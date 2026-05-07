Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

If you haven’t seen this recent piece from former White House Health Policy Advisor Katy Talento, I recommend it:

Also striking, in a rather different way, are the results from different search engines when searching for news stories on Katy Talento. But I will come to that later…

Below are some excerpts from the above article:

I was a Harvard-trained infectious disease epidemiologist. I believed, religiously, that vaccines were the gold standard of public health interventions…. It was 2017, and I was… President Trump’s lead health advisor on the Domestic Policy Council, and we were all still trying to find the bathrooms in the White House… I still believed with all my heart that vaccines were life-saving, critically-needed interventions to protect children, and that they worked best when uptake and the subsequent herd immunity was high. I was told that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, an acquaintance of candidate Trump, had gotten him to commit to establishing a Vaccine Safety Commission once he was in office. Mr. Kennedy was now calling and wanted to get the promised commission going. It was my job to make this problem go away. I was all in… I called up NIH leaders Francis Collins and Tony Fauci and asked them to go ahead and take the meeting, but off-site somewhere, far from the White House and the public view…

When COVID landed… I published an op-ed — Here’s How To Prepare If The Coronavirus Comes To A Quarantine — in March [2020], expressing relief that my friend and former colleague, Deborah Birx, had just been appointed the head of the White House COVID response. In the summer and Fall of 2020, I helped the Trump re-elect campaign by doing media interviews defending the administration’s COVID efforts. I put on a happy face for the cameras, but as the year wore on, the unscientific demands from The Authorities were causing cognitive dissonance. Masking mania made no sense in light of the size of a viral particle. Masks worn loosely, re-used, touched with unsterile hands all day, and forced onto children were a crime against epidemiology. And yet, The Authorities like Birx and Fauci, who I knew would know better, were still pretending. Lockdowns were being implemented in ridiculous and scientifically unjustifiable ways. Churches - no. Mom-and-Pop restaurants - no. Gyms - no. Walmart - yes. There seemed to be no effort to explain the totalitarian disconnect that was being imposed from on high.

In the context of having watched the documentary Vaxxed, which tells the story of the CDC’s early 2000s vaccine/autism research, Talento recalls how she sent this text in September 2021:

Here is the text I sent… as the credits rolled, along with the tears down my cheeks:

She also describes some of her experience during the covid era:

I became the Underground Railroad in our community for [early treatments for covid such as] hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, nebulized steroids, and other countermeasures frowned on by The Authorities. Whenever someone in our social circle would fall desperately ill, I would help them get medicines from the semi-secret network of doctors, bravely providing these lifelines by telemedicine across the country… I watched in disgust and confusion as the new administration doubled down on crazy, with so many in federal and state governments seeming to throw basic rules of microbiology and epidemiology out the door.

And a pivotal moment around the same time as she watched Vaxxed:

…something happened in late summer of 2021 - a set of legal contortions between Big Pharma and the FDA that started to make everything painfully clear.

She describes how cost-effective and safe treatments, which have been shown to work, were deliberately suppressed and delegitimised because otherwise…

…the coming vaccines - new, experimental products with limited safety trials conducted at “warp speed” - would be subject to crippling lawsuits if they injured anyone…

She recalls how the vaccine clinical trials…

…weren’t coming out so great: of the 29 deaths in the clinical trial leading to licensure, 15 were in the vaccinated group, one more than in the unvaccinated group.

And how there were two further problems faced by the vaccine promoters:

Problem #2: Only FDA-licensed products can be mandated or added to the childhood schedule, not EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] products… Problem #3: The FDA license for the Pfizer vaccine would not apply to the whole population because the clinical trials that would form the basis of that approval didn’t include important sub-groups, like pregnant women and children under 16…

And the “diabolical solution to both problems 2 and 3” that happened in August 2021:

The FDA approved the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine - a legal artifact because this product label wasn’t actually being used in the U.S.

Simultaneously, the FDA extended the EUA on Pfizer partner BioNTech’s vaccine, which was the vaccine label being used widely. The EUA on the product being used (including for kids aged 12-15 yr) remained protected by the PREP Act liability shield. And the identical product label not being used anywhere in the U.S. by anyone received FDA approval so that it could be mandated by the feds for all employers nationwide.

Talento notes that:

No news outlet reported what had happened. They all announced that the vaccine everyone was getting in their arms had received FDA approval, which wasn’t true. Nationwide mandates were announced two weeks later.

And that she came to the conclusion that:

It was clear that there were dark, powerful forces at work behind the public health enterprise and I no longer wanted any part of it.

Talento then describes what happened to her in relation to RFK Jr:

I had started listening to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s podcast. Having thwarted his efforts, years prior, in the White House, I was now ironically mesmerized by how rational he (all of a sudden) seemed. When Mr. Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, was released in Fall of 2021, I devoured it.

The book is well worth reading — or listening to it as an audiobook (as I did):

She continues:

Kennedy’s meticulously-sourced description of how The Authorities had been planning for a global coronavirus pandemic - just a few months before it actually happened - was chilling. But even closer to home was the detailed accounting of Fauci’s funding of ghoulish, invasive and debilitating HIV/AIDS experiments on often very ill foster children across the country…

And notes that:

If untrue, the claims in Kennedy’s book were so utterly defamatory that they should have spurred a parade of lawsuits. To my knowledge, no such lawsuits have ever been filed.

That is surely an important observation.

Talento came to a stark realisation:

…as I listened to Mr. Kennedy speak out about his experience with the first Trump administration, I understood that at the very least, the vaccine safety conversation that is going mainstream today could have gotten a major head start.

And she acted accordingly:

So in January of 2022, I wrote Mr. Kennedy a contrite email confessing my sins, probably hoping for some sort of absolution. He was gracious, and he looped in his colleague Lyn Redwood from Children’s Health Defense. When we spoke shortly thereafter, she slyly asked me what I planned to do to atone for my sins - how I would contribute to the movement. I had no answers at that time. I was still totally disoriented.

She adds:

The Secretary is ever gracious and forgiving - even yesterday, as he posted in support of this story.

Talento then turns to describe her journey since 2022:

The nationwide COVID vaccine mandate that had been announced in the Fall took effect in January (though, thankfully, was stymied in part by a number of lawsuits). Regardless, I would not comply. I never wore a mask again. No one in my family would get another vaccine. And I would never blindly trust a white coat (or many of the products they peddle) ever again. They’re not malicious (most of them anyway), but their education was just as flawed as mine… Most importantly, I realized that no one from Washington and no white coat is coming to save my health or anyone else’s…

She adds:

It’s a strange thing to realize that my biggest failures weren’t the fights I lost - but the ones I didn’t start. And that, in some of the stories I’ve been telling myself about my career, I was the villain and not the hero.

I wonder how long it will be before we hear anything similar from someone prominent in public health in the UK. Or indeed from any of the church leaders who promoted the covid narrative and/or the covid vaccines:

But in any case I doubt that we’ll be hearing about confessions such as Katy Talento’s in the mainstream media anytime soon. Below are the search results I mentioned earlier.

From a Google search under the News tab:

Nothing since 2017…

From the same search on DuckDuckGo:

“No news articles…”

In contrast, here is what I got from Brave under News:

Related:

And:

Share

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem