Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a short post to highlight Larry Sanger’s recent account of how he became a Christian.

Sanger co-founded Wikipedia with Jimmy Wales in January 2001. And I remember being impressed by his openness and honesty in this 2023 interview (from 58:08 to 1:25:02)…

…that I featured in this post:

And so I was particularly interested to read what he says about how he came to faith.

He sets out his testimony systematically in two parts: “I lose my faith” and “I am converted”.

I was particularly struck by the opening section of the first part — I “ask too many questions”:

Throughout my later childhood in Anchorage, Alaska, I was much given to asking “too many” questions. For example, I heard, as a child, much talk about “mind,” “spirit,” and “soul,” and I asked my parents—on the way to church, when I was perhaps eight—to explain the difference between these, or whether they were not perhaps the same. I repeatedly debated with friends about the origin of the universe, and discussed the question, “If we say we need God to explain where everything came from, then why don’t we need something to explain the existence of God?” I was confirmed at age 12 in the Lutheran Church, but soon after, my family stopped going to church… as so many have, I lost my faith in my teen years... At some point in my late teens, I remember calling up a pastor—I forget which—to ask skeptical questions. It felt bold for a teenager to do, but I was not merely being rebellious. I really needed help thinking these things through. But the pastor had no clear or strong answers. He seemed to be brushing me off and even to treat me with contempt. It seemed to me he did not care, and if anything, I had the impression that he felt threatened by me. This was a surprise. The damage was quickly done: being met with hostile unconcern by a person I expected to be, well, pastoral confirmed me in my disbelief. In retrospect, I believe it hurt my belief very much to have been told that I should not ask so many questions. This is a terrible thing to say to a child, because he will infer (as I did) that only dogmatic people, who lack curiosity and are unable to answer hard questions, believe in God. Therefore, such a belief must be irrational. That is what I thought. How wrong I was, and how long it took me to discover my mistake. Apparently, it made no impression on me that many of the deepest thinkers in the history of Western civilization have been Bible believers.

One of the things I remember from my childhood is asking my parents — and particularly my Dad — questions about various aspects of the Christian faith. Particularly while we were doing the washing up.

Mum and Dad had come to faith gradually after doing a course in preparation for my infant baptism. They subsequently both became committed Christians, and active members of the church we attended. And, as I recall, they engaged constructively with anything I asked. I don’t know how I would have reacted had they told me that I should not ask so many questions.

That said, as a teenager I was unsure about what I believed, despite attending church regularly. Looking back, it was not until I professed faith in my second term at university that I was sure that I was a Christian. Though it was not as though I had satisfactory answers to all of my questions at that point. When I began to put together what eventually became The Big Reveal, I was writing at least in part with my younger self in mind.

For many years I was grateful to be in a church environment where I felt that asking questions was encouraged. I found it disconcerting that, during the covid era, so few people at church were questioning what was going on. And no less perturbing that, when I raised questions, I got little or no engagement, something which continues to this day. Some of those questions can be found in the Retrospective and Priority letters sections on the homepage.

But that’s enough from me. Here is the link to Sanger’s testimony, which I found well worth reading:

There are also pdf and video versions.

