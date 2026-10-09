Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post on control of the climate narrative through national government…

…the main purpose of this article is to draw attention to the extent to which the “climate emergency” narrative is being pushed at a local level.

It may look like a long post, but it is mainly pictures.

UK100 Cities Network

In the words of the website of the UK100 Cities Network, “UK100 is the cross-party local climate network”:

Founded in 2016 by Polly Billington MP, we unite ambitious, cross-party local leaders to tackle climate change in their communities, showing them what works, and making the case for greater local powers. Why? Because with 80% of the UK’s carbon emissions falling within local authority influence, UK100 believes the best solution to build a cleaner, more affordable, secure and sustainable nation, is to look locally. So do our members, which is why over 115 local and combined authorities have joined the UK100 network to date from across the UK to show their commitment to cross party collaboration on local climate action.

According her profile on the gov.uk website, before she entered politics, “Polly [Billington] was a reporter and producer at the BBC, working on the Today programme, News 24, the Politics Show and Newsbeat.”

The About section of the UK100 website describes the group as “the only network of ambitious councils led by all political parties working together to tackle climate change”:

We help local leaders overcome challenges and turn innovation into solutions that work everywhere. From cities to villages, we help communities across the UK create thriving places powered by clean energy — with fresh air to breathe, warm homes to live in, and a healthy natural environment.

Here is what UK100 is aiming for:

Our programmes work towards three main outcomes: Our network are able to drawdown the expertise, resources, and strategic guidance needed.‍

Climate solutions are co-created by councils and communities.

Achieving tangible national changes to legislation and policy frameworks, having built the case for greater local climate action and devolution of power.

And here are UK100’s partners — trusts and foundation funders, and Business Supporter Network members:

Here is UK100 Cities Network’s balance sheet (from Companies House) as at the end of last year:

But UK100’s funding is relatively modest in comparison with…

C40 Cities Climate Leadership UK

According to its most recent Statement of Financial Activities (p16), C40 Cities Climate Leadership UK received donations of £15,669,000 in 2025:

And the organisation had more than £11 million in “Cash at Bank and on Hand” (p17):

Where might that sort of money come from?

Here are the C40 Cities Strategic Funders…

…and the C40 Programme Funders:

There are plenty more, including Amazon, Uber, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and Google:

And indeed IBM, Novo Nordisk (makers of Ozempic), the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the World Bank and the Wellcome Trust:

I am reminded of e.g. this book on IBM’s role in World War II…

…and this article on The Wellcome 5:

Here is the C40 Steering Committee, which…

…provides strategic oversight to ensure C40 UK’s mission and mandate are directly driven by and responsive to the needs of our cities. Led by the Co-Chairs, Steering Committee members represent C40’s geographical diversity and lead on key organisational focus areas…

There is certainly no shortage of geographic diversity.

According to its website, C40 Cities is about “powering global climate action through the collective strength of cities”:

The website’s homepage describes how cities are shaping climate action:

“Cities aren’t waiting for national governments to act on fossil fuels”…

…and the mayors are setting the pace.

The Global Covenant of Mayors

Here is the website of the Global Covenant of Mayors — “the largest global alliance for city climate leadership across the globe”:

Here is what you get if you search for London:

And here is the Plans and Progress page for Manchester…

…whose Mayor was recently elected unopposed as the Leader of the UK Labour Party — and thus Prime Minister.

Andy Burnham became Mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017. And in 2019, the Draft Manchester Zero Carbon Framework 2020-2038 was launched:

Climate Emergency UK and Carbon Copy

Climate Emergency UK is another group pushing for net zero:

We inspire and support UK council climate action, to enable communities and councils to reach net zero at the scale and pace needed - measured by our Council Climate Action Scorecards.

That countdown clock reminds me of this sort of thing…

…from 2009.

And when I see phrases like “staying below 1.5 °C” (under the countdown clock), I am reminded that two out of three temperature readings in the UK, which I had assumed was something of a world leader in this sort of thing, are taken from class 4 sites that come with official ‘uncertainties’ of up to 2°C. And that there is evidence suggesting that the Met Office has been tampering with the Central England Temperature (CET) record.

But I digress…

Here is how Climate Emergency UK describe themselves…

“Who we are”:

Founded in 2019, we work with residents and councils at a local level for council climate action, and with others at a national level to advocate for further powers and funding for councils and communities for climate action.

“What we do”:

We aim to empower those advocating for change both within and outside councils, fostering collaboration with community campaigners. By holding councils accountable for their climate actions and collaborating at a national level, we seek to encourage and influence local climate action at the scale and pace needed. We want all UK councils, working with their communities, to do everything within their power for climate action in order to meet net zero as soon as possible.

In the words of their homepage:

We… educate campaigners, councillors, council staff and other stakeholders on how councils work and how to advocate for and accelerate council climate action, providing knowledge, data tools, and skills to those campaigning, working or lobbying for local climate action.

As part of this, they say they have “assessed all UK councils on the actions they’ve taken towards net zero” and produced Action Scorecards:

Climate Emergency UK is (or has been) funded by these organisations:

And it appears that Climate Emergency UK in turn funds yet another outfit — Carbon Copy.

Here is their .eco website…

…which lists “Friends and Funders” as:

The About page explains that:

Carbon Copy exists to turn individual concern about our climate into collective impact

And the website has the facility to search for information about what councils are doing in relation to climate in any given local area:

While local “climate action” initiatives may sometimes give the impression of being grassroots movements, much of the funding for such things actually comes from very wealthy organisations seeking to realise globalist ambitions.

Related

These posts…

This one…

…featuring this thought-provoking short clip that begins:

The general rule of thumb, that I believe everybody should adopt, is that if any problem is being presented as a global crisis, then it is a scam…

And ends:

You can know with absolute certainty that you are dealing with a scam when dissent is suppressed.

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem