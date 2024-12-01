Dear Church Leaders

I thought this short post, on the first day of Advent, might provide some welcome light relief:

Jingle Christmas Bells

Chorus (x2)

Jingle bells, Christmas bells! God came down to save! Jesus Christ was born to die, Giving life beyond the grave!

Verse 1

Many years ago, In a land not far away, God did walk the earth, So the Scriptures say. Angels did appear, And a star above shone bright; Wise men came to seek the King In the darkness of the night.

Repeat Chorus

Verse 2

Sinless Lamb of God, The Messiah, virgin-born, Sins he did forgive, Signs he did perform. For our sins he died, And from death to life was raised! Our salvation he thus brought — May Almighty God be praised!

Repeat Chorus

Verse 3

At this present time, “Where is God?” some people say. He can now be known: Jesus is the Way… Truth and Life are found In the One who lived life right; Love, by whom all things were made, In the darkness shines as Light.

Repeat Chorus

Verse 4

Let the whole world know Of the Christ of whom we sing: Promised Son of God, Prophet, Priest and King. Come now, claim God's gift Of eternal life. Receive! Death has lost its sting for those Who are born of God and believe!

Repeat Chorus (x2)

Words: Public Domain

Dear Church Leaders most-read articles

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered