who says they’re a good person [and] someone who says… they’re following God… because sometimes there is… confusion on that… [Le Tissier] I think you’re right. I think there is confusion on that. I think there is a difference between the two things, for sure. And I think that obviously will come to light when the day comes and judgement gets passed. There’s plenty of stuff in the Bible which explains why there is a difference between those two attitudes… [Interviewer] What’s it like being involved in a church, because, again, growing up in a church is different from going to one later… And there are many parts… Churches.. used to be the hub of a community socially with all of that but also then spiritually… What is it like for you going to church, and how does that fit that… idea of a light that shines in the community and affects people for good? [Le Tissier] I think that was one of the things that really… attracted me… the people that were at the church at Pauline’s funeral… the warmth and the love of these people… You could just be in their presence and know that these were good people. They had a kind aura about them and I love that. And yes… at [the] Baptist church where I go there is a fantastic community feel to it. I’ve made some good friends there, and every time you go there you just come away feeling refreshed and ready to take on the week… [Interviewer] Last question… I’d love to come back to and really delve into this more… when you look at… chaplains in football clubs and the work they provide in spiritual encouragement... and they are there for those in the football club to talk to… Back in the days in Southampton, I’m sure you had a chaplain. What was that like? And do you see that role a little bit [differently] now? [Le Tissier] I’m not sure if it should be too much different now. I don’t know what it’s like now, but we certainly had a lovely guy, Father Andrew, who… bless him… he passed away maybe last year I think… about 18 months ago. And he was quite old when I met him when I was 16, so he lived to a fair old age… [Interviewer] He missed out on hearing that you became a Christian then… you’ll have to wait to heaven to tell him… [Le Tissier] Absolutely… but he was quite instrumental, and he worked quite closely with Dave Merrington, the guy I was telling you about… When we were apprentices, Dave would fairly regularly… suggest that we would go down to the local homeless centre and spend time with the homeless people in Southampton. And we would go down as young apprentices… young footballers who were just making our way in the game. And we would… spend time playing cards with them, playing games… in the house that was put up for them to go and spend some time… and to keep them warm for a little bit. And… that relationship with Father Andrew was there for many, many years, and… for the 17 years I was at the football club he was always there if you needed him. I don’t really have an experience of what it’s like at the moment in terms of what they’ve got at the football club there. I might have to ask that question next time I’m in the boardroom… [Interviewer] It would be an interesting question… Baptist… means being dunked in that big tank… I remember I was 13 and baptised… And to a non-Christian it seems a a crazy thing, but… it is a step of faith why you do things… because you’re called to do it... And being being dunked in that baptism tank is one of those things. Has that day happened for you yet? [Le Tissier] Not yet, but it probably will in the next few months yes… [Interviewer] I would love to come along and see that. I’ve been to baptisms of a number of friends, and it’s always exciting to go and share that moment with someone… because when someone becomes a Christian it’s a private thing between you and God… generally it’s not a public thing. But baptism is a public thing that’s great to connect with people who have gone for baptism… to be there... And people who maybe you don’t expect… who… become Christians later on… it’s always a great moment and something special, and something hugely different to any of our logical thinking, so I would love to come along. [Le Tissier] You will be most welcome. I’ll let you know the date…

By the look of it, Le Tissier was baptised at the end of September:

#PraiseGod indeed!

