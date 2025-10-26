Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In one of my early articles on this Substack…

…I featured “A Midwestern Doctor” (AMD) who I said “writes one of the best of the many Substacks that I have encountered. The articles are typically long but worthwhile.”

My view of AMD has changed little. But it has been interesting to see the evolution of The Forgotten Side of Medicine, which has grown massively, and now has more than a quarter of a million subscribers and the support of many doctors.

Here are the top 3 articles:

It is not difficult to spot a running theme.

DMSO — which stands for dimethyl sulfoxide — is a chemical familiar to many scientists. It is a useful and widely-used solvent in research. And it also serves as a “cryoprotectant” to preserve cells and tissues during freezing.

And it is cheap and widely available: 2.5 kg for less than £60 from Fisher Scientific, even without the discounts available to regular customers:

But that is not all that DMSO is useful for, as indicated by AMD’s top three articles.

And indeed #4-8:

And #9-12:

And #13-16:

I am reminded of this story from 2017:

It’s important not to overlook The Great Cholesterol Scam and the Dangers of Statins (#4) and The Great Blood Pressure Scam (#10) and The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions (#14). But it is DMSO that dominates AMD’s top articles.

Anyhow, it was in the context of the above that this recent post…

…featuring the story of Murray Smith (see below) particularly caught my attention. And it almost seems wrong not to share it.

Here is AMD’s useful summary re DMSO:

And here is a 12-minute interview, available further down the same page (and also here), along with a transcript:

I’m 75 years old, born in 1950. When I was in five… six years old, it became clear to me — and my parents had noticed a lot earlier — that one of my eyes was non-functional. This went on for some time. I visited specialists, and eventually, when I was 10 years old, they operated on my eye to remove cataracts. And in those days — this is in 1960 — they just removed the lens from my eye. So that cleared the cataract, but obviously at that point I was blind, so it didn’t matter what they did. I was unable to see very much… basically a little bit of light and dark… all black, and shapes only… and some movement. I could detect movement if it was fast enough and vigorous enough. So this continued on. I developed… a lazy eye, my eyelid closed… you can probably still see it now. And as I went through life, nothing really changed. I had a lens replacement in my right eye about 10 years ago, and, at that time, the specialist took a look at my left eye and he said, “Well, if I could do anything, I would, but there’s really nothing I can do.” So I’ve just put up with it. It didn’t really affect me that badly. I have a little bit of trouble with distance vision because I don’t triangulate… [but I’ve] lived a full life. Anyway, recently I had been reading Dr Joseph Mercola, and I get his daily emails regularly… and I read them because I find it quite interesting. I’ve always had my suspicions about the medical establishment and Big Pharma, and so… I’ve been reading it probably since before covid, and watched him getting vilified by the authorities during covid… Through Mercola I became aware of the existence of A Midwestern Doctor. And when I started reading his articles on Mercola, I found them very enlightening, and very eloquent, and beautifully written… beautifully researched. I found it very impressive that somebody devoted that sort of time and effort to doing what he does. [AMD’s] articles on DMSO stood out. I was having sinus troubles at that point — not allergies… I don’t think it was just something that bothered me. My nose was consistently running, so I thought, “Oh, well, I’ll try the DMSO.” And I found that about 10% DMSO was tolerable… I’d used it before. And if I cut it down to 10%, it didn’t sting too much. So I used that, and it cleared my sinuses instantly. I still had a little bit of a problem, but much reduced… I’d been using that for about two months… and I became aware of the fact that I could see color with my left eye, which I found to be interesting. And I attributed it then — and still do — to using DMSO on my sinuses. And so I’ve continued with it, except that I apply it to my eyelid… top and bottom… on a daily basis… just wipe it on with my finger. And it’s continued to improve the sight of my left eye. I can see color quite distinctly now. I can see detail. I obviously can’t read [but] I can count fingers, which I could never do before. And it’s improved to the point where I can cover up my right eye and walk around the house without running into things. I can see well enough to navigate around the house. Clearly, I know the house, since I’ve lived here for 30 years. However, I can see and avoid bumping into tables, and I can go through doors without hitting the sides, and so forth. It has to be reasonably good light. At night, I can see lights, but I can’t see shapes. But in the dead of night, you can’t [see] anyway. I find it amazing that I can now see with my left eye. It’s doubtful that it will ever be particularly useful to me since the lens was removed when I was 10 years old and the development of the optic nerve, which apparently normally takes place in the first few years of your life, didn’t take place. So I doubt that I’ll ever regain that sight, and it’s probably not possible for my brain to interpret two images into binocular vision. So I doubt it’ll ever be useful. But the DMSO has definitely improved the sight in an eye which was blind for 75 years, which I find to be unbelievable.

[Interviewer] That’s amazing. Have you been to an eye doctor since all of this started? I go to a specialist, yes. I’ve told her in the last two visits over the last year or so that the vision of my left eye… is improving. She hasn’t bitten on that. She looks in my left eye with her instruments and so forth… measures the pressure and looks at whatever they’re looking at with a magnifying glass and a bright light. But she hasn’t ever asked me how the vision of my left eye is improving or why it’s improving. So I haven’t bothered volunteering the information. Doctors tend to be very dismissive of DMSO. They tend to say, “Oh well, it’s an unproven technology,” which I find to be particularly ignorant, particularly when it’s pointed out to them that it has benefited some people. However, that’s the medical profession… never trusted them and probably never will, except for some particular healthcare providers who don’t use drugs and tend to rely on natural medicine… natural cures and so forth. So nothing has been measured… I’m considering asking if they’d be prepared to put a lens back into my eye… just for the hell of it… I don’t think it’s going to benefit very much. But if I can improve the vision, I will. But at this point in my life, as I said, I don’t think it’s really going to become very useful to me.

[Interviewer] You were five [years old]… when… you and your parents really figured out that that eye wasn’t working… or were there signs earlier than that? My father said he noticed when I was six months old that I couldn’t see with my left eye. I’m not quite sure why he noticed that. But my parents were aware of it a lot earlier than I was. For me, it was normal. So I didn’t know there was anything wrong. And then… I say five years old… I really don’t remember how old I was when I was told that my left eye didn’t work… it’s hard to remember… it’s a long time ago. My parents apparently had queried the doctors on why I was blind. And the only thing that the doctors could come up with was that I was given oxygen as a baby. So that was the prevailing story for most of my life. However… more than 10 years ago, when I had the lens replaced in my other eye because of a cataract, I asked the specialist… I said, “I was given oxygen as a baby…” And he said, “Well, I don’t see any evidence of that.” I didn’t query him on that. I just took his word for it. Apparently, you can tell, by looking in the eye, that it was damaged by oxygen. So that left me with no explanation. And then… again, in… AMD’s articles… he mentioned vaccine injuries can cause a microstroke, which can cause blindness. So it’s quite possible that it’s the result of a vaccine injury. But there’s no way to tell at all. So it can remain a mystery… or it could have been a vaccine injury. And really, it doesn’t matter to me at this point… that’s the only explanation I can come up with… DMSO I find is very useful. About a year ago, I jammed my finger in a door and it hurt. It was extremely painful… the fingernail turned all black. And so… I rubbed DMSO on that thing three or four times a day for four or five days. The swelling went down. The black color remained under the nail. However, I never did lose the nail. It grew out. Eventually… the blood underneath the nail drained out. So it sort of returned… partially… to normal. And eventually, the markings under the nail just grew out. But I never did lose the nail, whereas in the past, when I’d done damage like that… you lose the nail. In fact, my wife said, “You’re going to lose the nail.” And I said, “I’ll bet you $10 I don’t.” I didn’t get the $10 [laughs].

[DMSO] definitely reduces pain and swelling… If you hurt yourself in any way, it’s a go-to thing. I take it with me when I travel… because I’m putting it on my eyes… I put it on both eyes on the eyelids. I tried putting the DMSO directly in the eye, but it stings a lot, even when you cut it with distilled water. So I quit doing that. I don’t think it does any harm, but it’s just unpleasant to try. But otherwise, I use 70%, which my skin tolerates. It stings a little bit, but it goes away in 30 seconds, and then it’s not a problem. The only place I find that it is really unpleasant is… eyes and nose. The rest of me doesn’t seem to worry about it at all, other than a little bit of stinging. But I like it. I’ll continue to use it. In fact I bought a gallon of it because it’s the cheapest way to buy it. It’s good stuff, and I thank… AMD for bringing this to people’s attention. I hope there’s a lot of people using it because of [their] work.

DMSO does not occur naturally in plants, but it can be found in small quantities as a metabolite of dimethyl sulfide (DMS), which is produced by some members of the brassicaceae (cabbage) and alliaceae (onion/garlic) plant families. But almost all DMSO used commercially is made from wood in the Kraft process.

I suspect that the main reason that most doctors are reluctant to recommend DMSO is ultimately because it threatens pharmaceutical profitability — this 50 mL bottle costs £27.99 from Amazon.

And according to many of the testimonies on AMD’s Substack, DMSO is rather more safe and effective than certain other medical products…

Not unrelated:

