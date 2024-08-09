Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the context of previous posts re the so-called covid vaccines — not least the account of Maddie de Garay…

…I thought it worth drawing attention to another personal story (c/o this Substack), this time from South Korea:

Yi Geun-jae, a father in South Korea, has spoken out about what happened to his daughter Ye-won (transcript below):

Ye-won received the first dose on [Christmas Eve] 2021. Her mother was so against it… but I forced her and took her to get the shot. I am truly a great sinner. At that time, there was a vaccine pass, and for students to go to school or attend academies, they had to get vaccinated by the last date, which in my memory was December 24th. So we went to get it done, and then she received the second dose on February 26th, two days before the start of school. Two months later, on April 26th, she suddenly complained of dizziness at home and collapsed. That was the last time I saw her. She suffered from a brain haemorrhage for two weeks, remaining in the hospital during that time. We anxiously waited and prayed, but in the end she couldn’t return to us. She passed away. At least Ye-won was able to save five… lives by donating her organs, which gave us some solace. I am truly a great sinner. I am the one who made her get vaccinated, and that makes me the biggest sinner. I have committed an unforgivable sin against Ye-won… and I don’t know how I will live from now on, but I will live with a heart of atonement for Ye-won for the rest of my life.

The transcript is of course also a translation. But Yi Geun-jae’s general sentiments are clear enough.

To address one obvious question — i.e. how does he know that Ye-won died as a result of the so-called vaccination — here is a translation of his letter to Assemblyman Kim Ki-hyun:

Dear Assemblyman Kim Ki-hyun, I am Yi Ye-won’s father from Pyeongtaek [and I lost my] third daughter due to a sudden brain haemorrhage in May. I wanted to attend the 3/4 meeting [a meeting on 4th March?] in person, but due to health issues I couldn't. Although my child suffered and there were side effects from the vaccine during her hospitalisation, I couldn’t fully understand the vaccine’s implications. Through various inquiries, I found out that many healthy children and adults, including Ye-won, have ended up in a critical condition or even died after receiving the vaccine. Until this incident occurred, I had no knowledge or understanding of vaccine side-effects. After delving into the matter, I came to know that many of the country’s protective measures and the counselling for victims provided by the health and welfare department were insufficient and inappropriate. Additionally, the government’s support system was not functioning properly… leading to the tragic situation where healthy people become “stars in the sky.” We reported the damages on 30th May last year, but have yet to receive a response regarding the compensation and have had no interaction since. Despite news conferences by officials like the President, the Minister of Health and Welfare, the Chief of Disease Control, and the Minister of Education, along with the media’s reassurance that vaccines are safe, I believed the claims and vaccinated my child. I now regret this deeply as I’ve learned about the serious side effects and the dire consequences. I believe vaccines that are not proven safe should be stopped. We later discovered that our child’s death was caused by complications from the vaccine. Such incidents must be thoroughly investigated and prevented from reoccurring. Many ordinary citizens like us are in deep grief and devastation. I am sincerely thankful to the President for addressing the issue of “compensating vaccine side-effects” through the reorganising of related laws. I hope this will provide a platform to truthfully investigate widespread damage, to deliver compensation, and help avoid [others suffering similarly]. We are in ongoing counselling and support for both my wife and myself as we continue to grapple with our loss. Many families are in similar situations, and I hope they too will find some solace through these efforts. Whenever this time of grief ends, I hope the measures discussed will bring some justice and healing. Thank you. February 4, 2023

Yi Geun-jae

Some other things that spring to mind:

I am reminded of official data from around the world, not least the figures from life insurance companies in this article, which point to tens of thousands of excess deaths among working age Americans in the context of covid vaccine mandates:

According to the Pew Research Centre, around 30% of South Koreans are Christians. (For context, the figure for the UK is around 60%.) This perhaps partly explains Yi Geun-jae’s use of the word “sin” (assuming the translation is accurate).

I am conscious that Yi Geun-jae’s tragic experience could easily have been mine. In 2019, before the covid era during which it became increasingly obvious to me that the authorities were lying to us about covid and the “vaccines”, I was sufficiently pro-vaccination that I would encourage people to get even a flu shot. While flu vaccines are nothing like as dangerous as covid injections, I now regret what I did — however good my intentions. I also regret that it is only recently that I have made the effort to investigate childhood vaccines, especially given my scientific background. Before 2020 I had taken little notice of concerns raised by those sometimes labelled as “anti-vaxxers”, many of whom only discovered what is actually going on after seeing their child suffer a life-changing vaccine injury (or worse). On the basis of a careful consideration of the evidence, my views on vaccines have now changed substantially as detailed in this article:

