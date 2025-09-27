Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

For anyone wondering about what is happening at the church I attend, below is what I recently wrote to wardens, copied to the four regular preachers (including the vicar) and a small number of relevant others. This comes in the context of recent sermons on the book of Judges.

I sent the original message on 17th September, and, having had no engagement from any of the current leadership, the postscript on 23rd. In the context of the now-apparently-indefinite email quarantine described here, I have also sent hard copies to the two preachers and the vicar.

The [text in brackets] is amended or additional information.

Dear all Perhaps providentially, [last] Sunday’s sermon on Judges 7, and not least the mention of “arrogant self-confidence” [in the introductory remarks], reminded me of the doctor featured in this fairly recent short post: Credentialism exposed Sep 15 Read full story I guess credentialism is more prevalent in [our city] than in most places. And I have come to realise that the main exchange in that article represents merely the tip of the iceberg, not least in relation to health matters. I am reminded of the “systemic evil” that I wrote about previously, and also the idolatry (in the context of science and health etc.) that I discussed in my post on Jeremiah 5. [I don’t send much to my local church leaders these days, but I had previously sent emails with links to those two posts, and hard copies of the one on Jeremiah; but no-one from the church leadership — either in person or via email — has engaged with either of those two articles] I wonder when I will hear a preacher [at our church] with the courage even to *mention* any of the above from the pulpit. Or, failing that… acknowledge at least some of it privately. Perhaps “by night rather than in the daytime”. [A reference to Judges 6:25-27, part of the previous week’s passage, where Gideon “was too afraid of his father’s household and the men of the city” and so destroyed idols “by night rather than in the daytime”] I wonder too what Gideon, for all his faults, would make of the above. Or indeed what Jesus would have to say. Yours still in the spirit of Ephesians 4:25

And the postscript sent almost a week later:

PS As I said to [the preacher] on Sunday [21st September] after the Judges 8 sermon, I think it is not so much pride but lies that fracture unity and break down community. [In his introduction, the preacher had spoken of pride that “fractures unity and breaks down community”] But pride is certainly relevant here. Is not an important component of the current situation a form of pride that refuses to engage, publicly or privately, with the reality that we have been (and are being) lied to and propagandised and fooled? And is it not often the case that, the greater the credentials of the people involved, the greater the reluctance to acknowledge mistakes? From my perspective, I now realise that we have been (and are being) lied to and propagandised and fooled way beyond what I originally thought when I circulated my 20 covid-related questions in Autumn 2021. I too have been fooled, in many and various ways. But I make no attempt to pretend otherwise. Indeed I would readily stand up in public and acknowledge my own folly. Though I doubt that would be welcome almost anywhere, not least at [our church]. Do you really think that, to borrow a phrase from Sunday’s sermon (maybe not quite verbatim, and in a somewhat different context), we don’t see much of the above sort of pride within our own church family…?!

I recently remembered that, back in 2018, I wrote this about pride in Revealing Faith:

Pride is particularly dangerous for it is at the core of rebellion against God. Those blessed with the greatest ability and talent are perhaps at particular risk given that they are best placed to maintain an illusion of self-sufficiency. This is not something new. As Isaiah put it around 700 years before Jesus was born, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight” (Isaiah 5:21, cf. Proverbs 3:7, Proverbs 26:12). While in some ways cleverness is a great blessing, it is not without its pitfalls. Among these dangers is the ability to construct arguments to defend almost anything, even to the point of defending the indefensible and sounding convincing (cf. the discussion on confirmation bias in Chapter 3). Such cleverness can be very useful for those who want to avoid addressing the problem of sin. It is thus important to heed the words of the wisest man who ever lived. “Do not trust your own cleverness,” warns Solomon (Proverbs 23:4, cf. 1 Kings 3:3-15).

Related:

And the various posts in the Retrospective and Priority letters sections of this Substack, not least this one, the first article that I posted:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem