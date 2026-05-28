Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a fairly short post following on from this one…

…although in this case there is at least agreement that men can’t get pregnant…

Here is a recent video from the Australian Senate, featuring Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash questioning Sex Discrimination Commissioner Dr Anna Cody over pregnancy protections for transgender women in the workplace:

[Senator Cash] If I could… Commissioner Cody… continue with questions… We’re interpreting the law. This is the good news about this estimates [Senate committees examining the operations of government]… it is literally… as Senator Roberts has just said… the changes in 2013… where the definition of male and female on the basis of biology was removed… [have] led us to this position.

In your… submissions… is it correct that you treated pregnancy protections… as available to trans women?

[Dr Cody] No, Senator. Clearly trans women cannot become pregnant. The discussion was around [the] technical meaning of the pregnancy and potential pregnancy and meanings within the Sex Discrimination Act.

[Senator Cash] Okay, so you weren’t advocating for pregnancy protections for trans women, on the basis that they can’t become pregnant.

[Dr Cody] The words relate to potential pregnancy… that is included within pregnancy, and that was the discussion.

[Senator Cash] So… you’re not advocating that trans women can potentially become pregnant though… are you?

[Dr Cody] No, Senator.

[Senator Cash] Yes, because they’re biological males, so you can’t… obviously… become pregnant.

So, in terms… did you ask the federal court to extend pregnancy protections… to transgender women…?

[Dr Cody] In the submissions we talked about the meaning of pregnancy and potential pregnancy and how that may apply…

[Senator Cash] Can I ask, how do you see that applying in the Act currently to trans women?

[Dr Cody] Trans women… if someone… applies for a job, for example… a trans woman… she may be asked whether or not she intends to have children. And if she replies, “Yes, I do,” and then doesn’t get the job because that employer doesn’t want to employ women who may be of childbearing age, then she may have been subjected to unlawful discrimination on the basis of potential pregnancy.

[Senator Cash] I’m very confused. A biological male can’t become pregnant.

[Dr Cody] But the grounds of pregnancy includes potential pregnancy as well as pregnancy.

[Senator Cash] But if they can’t become pregnant… how can [they] become potentially pregnant?

[Dr Cody] It’s about the unlawful treatment by the employer. If someone is treated unfairly on the basis of pregnancy or potential pregnancy, then that is unlawful discrimination on the basis of pregnancy.

[Senator Cash] So if a bloke came in and they said, “Are you going to have children?”… which is the same question, really… and he said, “Yes, maybe,” are you saying that he could also claim that ground?

[Dr Cody] If he didn’t receive the job because...

[Senator Cash] They can’t get pregnant.

[Dr Cody] No… a man who is seeking a position… then it’s not going to apply to a man.

[Senator Cash] They're both biological men. It makes no sense. A biological man… you stated before… a biological man can’t get pregnant. Am I correct…? Because if I’m not, I’ve got to go back to school… I seriously do... because I missed that lesson in biology.I went to a convent school. The nuns may not have told me about it. But you said a biological man can’t get pregnant…

[Dr Cody] That’s correct, Senator. But someone who is a trans woman may be assumed to be pregnant, or to be able to be pregnant.

[Senator Cash] So what stops a man putting on a dress, walking in and claiming the protections? He’s now a woman. You’ve admitted that.

[Dr Cody] That would be up to a court to decide whether or not it was discrimination on the basis of pregnancy.

[Senator Cash] With all due respect, it is the absurdity of the law yet again, which shows, again, the law does need to be changed. Because, for the record, biological men… it doesn’t matter what way you cut it… you cannot get pregnant. And, quite frankly, it is an insult to women who actually are discriminated on… because they want to have children when they biologically can get pregnant. But the good news is what we’re proving today is the law needs to be changed.