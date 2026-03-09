Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

If I had to name the politician I was most impressed with during the covid era, Australian senator Gerard Rennick would be right up there.

I featured him here in this post from almost a year ago…

…calling the Australian authorities to account for the withdrawal of funding for an award-winning research program to study the safety and efficacy of the covid vaccines:

And so I noted with particular interest this recent podcast featuring Rennick and Karl Stefanovic:

For context, Stefanovic is an Australian television presenter and journalist best known as a co-host on Today, a breakfast television news and current affairs programme on the Nine Network, one of Australia’s most prominent broadcasters.

And Rennick, who was elected to the Senate in 2019 as a member of the Liberal National Party of Queensland (LNP) and sat with the Liberal Party in parliament, is no longer a senator. He resigned from the LNP in 2024 to form the People First Party, but did not retain his seat at last year’s election.

For me, the most interesting aspect of this podcast was Stefanovic’s openness in acknowledging mistakes he made — as a mainstream media journalist — during the covid era. I found his repeated apologies particularly striking.

A transcript of much of the first half of the podcast is below. I have italicised the parts where Stefanovic explains his regrets.

[Stefanovic] The last couple of months… with politics in Australia… what’s happening on the streets… and the anger out there… do you miss it? [Rennick] No, I don’t. Only because… I’ve got a bucket list a mile long where I’d rather be doing other things… particularly going back to the farm... other hobbies… playing a guitar or something like that… finishing off my biochemistry degree… and other things… But I also feel obligated to stay in the game because I’m very passionate about making sure our children get the same opportunities as our forefathers gave to us… I’ve been very lucky and very blessed to grow up in this great country. I know the sacrifices our forefathers made to build this country into what it is today. And I’m determined to give back, because the love that I have for my parents and my forefathers in this country… it’s at the top of everything I do. My parents… Mum worked till she was 70 as a nurse. Dad’s almost 91 this year… [and] he’s still out on the farm. My brother bought the farm, but [Dad’s] still trotting around… refuses to go off the farm... [And]… that instinct to make sure you leave a better life for your children is why I’m doing [what I do]. [Stefanovic] I feel like that’s getting harder and harder to hold on to because the very fabric of what you’re talking about is splitting apart. [Rennick] Well, it is and it isn’t. I actually think that the family bond is… always strong. It’s mother nature… Where it’s getting harder is that the power of the institutions is getting greater. And at People First… the party I’m leader of… we want to empower the individual and the families… and basically hold the unrestrained power of the institutions to account… big government, big corporations, big super-funds, big media, big unions… any big organisation. And you’ve probably seen this yourself… it’s always the yes-men and the toadies that climb to the top, right? And anyone that… speaks up gets their head chopped off and kicked out along the way…

I wonder to what extent those last two sentences are true of churches.

[Rennick] The problem that we’ve got is that the power of the institutions is becoming too strong. So we need to weaken… or make them more accountable. We don’t want to necessarily weaken the role of some of these organisations because they are important. I do believe in good government… small government… government does have a role to play [and] corporations… have a role to play as well… but it can’t be at the expense of destroying the individual and the family unit…

[Stefanovic] Can we talk about covid for a little bit, because it’s often mentioned in the comments… I read them all because I’m genuinely interested in how people view things… [And] one thing they say about me is that I supported the covid jab. And I have regrets from that time. And I am definitely sorry for the role I played in not questioning the science… in not questioning more the government mandates. And I feel like I isolated people because of that… and I don’t [in retrospect] think the media should be involved in that kind of messaging. What I do believe is that we should have been there to offer some sort of education. But we shouldn’t have taken that a step further and been a part of a campaign. And I’m legitimately sorry for that, because I don’t know how that would have felt for people out there. [Rennick] Yes, okay. Well, look, first of all… you’re not a biochemist, right? You’re not going to know the difference between an mRNA vaccine and a traditional… vaccine, right? You had to rely on people like the TGA to give you proper advice…

The TGA is the Australian government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration. According to their website, they “regulate medicines, medical devices and biologicals to help Australians stay healthy and safe”.

