Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…featuring the striking views of a Labour Lord…

I thought it worth highlighting and elaborating on a section from last year’s article on the latter half of Rev Dr Jamie Franklin’s book The Great Return.

For the title of this post features not the company associated with asbestos in its Baby Powder, as reported here by Reuters in the days before the Trusted News Initiative…

…but another Johnson and Johnson, namely Stanley and his son Boris.

They have much in common, not least in having appeared on the BBC television panel show Have I Got News for You. Boris featured on seven occasions from 1998 to 2006, including an episode that he hosted. Stanley appeared on the programme in 2004.

In The Great Return, Johnson Sr is mentioned in the context of a discussion on climate alarmism, which Franklin contends:

…is best understood as a reversal of the Judea-Christian idea of humanity as a mediator between the beasts of the field and the angelic realm heaven… [it] counters the Christian view by saying that humankind is not the crown of God’s creation but a cancer upon the Earth which endangers its very existence…

I am reminded of Genesis 1 and particularly God’s command to “fill the earth”.

Franklin then cites:

Figures such as… Stanley Johnson [saying] that there are too many human beings living on the Earth, and so the number of people must be reduced dramatically…

Johnson Sr

In the words of the website stanleyjohnson.org, Stanley Johnson…

…is a former Conservative member of the European Parliament (MEP) where he served (1979-1984) as Vice Chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Consumer Protection. He has also worked in the European Commission (1973-1979) as Head of the Prevention of Pollution division and (1984-1994) as Senior Adviser to DG Environment and as Director of Energy Policy. Before joining the Commission, Stanley served on the staff of the World Bank and the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

But there is no mention of his 1970 book Life Without Birth:

Here is the Contents page:

And here (c/o Thinking Coalition) is an excerpt:

The fourth and last plank in the strategy, if it was felt that within the context of marriage parents would always want “too many” children, would be to discourage marriage itself as we know it. In order to preserve other fundamental freedoms for society as a whole, the government would attempt to limit the opportunities for breeding by limiting the opportunities for marriage. It would use the weapons of the modern state (still, of course, within the “context of voluntarism”) not just in pursuit of antinatalist policies but of antinuptialist policies as well. This might involve promoting — for some proportion of the society — other forms of union (homosexual or heterosexual) which from a demographic standpoint may be more desirable.

The last plank in the strategy… discourage marriage itself as we know it… use the weapons of the modern state… this might involve promoting… other forms of union…

Here is the latest data for opposite-sex marriages from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, with the rate on the y-axis being marriages per 1,000 men or women:

And here is the data for same-sex unions (and opposite-sex civil partnerships):

I wonder what Stanley Johnson makes of the trends since 1970, the year of his 30th birthday.

In case you are wondering whether his views might have changed, not least in the context of having had six children, here is an article from the Express in 2018:

It appears that this is the interview mentioned (a partial transcript is below):

[Interviewer] In the 1970s… there was a huge movement to basically end growth… That was one of the prime areas of the… new environmentalist agenda which was, “We do not need growth. We should not have growth.” And there was a very active movement. That’s gone out of the window… [Johnson] That’s where I come from… If you said to me, “Who is right in the argument? The “no growth” people or the “let’s go for growth” people?” I would certainly say the “no growth” people. But I’d add as a corollary to that… you have to get population under control as well, because if you look at it in sheer economic terms, how can you sustain increases in per capita income at a time when you have rising population without rising economic growth? Whereas if you have a declining population, which is what I would aim for, then of course even a stable economic growth situation will give you increases in per capita income. So that’s where I stand… [Interviewer] Do you do have a sense of what the carrying capacity of Britain is, or of the world as a whole…? [Johnson] Well, Britain… I’d put it at 10 or 15 million [laughs]. I think that’d be absolutely fine… That would do us really splendidly… At a limit, 20-25 [million]… I think it’s complete nonsense that we are now confronted with an island of… would you believe it… 70 million people. I wrote a paper… I think it’s the only paper the Conservative party has ever published… and it was published as an Old Queen Street paper in June 1972…

When I started writing this article several months ago, I found this link which gave that Old Queen Street paper advertised on eBay (snapshot below), although at the time it was “currently sold out”:

Alas the link no longer gives the Old Queen Street paper. But I did find these two books when I searched eBay for “population policy stanley johnson”:

I also found this video, apparently from 2019, featuring Johnson Sr joking about a then-recent Sun headline with Joanna Lumley, who is apparently a family friend:

[Joanna Lumley] A gas explosion tears through Russian bioweapons lab containing smallpox, ebola and HIV virus, sparking major emergency… [Stanley Johnson] That is absolutely wonderful, because, as an environmentalist, I say to myself, the best possible news would be some mega-emergency which got rid of huge chunks of the human race. [Laughter and applause]

And on the subject of writings and viruses, I am also reminded of Johnson Sr’s book The Virus, re-published in June 2020, i.e. during the first covid lockdown:

The book is apparently:

Astonishingly prescient, with uncanny parallels to the… Covid-19 pandemic.

I can’t help wondering what was actually on Stanley Johnson’s mind when he wrote The Virus.

Johnson Jr

At the time I started writing this article, I found the website boris-johnson.com, which looked like it could do with an update. Alas the link that I had bookmarked now points to a gambling page. But the information that I found is consistent with other sources that state that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was…

…educated at Eton (King’s Scholar), and Balliol College, Oxford (Brackenbury Scholar in Classics).

He then went on to work for:

The Times, The Wolverhampton Express and Star before joining The Daily Telegraph, where he was successively a leader and feature writer, EU Correspondent, and Assistant Editor.

And he also worked as Editor of The Spectator.

In 2001 he became Conservative MP for the safe seat of Henley (in Oxfordshire), and in 2008 was elected Mayor of London. He was re-elected as Mayor in 2012, and in 2015 he returned to Parliament, again as a Conservative MP, for the fairly-safe seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip (in Greater London). After featuring prominently in the successful Brexit campaign of 2016, he became Foreign Secretary in Theresa May’s government. Following May’s resignation in 2019, he became the leader of the Conservative party and thus Prime Minister. Several months later, he led the Conservatives to victory in a general election only a matter of weeks before he ordered the nation to “stay at home”.

And it was in 2007, while he was MP for Henley…

…and shortly after winning the Conservative nomination for the 2008 mayoral election, that he penned this Telegraph article, Global over-population is the real issue:

It features these words:

The primary challenge facing our species is the reproduction of our species itself… There are more than 211,000 people being added every day, and a population the size of Germany every year. As someone who has now been travelling around the world for decades, I see this change, and I feel it… You can see it as you fly over Mexico City, a vast checkerboard of smog-bound, low-rise dwellings stretching from one horizon to the other; and when you look down on what we are doing to the planet, you have a horrifying vision of habitations multiplying and replicating like bacilli in a Petri dish… There was a time, in the 1960s and 1970s, when people such as my father, Stanley, were becoming interested in demography, and the UN would hold giant conferences on the subject, and it was perfectly respectable to talk about saving the planet by reducing the growth in the number of human beings. But over the years, the argument changed, and certain words became taboo, and certain concepts became forbidden, and we have reached the stage where the very discussion of overall human fertility — global motherhood — has become more or less banned. We seem to have given up on population control… This is a straightforward question of population, and the eventual size of the human race. …Isn’t it time politicians stopped being so timid, and started talking about the real number one issue?

I find the comments in the Mexico City paragraph particularly striking…

A horrifying vision of habitations multiplying and replicating like bacilli in a Petri dish

Bacilli being a genus of bacteria.

It’s a long way from the biblical view of humanity:

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made…

As to the phrase “We seem to have given up on population control”, it now seems rather apt for Boris, who has apparently had at least six children.

As with his father, it seems to be a case of “Rules for thee but not for me”…

I wonder what someone in 2007 would have said if they had been told that the author of the above piece would one day become Prime Minister only a matter of months before the apparent emergence of a virus reminiscent of the one that his father had written a book about…

Which reminds me… that it is also worth noting these words from Boris Johnson as a young man:

On the whole “elite” thing, I’m not actually against elites. I’m not against elitism. Every society we’ve ever known… every society open to our direct observation has been ruled by an elite. Communist Russia. Communist China. Everywhere is ruled by a very, very tight oligarchy.

I wonder what was on his mind when he stated that everywhere is ruled by a very, very tight oligarchy…

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The issue of “overpopulation” has of course been raised by plenty of prominent people, not least — according to this 2009 Sunday Times article — “some of America’s leading billionaires” who “met secretly to consider how their wealth could be used to slow the growth of the world’s population…”:

But ever since I first saw presentations by Hans Rosling — perhaps 15-20 years ago — along the lines of this one…

…I have wondered how much of a problem overpopulation actually is.

And, according to this Our World in Data chart from earlier this year, Rosling’s sober and sensible statistical take seems to have aged rather well:

As to the UK, the total fertility rate has decreased to around 1.4 (with 2.1 being the “replacement rate”):

The trend does not suggest a turnaround any time soon.

Here is the projected population based on today’s total fertility rate with the number of people entering the country equal to the number of people leaving:

And here is Boris Johnson — who is hardly renowned for telling the truth — offering his opinion to Daily Mail readers earlier this month:

I have just returned from the Tuscan hills where the bells are tolling for far more funerals than weddings. In the UK, once one of the fastest-growing populations in Europe, the latest figures show that deaths this year will now exceed births for the first time since the mid-1970s. I say, ‘Crisis, what crisis?’…

I wonder what was on Boris Johnson’s mind as he wrote that Daily Mail article, and what the verdict of history will be on his echoing the words of that famous 1979 headline from The Sun.

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