I am reminded of the UK’s MHRA:

[Rennick] There’s… two aspects to this. There was 2020 when covid was… out there in the community, and we didn’t know what the impact of that was going to be. I always thought the premiers [of the Australian states]… played up the risk. Having said that… the risk was… definitely real towards older people, who, if they get any viral infection, are at risk of dying from that. But the big mistake they made was was that they locked down healthy people of working age population. We know that viruses… generally speaking… and the evidence showed… once it got into the community… that very few people who were healthy… of working age population were going to die from a virus, right? [And] you don’t protect the weak by destroying the strong. And that strategy in the first year was the wrong strategy in my view. By all means go and protect people who are in nursing homes… the old and the sick and the vulnerable. [Though] ironically enough, one of the things… and this was completely missed by everyone, including myself, until later on… there was a task force called the Covid [Clinical] Evidence Taskforce that recommended against giving [antibiotics to] people who had caught covid… And this was criminal in my view, because basically… what will kill you… older people at least… [is when] you get a viral infection, and if you’re stuck in bed in an age-care home, or something like that… that [illness] will often degenerate into a bacterial infection… [And] it’s actually penicillin [or similar] that kills the bacterial infection which is the secondary impact of the initial viral infection. So that treatment was wrong in the first year…

In the UK, covid protocols such as NG163 — COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community — had a similar effect.

Here is the data from OpenPrescribing, which shows NHS prescriptions in England:

In contrast to the peaks in the winters of 2019/2020, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 (and to a lesser extent 2023/2024), the number of prescriptions for antibacterials (antibiotics) was extraordinarily low during Spring 2020 (the “height of the pandemic”) and Winter 2020/2021.

[Rennick] And this is what I actually think [re] those 800 people that died in a nursing home in Victoria... I can’t be sure of this, but when… Dan Andrews [premier of Victoria from 2014-2023] locked them up in those age-care centres, they should have [gone] into… the Victorian state hospital system. Age-care centers aren’t the proper place to treat people who’ve got bacterial infections… But they… used those 800 deaths, from what in my view was certainly malpractice, to then say, “Well look, this is how bad covid is,” when… if they’d given [those same 800 people] antibiotics and put them in hospital… I think a lot more… would have survived. [And] then they’ve used that fear to then mandate the vaccines…

One of the most striking things to me about the covid era was the way that the authorities sought to generate fear rather than play it down. I am again reminded of a document produced by the SPI-B — the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviour — that stated on 22nd March 2020, “A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened…”

[Rennick] Now the key difference between the covid mRNA vaccine and a normal protein vaccine is the way it operates inside the body and… how the immune system will respond... With a normal protein vaccine… it goes into your shoulder. It’s a big molecule and it can’t cross into your bloodstream… With the mRNA vaccine, it was basically what they call a nanoparticle… So… the biodistribution… was much more widespread… [Secondly] these lipids were designed… to go into any cell… [and] once it’s inside the cell, you… get a different response. With your normal attenuated protein vaccine, it stays in your shoulder. Your immune system says, “There’s a foreign object in our body. We send off our B cells to go and kill [that] foreign object...” [But] when you have an object [or nanoparticle] go inside your cells, that activates your T cells, which then [go] and [kill] your own cells. Hence, that’s where you get the autoimmune response, not an immune response. So when all those people were getting myocarditis, for example, that was because their own immune system was attacking their own hearts…

This is a snapshot from p45 of a January 2021 Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

It shows that, in rats, covid vaccine nanoparticles accumulate in many organs of the body, including the ovaries. And that the authorities were aware of this from the beginning of the rollout.

[Rennick] Here’s the other thing with those doses… if you read the instructions… there was basically… five doses per vial… These vials were tiny, and you had to emulsify [the material] by turning it slowly 10 times, and then you had to take a bit out and hope you got about 20% of that dose… So it was a bit… hit-and-miss in terms of how much mRNA you got in each shot… some people wouldn’t have got any, and others, if it wasn’t properly emulsified, would have got a lot... [Stefanovic] You have blown my mind… that’s perfectly [summarised] the complexity of it. But I feel like… again… why I’m sorry is because the messaging around it… the right messaging wasn’t there. Or maybe it was, and we weren’t doing our job. But it’s so important during a crisis like that to get messaging right. You’ve articulated it now… So what would you have done differently… you continue the vaccines? Or should we have asked far more questions of Big Pharma? [Rennick] Well, Greg Hunt [the Australian Minister for Health from 2017-2022] should have reacted… I was sceptical, but I also knew there was enough fear out there… people wanted the vaccine. There was no changing their minds, and they weren’t going to listen to little old me on the back bench… they’d just call me a wack-job or whatever.

I am reminded of my own situation. People at church said to me that I “needed help”. It was suggested to me that I was “neurodiverse” or “on the autistic spectrum”, which was not something that anyone had ever suggested to me before. The leaders showed little interest in engaging with what I had to say, or indeed how to apply the Bible in the context of the covid era. (They still don’t.) And on more than one occasion over the past few years, the words of religious people to Jesus in John 10:20 have sprung to mind: “He is… raving mad. Why listen to him?”

[Rennick] But initially the first story I got was about a 30-year-old man who got a shot in the Victoria hospital... on a Friday night. It was the AZ shot, and he was crook [i.e. unwell] over the weekend. By Tuesday he was paralysed down his right-hand side in hospital. I spoke to him about 5 weeks later. He was still in hospital paralysed. He had a partner with a child. He was a schoolteacher… actually a schoolteacher at my old school. [And] his mother who was on the pension was paying his mortgage. I said to him, “Has Queensland Health spoken to you?” And he said, “Yes.” And I said, “What did they say to you?” And he said, “Oh, they’ve told me to get a second shot.” And I was like, “You’re kidding me. You’ve just been paralysed from the first one…” And then I said, “Well, when’s the vaccine injury scheme going to open?” And this was late October [2021]. He said, “Oh, not until next March.” And I said, “Well, how are you going to pay your way?” And he [said], “I don’t know.” Now, that story has been repeated… [the vaccine] didn’t impact people just in the sense that it injured them… and has destroyed many people’s health for the rest of their lives, if not killed them. Many other people have had their financial earning capacity destroyed. I know a guy… in Canberra who basically lost his job with the public service, and has had to sell his house… he was a fit and athletic guy who’s actually had to sell his house…

[Stafanovic] The mandating of this vaccine is… the other point I wanted… to respond to… To mandate someone to get a vaccine I think now, on reflection, is inherently wrong. [Rennick] Oh, absolutely... Because everyone has a different immune response and a different immune system. [Stafanovic] So, not just morally… there is a medical reason for that… [Rennick] Yes, absolutely. And this was deeply personal for me, because I’ve got three children [and] the eldest one’s allergic to penicillin. I didn’t even know you could be allergic to penicillin… [Stafanovic] I’m allergic to penicillin. [Rennick] Well, there you go… imagine if they mandated penicillin. And here’s the thing… I had other people who knew they were anaphylactic… They would call me… Or they had an anaphylactic reaction to the first shot and then their the employer would say, “We’ve got to get two shots,” and they’d say, “I’ve just had an anaphylactic reaction to the first one…” And they went to their doctors to try and get an exemption. And the doctors who were so terrified of AHPRA would say, “Well, just go into emergency when you get it so you can be in a hospital when you have your anaphylactic reaction.” And, as this lady was one day telling me… she said, “You know, these things are terrifying, right? You feel like you’re dying.”

AHPRA is the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency. According to its website…

…the agency “works in partnership with the National Boards to ensure that Australia’s registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practise.” They also say, “Public safety is our priority.”

I wonder what AHPRA would say about informed consent as discussed e.g here:

[Rennick] But my second son is allergic to pecans and walnuts. And I found that out one day when we were at the park… when he was a three-year-old… Another child left his lunch box open, so he scoffed a few of someone else’s pecans [and] started turning purple. My wife had the car… this is when we had one car between us… and I had to [literally] run him up to the Wesley hospital. Luckily I was fit at the time, but he was turning purple… and of course… you don’t know what the reaction is… So, yet again, you can’t mandate health treatment to people on a national level because everyone has unique health characteristics. [Stefanovic] So… here is the little old backbencher… wack-job… shouting this from the rooftops, but you’re not heard. What was that like for you? [Rennick] I’d already copped it over climate change, and… I expected the response I got. I withheld my vote, because I could not walk past that. I remember Jim Molan, a great general and former senator… he used to say, “The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.” And I remember I was in quarantine in my bedroom for two weeks when I was getting these stories. And I thought, “Well, this is your moment of truth…” I was told to sit down and shut up… [and I thought] “I’m going to have to take a stand”… [Stefanovic] But what was that like for you? [Rennick] I’m very comfortable with it because I’m… unfortunately… a very pensive person. I’m a deep thinker, and I knew if I didn’t do the right thing it would bug me for the rest of my life. And I thought that at the end of the day I’ve been very lucky in life… [and] I owe it to the people out there… and [the reason] I call the party People First is to put them first and not the narrative. I went to [Minister for Health] Greg Hunt and I said to him, “Greg, I have got young people who are taking this jab and are being immediately injured. Can you stop the roll out for young people?” I get that people are… so terrified they want to take it… but we need to do something about this. And I told the TGA… I questioned them many times in estimates [Senate committees examining the operations of government] over it. And they refused to admit that they got it wrong.

I am reminded of these words that I read recently in a book on management:

Some people simply cannot admit to having done something wrong. When they move into management positions, they unfortunately gain the extra power and means to cover up for their mistakes…

Alas I see shades of this in the leadership at the church that I attend.

[Rennick] One of the best life lessons in life I was ever told by a former boss of mine years ago when I was living in London. He said to me, “Gerard, the only time you’ve made a mistake is when you know you’ve made a mistake and you don’t do something about it.” We don’t always know in life… when we make a decision… if it’s the right decision. And you might… walk 100 metres in that direction, or head off in that direction and realise, “Oh no, there’s a dead end there. I’ve got to go the other way…” [Stafanovic] [People] felt so isolated and so unheard… But… you had these people coming out of the woodwork… [in some cases] literally out of the woods… to support you… [Rennick] Well… we had three years of vaccine injuries. Our office dealt with three years of injuries non-stop… and… that two weeks I was in quarantine… I came out [and] I had 20,000 [unread] emails. The phone didn’t stop ringing. My Facebook page went from… 5,000 followers to 100,000 followers in the space of weeks… millions of views. This was an issue that was impacting people. And it may have only been 2 or 3% of the population that were severely injured by this vaccine… to varying degrees… But this wasn’t government increasing your tax rate by 1%. This was life or death in the sense that one minute you’re fit and healthy… next minute your life’s destroyed — or you’re dead… even [with] the climate change issue… we’re slowly destroying our energy grid, but it’s not happening overnight…

As to energy, I am reminded of charts like this one:

And, from a UK perspective, this one:

We are increasingly reliant on wind power that is inherently unreliable, expensive and environmentally damaging.

I am reminded of this post:

[Stefanovic] People were questioning [the covid vaccines], but it took so long for those questions to be answered. And some… were driven to incredible frustration and anger. And… back to one of the points I was making before… some of the anger we’re feeling today, it feels like it’s… all pent up… But what would you do differently? What would you recommend differently? And what would you stand up for now? [Rennick] I don’t have any regrets about doing what I did. I should have… explained to the party room what was happening… I did explain to people on an individual level… my colleagues. And… the sad thing is… you’ll know these people. One lady bled out… a senator… Another had a son go into hospital for two nights with myocarditis. A couple of others had chest pains. One had worse rheumatoid arthritis. Another one had an aunt that died… was ill after the vaccine… died two weeks later. None of them spoke out. I wasn’t the only one who was told about these injuries, but everyone else went silent. It’s hard, when the world’s against you, to change people’s views. But the important thing is this: you’ve got to maintain your dignity. You’ve got to remain calm and polished. And I learned that in estimates… never to react when they were… refusing to answer the question, because then you become the story [rather than] the issue. I wish I could have got a better outcome… to be fair to Scott Morrison [the Prime Minister of Australia from 2018-2022]… I know a lot of people are angry at Scott Morrison… [but he] spent three hours with me the night I withheld my vote the first night back in Parliament. And we were having it out. We were going at it hammer and tongs. [Stefanovic] What was the conversation like? [Rennick] It was respectful. Scott was always respectful to me… much more respectful than Greg Hunt was.

This is the “latest update” — dated 13 February 2023 — from Greg Hunt’s personal website:

And I blame Greg Hunt more than Scott… because, as Prime Minister, you’re juggling a million balls. [Even] as a backbench senator, I was juggling a million balls. So I can’t imagine what it was like to be the Prime Minister. But Greg, as the Health Minister, had a responsibility. He should have picked that phone up to the TGA when I told him what was going on, and said, “I’ve got a backbench senator here who is getting inundated with young people being injured by that vaccine. What’s going on?” And he never did it. He dismissed my concerns… And… if you’re listening to this, Greg, I’m never going to forgive you for it, because you as Minister should have actually reacted… done something more about it... [Stefanovic] We all signed waivers, right? And this mandate… you had to do it. You have to do this to go to work. It’s part of… almost… being Australian now. You must get the vaccine. And like I said before, I’m sorry for this, but I was part of that messaging. [Rennick] But you weren’t to know… [Stefanovic] No, but I think [I should have asked] more questions instead of just believing what they were saying… more questions… certainly around the actual vaccine. We knew that it hadn’t been tested in the way that others had… some of the vaccines have had 20 years… of test studies and also being rolled out. And they know the stats… or at least the stats they tell us… So I think more questions from the media about that, and on the science of it, is very important. But I don’t know… what we would do differently next time… because, as you know, the fear catches before the virus sometimes, and the fear is even harder to deal with.

I find it striking that the apologies in relation to the covid era in this interview come from a journalist who, at least in this discussion, does not mention a personal Christian faith.

I wonder when, for example, the Christian leaders and organisations featured here…

…and here…

…all of whom were involved in promoting the covid vaccines in the UK, will offer anything like a similar public apology.

